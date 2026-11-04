Malachi Fields Can be a Fantasy-Relevant No. 2 as Giants' Offense Stays Afloat
Nov 4, 2026, 1:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields remains an intriguing waiver wire target in 12+ team fantasy football leagues. While the Giants' offense has faced plenty of adversity at the quarterback position this year, it seems like J.J. McCarthy finally has the passing game in a good spot with Jameis Winston benched and Jaxson Dart (knee) out for an extended period of time. While McCarthy has done a great job boosting the ceilings of Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, he has also supported Fields as a solid WR3 option in fantasy football. Fields had a career-high 94% snap share in Week 6, and over his last two games, he has 13 targets, six catches, and 102 yards. While we'd like to see the rookie catch more than half of the passes thrown his way, we respect his yardage total and view the Notre Dame product as a solid waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 9. One perk of adding Fields is that he should be in the No. 2 receiver role for the rest of the season, so he should continue to offer WR3/flex appeal in deeper leagues for several weeks to come.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Efton Chism III a Top Beneficiary Amid Teammates' Absences
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:41 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III has ascended into a fantasy-relevant role amid injuries to A.J. Brown (knee), Mack Hollins (calf), and Romeo Doubs (shoulder). While the former undrafted free agent's role and volume have fluctuated a little bit over the past few weeks, he has been mostly productive while filling in for Brown (who missed Week 8) and Hollins and Doubs (who are on injured reserve). Just last Sunday, despite rainy conditions in Miami, Chism caught five passes for 37 yards while handling a career-high 88% snap share. We can expect him to maintain a similar snap share if Brown and Hollins can't suit up in Week 9 against Green Bay. If Chism remains in the No. 2 role behind DeMario Douglas, there's a legitimate argument for him to be streamed as a WR3/flex in fantasy leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams Emerging as a Big-Play Threat Amid Teammate Injuries
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:38 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams has emerged as a potential waiver wire target in deeper fantasy leagues while several of his teammates recover from their respective injuries. Williams has worked his way into a more featured role with A.J. Brown (knee) missing Week 8 and both Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve. If all three players remain sidelined going forward, Williams will have streaming upside in deeper fantasy leagues. Last week, as the No. 3 receiver behind DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III, Williams played 83% of the snaps and converted his lone target into a 43-yard touchdown. This isn't the first time that Williams has capitalized on a lower target volume; he has a whopping five touchdowns on just 17 catches through his 25 career NFL games. Williams embodies the mindset that all it takes is one or two targets to make a big impact. He represents a potential waiver wire pickup for fantasy managers seeking big-play upside in the middle of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Remains a Featured Receiver in Eagles' Injury-Riddled Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has been thrust into a larger role recently, as injuries continue to impact players on both sides of the ball. Cooper has now played more than 90% of the snaps in each of the last two weeks due to injuries to DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). Cooper has just three catches during that span, but he also has nine targets, suggesting that he could be a deep-league fantasy starter if quarterback Tanner McKee can do a better job leading the passing attack. The second-year receiver has consistently operated alongside rookie Makai Lemon, who also has a 90%+ snap share in each of his last two games. Once Smith and Wicks are healthy again, we'd expect Cooper to fall off the fantasy radar. However, in the meantime, he can unlock deep-league streaming appeal if the passing game shows a little more effectiveness in Week 9 against the New York Giants.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Midseason Waiver Wire Target with Increased Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 4, 2026, 1:29 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell should handle increased volume going forward due to a variety of factors. First and foremost, Dell is finally healthy. He returned to action in Week 7 following a nearly two-year-long recovery from a very serious knee injury. He is finally back on the field and contributing without any limitations, which should put him firmly back in the mix for fantasy football. Second of all, Dell should handle increased volume within the Texans' offense after Jaylin Noel (toe) was placed on injured reserve. The Texans already lost Jayden Higgins (knee) to a year-long injury, and now, Noel is done for the season, too. His absence provides a clear path to the No. 3 role for Dell, whereas before he would have had to compete for it. While Dell may not be an immediate fantasy starter in his role behind Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr., he's at least worth stashing as a solid waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Earning More Opportunities, Worth Monitoring on Waiver Wire
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 11:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and the backfield situation has been difficult for fantasy managers to figure out, with Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell all involved. While Hampton is the usual starter, Vidal is worth monitoring on the waiver wire, as his role is becoming more consistent. Vidal led the Chargers' backfield in snaps played with 28 in a 24-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Mitchell played 19 snaps, while Hampton had 18 reps. None of the running backs were particularly productive for the Chargers against the Rams, but Vidal led the way with 23 rushing yards on eight carries (2.9 yards per carry), and added two receptions for seven yards. After having six combined carries through the first four games, Vidal has had 23 carries for 101 yards (4.39 yards per attempt) and a touchdown over the past three games. He has also recorded six receptions for 26 yards during that span. He has played at least 25 offensive snaps in each of the past four games. Vidal is currently available in 87% of Yahoo leagues. The offense for the Chargers doesn't instill much confidence for fantasy managers, and Vidal isn't a must-add player, but he is in streaming consideration for a Week 9 matchup against a stout Houston Texans defense that allows 98.0 rushing yards per game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deshaun Watson Not a Trustworthy Streamer in Single-QB Leagues
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 3, 2026, 10:58 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had an encouraging start to the 2026 season compared to the rest of his tenure in Cleveland, coming in at QB20 (minimum three games played) with 15.6 fantasy points per game so far. This puts him firmly in the conversation as a starter in two QB leagues. He passed for seven touchdowns in the first five weeks, but has since slowed down, scoring only one touchdown in the last three, and it was rushing. In Weeks 7 and 8, Watson passed for 308 and 324 yards, respectively, but the passing touchdowns did not come. The Browns' Week 9 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, allow the ninth-most passing yards per game (249.7 yards) and have given up 11 passing touchdowns in their 8 games. Watson has the opportunity to bounce back after his lackluster fantasy outing last week, especially if he tacks on some rushing yards, as he has done in multiple games this year. Fantasy managers looking for a solid option in two-QB leagues can look towards Watson, but 1-QB league managers are better off searching for a different streaming option.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data
Is J.J. McCarthy a Viable Streaming Option for Week 9?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 10:52 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy provided a spark off the bench for his team in a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, and then earned the start against the Houston Texans in Week 7, leading the Giants to a 27-21 victory in overtime. McCarthy and the Giants are coming off of a bye week in Week 8, and have a Week 9 matchup with a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gives up 235.4 passing yards per game. In the past two games with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 31 out of 49 passing attempts (63.3%) for 495 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He has rushed five times for 29 yards in three games since joining the Giants. McCarthy is currently rostered in just 9% of Yahoo leagues and started in 2% of those. He could be considered a viable streaming play for fantasy managers in need against a reeling Eagles team this week, but he isn't a priority add by any means as things currently stand. McCarthy will need to show more consistency before being considered as a bench-stash option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Samaje Perine Doesn't Offer Much Waiver-Wire Appeal
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 10:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has not seen a lot of opportunities as of late. In a 43-36 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, Perine played just 26 offensive snaps compared to 51 snaps for starting tailback Chase Brown. Perine carried the ball just four times for 10 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and made one reception for nine yards. Brown dominated touches with 12 rushes for 55 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and eight catches for 46 yards (5.8 yards per reception). After having a breakout game in a Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins with 78 total yards and a receiving touchdown, Perine has recorded just eight rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown and the lone reception for nine yards over the past two games. He played just 38 combined snaps between those two contests. Perine offers little fantasy value outside of being Brown's handcuff, and there are higher-priority waiver wire targets out there at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield is a Desperation Streaming Option at QB
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 3, 2026, 10:28 PM ETIn a 16-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had one of the most bizarre stat lines you will see from a starting signal-caller in the NFL. Mayfield did not complete a single pass, and he only had three passing attempts against the Falcons. It marked the first time since 1974 that a team won a game without completing a single pass. Of course, the heavy rain conditions and sloppy field played a big part in the Bucs not being able to throw the ball. Mayfield did add four rushes for 14 yards, and the Buccaneers leaned on Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell in the ground game to defeat the Falcons. The odds of Mayfield having another game like that are very slim. He will look to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 9. The Bears allow 219 passing yards per game. However, in the two games since Mayfield has returned from a thumb injury, he has thrown the ball just 14 times, with seven completions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Mayfield is currently rostered in 26% of Yahoo leagues, and started in just 7% of those leagues. While desperate fantasy managers could look to stream Mayfield if absolutely needed, there are likely better waiver wire targets at the quarterback position available.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tutu Atwell Should Not be a Waiver-Wire Consideration
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 3, 2026, 10:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is in his sixth season with the Rams after being drafted in the second round in 2021. He played in 10 games in 2025, earning only 15 targets and catching six of them. This year hasn't been much better, as he has caught five passes, two being in last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished Week 8 with 52 receiving yards on four targets, with a 40-yard long ball making up most of the receiving total. Atwell tied his season-high snap rate of 39%, producing his best outing of the year, but there is not much hope for a fantasy-viable role. He has been inactive (healthy scratch) in three games this season, which all but confirms he is not a priority in the passing game. Even with wide receiver Davante Adams' absence due to a hamstring injury likely to extend at least a few more weeks, Tutu Atwell is highly unlikely to produce fantasy-friendly outings. Atwell should remain on the waiver wire, even in deep leagues.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr. is Worth Stashing Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:52 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a popular name in trade discussions as of late. Recent reports are saying there is a lot of trade interest for Thomas ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. The 24-year-old has been a non-factor in this offense throughout most of the season. He was able to haul in a touchdown during last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Overall, this season, Thomas has only 10 receptions for 117 receiving yards and two scores. The hope is that a move elsewhere will help spark his fantasy value. Thomas had a strong rookie season in 2024, so he's capable of having success in the NFL. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to get back into a groove. Fantasy managers who are willing to be patient with Thomas should consider stashing him ahead of the trade deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Greg Dulcich is Gaining Steam as Consistent Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:46 PM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has been quietly putting together decent numbers lately. Over the last three games, Dulcich has secured at least four receptions in all of them. He has also finished with 40 receiving yards or more in two of his last three games. The 26-year-old is getting the ball thrown to him consistently with 16 targets over the last three weeks. The expectation is that he'll continue to stay involved against the Detroit Lions in Week 9. The Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, which could mean good results for Dulcich. Fantasy managers who are seeking a streaming option for Week 9 should consider picking up Dulcich.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Hunter an Intriguing Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:35 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter could be someone worth stashing ahead of the trade deadline. The trade rumors have been swirling that fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be moved soon. If that happens, Hunter could see more involvement as a wide receiver down the stretch of the season. His best performance so far came in Week 6 when he hauled in four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Hunter is capable of being a decent receiving option, but he doesn't get enough playing time right now. He could be an intriguing stash candidate in deep leagues, assuming Thomas does end up getting traded at the deadline.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Elijah Mitchell is a Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Elijah Mitchell was elevated from the practice squad for the second straight weekend on Sunday. This time around, Mitchell saw more involvement in the running game. He carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards and hauled in three receptions for an additional three yards in the loss. Lead back Saquon Barkley only had 13 carries, and he could still be dealing with a lingering back issue. It wouldn't be shocking to see Mitchell continue getting steadily involved in the rushing attack going forward. Barkley isn't going anywhere, but he could have a reduced role. Mitchell is someone worth considering as a deep league stash with Barkley banged up at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Konata Mumpfield Not Worth a Roster Spot Currently
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:19 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft and had 10 catches on 23 targets in his first season. He is off to a better start in 2026, gaining 142 receiving yards on nine receptions thus far, but this does not make him a worthy waiver-wire addition. He had his greatest stat line in Week 3, when he garnered 93 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions. It is important to note, however, that the Rams' star wide receiver Puka Nacua was not active in this game due to a groin injury. Once Nacua returned in Week 4, Mumpfield was relegated to his typical role, catching one ball on three targets. Over the past three weeks, Mumpfield has an average snap percentage of 47%, which is an improvement over prior weeks when he only saw 26%, 27%, and 7% snap shares. This is due to wide receiver Davante Adams' hamstring injury suffered in Week 6. His involvement could get worse, though, with pass-catching tight end Terrance Ferguson likely to return soon. Fantasy managers should only consider rostering Mumpfield in deep dynasty leagues, as he isn't poised to make an impact in 2026.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Pro Football Reference
Adonai Mitchell has Stash Value After Breakout Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 3, 2026, 9:18 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is likely going to be a popular waiver-wire option after his breakout performance this past weekend. Mitchell torched the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, when he hauled in seven of his nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The 24-year-old was looking good through the first two games of the season, but he was forced to miss four straight contests due to injury. Now, Mitchell is healthy and looks like he's going to be a relevant contributor in this offense. He'll head into a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 against a defense that has been in the middle of the road in terms of pass defense. Mitchell should be an interesting WR3 this week and is someone worth snagging off waivers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Won't Come Off Injured Reserve This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:14 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that veteran running back James Conner (foot) will not come off Injured Reserve to play against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. Arizona's backfield is suddenly very thin after the team placed rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on IR this week, and with Bam Knight in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the overtime upset of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Tyler Allgeier will be the Cardinals' lead back this weekend in Seattle, with Evan Hull and Jerome Ford set to back him up. Although the 31-year-old Conner will not be back this week, the Cardinals still think he has a chance to return in 2026 as he continues to work his way back from a right-foot injury that limited him to three games last year. The next step is for Conner to return to practice, but it does not look like that is going to happen this week. His next chance to make his season debut will come in Week 10, when the Cardinals take on the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. When/if Conner returns to Arizona's backfield, he is expected to be a change-of-pace option and not a candidate for a heavy workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Brian Thomas Jr. of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:06 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. "has been the area of interest for a lot of other teams." There are several receiver-needy NFL teams out there that have been shopping around for pass-catchers with the Nov. 10 trade deadline quickly approaching -- the Kansas City Chiefs are one of those teams -- and Thomas could be a target. What is unclear is whether the contending Jaguars would actually move the former first-rounder from LSU as they look to take the next step as a Super Bowl hopeful from the AFC. The 24-year-old has been the WR3 in 2026 in Duval behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers and has yet to exceed 40 receiving yards through seven games, but he found the end zone in the Week 8 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts and is starting to see more reps. Thomas' dynasty and single-year fantasy value have tanked since his strong rookie year (87-1,282-10 line), but a change of scenery to a contender could jolt him back into fantasy relevance. Fantasy managers need to keep an eye on Thomas' situation with this year's trade deadline coming next Tuesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Russell Wilson Interviews for Head-Coaching Job at North Carolina State
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 7:56 PM ETFormer Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was interviewed on Tuesday for the head-coaching job at North Carolina State, where he played for three seasons, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. NC State now has two former NFL greats who starred there, Wilson and Philip Rivers, as prominent head-coaching candidates. Wilson played for NC State from 2007 to 2010 before transferring to Wisconsin. The 37-year-old former third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012 was deciding between a TV role at CBS or joining the New York Jets as the backup to Geno Smith in May, but now he is a candidate to head to the college-football coaching ranks. He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in June after playing in the NFL for 14 years with the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. In 205 career games during the regular season, Wilson completed 64.6% of his pass attempts for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions while also rushing for 5,568 yards and 31 additional touchdowns. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Pat Bryant Trending Toward Practicing This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 7:10 PM ETIndications point to Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) returning to practice this week after missing the required four games while on Injured Reserve, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. Bryant has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 4 in the loss on the road to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, but if he returns to practice this week and looks good, he could be officially activated and return this Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, the 23-year-old former third-rounder from Illinois caught nine of his 12 targets for 133 yards (14.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown in the first four games of his sophomore season in the NFL. Considering Jaylen Waddle's and Courtland Sutton's struggles in the passing game so far in 2026, Bryant is absolutely worth a flier off the waiver wire for fantasy managers seeking additional depth and upside at the position going into Week 9. Bryant is widely available and is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues with a strong upcoming matchup against Carolina's defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Gazette - Chris Tomasson