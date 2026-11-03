Nov 3, 2026, 6:20 PM ET

The Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore agreed to terms on a two-year, $35 million contract extension on Tuesday that includes a $13 million signing bonus and $22.5 million in new money through next season, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 25-year-old is cashing in on a breakout season and will still have a chance to hit the open market again in his mid-20s. The former fourth-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern had a career-high 36 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, five tackles for loss, six QB hits, and a fumble recovery in 17 games played in his third year in the league last year. Adebawore has already matched his sack total from 2025 through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season for the struggling Colts, adding 19 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and two pass breakups.