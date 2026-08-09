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NASCAR DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Lineups for the Iowa Corn 350 (2026)

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Sean's NASCAR DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway (2026). His top NASCAR daily fantasy lineup plays and DFS sleepers.

The NASCAR Cup Series was off for its final off weekend of the year last week after Corey Heim scored his second career Cup Series win at Indianapolis. Heim is not racing as the Cup Series returns this week, but 36 other drivers will compete for another race at Iowa Speedway, the site of this week's Iowa Corn 350. Iowa is one of the more unique shorter oval tracks, sitting at 0.875 miles long and is shaped like the letter "D." The Cup Series does not have too much past data to rely on overall for Iowa, as the Series only ran two previous races at the site. However, past Iowa races have also displayed similar types of racing as other shorter oval tracks like Richmond or Phoenix, where there will be stretches of drivers dominating portions of the race until lap traffic or pit stops can shake up the field.

With that in mind, the usual short track strategies for DFS will apply this week. This is a race for fantasy players to focus on rostering the right dominators to lead plenty of laps, then balance the rest of the lineup with drivers capable of scoring solid finishes within their salary expectations. Outside of dominators, there are a couple of notable names who present some opportunities to gain positions for Place Differential, which can also make a big difference in DFS scoring as well. Due to the nature of the track and car, passing will be tricky, but some drivers will move up through the field, and picking the right drivers who can capitalize on upside is crucial. Overall, it is about the right driver combination for a track like Iowa. Do not be afraid to take chances on drivers starting towards the front as well, especially in tournaments where drivers who aren't the favorites are expected to have lower rostership and could be great contrarian options to win big!

Below are my NASCAR DFS lineup picks for the Iowa Corn 350 on DraftKings and FanDuel this week. This slate locks on 8/9/2026 at 3:30 p.m. EST. If you have further questions or want to discuss racing, you can find me on X at @SeanE247.

 

DFS Lineup Picks - DraftKings, FanDuel

Once you've read this article, be sure also to check out all of our other weekly NASCAR DFS articles to help you set your optimal DFS lineups. You should also check out our NASCAR DFS lineup tools for the ultimate combination of DFS resources to help you win big, including our Lineup Optimizer, DFS Cheat Sheet, Research Station, and more.

Our NASCAR Premium Package also comes with exclusive access to Jordan McAbee's DFS/betting picks, projections, and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Jordan's betting track record: 100+ units of profit since 2023, 25% yearly average profit since 2018.

Disclaimer: All the drivers presented as picks for this week's race are meant to be some of my top DFS recommendations of the week. They are not originally intended to fit all into one lineup.

 

Christopher Bell

Starts 22nd - DK: $10.7K, FD: $13.5K

When mentioning certain drivers who present great opportunities for upside in DFS this week, Christopher Bell stands out as one of the top names to consider. A couple of Toyota drivers (Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, and Riley Herbst) complained about brake issues and might need replacements, but unlike those drivers, Bell felt comfortable in pre-race events with his car.

In two Cup starts at Iowa, Bell has one top-5 finish, which he scored in the 2024 Cup race at the site after leading seven laps. The No. 20 Toyota driver also scored positive or neutral PD throughout his prior two Iowa starts, despite also finishing in 17th in last year's event at the site.

In practice for this week's race, Bell ranked second in all categories on speed except for five consecutive, single-lap, and overall lap averages. Despite not setting the best qualifying lap, Bell has shown the speed and results in the past to be a solid consideration for all DFS formats in this week's race.

 

Ryan Blaney

Starts 1st - DK: $10.5K, FD: $13K

Team Penske's strength has been on shorter and flatter oval tracks over the past few years, which fits perfectly with Ryan Blaney's ability to win at this track. Blaney was the first driver to score race wins in all three NASCAR National Series at Iowa after he scored the inaugural Cup Series win at the site in 2024.

Blaney is one of only two drivers in the field to have finished in the top five in both of the previous Iowa Cup races. Also, no other driver in the field has led more laps combined than Blaney in the last two Iowa Cup races (230). One of Blaney's two Cup victories so far this season was at Phoenix, which utilizes similar driver setups as Iowa.

In practice, Blaney was the fastest driver in all categories except for single and overall lap averages. Considering how Blaney is starting from the pole this week, his past Iowa results, and his practice speeds, the No. 12 Ford driver is the favorite to be the top dominator of the race.

 

Joey Logano

Starts 3rd - DK: $9.5K, FD: $12K

For those still looking to utilize a Team Penske driver as one of the primary drivers to roster in a DFS lineup, Joey Logano serves as a capable alternative to Blaney for Iowa. The No. 22 Ford driver has picked up his results in the last couple of races with four straight finishes of 12th or better in the last four weeks, including three straight top-10s going into this week's race.

In two Cup races at Iowa, Logano has two top-10 finishes with an average finish of 7.5. Logano earned positive PD in both of his prior Iowa Cup races. He also has been strong at the shorter and flatter oval tracks this season, including his only Cup win this season at North Wilkesboro, where he led 323 of 450 laps.

In practice for this week's race, Logano displayed top-10 speeds in all categories, including second in five consecutive lap averages, third in 10 consecutive lap averages, and fifth in 15 consecutive lap averages. Logano is a driver who has shown plenty of speed before and could be a factor for the win at Iowa this week.

 

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium DFS NASCAR subscriptionLike what you read today? You can show your support for Sean -- save 30% with code NEW when purchasing any NASCAR Premium Pass. Gain exclusive access to all of our expert Premium NASCAR articles, DFS tools, and Lineup Optimizer! Be sure to check out screenshots of NASCAR DFS winners and testimonials from RotoBaller readers and writers who have been winning using RotoBaller's Premium tools.

 

Ty Gibbs

Starts 6th - DK: $8.2K, FD: $10.5K

Ty Gibbs has been performing at a much higher level than at any previous point of his Cup career this season. After 22 races completed so far this year, Gibbs has one win, 14 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 12.0. Gibbs also currently sits fourth in the standings with the potential to still move higher up before The Chase begins.

Iowa has not been a strong track for Gibbs so far in his Cup career. In two races at the site, Gibbs' best finish is 21st, but he did score positive PD in both of its prior Cup events. Gibbs has notably been especially consistent at shorter and flatter ovals this season, placing in the top five in all races at this track type this season.

In practice, Gibbs ranked sixth or higher in all categories on speed, including second in overall lap averages. Even though his stats at this track are underwhelming, Gibbs has been a much stronger performer this season and should not go overlooked at one of his best track types this year.

 

Ryan Preece

Starts 34th - DK: $7K, FD: $7.2K

One driver who has been proficient at shorter and flatter oval tracks throughout his career has been RFK Racing's Ryan Preece. This season, after 22 races, Preece placed in the top 15 at Phoenix, Martinsville, Bristol, and North Wilkesboro, with the last track in particular being a top-10 finish.

Preece has displayed mixed results in his two previous Cup starts at Iowa. In 2024's race at the site, Preece finished in the 27th position, but was driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, which was closing down that year and dipped in performance across the board. The 2025 race with his current team at RFK went much better as he went on to finish fifth. Both of his Iowa races saw him earn positive PD.

In practice for this week's race, Preece ranked 34th in five consecutive lap averages and 36th in overall lap averages. Despite his slow practice speeds, Preece has shown the capacity to finish well in shorter and flatter oval tracks throughout the season and should not be overlooked for this week's race, especially with equipment that flashed plenty of speed last year at Iowa.

 

John Hunter Nemechek

Starts 21st - DK: $6.2K, FD: $5.2K

Fantasy players looking for a value option should consider Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek this week. The No. 42 Toyota driver has been up and down this season, but Iowa is a track where he can show a respectable result that makes him worth plugging into lineups.

In two Iowa Cup starts, Nemechek's best finish is 15th, which he obtained in last year's race at the site. He also gained positive PD in his prior two Iowa Cup starts and has an overall average finish of 20.5 at the site.

In practice for Sunday's race at Iowa, Nemechek displayed top-10 speeds in the 10, 20, and 25 consecutive lap average categories. With his starting position being towards the middle of the pack, but showing promise in pre-race events, Nemechek is worth taking a look at utilizing in all DFS formats.

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