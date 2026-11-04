Nov 4, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

Tampa Bay defensive lineman Vita Vea is reportedly on the Giants' radar, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. New York inquired about Jeffery Simmons multiple times, but he was eventually dealt to the Bears last week. Tampa Bay is not expected to move Vea, but the Giants have still inquired about him, and are likely to add a defensive lineman at some point before the trade deadline. Vea has 16 total tackles on the season - his lone sack came in Week 7 against Carolina. Vea is 31 years old and signed a one-year extension with Tampa Bay before this season that keeps him under contract with the Bucs through the 2027 season.