RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 9 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
With just two teams on a bye in Week 9, there is no shortage of fantasy options to sort through for this weekend's loaded slate. We're here to help you set optimal lineups with our Week 9 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for key players like Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Jalen Coker, Denzel Boston, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|25.0
|23.3
|106.8
|1.1
|4.5
|40.3
|0.3
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|22.0
|315.2
|2.2
|0.9
|3.1
|12.4
|0.2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|21.1
|246.5
|1.5
|0.8
|8.3
|36.3
|0.5
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|21.0
|20.7
|102.2
|0.9
|3.2
|25.2
|0.3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|20.9
|19.3
|98.7
|0.8
|3.8
|33.0
|0.2
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|20.7
|263.2
|2.0
|0.6
|4.5
|22.8
|0.2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|20.7
|252.8
|1.7
|0.6
|5.9
|32.0
|0.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|20.2
|0.6
|3.3
|0.0
|7.7
|112.2
|0.8
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|20.1
|284.2
|1.9
|0.7
|3.0
|12.8
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|19.6
|0.7
|4.2
|0.0
|8.3
|108.2
|0.7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|19.6
|242.2
|1.9
|0.4
|3.9
|20.7
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.3
|14.2
|64.5
|0.8
|4.6
|41.3
|0.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|18.9
|241.0
|1.8
|0.5
|4.6
|18.2
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|18.8
|274.4
|2.0
|0.5
|2.0
|4.7
|0.1
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|18.5
|225.5
|1.5
|0.7
|6.3
|35.4
|0.3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|18.5
|8.2
|100.4
|0.7
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.4
|226.6
|1.6
|0.5
|5.0
|25.1
|0.2
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|17.8
|267.7
|1.9
|0.6
|1.7
|4.7
|0.1
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.7
|281.1
|1.7
|0.7
|2.0
|6.9
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|17.6
|220.2
|1.4
|0.7
|5.6
|30.3
|0.2
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|17.3
|246.1
|1.7
|0.7
|3.0
|12.6
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|17.2
|254.8
|1.8
|0.7
|1.8
|5.3
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|17.1
|241.1
|1.5
|0.6
|4.0
|14.9
|0.2
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.1
|237.6
|1.4
|0.7
|4.5
|24.6
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|17.1
|7.3
|92.8
|0.7
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.7
|249.9
|1.6
|0.8
|3.4
|12.6
|0.1
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|16.3
|213.2
|1.5
|0.7
|4.7
|18.9
|0.2
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|16.3
|221.8
|1.4
|0.7
|4.5
|18.8
|0.2
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|16.2
|258.6
|1.5
|0.9
|2.4
|8.7
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.2
|16.6
|72.4
|0.9
|2.4
|15.5
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|16.1
|6.8
|86.4
|0.7
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|16.1
|230.8
|1.3
|0.7
|5.5
|24.9
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|16.0
|246.4
|1.3
|0.7
|3.1
|15.0
|0.2
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|15.8
|14.4
|67.4
|0.6
|3.3
|24.9
|0.2
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|15.7
|19.3
|83.9
|0.5
|2.9
|19.5
|0.1
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|15.7
|237.4
|1.3
|0.6
|3.3
|13.4
|0.1
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|15.4
|15.8
|68.6
|0.7
|2.7
|21.9
|0.1
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|15.3
|17.4
|75.6
|0.5
|2.9
|21.5
|0.2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|15.2
|7.0
|80.3
|0.6
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|15.1
|6.1
|92.1
|0.5
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.1
|242.7
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|10.8
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|15.0
|5.9
|88.3
|0.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|14.9
|223.3
|1.1
|0.7
|5.1
|24.4
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|14.7
|6.7
|84.4
|0.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.6
|14.2
|60.8
|0.4
|4.4
|29.3
|0.2
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|QB
|14.4
|226.2
|1.1
|0.9
|4.8
|18.4
|0.1
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|14.4
|14.2
|64.4
|0.5
|3.2
|23.2
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|14.0
|203.9
|1.2
|0.7
|3.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|14.0
|15.4
|58.6
|0.5
|3.6
|26.8
|0.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|13.7
|15.3
|67.6
|0.5
|2.5
|19.1
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|13.5
|5.8
|80.7
|0.4
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|13.5
|6.1
|74.4
|0.5
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|13.4
|17.4
|76.3
|0.5
|2.0
|15.1
|0.1
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|13.3
|0.3
|2.0
|0.0
|5.7
|76.5
|0.4
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|13.2
|5.1
|77.7
|0.5
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|13.1
|15.8
|69.7
|0.6
|1.8
|12.6
|0.1
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|12.8
|4.6
|71.6
|0.6
|Gardner Minshew II
|ARI
|QB
|12.6
|219.8
|1.1
|1.0
|3.0
|10.9
|0.1
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|12.4
|5.3
|65.8
|0.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|12.2
|15.4
|69.3
|0.4
|1.7
|12.6
|0.1
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|12.1
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|4.4
|68.1
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.9
|5.2
|73.7
|0.3
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11.9
|5.7
|68.3
|0.4
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|11.9
|4.6
|67.4
|0.5
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|11.8
|4.5
|68.7
|0.4
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.8
|4.8
|62.4
|0.5
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|11.7
|13.5
|61.6
|0.5
|1.5
|12.9
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.7
|11.7
|48.3
|0.3
|3.1
|24.8
|0.1
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|11.6
|15.2
|56.4
|0.3
|3.1
|19.6
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|11.6
|16.5
|67.6
|0.4
|1.5
|12.6
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|11.6
|17.8
|74.5
|0.4
|1.3
|8.3
|0.0
|Joe Fagnano
|BAL
|QB
|11.1
|182.2
|0.9
|1.0
|4.4
|16.6
|0.1
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|11.0
|4.5
|63.0
|0.4
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|10.9
|7.8
|30.9
|0.2
|4.2
|33.0
|0.2
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|10.8
|5.0
|65.3
|0.3
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.8
|15.3
|59.4
|0.5
|1.3
|10.1
|0.1
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|10.7
|11.8
|47.6
|0.3
|2.7
|18.8
|0.2
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|10.6
|5.4
|62.2
|0.3
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.6
|0.7
|3.3
|0.0
|4.3
|56.3
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.6
|3.8
|61.5
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|10.5
|6.3
|56.1
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|10.4
|4.9
|53.4
|0.4
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|10.4
|1.1
|5.2
|0.1
|4.6
|52.9
|0.3
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.4
|4.4
|59.2
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.4
|4.7
|57.9
|0.4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|10.4
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|10.3
|13.0
|55.0
|0.3
|2.0
|14.0
|0.1
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|10.3
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|5.8
|53.3
|0.3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.9
|4.8
|51.1
|0.4
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|9.9
|4.6
|52.2
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.9
|4.5
|59.3
|0.3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.8
|4.6
|53.3
|0.4
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|9.7
|10.8
|47.2
|0.4
|1.4
|11.1
|0.1
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|9.7
|4.9
|54.2
|0.3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9.5
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|9.5
|2.1
|9.5
|0.1
|3.4
|42.4
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|9.5
|4.1
|56.2
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|9.5
|5.4
|50.0
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.4
|1.2
|5.2
|0.0
|4.6
|50.7
|0.2
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|9.4
|3.9
|54.5
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.4
|4.7
|49.5
|0.4
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.4
|0.4
|1.9
|0.0
|3.8
|51.0
|0.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|9.3
|4.7
|49.5
|0.3
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|9.3
|11.6
|44.3
|0.3
|2.0
|16.3
|0.1
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|9.3
|4.5
|52.9
|0.3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.3
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|9.2
|4.2
|53.2
|0.3
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|9.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|9.1
|4.2
|50.3
|0.3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|9.1
|12.4
|52.9
|0.3
|1.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.1
|4.2
|49.3
|0.3
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|9.0
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|4.7
|48.4
|0.3
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|9.0
|11.9
|48.3
|0.4
|1.2
|9.2
|0.1
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|9.0
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|8.9
|11.0
|44.2
|0.3
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.9
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.8
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|8.8
|10.3
|44.4
|0.3
|1.5
|10.4
|0.1
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|8.8
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|8.8
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.7
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8.7
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.6
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.6
|9.4
|38.9
|0.2
|2.3
|15.4
|0.1
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.6
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|8.6
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.5
|4.2
|47.8
|0.3
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.4
|3.8
|46.2
|0.3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|8.4
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|8.3
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.3
|10.2
|47.2
|0.3
|1.0
|7.7
|0.1
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.3
|4.2
|45.5
|0.3
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.2
|3.9
|48.4
|0.2
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.2
|4.2
|45.7
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|8.2
|3.5
|45.4
|0.3
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|8.1
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|8.1
|3.6
|44.1
|0.3
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|8.1
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|8.1
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.0
|3.6
|45.3
|0.3
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.0
|3.3
|44.5
|0.3
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.0
|3.9
|42.7
|0.3
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|8.0
|10.8
|45.2
|0.3
|1.3
|8.4
|0.0
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|8.0
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|K
|7.9
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.9
|4.0
|42.5
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.9
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|3.4
|40.5
|0.3
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|7.9
|11.9
|48.4
|0.3
|0.8
|5.5
|0.0
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|7.8
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|7.8
|3.4
|46.6
|0.2
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|7.8
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7.7
|3.7
|41.6
|0.3
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|7.7
|10.4
|46.9
|0.3
|0.7
|4.5
|0.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|7.7
|8.1
|31.7
|0.3
|1.9
|13.1
|0.1
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|7.7
|4.6
|19.5
|0.1
|3.6
|25.2
|0.2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|7.7
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|7.7
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|7.7
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|7.6
|8.5
|35.7
|0.2
|1.8
|12.5
|0.1
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|7.6
|3.4
|39.5
|0.3
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|7.6
|4.4
|41.7
|0.2
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|7.6
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|7.6
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|7.5
|5.2
|20.1
|0.1
|3.3
|22.7
|0.1
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|7.5
|3.9
|42.3
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|7.5
|9.8
|39.1
|0.3
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|7.4
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.3
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|7.3
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|7.3
|3.6
|41.9
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|7.3
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|7.2
|3.0
|45.0
|0.2
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|7.2
|8.1
|33.3
|0.2
|1.7
|13.3
|0.1
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|7.2
|3.8
|39.5
|0.2
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|7.2
|3.0
|39.7
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|7.2
|10.3
|43.9
|0.3
|0.9
|5.0
|0.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|7.2
|3.2
|40.4
|0.3
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7.2
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.1
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|7.1
|3.6
|37.7
|0.3
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.1
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|7.0
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|7.0
|8.3
|34.0
|0.2
|1.5
|10.8
|0.1
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|6.9
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|6.8
|Zane Gonzalez
|MIA
|K
|6.8
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|6.8
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|6.7
|3.0
|40.0
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|6.7
|8.8
|37.0
|0.3
|0.8
|5.7
|0.0
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|6.7
|7.1
|32.7
|0.3
|0.9
|7.4
|0.0
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|6.7
|3.1
|40.2
|0.2
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|6.7
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|6.6
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|6.6
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|6.5
|2.4
|37.8
|0.3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|6.5
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.5
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|6.4
|3.7
|34.9
|0.2
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|6.3
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|6.2
|3.1
|32.5
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|6.2
|2.8
|36.4
|0.2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|6.1
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|6.0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|6.0
|2.4
|34.4
|0.2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|6.0
|3.8
|31.6
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|6.0
|2.5
|34.3
|0.2
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|5.9
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|5.9
|2.8
|31.0
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.8
|2.6
|33.8
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|5.7
|3.3
|29.2
|0.2
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.7
|2.8
|33.7
|0.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|5.7
|Jake Moody
|BAL
|K
|5.6
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.6
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|2.6
|27.6
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|5.6
|2.4
|30.7
|0.2
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|5.5
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|5.5
|2.5
|33.0
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.4
|3.1
|29.3
|0.2
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|30.1
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|5.4
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|5.3
|6.0
|26.1
|0.1
|1.2
|8.5
|0.1
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5.3
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|5.2
|6.2
|25.3
|0.2
|1.2
|9.1
|0.0
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.2
|2.2
|29.2
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.2
|3.2
|12.2
|0.1
|2.8
|18.0
|0.1
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.2
|4.8
|19.9
|0.2
|1.2
|9.5
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|5.2
|2.4
|28.6
|0.2
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|5.2
|7.4
|31.7
|0.2
|0.6
|4.2
|0.0
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.1
|2.4
|27.4
|0.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.6
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|5.1
|2.8
|28.1
|0.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|5.0
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|4.9
|1.0
|4.1
|0.0
|2.2
|25.2
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|4.9
|2.3
|25.3
|0.2
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|4.9
|2.2
|28.6
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|4.9
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|4.8
|2.4
|23.6
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|4.8
|4.0
|15.8
|0.1
|1.8
|12.8
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|28.8
|0.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.7
|4.8
|20.3
|0.2
|0.9
|6.9
|0.1
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|4.7
|1.9
|25.5
|0.2
|Elijah Mitchell
|PHI
|RB
|4.7
|4.7
|18.2
|0.1
|1.4
|9.9
|0.1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|4.7
|2.0
|28.0
|0.2
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|4.7
|2.3
|24.9
|0.2
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|4.7
|1.8
|27.1
|0.2
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|4.7
|2.4
|10.2
|0.1
|2.0
|16.3
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4.5
|1.6
|6.5
|0.1
|2.2
|18.6
|0.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|4.5
|1.9
|25.8
|0.2
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|4.4
|0.7
|3.8
|0.0
|2.2
|23.2
|0.1
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|4.3
|2.1
|24.8
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|4.2
|5.3
|22.8
|0.1
|0.8
|6.0
|0.0
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|4.2
|2.2
|23.8
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|4.2
|1.8
|23.0
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|4.1
|1.8
|23.2
|0.2
|Tyler Goodson
|DAL
|RB
|4.1
|4.2
|17.5
|0.2
|1.0
|6.7
|0.1
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|4.1
|2.4
|23.3
|0.1
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|4.0
|4.4
|17.7
|0.2
|1.0
|6.3
|0.0
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|22.1
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.0
|2.2
|20.8
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|3.9
|1.7
|21.5
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|3.9
|1.6
|21.8
|0.2
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|3.8
|2.1
|19.0
|0.1
|Reggie Virgil
|ARI
|WR
|3.8
|2.0
|22.0
|0.1
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|3.8
|5.3
|21.8
|0.2
|0.4
|3.3
|0.0
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|3.8
|1.6
|21.8
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.8
|1.8
|18.8
|0.2
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|3.5
|1.8
|15.5
|0.2
|Devin Duvernay
|ARI
|WR
|3.5
|1.8
|20.8
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|3.5
|1.4
|20.1
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.5
|4.7
|17.8
|0.1
|0.7
|5.6
|0.0
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|3.4
|1.7
|19.1
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.3
|1.1
|17.8
|0.2
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|3.3
|1.4
|17.3
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|3.2
|1.8
|17.0
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|3.2
|3.2
|12.6
|0.1
|1.0
|6.7
|0.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.2
|1.6
|19.4
|0.1
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|3.1
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|3.0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|3.0
|1.2
|18.1
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|3.0
|1.4
|16.1
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.9
|1.5
|16.7
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|17.7
|0.1
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|2.9
|1.2
|15.6
|0.1
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|2.8
|1.1
|16.8
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|2.7
|0.3
|1.8
|0.0
|0.9
|11.8
|0.1
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|2.6
|1.0
|12.3
|0.1
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|13.6
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|2.6
|1.1
|15.8
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|13.4
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|2.5
|1.4
|12.9
|0.1
|Cyrus Allen
|KC
|WR
|2.5
|1.1
|15.2
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|2.4
|1.1
|13.6
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|2.4
|1.2
|13.0
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.4
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|1.2
|10.9
|0.1
|John Metchie III
|CAR
|WR
|2.3
|1.2
|14.1
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|2.3
|1.1
|11.8
|0.1
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|2.2
|1.0
|13.3
|0.1
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|2.1
|1.1
|12.2
|0.1
Week 9 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders 32-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been thrust into a bigger role after teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) was injured and will miss the rest of the season. Diggs has been extremely consistent this season, earning six or more targets in every game he's played and ranking 21st in targets per game among qualified wide receivers.
He's also 12th in targets per route run and 22nd in fantasy points per game. He's also finding a nose for the end zone, with four touchdowns on the season, ranking third in touchdowns per game. While his yardage is nothing to write home about, Diggs remains a safe WR3 PPR play in fantasy formats moving forward, with his upside depending on whether he gets in the end zone. Fantasy managers looking for a strong flex/WR3 play can start Diggs with confidence.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is set to return to practice Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp in August. Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, and his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain.
Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the team was still evaluating when to resume Tyson's practice activities, making Wednesday's development an encouraging step in his recovery. Devaughn Vele has established himself alongside Chris Olave during the rookie's absence, catching 33 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.
Tyson could eventually compete for a significant role in New Orleans' passing attack, but his lengthy absence makes an immediate fantasy contribution difficult to project. He is worth considering as a speculative bench stash in deeper leagues.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been on a tear over the past four weeks, scoring five times since Week 5, including three of his last four contests, with 13.2 or more fantasy points in each and finishing as the WR19 or better in all four. More importantly, he has seen a fairly consistent target share, with six or more in three of the four contests.
Williams has always been an explosive fantasy option, as shown by his 33.3 percent explosive reception rate this season, but his top-13 rankings in routes per game and targets per game inside the 20-yard line suggest his on-field production holds up under the hood. He is a rising WR2 and a locked-and-loaded option with upside until further notice.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) is feeling better Wednesday, although his availability for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could come down to a game-time decision, according to John Shipley. Head coach Liam Coen offered the update after Tuten missed Tuesday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report.
The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, totaling 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against Indianapolis in Week 8. He has rushed for a team-high 492 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, making his potential absence significant for Jacksonville's offense.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be the primary candidate for additional carries after rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, although he was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Rodriguez could offer short-term flex value in deeper leagues if Tuten sits, with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah also available for backfield work.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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