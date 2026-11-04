Garrett Wilson in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Nov 4, 2026, 12:27 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol this week and is considered day-to-day, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Fantasy managers will now need to keep a close eye on Wilson's practice status this week as the Jets prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this Sunday. If the 26-year-old is limited or out this weekend, both Adonai Mitchell and rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. could be must-starts in fantasy football lineups. Wilson caught six of his 12 targets for 83 yards in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with his 12 targets being the second-highest total of the season. Meanwhile, Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for a career-high 142 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from a finger injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. Wilson has 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns in eight games so far in 2026 and will be a must-start in fantasy if he can clear the protocol and get the green light to play in a tough road matchup in Week 9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack RosenblattComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Emeka Egbuka running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:20 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) was seen running on the side with a trainer during practice on Wednesday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Fantasy managers will have to check back a bit later for Egbuka's official practice status, but it is a good sign that he is doing something at practice as he tries to put an end to his two-game absence. He previously was dealing with a concussion as well, but he has since cleared the league's protocol and has a much better chance of playing this Sunday night in Chicago against the Bears. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State has been Tampa's No. 1 receiver this year with Mike Evans in San Francisco, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in his six games played. However, the Buccaneers' offense has leaned heavily on the ground game in the last two weeks with Egbuka out, and it is fair for fantasy managers to wonder if that will continue if/when Egbuka returns. Right now, Egbuka should be considered a pretty shaky WR4/flex for Week 9 as he attempts to move past his lingering foot injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Shedeur Sanders Expected to Start Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 12:14 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to start Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints if Deshaun Watson (concussion) cannot clear the league's protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The expectation around the team is that Watson may have difficulty receiving clearance by Saturday, although Cleveland has not officially named a starter. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh and passed his initial evaluations before reporting delayed concussion symptoms Tuesday morning. Sanders briefly replaced him against the Steelers, completing both passes for two yards. The 24-year-old started seven games as a rookie in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His limited NFL production makes him a risky fantasy option outside Superflex leagues, while a potential quarterback change introduces uncertainty for Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, and KC Concepcion Jr.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Jonathan Taylor Still Remains on Colts' Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 12:13 PM ETWhen asked why the Indianapolis Colts would play running back Jonathan Taylor amid all the trade speculation surrounding him, head coach Shane Steichen said, "He's still on our football team," per Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Taylor looked emotional on the sideline after the team's blowout loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, and speculation has been rampant that he will be the next to go as Indy continues their fire sale ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline. The Colts are asking for a lot in return for the star RB, as they should, but there are likely at least a handful of contending teams that would love to acquire one of the best players at the position. The 27-year-old had a season-low eight carries for only 23 yards and caught four passes for 24 yards in Week 8, but he remains an elite, must-start RB1 in fantasy leagues going into this weekend's game at home against the Dallas Cowboys and their sketchy run defense. If Sunday is Taylor's last game with the Colts, he is going to want to go out in style. If he is traded before Tuesday's deadline, Seth McGowan would become the next man up in Indy as their RB1, so he has become a popular waiver-wire pickup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Breece Hall limited at practice Wednesday
Breece Hall, David Bailey, Joe Ossai are all limited today.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 4, 2026
Harrison Phillips (ankle) is day to day.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 4, 2026, 12:08 PM ET
Micah Parsons Slated for First Practice Since December
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 12:04 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus injury last December, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old has spent the entire 2026 season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back into action, beginning with individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. Head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated the Packers will take a cautious approach, with November 25 against the Los Angeles Rams emerging as the reported target for his season debut. That timetable remains tentative, and Parsons is unlikely to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The four-time All-Pro recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season, and his eventual return would give Green Bay another proven pass-rushing threat.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
KC Concepcion Jr. Emerging as a Rising Fantasy Option in Cleveland
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 12:01 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has maintained a steady snap share as the season has progressed, playing 71.4 percent of snaps and running 28 routes per game. Concepcion has really thrived after the catch (YAC), ranking in the 82nd percentile, which has driven much of his production this season. While Concepcion has remained involved in the offense, he is not getting a ton of targets, nor has he been extremely efficient on those targets. However, he has shown signs of what he can do, and his route participation and snap share are what are encouraging, and his 25 percent first-read target share means they are designing plays for him to ensure he remains involved. With Concepcion still a rookie in what isn't considered a high-powered offense, there are still some question marks; however, he's intentionally getting involved and is rising among the wide receiver ranks.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Drops Out of Seahawks' Offensive Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:58 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson went from rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 to not playing a single offensive snap in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Wilson appeared exclusively on special teams for seven snaps as Zach Charbonnet (knee) made his season debut and Jadarian Price (chest) returned from injured reserve. Price led Seattle's backfield with 30 offensive snaps (48%) and 10 carries, while Charbonnet played 23 snaps (37%) and handled six rushing attempts. George Holani also remained involved, logging 11 offensive snaps. Wilson had accumulated 403 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns while helping fill the backfield vacancies, but the return of Seattle's preferred options has pushed him out of the offensive rotation. His fantasy value now depends largely on injuries creating another opportunity, making him difficult to justify holding outside deeper leagues heading into Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Settling In as a Safe WR3 With Touchdown Upside
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 11:48 AM ETWashington Commanders 32-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been thrust into a bigger role after teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) was injured and will miss the rest of the season. Diggs has been extremely consistent this season, earning six or more targets in every game he's played and ranking 21st in targets per game among qualified wide receivers. He's also 12th in targets per route run and 22nd in fantasy points per game. He's also finding a nose for the end zone, with four touchdowns on the season, ranking third in touchdowns per game. While his yardage is nothing to write home about, Diggs remains a safe WR3 PPR play in fantasy formats moving forward, with his upside depending on whether he gets in the end zone. Fantasy managers looking for a strong flex/WR3 play can start Diggs with confidence.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is set to return to practice Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp in August. Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, and his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain. Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the team was still evaluating when to resume Tyson's practice activities, making Wednesday's development an encouraging step in his recovery. Devaughn Vele has established himself alongside Chris Olave during the rookie's absence, catching 33 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. Tyson could eventually compete for a significant role in New Orleans' passing attack, but his lengthy absence makes an immediate fantasy contribution difficult to project. He is worth considering as a speculative bench stash in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
Jameson Williams Emerging as a Locked-In WR2 for Fantasy Managers
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 11:39 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been on a tear over the past four weeks, scoring five times since Week 5, including three of his last four contests, with 13.2 or more fantasy points in each and finishing as the WR19 or better in all four. More importantly, he has seen a fairly consistent target share, with six or more in three of the four contests. Williams has always been an explosive fantasy option, as shown by his 33.3 percent explosive reception rate this season, but his top-13 rankings in routes per game and targets per game inside the 20-yard line suggest his on-field production holds up under the hood. He is a rising WR2 and a locked-and-loaded option with upside until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Bhayshul Tuten Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:31 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) is feeling better Wednesday, although his availability for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could come down to a game-time decision, according to John Shipley. Head coach Liam Coen offered the update after Tuten missed Tuesday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report. The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, totaling 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against Indianapolis in Week 8. He has rushed for a team-high 492 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, making his potential absence significant for Jacksonville's offense. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be the primary candidate for additional carries after rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, although he was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Rodriguez could offer short-term flex value in deeper leagues if Tuten sits, with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah also available for backfield work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Shipley
Keaton Mitchell Remains Stuck in Three-Headed Chargers Backfield
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 11:24 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell played 31 percent of the snaps in Week 8, recording four carries for six yards and catching three passes for 17 yards in the Chargers' loss to the Rams. Mitchell remains involved in the offense, playing 31.6 percent of snaps this season; however, like the rest of the Chargers' offense, it hasn't amounted to much. Mitchell has a 3.72 yards-per-carry average and averages 6.06 fantasy points per game, ranking in the ninth percentile among qualifying running backs. Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal also remain involved in the offense, making this backfield a three-headed timeshare and neither running back a reliable fantasy option. Mitchell can still be rostered if needed; however, fantasy managers looking for short-term or immediate production may want to look elsewhere. Their Week 9 matchup against the Texans isn't a walk in the park either.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
James Conner Merely a Deep-League RB Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 4, 2026, 11:14 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) remains a speculative injured-reserve stash, not an immediate answer to Arizona's backfield problems. RotoBaller's Week 9 waiver rankings list him at 6% rostered and recommend adding him in leagues with 12 or more teams, but coach Mike LaFleur confirmed he will not return against the Seattle Seahawks. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on IR Tuesday, and Bam Knight is in concussion protocol. Tyler Allgeier is set to lead the backfield after producing 147 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in Sunday's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Evan Hull is also on the roster, with Jerome Ford available for elevation from the practice squad. Conner has not played since a right foot injury ended his 2025 season in Week 3, although he rushed for 1,094 yards and caught 47 passes in 2024. That past production makes him interesting for patient fantasy managers, but he has yet to be cleared to practice, and his return date remains uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Roschon Johnson's Fantasy Value Fading as Bears Backfield Gets Healthier
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 4, 2026, 11:12 AM ETChicago Bears 25-year-old running back Roschon Johnson played second fiddle to D'Andre Swift in Week 8, playing only 20 percent of the snaps and recording five carries for 17 yards and one reception for 11 yards. Johnson is the clear RB2 in the Bears backfield when Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb) is inactive, and after producing 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, Johnson has failed to put up more than 17 yards and see more than five carries in either of the previous two contests. While Monangai is out, Johnson still has handcuff value; however, a tough Week 9 matchup against the Buccaneers, followed by the Bears' bye in Week 10, could limit his time and give Monangai more chances to heal and regain his status as the Bears' No. 2 running back. Johnson can be dropped in most competitive formats.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Raridon has Brutal Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew England tight end Eli Raridon has produced a couple of solid fantasy performances this season, but he has a brutal matchup coming in Week 9 against Green Bay. Raridon had 56 yards and a touchdown across three receptions and four targets in Week 7 against Chicago, but followed that up with just one catch for five yards across four targets in Week 8 against Miami. Raridon has 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his 13 receptions and 20 targets in seven games played so far. Green Bay has been the second-toughest fantasy test for tight ends, so Raridon doesn't have a very good outlook for Week 9. Raridon could lead the way at tight end if Hunter Henry (foot) misses the game, but he'd still only be a starting option for those in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kirk Cousins Remains a Must-Add Despite Tough Upcoming Matchups
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 4, 2026, 11:00 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 victory over the Jets. He also added his first rushing touchdown of the season. Through eight games, Cousins has thrown for 2,124 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, recording multiple touchdown passes in seven contests. His strong play has kept rookie Fernando Mendoza on the bench, although a future quarterback change remains possible. Cousins is rostered in roughly two-thirds of fantasy leagues across major platforms, making him a worthwhile addition despite upcoming matchups against San Francisco, Seattle, and Denver. RotoBaller ranks him QB14 for Week 9, making him a matchup-dependent starting option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris has Deep-League Streaming Appeal in Favorable Week 9 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 10:47 AM ETLos Angeles wide receiver Tre' Harris has struggled to produce over the past two weeks, but a very favorable matchup against Houston in Week 9 could help him get back on track. Harris has 18 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns across 29 targets in his six games played this season. He only has five grabs for 47 yards over seven targets in the past two games combined, though. Houston has struggled to slow opposing wideouts all season, so the matchup favors Harris. It's tough to trust the Chargers' offense right now, and after a couple of down games in a row, Harris isn't the most confident starting option, even in deeper setups. The matchup is favorable enough to at least consider streaming Harris in deeper leagues for Week 9, though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Sione Vaki Emerging as Intriguing Handcuff Option
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 4, 2026, 10:44 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 19-15 win over Minnesota. Vaki had totaled just 56 rushing yards on 16 carries entering Week 8. His performance drew praise from head coach Dan Campbell, who said Vaki had earned more trust from the coaching staff. Jahmyr Gibbs remains Detroit's lead back after rushing for 153 yards Sunday, but Vaki could see additional opportunities moving forward. RotoBaller ranks Vaki RB62 for Week 9 against Miami, making him a worthwhile handcuff stash rather than a dependable fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jahan Dotson Worth Streaming in Deep Setups in Week 9
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 10:39 AM ETAtlanta wide receiver Jahan Dotson has quietly produced solid stat lines over the past several games, but he still is a better deep-league option for his Week 9 matchup against the Bengals. Doton has 54 or more yards in four of his past five contests played - he has two touchdown grabs in that stretch. He's been a big-play threat, with just 10 catches over those five contests, so he's a boom-or-bust fantasy asset. Dotson has 14 receptions for 337 yards and two touchdowns across his 31 targets on the season overall. His matchup against Cincinnati is slightly above average, so he's got a solid outlook ahead. He's a much more confident option in deeper leagues but has done enough lately to earn a few more starts for Week 9.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Treylon Burks Just a Deep-League Streaming Option in Tough Week 9 Test
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 10:33 AM ETWashington wide receiver Treylon Burks has produced solid showings in two straight games, but a tougher matchup in Week 9 keeps him as a deep-league fantasy option only. He had 81 receiving yards on three receptions and five targets in Week 8 and went for 66 yards on four grabs and six targets in Week 6 - Washington had its bye in Week 7. While Burks is trending up as a fantasy asset, a tough test against the Rams awaits. He's still capable of delivering several fantasy points, but between the matchup and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams and tight end Chig Okonkwo being other viable options in the pass game, Burks is better suited to just start in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN