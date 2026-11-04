Vita Vea on Giants' Radar
Nov 4, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTampa Bay defensive lineman Vita Vea is reportedly on the Giants' radar, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. New York inquired about Jeffery Simmons multiple times, but he was eventually dealt to the Bears last week. Tampa Bay is not expected to move Vea, but the Giants have still inquired about him, and are likely to add a defensive lineman at some point before the trade deadline. Vea has 16 total tackles on the season - his lone sack came in Week 7 against Carolina. Vea is 31 years old and signed a one-year extension with Tampa Bay before this season that keeps him under contract with the Bucs through the 2027 season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Packers Checking in on Running Backs, Offensive Linemen
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 4, 2026, 10:12 AM ETGreen Bay has checked in on running backs as well as offensive linemen, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The Packers' running game has struggled to get rolling all season, and even though Josh Jacobs has been active the past two weeks, his situation is still a question mark. The Packers are last in the NFL with 485 rushing yards, which equates to just 60.6 yards per game - that's over 15 yards worse than any other team. Part of the team's struggles was not having Jacobs for the first six games, but the offensive line has struggled too, so the Packers could be interested in upgrading there as well. Even with the run game deficiencies, the Packers are still 5-3 and are currently sitting in the playoff field.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jalen Nailor Remains a Deep-League Stash After Week 8 Touchdown
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 4, 2026, 10:10 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor had his best game of the season Sunday, catching all four targets for 38 yards and his first touchdown of 2026 in a 38-33 victory over the Jets. Nailor has recorded just 12 receptions for 113 yards through seven games, making consistent fantasy production difficult to project. His role remains uncertain following Jack Bech's return, as Nailor played only 46% of the offensive snaps against New York despite running routes on 67% of passing plays. With Brock Bowers commanding most of the receiving opportunities, Nailor remains a speculative stash in deeper leagues. RotoBaller ranks him WR94 for Week 9 against San Francisco, making him a risky fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson limited on Falcons estimated injury report Wednesday
Falcons estimated injury report as they land in Madrid ⤵️— Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 4, 2026
Billy Bowman Jr. returns to full capacity, Brian Robinson and Divine Deablo limited. Plus, a note from Kevin Stefanski on James Pearce Jr.'s ramp up. https://t.co/3I0llBAb2V
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 4, 2026, 10:03 AM ET
Colts Asking for a Lot for Jonathan Taylor
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:59 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts still have a high asking price for running back Jonathan Taylor and maintain they don't need to trade him, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Taylor has been at the center of countless trade discussions as the team has struggled, and the team has already traded franchise cornerstones, Quentin Nelson and DeForest Buckner. The Colts have remained open to trading the star running back, but his hefty contract and the team's high asking price could make it difficult for other suitors to agree. In eight games this season, Taylor has totaled 148 carries for 610 yards, with eight touchdowns, and has added 21 receptions for 202 yards. Several teams have checked in on Taylor's availability, and while a trade could be in the works, fantasy managers will have to continue to wait for the move to occur.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Daniel Jones on the Ravens' Radar as a Short-Term Option
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:49 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens could have quarterback Daniel Jones on their radar as a short-term option. The Ravens lost star quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) for the foreseeable future and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) for the season. The team could trade for Jones as a stopgap amid quarterback injuries. Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason but has struggled immensely in his second season with the team. The Colts have already traded franchise cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner and appear likely to move Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs as well. While it's unclear where Jones stands and how Baltimore will target their quarterback openings, keep an eye on both situations before this year's deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Deshaun Watson Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:45 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Watson left Week 8's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early after hitting his head on the turf in the first quarter. Second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders replaced him for a drive, but Watson returned and finished the game. With Watson in the protocol, it's unclear whether he will be able to suit up for Week 9's contest against the New Orleans Saints, which would put Sanders in line to start. In seven career starts, Sanders has completed 116 of 196 passes for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 153 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Fantasy managers should monitor Watson's practice status throughout the week, but it seems likely that Sanders will start in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Brandon Aiyuk Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has filed for reinstatement and is prepared to report to the team's facility on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Aiyuk has submitted his paperwork to the NFL to be reinstated after the 49ers placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad list. The wideout signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the team prior to the 2024 season but suffered a torn ACL that ended that season early. Aiyuk did not comply with rehabilitation requirements and left the facility. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that he would not return to the 49ers. If Aiyuk returns to the field, it's likely he would be released by the team and play elsewhere, including the Washington Commanders, for whom Aiyuk has publicly activated himself. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation, though it's unclear how the process between Aiyuk and the 49ers will play out.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Derrick Henry a Name to Watch Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:27 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano noted that the Ravens are down to an injured, undrafted rookie, and if they lose and fall to 4-5, that could open the door to Henry being dealt. Henry will turn 33 in January and is scheduled to earn $12 million next year, with none of that money guaranteed. In eight games this season, Henry has 158 carries for 632 yards and eight touchdowns, along with 12 receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Despite playing in his 11th season, Henry continues to play at a high level, but with Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out indefinitely, the veteran could struggle to produce. Teams like the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for Henry, but it appears unlikely the Ravens would trade him unless something dramatic happens.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Mack Hollins Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:17 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) is set to return to practice on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Hollins suffered a calf injury in Week 4, which led to his placement on injured reserve and cost him at least four games. With his stint on the list expected to end in Week 9, fantasy managers should consider adding the ninth-year wideout. In four games this season, Hollins has hauled in 15 of 20 targets for 209 yards and no touchdowns, a total that came during quarterback Drake Maye's struggles. Now with Maye playing MVP-level football and wide receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) banged up, look for Hollins to make an impact if healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Tyler Huntley Suffers Season-Ending Turf-Toe Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 4, 2026, 9:09 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) suffered a season-ending turf toe injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After replacing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 8's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Huntley left the game shortly after with a foot injury. After undergoing tests over the past few days, Huntley appears set to miss the remainder of the 2026 season. In three starts this season, Huntley has completed 66 of 97 passes for 664 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, along with 60 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. With Huntley out for the season and Jackson (thumb) out indefinitely, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the third-string quarterback in, expect the team's top playmakers, including Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Ja'Kobi Lane, to regress without Jackson and Huntley in the lineup.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Tyler Higbee's Streaming Appeal Softens After Three Consecutive Duds
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:50 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a natural waiver wire target because of his (potential) spot on the depth chart and his presence within a very talented passing offense. On paper, it seems like Higbee would be a smash start in scenarios like Week 8, when Colby Parkinson (rib) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) were both sidelined. The veteran tight end did play a season-high 83% of the snaps, but it resulted in just two targets, one catch, and 14 receiving yards. He has posted fewer than 5.0 PPR points in each of his last three games, and he has a total of seven catches, 50 yards, zero touchdowns, and one fumble during that three-week span. While we still acknowledge that Higbee has legitimate fantasy appeal as Matthew Stafford's second-favorite target behind Puka Nacua (if Parkinson and Ferguson miss additional time), his track record over the last three weeks speaks for itself. Higbee can still be a streaming option for Week 9, but managers must acknowledge that his higher ceiling also comes with a significantly low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Can be a Fantasy-Relevant No. 2 WR
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields remains an intriguing waiver wire target in 12+ team fantasy football leagues. While the Giants' offense has faced plenty of adversity at the quarterback position this year, it seems like J.J. McCarthy finally has the passing game in a good spot with Jameis Winston benched and Jaxson Dart (knee) out for an extended period of time. While McCarthy has done a great job boosting the ceilings of Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, he has also supported Fields as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football. Fields had a career-high 94% snap share in Week 6, and over his last two games, he has 13 targets, six catches, and 102 yards. While we'd like to see the rookie catch more than half of the passes thrown his way, we respect his yardage total and view the Notre Dame product as a solid waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 9. One perk of adding Fields is that he should be in the No. 2 receiver role for the rest of the season, so he should continue to offer WR3/flex appeal in deeper leagues for several weeks to come.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Efton Chism III a Top Beneficiary Amid Teammates' Absences
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:41 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has ascended into a fantasy-relevant role amid injuries to A.J. Brown (knee), Mack Hollins (calf), and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). While the former undrafted free agent's role and volume have fluctuated a little bit over the past few weeks, he has been mostly productive while filling in for Brown (who missed Week 8) and Hollins and Doubs (who are on injured reserve). Just last Sunday, despite rainy conditions in Miami, Chism caught five passes for 37 yards while handling a career-high 88% snap share. We can expect him to maintain a similar snap share if Brown and Hollins can't suit up in Week 9 against Green Bay. If Chism remains in the No. 2 role behind DeMario Douglas, there's a legitimate argument for him to be streamed as a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams Emerging as a Big-Play Threat Amid WR Injuries
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:38 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams has emerged as a potential waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues while several of his teammates recover from their respective injuries. Williams has worked his way into a more featured role with A.J. Brown (knee) missing Week 8 and both Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve. If all three players remain sidelined going forward, Williams will have streaming upside in deeper fantasy leagues. Last week, as the No. 3 receiver behind DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III, Williams played 83% of the snaps and converted his lone target into a 43-yard touchdown. This isn't the first time that Williams has capitalized on a lower target volume; he has a whopping five touchdowns on just 17 catches through his 25 career NFL games. Williams embodies the mindset that all it takes is one or two targets to make a big impact. He represents a potential waiver wire pickup for fantasy managers seeking big-play upside in the middle of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Remains a Featured Receiver in Eagles' Injury-Riddled Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has been thrust into a larger role recently, as injuries continue to impact players on both sides of the ball. Cooper has now played more than 90% of the snaps in each of the last two weeks due to injuries to DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Cooper has just three catches during that span, but he also has nine targets, suggesting that he could be a deep-league fantasy starter if quarterback Tanner McKee can do a better job leading the passing attack. The second-year receiver has consistently operated alongside rookie Makai Lemon, who also has a 90%+ snap share in each of his last two games. Once Smith and Wicks are healthy again, we'd expect Cooper to fall off the fantasy radar. However, in the meantime, he can unlock deep-league streaming appeal if the passing game shows a little more effectiveness in Week 9 against the New York Giants.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Midseason Waiver-Wire Target with Increased Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:29 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell should handle increased volume going forward due to a variety of factors. First and foremost, Dell is finally healthy. He returned to action in Week 7 following a nearly two-year-long recovery from a very serious knee injury. He is finally back on the field and contributing without any limitations, which should put him firmly back in the mix for fantasy football. Second of all, Dell should handle increased volume within the Texans' offense after Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on injured reserve. The Texans already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) to a year-long injury, and now, Noel is done for the season, too. His absence provides a clear path to the No. 3 role for Dell, whereas before he would have had to compete for it. While Dell may not be an immediate fantasy starter in his role behind Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr., he's at least worth stashing as a solid waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Earning More Opportunities, Worth Monitoring on Waiver Wire
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 11:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and the backfield situation has been difficult for fantasy managers to figure out, with Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell all involved. While Hampton is the usual starter, Vidal is worth monitoring on the waiver wire, as his role is becoming more consistent. Vidal led the Chargers' backfield in snaps played with 28 in a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Mitchell played 19 snaps, while Hampton had 18 reps. None of the running backs were particularly productive for the Chargers against the Rams, but Vidal led the way with 23 rushing yards on eight carries (2.9 yards per carry), and added two receptions for seven yards. After having six combined carries through the first four games, Vidal has had 23 carries for 101 yards (4.39 yards per attempt) and a touchdown over the past three games. He has also recorded six receptions for 26 yards during that span. He has played at least 25 offensive snaps in each of the past four games. Vidal is currently available in 87% of Yahoo leagues. The offense for the Chargers doesn't instill much confidence for fantasy managers, and Vidal isn't a must-add player, but he is in streaming consideration for a Week 9 matchup against a stout Houston Texans defense that allows 98.0 rushing yards per game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deshaun Watson Not a Trustworthy Streamer in Single-QB Leagues
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 3, 2026, 10:58 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had an encouraging start to the 2026 season compared to the rest of his tenure in Cleveland, coming in at QB20 (minimum three games played) with 15.6 fantasy points per game so far. This puts him firmly in the conversation as a starter in two QB leagues. He passed for seven touchdowns in the first five weeks, but has since slowed down, scoring only one touchdown in the last three, and it was rushing. In Weeks 7 and 8, Watson passed for 308 and 324 yards, respectively, but the passing touchdowns did not come. The Browns' Week 9 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, allow the ninth-most passing yards per game (249.7 yards) and have given up 11 passing touchdowns in their 8 games. Watson has the opportunity to bounce back after his lackluster fantasy outing last week, especially if he tacks on some rushing yards, as he has done in multiple games this year. Fantasy managers looking for a solid option in two-QB leagues can look towards Watson, but 1-QB league managers are better off searching for a different streaming option.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data
Is J.J. McCarthy a Viable Streaming Option for Week 9?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 10:52 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy provided a spark off the bench for his team in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, and then earned the start against the Houston Texans in Week 7, leading the Giants to a 27-21 victory in overtime. McCarthy and the Giants are coming off of a bye week in Week 8, and have a Week 9 matchup with a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gives up 235.4 passing yards per game. In the past two games with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 31 out of 49 passing attempts (63.3%) for 495 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has rushed five times for 29 yards in three games since joining the Giants. McCarthy is currently rostered in just 9% of Yahoo leagues and started in 2% of those. He could be considered a viable streaming play for fantasy managers in need against a reeling Eagles team this week, but he isn't a priority add by any means as things currently stand. McCarthy will need to show more consistency before being considered as a bench-stash option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Samaje Perine Doesn't Offer Much Waiver-Wire Appeal
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has not seen a lot of opportunities as of late. In a 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, Perine played just 26 offensive snaps compared to 51 snaps for starting tailback Chase Brown. Perine carried the ball just four times for 10 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and made one reception for nine yards. Brown dominated touches with 12 rushes for 55 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and eight catches for 46 yards (5.8 yards per reception). After having a breakout game in a Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins with 78 total yards and a receiving touchdown, Perine has recorded just eight rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown and the lone reception for nine yards over the past two games. He played just 38 combined snaps between those two contests. Perine offers little fantasy value outside of being Brown's handcuff, and there are higher-priority waiver wire targets out there at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference