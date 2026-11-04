Breece Hall limited at practice Wednesday

Nov 4, 2026, 12:04 PM ET

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is scheduled to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and meniscus injury last December, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old has spent the entire 2026 season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back into action, beginning with individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. Head coach Matt LaFleur has indicated the Packers will take a cautious approach, with November 25 against the Los Angeles Rams emerging as the reported target for his season debut. That timetable remains tentative, and Parsons is unlikely to face the New England Patriots on Sunday. The four-time All-Pro recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games last season, and his eventual return would give Green Bay another proven pass-rushing threat.