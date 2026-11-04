Nov 4, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

Los Angeles wide receiver Tre' Harris has struggled to produce over the past two weeks, but a very favorable matchup against Houston in Week 9 could help him get back on track. Harris has 18 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns across 29 targets in his six games played this season. He only has five grabs for 47 yards over seven targets in the past two games combined though. Houston has struggled to slow opposing wideouts all season, so the matchup favors Harris. It's tough to trust the Chargers' offense right now, and after a couple of down games in a row, Harris isn't the most confident starting option, even in deeper setups. The matchup is favorable enough to at least consider streaming Harris in deeper leagues for Week 9 though.