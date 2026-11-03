Jeremy McNichols Goes on IR, Not Expected Back This Season
Nov 3, 2026, 6:15 PM ETThe Washington Commanders placed running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, and he is not expected to return this season, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. It is the second time this year that McNichols has been on IR, and it will also be the last. The 30-year-old veteran injured his foot in the third quarter of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and never returned. He will finish his ninth year in the NFL (third with the Commanders) with only 10 carries for 34 yards and one reception for a seven-yard gain in just two games played. The Commanders also have second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve, so they are now down to Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler as their primary RBs as they head into a Week 9 contest at home against the Los Angeles Rams. With Croskey-Merritt out for at least three more games, one of Craig Reynolds or Devin Neal will likely be promoted to the active roster for this weekend's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
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Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 6:08 PM ETThe New York Giants have been among the most active teams in making calls and showing interest in buying from teams willing to sell players, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The tricky part is that the Giants do not have a fourth- or fifth-round pick next year. Still, it sounds as though they are pushing for bigger names who would require higher picks. Signing Greg Newsome to a contract extension on Tuesday has helped New York create salary cap space for a potential big addition. The Giants are reportedly focusing most of their attention on running back and the interior of their defensive line. At the RB position, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on Injured Reserve, Cam Skattebo is nursing a hamstring injury, and Najee Harris is no longer with the organization. They might be a serious contender to land Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor or New York Jets RB Breece Hall (quadriceps), but it remains to be seen if they have enough draft capital to pull off a deal of such magnitude. A high-end addition like Taylor or Hall to their backfield would obviously be devastating news for Skattebo's future fantasy outlook. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Justice Hill on Track to Play on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:31 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (groin) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday after he was limited on Monday with a groin injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Hill should be good to go for Thursday night's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 after upgrading to a full practice on Tuesday. In the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, in a game in which both quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) were injured, Hill had three carries for 15 yards and caught four of a season-high eight targets for 20 yards in the passing game. The 28-year-old could be relied on more on short dump-offs by undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano on Thursday night, but Hill is still hard to recommend outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues this week and moving forward with Jackson likely out for the year and Huntley potentially going on Injured Reserve. In eight games in 2026, Hill has been efficient (6.5 yards per carry) on the ground and has caught 17 of his 25 passing-game targets. He should only be considered for a flex spot in PPR leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Stays Limited in Tuesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:21 PM ETFor the second straight day, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to a hand injury. Meanwhile, lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed practice for a second straight day with multiple injuries. Rodriguez has been the clear backup to Tuten in 2026, but with his backfield mate banged up and questionable to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, fantasy managers should consider picking up the 26-year-old off the waiver wire. Despite not having a ton of volume in Jacksonville's backfield, C-Rod has not been without fantasy value in his first year in Duval, recording 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries through seven games while adding two catches for 23 yards. He had a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Houston Texans and found the end zone for the third time this year in Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten does not get cleared to play on a short week on Thursday night, Rodriguez will have clear RB2 upside for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jakobi Meyers Limited Again on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:14 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day. Meyers is battling through multiple injuries and also put in two limited practices last week before sitting out of Friday's practice. The 29-year-old still ended up suiting up in the Week 8 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he caught just two of his three targets for a season-low 24 yards. Meyers' muted production on Sunday most likely had more to do with the blowout nature of the game against the Colts than anything else, and he should be ready to go on a short turnaround to kick off Week 9 action this Thursday night in a good matchup against the banged-up Baltimore Ravens. In his first full season in Jacksonville, Meyers has caught 22 of his 31 targets for 309 yards (14.0 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Both he and Brian Thomas Jr. have taken a back seat to Parker Washington, but as long as he is active for Thursday Night Football, Meyers should be treated as a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 5:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday due to an ankle/foot injury, putting his status for the Jaguars' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in real jeopardy. Tuten has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 673 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 125 touches across seven games. The 23-year-old is also coming off his best outing of the year in Week 8, racking up 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on just 18 touches against the Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten is unable to play against Baltimore, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) could be in line for a major workload increase. Rodriguez was limited in practice on Tuesday with a hand injury, but he should still be prioritized on the waiver wire in every league where he remains available heading into Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Greg Newsome Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Giants
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:54 PM ETThe New York Giants and cornerback Greg Newsome have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million contract extension, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Newsome signed a one-year contract with the Giants this past offseason, but he's clearly made quite an impression on his new team in a short period of time. Across his first six games with New York, Newsome has recorded 17 solo tackles, six passes defensed, and an interception. The 26-year-old will now be relied upon as a staple in the Giants' secondary for years to come.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Ravens Place Kicker Tyler Loop on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:46 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have placed kicker Tyler Loop (groin) on Injured Reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Loop will now miss at least the next four games for Baltimore as a result, leaving him first eligible to return in Week 14 following the Ravens' Week 13 bye. Across eight games before getting injured, Loop made 13 of 17 field goal attempts and all 18 of his extra point tries. With Loop sidelined, Baltimore is set to elevate kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Moody appeared in nine games split between the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears in 2025, making 19 of his 23 field goal attempts. Given the injury-ravaged state of the Ravens' quarterback room, Moody should be avoided by fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Saints Claim Audric Estime Off Waivers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have claimed running back Audric Estime off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Estime appeared in one game for Cleveland this season, recording nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans is very familiar with the 23-year-old back, as he recorded 46 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown across seven games with the Saints in 2025. New Orleans RB1 Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve in Week 9, but the team's addition of Estime could signal that Etienne Jr. is likely to remain sidelined for at least one more week. If Etienne Jr. is not yet healthy, Estime could split backfield work with Saints backs Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, and CJ Donaldson (shoulder). New Orleans also plays Cleveland in Week 9, so claiming Estime from the Browns could be a bit of gamesmanship on the part of the Saints.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Saints release kicker Daniel Carlson
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have released kicker Daniel Carlson, according to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Carlson has had some issues so far in 2026, converting just eight of his 12 field goal attempts and 16 out of 18 extra point tries. The 31-year-old has been solid from shorter distances, but he's made just three out of his seven attempts from 50-plus yards out this season. 25-year-old kicker Charlie Smyth is currently on the Saints practice squad and could be in line for a promotion to the active roster ahead of New Orleans' Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Smyth appeared in six games for New Orleans last season, making 12 out of 16 field goal attempts and all 13 of his extra-point tries.--Will Brady
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Luke Johnson
Joe Fagnano Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 4:18 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday that rookie undrafted free-agent quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) will start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Fagnano will make his first career NFL start in Week 9 despite dealing with an ankle injury, with Lamar Jackson (thumb) expected to miss the rest of the season due to a right-thumb injury and with Tyler Huntley also expected to miss multiple weeks with a turf-toe injury. The 25-year-old Fagnano went 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception thrown in relief of Jackson and Huntley in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and he is expected to struggle again in his first start this Thursday against the Jaguars. He will be a desperation QB2 option in deep superflex leagues this week and going forward for however long he remains Baltimore's starter. The Jaguars' defense/special teams unit will be a top play for a second straight matchup in Week 9 while going up against the inexperienced signal-caller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Mike Gesicki Emerging as a Viable Tight End Streamer
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:15 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has not played a particularly high-usage role in his team's offense so far this season, recording just 17 catches for 241 yards on 24 targets across seven games. However, the 31-year-old has emerged as a major weapon in the red zone for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, as he has now recorded a touchdown reception in five consecutive games and six out of the seven he's played in so far. Gesicki is also coming off one of his best all-around games in Week 8, recording four catches for 76 yards and a score on six targets against the Tennessee Titans. As long as star Bengals wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remain healthy, Gesicki's production floor is low because he is unlikely to see consistent target volume. Still, given his role as an end zone target in the potent Cincinnati offense, the veteran tight end is a worthy streamer option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendrick Bourne Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (ankle) has officially been placed on Injured Reserve, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. Bourne suffered an ankle injury in Arizona's Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys that reportedly could be season-ending. Across eight games before getting injured this season, Bourne recorded 26 catches for 263 yards on 38 targets. The veteran wideout had assumed the WR2 role in the Cardinals offense following the team's trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in mid-October. Without Bourne, recent Arizona practice squad signee Zay Jones could be in line for a promotion to the active roster. Most likely, the Cardinals' passing game will become even more focused around star tight end Trey McBride and top wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs).--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Ravens will know more about Lamar Jackson's timeline in the coming days
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:57 PM ETBaltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday that the team will know more about when quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) will have right-thumb surgery within the next couple of days, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntley (toe) is a candidate to join Jackson on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least the next four games. Jackson, who has already missed time this year with a high-ankle sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season after having surgery, but we will have a clearer timetable after he goes under the knife. It has turned out to be a lost season for Jackson after he played in just 13 games in 2025 due to lower-body injuries. In five games this year, he threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and another score on 19 rushing attempts. When fully healthy, Jackson is still an elite, dual-threat QB, but the injuries are piling up and will be at the forefront as he heads into the final year of his contract with the Ravens in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Tyler Huntley Faces Possible IR Stint With Toe Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) could be a candidate to go on Injured Reserve and miss at least four games, head coach Jesse Minter told The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer on Tuesday. The Ravens will have a better sense of Huntley's timetable soon after he suffered a turf-toe injury in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Starter Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on the first play of the game and needs surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the rest of the 2026 season. The injuries to Huntley and Jackson have forced undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano (ankle) into the starting role, and he will make his first career NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old Huntley has already appeared in five games (three starts) this year and has thrown for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Depending on what the Ravens do at the QB position in the near future, Huntley could have a good chance of returning to the starting role when he recovers from his turf-toe injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:45 PM ETSpeaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that he was told that the Dallas Cowboys are not trading wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens' name has come up as a trade possibility because he is on the franchise tag in 2026 and is not under contract with the Cowboys beyond this year. Owner Jerry Jones continues to tell the media that he is willing to discuss deals that would make the team better, but trading away a player who had a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas would not exactly make the Cowboys' offense better for the rest of this season. Dallas had another disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but the NFC East is still wide open for the taking, so it is unlikely that the Cowboys would trade Pickens now when they still have a realistic shot at winning the division. Not only is Pickens likely to stay in Dallas, but Jones said on Tuesday that Pickens needs to get more involved in the passing game. After recording a career-high 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025, he has caught 39 passes for 533 yards and only two scores through eight games this year, and has taken a clear back seat to CeeDee Lamb so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Joe Fagnano Practicing With Significant Brace on his Ankle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:32 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was seen practicing on Tuesday with a significant guard/brace on his right ankle, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Despite tweaking his ankle in his first-ever NFL action in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 25-year-old from Connecticut is expected to make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Lamar Jackson (thumb) likely done for the year and Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss multiple weeks with turf toe. Fagnano predictably struggled in Buffalo while being forced into action on Sunday, going 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and more struggles are expected in his first-ever start on a short week against a capable defense in the Jaguars. Fagnano should only be a starting option in deep two-QB superflex leagues for desperate fantasy managers. Even if Fagnano surprises and plays well on Thursday, the Ravens should be looking for upgrades at the position via trade or the free-agent market.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Rashid Shaheed has a Chance to Play in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:27 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee), who did not play in the Monday night loss to the Chicago Bears, will have a chance to return on Sunday to face the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. In Shaheed's absence on Monday against Chicago, Tory Horton saw more snaps on offense and served as Seattle's WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but he caught only three of his six targets for 26 yards and did not find paydirt. The 28-year-old Shaheed has continued to mostly be a non-factor on offense for the Seahawks in seven games this year, catching 16 of his 30 targets for only 163 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and no touchdowns after posting a 15-188-0 line in nine regular-season games last year after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New Orleans Saints. Mostly all of Seattle's passing-game targets are funneled through JSN, the best receiver in the NFL, leaving little for Shaheed and others. If Shaheed returns in Week 9, he will not be a recommended starting option, even in a plus matchup against the Cardinals. In the 31-7 win over Arizona in Week 2, Shaheed caught three of six targets for 35 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:18 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is pleased with the coaching staff's plan to develop rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and feels "absolutely no pressure whatsoever" to start the first overall pick in this year's draft, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Today, there's a lot of pressure put on teams when they draft a guy No. 1 that you have to play him right away," Davis said. "That's why I think we were so fortunate to get Kirk Cousins as someone who could bridge the gap and let this young man learn a lot about what football is in the pros, the speed of the game, and the things that have to be done." Davis has been "blown away" by Mendoza's presence off the field while he sits behind Cousins and learns the intricacies of playing QB in the NFL. The Raiders are currently 4-4, and with Cousins playing really well under center, the Raiders are in no rush to bench him in favor of Mendoza. Just like it was before the start of the 2026 season, mostly all of Mendoza's fantasy value in his first year in the league is in dynasty/keeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal - Adam Hill
Dylan Sampson Offers PPR Value Without Lead-Back Workload
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 3, 2026, 3:14 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities. Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%). Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks a Waiver Target on Verge of his Return From IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 3:06 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) was seen getting some work in during Tuesday's unofficial practice, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers are still deciding whether they will open Brooks' 21-day practice window this week to return from Injured Reserve, but it is a good sign that he was out on the practice field on Wednesday. If the 23-year-old's practice window is opened this week and he returns to practice, it will not guarantee his return to the active game-day roster on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, though. Brooks, who has already torn his ACL twice while with the Panthers, has not played since Week 2 after having core-muscle surgery, and he will most likely be eased back into Carolina's backfield as the RB2 behind starter Chuba Hubbard whenever he is officially activated from IR. The former second-rounder from Texas has a lengthy injury history but is still a worthwhile RB handcuff in fantasy football in 2026, especially since he is nearing a return. Brooks is currently rostered in 38% of Yahoo leagues and is a worthwhile stash for RB depth in 12-team leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person