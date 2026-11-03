Chris Rodriguez Jr. Stays Limited in Tuesday's Practice

Nov 3, 2026, 4:54 PM ET

The New York Giants and cornerback Greg Newsome have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million contract extension, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Newsome signed a one-year contract with the Giants this past offseason, but he's clearly made quite an impression on his new team in a short period of time. Across his first six games with New York, Newsome has recorded 17 solo tackles, six passes defensed, and an interception. The 26-year-old will now be relied upon as a staple in the Giants' secondary for years to come.