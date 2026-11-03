Dylan Sampson Offers PPR Value Without Lead-Back Workload
Nov 3, 2026, 3:14 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities. Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%). Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Jonathon Brooks a Waiver Target on Verge of his Return From IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:06 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) was seen getting some work in during Tuesday's unofficial practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers are still deciding whether they will open Brooks' 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, but it is a good sign that he was out on the practice field on Wednesday. If the 23-year-old's practice window is opened this week and he returns to practice, it will not guarantee his return to the active game-day roster on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, though. Brooks, who has already torn his ACL twice while with the Panthers, has not played since Week 2 after having core-muscle surgery, and he will most likely be eased back into Carolina's backfield as the RB2 behind starter Chuba Hubbard whenever he is officially activated from IR. The former second-rounder from Texas has a lengthy injury history but is still a worthwhile RB handcuff in fantasy football in 2026, especially since he is nearing a return. Brooks is currently rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues and is a worthwhile stash for RB depth in 12-team leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Wan'Dale Robinson's Increased Playing Time Revives PPR Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:55 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson caught six of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 43-36 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, although he also lost a fumble. His playing time was the more notable development, as Robinson logged 72 offensive snaps (94%) after playing just 38 snaps (60%) against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. Carnell Tate (shoulder) missed all three practices before being ruled out against Cincinnati, helping explain the change in Tennessee's receiving rotation. Robinson has drawn six or seven targets in each of his last four games, but he has managed only 262 yards on 35 receptions through eight contests and hasn't exceeded 57 receiving yards in a game this season. Chimere Dike (71 yards) and tight end Gunnar Helm (76) also outproduced him against Cincinnati. RotoBaller's Week 9 waiver rankings list Robinson as 55% rostered and recommend adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. With Tennessee on bye this week, Robinson is a depth addition rather than an immediate lineup option, and Tate's availability could affect his playing time when the Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Seen on Sidelines at Tuesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:42 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was spotted on the sidelines during Tuesday's practice, according to ESPN's Mike Kaye. The reason for his sideline activity has not been reported, leaving some uncertainty about his status ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Carolina has previously given the 34-year-old scheduled veteran rest days, so his appearance on the sidelines does not necessarily indicate a new injury. Waller was not listed on the team's final Week 8 injury report and played against Green Bay last Thursday, catching one of two targets for 11 yards. He has recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns across seven games, but has drawn just two targets in each of his past three appearances. Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans could see additional opportunities if Waller becomes unavailable, although his recent lack of involvement already limits his fantasy appeal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Tyler Huntley Misses Practice, Unlikely to Face Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:29 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) did not practice Tuesday and is unlikely to play in Thursday's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Huntley suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing two of four passes for zero yards and losing a fumble before exiting. He was also listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report, while head coach Jesse Minter acknowledged that he probably would not be available Thursday. With Lamar Jackson (thumb) headed to injured reserve, rookie Joe Fagnano (ankle) is projected to make his first career start despite being limited on Monday's estimated report. Baltimore is reportedly adding Kedon Slovis from Green Bay's practice squad to provide additional quarterback depth. Fagnano threw for just 91 yards and an interception against Buffalo, making Baltimore's passing attack difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, particularly for managers relying on Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jamison Hensley
Jeremiyah Love Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 2:14 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is headed to injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for four to five weeks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The first-round rookie suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 23 rushing yards on nine carries. Love had just returned from a two-game absence caused by a separate left ankle injury, making this another setback in his rookie campaign. Tyler Allgeier took advantage of the depleted backfield, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while adding five receptions for 44 yards and another score. Bam Knight also exited with a concussion, while James Conner remains on injured reserve. Allgeier is now a priority waiver-wire addition with potential RB2 value during Love's absence, beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Josh Jacobs Could See More Touches as Packers Look to Improve Run Game
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 2:01 PM ETFinding the end zone both on the ground and through the air in Thursday night's win over the Panthers, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs finished the week as the fantasy RB11, and while he has lacked efficiency in his two games since being removed from the Commissioner Exempt List, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports that more touches could be on the way. The Packers rank dead last in the NFL with 485 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry, with Jacobs contributing only 75 yards on 32 carries. While his three touchdowns in two games have salvaged his fantasy performances, Green Bay's running game will need to improve to keep him in the weekly starting conversation, and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich told reporters on Tuesday, "The more you feed him, the better he gets."--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Must-Add with Teammate Missing Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) managed an RB19 fantasy finish in Week 8 on the strength of a 28-yard third-quarter touchdown run, but in a game that Jacksonville led wire-to-wire, he carried the ball only six times while teammate Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) dominated touches. While ordinarily that would not be a recipe for repeatable success, Tuten missed Monday's practice with a foot and ankle injury and was not spotted at the start of Tuesday's session as the Jaguars face a short week of preparation ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Ravens. Rodriguez was listed as limited in Monday's practice estimation, but he should be ready for Thursday's game. If Rodriguez should have the backfield to himself, his upside is obvious in a Jaguars offense that has topped 30 points on four separate occasions, making him a priority waiver add in Week 9.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Not Expected to Be Traded
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAs the NFL trade deadline approaches and rumors abound about the future of New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, NFL insider Adam Schefter has shut down any speculation of a trade. "I was told last week, no way they trade him," he said on Tuesday. Speaking specifically about a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he noted, "I don't think people know that full relationship there. I don't know that that would work. That's not happening. Garrett Wilson's not being traded to Pittsburgh." Wilson leads the Jets with 43 receptions for 527 yards and three touchdowns, but he has been outshined in recent weeks by Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Bhayshul Tuten Still Not Seen at Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:28 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot) ran for a career-high 104 yards in a Week 8 blowout win over the Colts, but with a short week of preparation ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the Ravens, he was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Tuesday's practice. Tuten missed Monday's practice with the foot and ankle injury suffered in Sunday's win, and as the only player not spotted on Tuesday, he is trending toward his first missed game of the year. Tuten has scored four touchdowns in his last two games, ranking as the overall RB1 by points per game over that stretch, but his absence would create an opportunity for Chris Rodriguez Jr., who scored a 28-yard touchdown of his own in Week 8.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael DiRocco
Malik Washington a Safe-Floor Waiver Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 3, 2026, 1:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington caught five of his six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and he has now reached 40 receiving yards in six of seven contests in 2026. While Sunday's score marked his first of the season, he has consistently provided a usable fantasy floor, topping 8.5 half-PPR points in four of his last five games. He has also been the Dolphins' most targeted wide receiver in six of seven games, and with a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Washington makes for a low-cost plug-and-play waiver add as RotoBaller's WR26.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas' Expanded Role Boosts Waiver-Wire Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 12:00 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots, following his two-touchdown performance against the New York Jets in Week 7. The rookie's increased playing time was particularly encouraging, as he led Miami's receivers with 56 offensive snaps (86%), up from 44 snaps (68%) against the Jets. His targets also doubled from three to six, although Malik Washington and tight end Greg Dulcich matched that total against New England. Douglas has recorded 13 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns in four games, including five catches for 94 yards in his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. After missing three games with an ankle injury, he appears to be establishing himself as a regular contributor in Miami's passing attack. His explosive-play ability offers fantasy upside, although target competition remains a consideration with Malik Willis under center. RotoBaller's Week 9 waiver rankings list Douglas as 28% rostered and recommend adding him in leagues with 12 or more teams. He also sits at WR31 in RotoBaller's early Week 9 half-PPR rankings ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brevyn Spann-Ford Emerges as Potential Week 9 Streaming Option
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 3, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford offers waiver-wire appeal in Week 9 after Jake Ferguson (ankle) was injured in Week 8. While Ferguson has yet to be ruled out, Spann-Ford's snap share has slowly increased over the past three weeks, rising from 46 percent in Week 6 to 53 percent in Week 7, and to a season-high 88 percent in Week 8. Now, yes, a lot of that had to do with Ferguson's injury; however, Spann-Ford has also seen five targets in two of his last three games and appears to be on the fantasy radar if he were to own the position himself. Spann-Ford has been fairly efficient on a targets-per-route basis (23%); he just hasn't been getting the opportunities (2.3 targets per game) this season. Fantasy managers in deep formats looking for a tight end option may want to turn to Spann-Ford in Week 9 if Ferguson does sit this one out.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Offers Week 9 Streaming Upside Against Cowboys
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 3, 2026, 11:49 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle in 2026 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025, and reports indicate he will remain the Colts' starter in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, despite his job security seeming uncertain after Week 8's performance. While Jones has struggled, as shown by his 10.40 fantasy points per game (33rd) and limited rushing upside, the matchup against the Cowboys, who just allowed Gardner Minshew II 19.52 fantasy points in a quarter and a half of football, looks solid. This season, Dallas has allowed the 6th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, making Jones a solid streaming option in superflex formats for Week 9. In a pinch, fantasy managers should look to Jones on the waiver wire.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Fagnano Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 11:41 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) is expected to make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. The undrafted rookie out of Connecticut is in line to replace Lamar Jackson (thumb), who requires surgery and is headed to injured reserve, while Tyler Huntley (toe) is also expected to be unavailable. Fagnano made his NFL debut during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception while losing a fumble. He also suffered an ankle injury during the contest and was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report. Head coach Jesse Minter has yet to officially name a starter, and Baltimore is reportedly adding Kedon Slovis to its active roster after signing Austin Reed to the practice squad. Fagnano would be a desperation Superflex option, with the quarterback uncertainty also hurting the fantasy outlooks of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jamison Hensley
Kenyon Sadiq Remains Difficult to Trust in Fantasy Football
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 3, 2026, 11:38 AM ETNew York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught one of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Sadiq has had four or fewer targets in seven of eight games this season and is becoming extremely hard to trust in redraft formats. While Sadiq still has dynasty value based on his age and draft capital, he has only played 41 percent of snaps this season and has a paltry 10.9 percent target share, and he simply doesn't get the volume needed to be a reliable fantasy option. Sadiq's one silver lining is that he can produce explosive plays when he gets opportunities (18.8% explosive rating) and has a decent per-route target rate (23%). Fantasy managers looking for immediate production off the waiver wire at the tight end position should look elsewhere for Week 9.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray Does Not Look Comfortable in Vikings' Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 11:35 AM ETThe Athletic's Ted Nguyen writes that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray does not look comfortable in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense through eight weeks and wonders if the team will hope that he gets better or make a move to add competition at the position ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline. The Detroit Lions' defense ranked 28th in points allowed per drive (2.58) and 32nd in explosive play rate (13.2%) going into their Week 8 divisional clash on Sunday, with the Vikings' offense averaging 1.36 points per drive and an explosive play rate of 10%. Murray has been far too inconsistent and out of rhythm and is constantly late on his reads. He currently ranks 27th in rate of off-target passes (13.6%) after throwing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the team's first loss of the season in Detroit. Murray also ranks 26th in sack rate (8.2%) and 28th in average yardage lost on sacks (6.93). The 29-year-old has been hard to trust, even as a QB2 in superflex leagues, and his struggles have led to a slow start for Pro Bowl receiver Justin Jefferson. Murray will have his work cut out for him in a Week 9 battle against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ted Nguyen
DeMario Douglas' Scoring Stretch Draws Waiver Interest
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 11:29 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught all three of his targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins, with a 48-yard score accounting for much of his production. Douglas has now collected 17 receptions for 250 yards and four touchdowns over his last four games, already setting a career high in receiving scores. His recent production is appealing, but the volume remains uneven. Even with A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) sidelined and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve, Douglas played 38 offensive snaps against Miami, fewer than Efton Chism III (52) and Kyle Williams (49). Chism also drew five targets to Douglas' three. Hollins is eligible to return in Week 9, while Hunter Henry's foot injury adds uncertainty to New England's passing-game personnel. Douglas remains a worthwhile bench stash in 12-team PPR leagues, matching RotoBaller's recommendation for a player rostered in 37% of leagues. He offers conditional streaming appeal against the Green Bay Packers, though his limited targets make him a risky weekly starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Simi Fehoko Could See Expanded Role Amid Cardinals' Wide Receiver Injuries
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 3, 2026, 11:22 AM ETArizona Cardinals 28-year-old wide receiver Simi Fehoko played a season-high 49% of the offensive snaps in Week 8 and caught his first pass of the season against Dallas, hauling in a 17-yard catch. With Kendrick Bourne (tibia) out for the season, Fehoko could step into a meaningful WR2 role for the Cardinals alongside Reggie Virgil and Devin Duvernay. Marvin Harrison Jr. was also traded back in Week 6, and Michael Wilson suffered multiple broken ribs in Week 8, but plans to play through it and may not be 100 percent. Fehoko is in his sixth NFL season and on his third team, and he's never eclipsed 16 targets in any season, but opportunity may thrust him into a position where he could be a volume-based option in the short term.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman's Limited Targets Temper Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 11:14 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman played 63 of the team's 82 offensive snaps (77%) in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but his involvement produced only one catch for four yards on three targets. The quiet outing ended a three-game touchdown streak and highlighted his inconsistent opportunities. Coleman has 20 receptions for 287 yards and three scores through seven games, with 116 of those yards coming against the New England Patriots in Week 4. He has drawn more than three targets just three times all season. With DJ Moore back in the lineup, Coleman faces additional competition for opportunities. Moore drew seven targets against Baltimore, while Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid received six apiece. Coleman's playing time makes him worth stashing in deeper leagues, but his limited target volume makes him difficult to trust as a Week 9 starter. RotoBaller's waiver rankings list him as 32% rostered and recommend adding him in leagues with 12 or more teams, while its Week 9 half-PPR rankings put him at WR56 ahead of Monday's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DeeJay Dallas Returns to Practice Squad, Holds No Fantasy Value
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 3, 2026, 11:09 AM ETMinnesota Vikings 28-year-old running back DeeJay Dallas had one carry in Week 8 and played 32 percent of the team's snaps, but has yet to deliver any meaningful performance in the 2026 season. While he had the chance to back up Aaron Jones Sr. when Jordan Mason was on Injured Reserve, he still didn't earn any meaningful opportunities, and now that Mason has returned, Dallas has been reverted to the practice squad and should be dropped in all formats. Dallas has never had much fantasy relevance in his six-year career, never tallying more than 23 carries in any season. Fantasy managers looking to stash a handcuff running back should look elsewhere.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller