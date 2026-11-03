Travis Hunter an Intriguing Stash Option
Nov 3, 2026, 9:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter could be someone worth stashing ahead of the trade deadline. The trade rumors have been swirling that fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be moved soon. If that happens, Hunter could see more involvement as a wide receiver down the stretch of the season. His best performance so far came in Week 6 when he hauled in four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Hunter is capable of being a decent receiving option, but he doesn't get enough playing time right now. He could be an intriguing stash candidate in deep leagues, assuming Thomas does end up getting traded at the deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Brian Thomas Jr. is Worth Stashing Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a popular name in trade discussions as of late. Recent reports are saying there is a lot of trade interest for Thomas ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. The 24-year-old has been a non-factor in this offense throughout most of the season. He was able to haul in a touchdown during last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Overall, this season, Thomas has only 10 receptions for 117 receiving yards and two scores. The hope is that a move elsewhere will help spark his fantasy value. Thomas had a strong rookie season in 2024, so he's capable of having success in the NFL. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get back into a groove. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient with Thomas should consider stashing him ahead of the trade deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Dulcich is Gaining Steam as Consistent Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:46 PM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been quietly putting together decent numbers lately. Over the last three games, Dulcich has secured at least four receptions in all of them. He has also finished with 40 receiving yards or more in two of his last three games. The 26-year-old is getting the ball thrown to him consistently with 16 targets over the last three weeks. The expectation is that he'll continue to stay involved against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. The Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, which could mean good results for Dulcich. Fantasy managers who are seeking a streaming option for Week 9 should consider picking up Dulcich.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Elijah Mitchell is a Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight weekend on Sunday. This time around, Mitchell saw more involvement in the running game. He carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards and hauled in three receptions for an additional three yards in the loss. Lead back Saquon Barkley only had 13 carries, and he could still be dealing with a lingering back issue. It wouldn't be shocking to see Mitchell continue getting steadily involved in the rushing attack going forward. Barkley isn't going anywhere, but he could have a reduced role. Mitchell is someone worth considering as a deep league stash with Barkley banged up at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Adonai Mitchell has Stash Value After Breakout Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:18 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is likely going to be a popular waiver-wire option after his breakout performance this past weekend. Mitchell torched the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, when he hauled in seven of his nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The 24-year-old was looking good through the first two games of the season, but he was forced to miss four straight contests due to injury. Now, Mitchell is healthy and looks like he's going to be a relevant contributor in this offense. He'll head into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 against a defense that has been in the middle of the road in terms of pass defense. Mitchell should be an interesting WR3 this week and is someone worth snagging off waivers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Won't Come Off Injured Reserve This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:14 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that veteran running back James Conner (foot) will not come off Injured Reserve to play against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. Arizona's backfield is suddenly very thin after the team placed rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on IR this week, and with Bam Knight in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the overtime upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Tyler Allgeier will be the Cardinals' lead back this weekend in Seattle, with Evan Hull and Jerome Ford set to back him up. Although the 31-year-old Conner will not be back this week, the Cardinals still think he has a chance to return in 2026 as he continues to work his way back from a right-foot injury that limited him to three games last year. The next step is for Conner to return to practice, but it does not look like that is going to happen this week. His next chance to make his season debut will come in Week 10, when the Cardinals take on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. When/if Conner returns to Arizona's backfield, he is expected to be a change-of-pace option and not a candidate for a heavy workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Brian Thomas Jr. of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:06 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. "has been the area of interest for a lot of other teams." There are several receiver-needy NFL teams out there that have been shopping around for pass-catchers with the Nov. 10 trade deadline quickly approaching -- the Kansas City Chiefs are one of those teams -- and Thomas could be a target. What is unclear is whether the contending Jaguars would actually move the former first-rounder from LSU as they look to take the next step as a Super Bowl hopeful from the AFC. The 24-year-old has been the WR3 in 2026 in Duval behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and has yet to exceed 40 receiving yards through seven games, but he found the end zone in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts and is starting to see more reps. Thomas' dynasty and single-year fantasy value have tanked since his strong rookie year (87-1,282-10 line), but a change of scenery to a contender could jolt him back into fantasy relevance. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on Thomas' situation with this year's trade deadline coming next Tuesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Russell Wilson Interviews for Head-Coaching Job at North Carolina State
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 7:56 PM ETFormer Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was interviewed on Tuesday for the head-coaching job at North Carolina State, where he played for three seasons, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. NC State now has two former NFL greats who starred there, Wilson and Philip Rivers, as prominent head-coaching candidates. Wilson played for NC State from 2007 to 2010 before transferring to Wisconsin. The 37-year-old former third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012 was deciding between a TV role at CBS or joining the New York Jets as the backup to Geno Smith in May, but now he is a candidate to head to the college-football coaching ranks. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in June after playing in the NFL for 14 years with the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. In 205 career games during the regular season, Wilson completed 64.6% of his pass attempts for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions while also rushing for 5,568 yards and 31 additional touchdowns. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Pat Bryant Trending Toward Practicing This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 7:10 PM ETIndications point to Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) returning to practice this week after missing the required four games while on Injured Reserve, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Bryant has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 4 in the loss on the road to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, but if he returns to practice this week and looks good, he could be officially activated and return this Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old former third-rounder from Illinois caught nine of his 12 targets for 133 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown in the first four games of his sophomore season in the NFL. Considering Jaylen Waddle's and Courtland Sutton's struggles in the passing game so far in 2026, Bryant is absolutely worth a flier off the waiver wire for fantasy managers seeking additional depth and upside at the position going into Week 9. Bryant is widely available and is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues with a strong upcoming matchup against Carolina's defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson
Charlie Smyth Now Listed as Saints' Starting Kicker
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 7:00 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints' depth chart now lists Charlie Smyth as the starting kicker, even though he is not technically on the active roster, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. The Saints cut veteran Daniel Carlson on Tuesday, and it looks like the 25-year-old Smyth is going to get the next chance to serve as New Orleans' starting placekicker as they come off their bye to face the Cleveland Browns at home this Sunday in Week 9. Smyth made his NFL debut last year with the Saints and went 12-for-16 on his field-goal attempts (4-for-6 from 50-plus yards out) and 13-for-13 on his extra points in six games played. He missed only a 56-yarder in the preseason for the Saints but still lost out on the starting job to the more experienced Carlson. Even if Smyth is officially named the Saints' new kicker, fantasy managers should be avoiding the Ireland product for this week and going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Colts, Adetomiwa Adebawore Agree to Two-Year Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 6:20 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts and defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore agreed to terms on a two-year, $35 million contract extension on Tuesday that includes a $13 million signing bonus and $22.5 million in new money through next season, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 25-year-old is cashing in on a breakout season and will still have a chance to hit the open market again in his mid-20s. The former fourth-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern had a career-high 36 tackles (14 solo), four sacks, five tackles for loss, six QB hits, and a fumble recovery in 17 games played in his third year in the league last year. Adebawore has already matched his sack total from 2025 through the first eight weeks of the 2026 season for the struggling Colts, adding 19 tackles (eight solo), four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and two pass breakups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Jeremy McNichols Goes on IR, Not Expected Back This Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 6:15 PM ETThe Washington Commanders placed running back Jeremy McNichols (foot) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, and he is not expected to return this season, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. It is the second time this year that McNichols has been on IR, and it will also be the last. The 30-year-old veteran injured his foot in the third quarter of the Sunday night win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and never returned. He will finish his ninth year in the NFL (third with the Commanders) with only 10 carries for 34 yards and one reception for a seven-yard gain in just two games played. The Commanders also have second-year back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve, so they are now down to Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler as their primary RBs as they head into a Week 9 contest at home against the Los Angeles Rams. With Croskey-Merritt out for at least three more games, one of Craig Reynolds or Devin Neal will likely be promoted to the active roster for this weekend's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 6:08 PM ETThe New York Giants have been among the most active teams in making calls and showing interest in buying from teams willing to sell players, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The tricky part is that the Giants do not have a fourth- or fifth-round pick next year. Still, it sounds as though they are pushing for bigger names who would require higher picks. Signing Greg Newsome to a contract extension on Tuesday has helped New York create salary cap space for a potential big addition. The Giants are reportedly focusing most of their attention on running back and the interior of their defensive line. At the RB position, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on Injured Reserve, Cam Skattebo is nursing a hamstring injury, and Najee Harris is no longer with the organization. They might be a serious contender to land Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor or New York Jets RB Breece Hall (quadriceps), but it remains to be seen if they have enough draft capital to pull off a deal of such magnitude. A high-end addition like Taylor or Hall to their backfield would obviously be devastating news for Skattebo's future fantasy outlook. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Justice Hill on Track to Play on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:31 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (groin) upgraded to a full practice on Tuesday after he was limited on Monday with a groin injury, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Hill should be good to go for Thursday night's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 after upgrading to a full practice on Tuesday. In the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, in a game in which both quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) were injured, Hill had three carries for 15 yards and caught four of a season-high eight targets for 20 yards in the passing game. The 28-year-old could be relied on more on short dump-offs by undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano on Thursday night, but Hill is still hard to recommend outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues this week and moving forward with Jackson likely out for the year and Huntley potentially going on Injured Reserve. In eight games in 2026, Hill has been efficient (6.5 yards per carry) on the ground and has caught 17 of his 25 passing-game targets. He should only be considered for a flex spot in PPR leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Stays Limited in Tuesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:21 PM ETFor the second straight day, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to a hand injury. Meanwhile, lead back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed practice for a second straight day with multiple injuries. Rodriguez has been the clear backup to Tuten in 2026, but with his backfield mate banged up and questionable to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, fantasy managers should consider picking up the 26-year-old off the waiver wire. Despite not having a ton of volume in Jacksonville's backfield, C-Rod has not been without fantasy value in his first year in Duval, recording 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries through seven games while adding two catches for 23 yards. He had a season-high 11 carries for 55 yards in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Houston Texans and found the end zone for the third time this year in Sunday's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten does not get cleared to play on a short week on Thursday night, Rodriguez will have clear RB2 upside for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jakobi Meyers Limited Again on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 5:14 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring, ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day. Meyers is battling through multiple injuries and also put in two limited practices last week before sitting out of Friday's practice. The 29-year-old still ended up suiting up in the Week 8 blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he caught just two of his three targets for a season-low 24 yards. Meyers' muted production on Sunday most likely had more to do with the blowout nature of the game against the Colts than anything else, and he should be ready to go on a short turnaround to kick off Week 9 action this Thursday night in a good matchup against the banged-up Baltimore Ravens. In his first full season in Jacksonville, Meyers has caught 22 of his 31 targets for 309 yards (14.0 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Both he and Brian Thomas Jr. have taken a back seat to Parker Washington, but as long as he is active for Thursday Night Football, Meyers should be treated as a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 5:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday due to an ankle/foot injury, putting his status for the Jaguars' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in real jeopardy. Tuten has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 673 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 125 touches across seven games. The 23-year-old is also coming off his best outing of the year in Week 8, racking up 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on just 18 touches against the Indianapolis Colts. If Tuten is unable to play against Baltimore, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) could be in line for a major workload increase. Rodriguez was limited in practice on Tuesday with a hand injury, but he should still be prioritized on the waiver wire in every league where he remains available heading into Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Greg Newsome Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Giants
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:54 PM ETThe New York Giants and cornerback Greg Newsome have agreed to terms on a three-year, $46 million contract extension, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Newsome signed a one-year contract with the Giants this past offseason, but he's clearly made quite an impression on his new team in a short period of time. Across his first six games with New York, Newsome has recorded 17 solo tackles, six passes defensed, and an interception. The 26-year-old will now be relied upon as a staple in the Giants' secondary for years to come.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Ravens Place Kicker Tyler Loop on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:46 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens have placed kicker Tyler Loop (groin) on Injured Reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Loop will now miss at least the next four games for Baltimore as a result, leaving him first eligible to return in Week 14 following the Ravens' Week 13 bye. Across eight games before getting injured, Loop made 13 of 17 field goal attempts and all 18 of his extra point tries. With Loop sidelined, Baltimore is set to elevate kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad for their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Moody appeared in nine games split between the Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears in 2025, making 19 of his 23 field goal attempts. Given the injury-ravaged state of the Ravens' quarterback room, Moody should be avoided by fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Saints Claim Audric Estime Off Waivers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have claimed running back Audric Estime off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Estime appeared in one game for Cleveland this season, recording nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans is very familiar with the 23-year-old back, as he recorded 46 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown across seven games with the Saints in 2025. New Orleans RB1 Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is eligible to return from Injured Reserve in Week 9, but the team's addition of Estime could signal that Etienne Jr. is likely to remain sidelined for at least one more week. If Etienne Jr. is not yet healthy, Estime could split backfield work with Saints backs Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara, and CJ Donaldson (shoulder). New Orleans also plays Cleveland in Week 9, so claiming Estime from the Browns could be a bit of gamesmanship on the part of the Saints.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Saints release kicker Daniel Carlson
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 3, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have released kicker Daniel Carlson, according to Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Carlson has had some issues so far in 2026, converting just eight of his 12 field goal attempts and 16 out of 18 extra point tries. The 31-year-old has been solid from shorter distances, but he's made just three out of his seven attempts from 50-plus yards out this season. 25-year-old kicker Charlie Smyth is currently on the Saints practice squad and could be in line for a promotion to the active roster ahead of New Orleans' Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Smyth appeared in six games for New Orleans last season, making 12 out of 16 field goal attempts and all 13 of his extra-point tries.--Will Brady
Source: The New Orleans Times-Picayune - Luke Johnson