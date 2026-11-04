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Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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Blake Corum - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 9 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

With just two teams on a bye in Week 9, there is no shortage of fantasy options to sort through for this weekend's loaded slate. We're here to help you set optimal lineups with our Week 9 fantasy football projections. Below, see the projected output for key players like Jonah Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, Jalen Coker, Denzel Boston, Blake Corum, DJ Moore, Jordan Mason, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 25.0 23.3 106.8 1.1 4.5 40.3 0.3
Joe Burrow CIN QB 22.0 315.2 2.2 0.9 3.1 12.4 0.2
Josh Allen BUF QB 21.1 246.5 1.5 0.8 8.3 36.3 0.5
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 21.0 20.7 102.2 0.9 3.2 25.2 0.3
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 20.9 19.3 98.7 0.8 3.8 33.0 0.2
Brock Purdy SF QB 20.7 263.2 2.0 0.6 4.5 22.8 0.2
Drake Maye NE QB 20.7 252.8 1.7 0.6 5.9 32.0 0.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 20.2 0.6 3.3 0.0 7.7 112.2 0.8
Dak Prescott DAL QB 20.1 284.2 1.9 0.7 3.0 12.8 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 19.6 0.7 4.2 0.0 8.3 108.2 0.7
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 19.6 242.2 1.9 0.4 3.9 20.7 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.3 14.2 64.5 0.8 4.6 41.3 0.3
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 18.9 241.0 1.8 0.5 4.6 18.2 0.2
Jared Goff DET QB 18.8 274.4 2.0 0.5 2.0 4.7 0.1
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 18.5 225.5 1.5 0.7 6.3 35.4 0.3
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 18.5 8.2 100.4 0.7
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.4 226.6 1.6 0.5 5.0 25.1 0.2
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 17.8 267.7 1.9 0.6 1.7 4.7 0.1
Jordan Love GB QB 17.7 281.1 1.7 0.7 2.0 6.9 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 17.6 220.2 1.4 0.7 5.6 30.3 0.2
Drew Lock SEA QB 17.3 246.1 1.7 0.7 3.0 12.6 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 17.2 254.8 1.8 0.7 1.8 5.3 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 17.1 241.1 1.5 0.6 4.0 14.9 0.2
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.1 237.6 1.4 0.7 4.5 24.6 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 17.1 7.3 92.8 0.7
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.7 249.9 1.6 0.8 3.4 12.6 0.1
J.J. McCarthy NYG QB 16.3 213.2 1.5 0.7 4.7 18.9 0.2
Bo Nix DEN QB 16.3 221.8 1.4 0.7 4.5 18.8 0.2
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 16.2 258.6 1.5 0.9 2.4 8.7 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.2 16.6 72.4 0.9 2.4 15.5 0.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 16.1 6.8 86.4 0.7
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 16.1 230.8 1.3 0.7 5.5 24.9 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 16.0 246.4 1.3 0.7 3.1 15.0 0.2
Kyren Williams LAR RB 15.8 14.4 67.4 0.6 3.3 24.9 0.2
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 15.7 19.3 83.9 0.5 2.9 19.5 0.1
Daniel Jones IND QB 15.7 237.4 1.3 0.6 3.3 13.4 0.1
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 15.4 15.8 68.6 0.7 2.7 21.9 0.1
Bucky Irving TB RB 15.3 17.4 75.6 0.5 2.9 21.5 0.2
Brock Bowers LV TE 15.2 7.0 80.3 0.6
Drake London ATL WR 15.1 6.1 92.1 0.5
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.1 242.7 1.3 0.7 2.7 10.8 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 15.0 5.9 88.3 0.5
Justin Herbert LAC QB 14.9 223.3 1.1 0.7 5.1 24.4 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 14.7 6.7 84.4 0.5
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.6 14.2 60.8 0.4 4.4 29.3 0.2
Joe Milton III PHI QB 14.4 226.2 1.1 0.9 4.8 18.4 0.1
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 14.4 14.2 64.4 0.5 3.2 23.2 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 14.0 203.9 1.2 0.7 3.3 16.5 0.1
Josh Jacobs GB RB 14.0 15.4 58.6 0.5 3.6 26.8 0.2
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 13.7 15.3 67.6 0.5 2.5 19.1 0.1
Chris Olave NO WR 13.5 5.8 80.7 0.4
Malik Nabers NYG WR 13.5 6.1 74.4 0.5
James Cook III BUF RB 13.4 17.4 76.3 0.5 2.0 15.1 0.1
Matthew Golden GB WR 13.3 0.3 2.0 0.0 5.7 76.5 0.4
Christian Watson GB WR 13.2 5.1 77.7 0.5
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 13.1 15.8 69.7 0.6 1.8 12.6 0.1
Mike Evans SF WR 12.8 4.6 71.6 0.6
Gardner Minshew II ARI QB 12.6 219.8 1.1 1.0 3.0 10.9 0.1
George Kittle SF TE 12.4 5.3 65.8 0.5
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 12.2 15.4 69.3 0.4 1.7 12.6 0.1
Parker Washington JAX WR 12.1 0.4 2.6 0.0 4.4 68.1 0.5
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 11.9 5.2 73.7 0.3
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 11.9 5.7 68.3 0.4
Nico Collins HOU WR 11.9 4.6 67.4 0.5
George Pickens DAL WR 11.8 4.5 68.7 0.4
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.8 4.8 62.4 0.5
Jadarian Price SEA RB 11.7 13.5 61.6 0.5 1.5 12.9 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 11.7 11.7 48.3 0.3 3.1 24.8 0.1
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 11.6 15.2 56.4 0.3 3.1 19.6 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 11.6 16.5 67.6 0.4 1.5 12.6 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 11.6 17.8 74.5 0.4 1.3 8.3 0.0
Joe Fagnano BAL QB 11.1 182.2 0.9 1.0 4.4 16.6 0.1
A.J. Brown NE WR 11.0 4.5 63.0 0.4
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 10.9 7.8 30.9 0.2 4.2 33.0 0.2
Jalen Coker CAR WR 10.8 5.0 65.3 0.3
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.8 15.3 59.4 0.5 1.3 10.1 0.1
Rachaad White WAS RB 10.7 11.8 47.6 0.3 2.7 18.8 0.2
Michael Wilson ARI WR 10.6 5.4 62.2 0.3
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.6 0.7 3.3 0.0 4.3 56.3 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.6 3.8 61.5 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 10.5 6.3 56.1 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 10.4 4.9 53.4 0.4
Malik Washington MIA WR 10.4 1.1 5.2 0.1 4.6 52.9 0.3
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.4 4.4 59.2 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.4 4.7 57.9 0.4
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 10.4
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 10.3 13.0 55.0 0.3 2.0 14.0 0.1
Tyler Warren IND TE 10.3 0.4 1.1 0.0 5.8 53.3 0.3
Colston Loveland CHI TE 9.9 4.8 51.1 0.4
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 9.9 4.6 52.2 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 9.9 4.5 59.3 0.3
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.9
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.8 4.6 53.3 0.4
Zach Charbonnet SEA RB 9.7 10.8 47.2 0.4 1.4 11.1 0.1
Keenan Allen IND WR 9.7 4.9 54.2 0.3
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 9.5
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 9.5 2.1 9.5 0.1 3.4 42.4 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 9.5 4.1 56.2 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 9.5 5.4 50.0 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.4 1.2 5.2 0.0 4.6 50.7 0.2
Denzel Boston CLE WR 9.4 3.9 54.5 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 9.4 4.7 49.5 0.4
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.4 0.4 1.9 0.0 3.8 51.0 0.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 9.3 4.7 49.5 0.3
Breece Hall NYJ RB 9.3 11.6 44.3 0.3 2.0 16.3 0.1
Josh Downs IND WR 9.3 4.5 52.9 0.3
Evan McPherson CIN K 9.3
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 9.2 4.2 53.2 0.3
Houston Texans HOU DST 9.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 9.1 4.2 50.3 0.3
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 9.1 12.4 52.9 0.3 1.1 7.3 0.1
Travis Kelce KC TE 9.1 4.2 49.3 0.3
Zay Flowers BAL WR 9.0 0.3 2.2 0.0 4.7 48.4 0.3
David Montgomery HOU RB 9.0 11.9 48.3 0.4 1.2 9.2 0.1
Will Reichard MIN K 9.0
Woody Marks HOU RB 8.9 11.0 44.2 0.3 1.6 11.4 0.1
Cam Little JAX K 8.9
Jake Bates DET K 8.8
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 8.8 10.3 44.4 0.3 1.5 10.4 0.1
New York Giants NYG DST 8.8
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 8.8
Cairo Santos CHI K 8.7
Tyler Bass BUF K 8.7
Chase McLaughlin TB K 8.6
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.6 9.4 38.9 0.2 2.3 15.4 0.1
Eddy Pineiro SF K 8.6
Denver Broncos DEN DST 8.6
Antonio Williams WAS WR 8.5 4.2 47.8 0.3
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 8.4 3.8 46.2 0.3
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 8.4
Wil Lutz DEN K 8.3
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.3 10.2 47.2 0.3 1.0 7.7 0.1
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 8.3 4.2 45.5 0.3
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 8.2 3.9 48.4 0.2
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8.2 4.2 45.7 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 8.2 3.5 45.4 0.3
Chicago Bears CHI DST 8.1
DeMario Douglas NE WR 8.1 3.6 44.1 0.3
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 8.1
Drew Stevens WAS K 8.1
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.0 3.6 45.3 0.3
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.0 3.3 44.5 0.3
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.0 3.9 42.7 0.3
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 8.0 10.8 45.2 0.3 1.3 8.4 0.0
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 8.0
Brandon McManus LAR K 7.9
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.9 4.0 42.5 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.9 0.4 2.5 0.0 3.4 40.5 0.3
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 7.9 11.9 48.4 0.3 0.8 5.5 0.0
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 7.8
Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR 7.8 3.4 46.6 0.2
Matt Gay LV K 7.8
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7.7 3.7 41.6 0.3
Jordan Mason MIN RB 7.7 10.4 46.9 0.3 0.7 4.5 0.0
Devin Singletary NYG RB 7.7 8.1 31.7 0.3 1.9 13.1 0.1
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 7.7 4.6 19.5 0.1 3.6 25.2 0.2
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 7.7
Charlie Smyth NO K 7.7
Spencer Shrader IND K 7.7
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 7.6 8.5 35.7 0.2 1.8 12.5 0.1
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 7.6 3.4 39.5 0.3
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 7.6 4.4 41.7 0.2
Dominic Zvada NYG K 7.6
Harrison Butker KC K 7.6
Alvin Kamara NO RB 7.5 5.2 20.1 0.1 3.3 22.7 0.1
Makai Lemon PHI WR 7.5 3.9 42.3 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 7.5 9.8 39.1 0.3 1.3 9.8 0.1
Trey Smack GB K 7.4
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.3
Detroit Lions DET DST 7.3
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 7.3 3.6 41.9 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 7.3
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 7.2 3.0 45.0 0.2
Austin Ekeler WAS RB 7.2 8.1 33.3 0.2 1.7 13.3 0.1
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 7.2 3.8 39.5 0.2
Efton Chism III NE WR 7.2 3.0 39.7 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 7.2 10.3 43.9 0.3 0.9 5.0 0.0
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 7.2 3.2 40.4 0.3
Andre Szmyt CLE K 7.2
Jason Sanders NYJ K 7.1
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 7.1 3.6 37.7 0.3
Andy Borregales NE K 7.1
Green Bay Packers GB DST 7.0
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 7.0 8.3 34.0 0.2 1.5 10.8 0.1
New England Patriots NE DST 6.9
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 6.8
Zane Gonzalez MIA K 6.8
Cameron Dicker LAC K 6.8
Jordyn Tyson NO WR 6.7 3.0 40.0 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 6.7 8.8 37.0 0.3 0.8 5.7 0.0
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 6.7 7.1 32.7 0.3 0.9 7.4 0.0
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 6.7 3.1 40.2 0.2
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 6.7
New Orleans Saints NO DST 6.6
Chad Ryland ARI K 6.6
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 6.5 2.4 37.8 0.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 6.5
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6.5
Michael Mayer LV TE 6.4 3.7 34.9 0.2
Jake Elliott PHI K 6.3
Juwan Johnson NO TE 6.2 3.1 32.5 0.2
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 6.2 2.8 36.4 0.2
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 6.1
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 6.0
Keon Coleman BUF WR 6.0 2.4 34.4 0.2
Mark Andrews BAL TE 6.0 3.8 31.6 0.2
Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU WR 6.0 2.5 34.3 0.2
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 5.9
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 5.9 2.8 31.0 0.2
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.8 2.6 33.8 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 5.7 3.3 29.2 0.2
Tre' Harris LAC WR 5.7 2.8 33.7 0.2
Washington Commanders WAS DST 5.7
Jake Moody BAL K 5.6
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.6 0.5 2.0 0.0 2.6 27.6 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 5.6 2.4 30.7 0.2
New York Jets NYJ DST 5.5
Darius Cooper PHI WR 5.5 2.5 33.0 0.2
Cade Otton TB TE 5.4 3.1 29.3 0.2
Treylon Burks WAS WR 5.4 2.3 30.1 0.2
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 5.4
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 5.3 6.0 26.1 0.1 1.2 8.5 0.1
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 5.3
Bam Knight ARI RB 5.2 6.2 25.3 0.2 1.2 9.1 0.0
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.2 2.2 29.2 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.2 3.2 12.2 0.1 2.8 18.0 0.1
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.2 4.8 19.9 0.2 1.2 9.5 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 5.2 2.4 28.6 0.2
Seth McGowan IND RB 5.2 7.4 31.7 0.2 0.6 4.2 0.0
Darren Waller CAR TE 5.1 2.4 27.4 0.2
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 5.1 2.3 27.6 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 5.1 2.8 28.1 0.2
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 5.0
Savion Williams GB WR 4.9 1.0 4.1 0.0 2.2 25.2 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 4.9 2.3 25.3 0.2
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 4.9 2.2 28.6 0.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 4.9
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 4.8 2.4 23.6 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 4.8 4.0 15.8 0.1 1.8 12.8 0.1
Ted Hurst TB WR 4.7 2.1 28.8 0.1
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.7 4.8 20.3 0.2 0.9 6.9 0.1
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 4.7 1.9 25.5 0.2
Elijah Mitchell PHI RB 4.7 4.7 18.2 0.1 1.4 9.9 0.1
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 4.7 2.0 28.0 0.2
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 4.7 2.3 24.9 0.2
Kyle Williams NE WR 4.7 1.8 27.1 0.2
Emmett Johnson KC RB 4.7 2.4 10.2 0.1 2.0 16.3 0.1
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4.5 1.6 6.5 0.1 2.2 18.6 0.1
Laquon Treadwell IND WR 4.5 1.9 25.8 0.2
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 4.4 0.7 3.8 0.0 2.2 23.2 0.1
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 4.3 2.1 24.8 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 4.2 5.3 22.8 0.1 0.8 6.0 0.0
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 4.2 2.2 23.8 0.1
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 4.2 1.8 23.0 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 4.1 1.8 23.2 0.2
Tyler Goodson DAL RB 4.1 4.2 17.5 0.2 1.0 6.7 0.1
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 4.1 2.4 23.3 0.1
Kendre Miller NO RB 4.0 4.4 17.7 0.2 1.0 6.3 0.0
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 4.0 1.8 22.1 0.1
Evan Engram DEN TE 4.0 2.2 20.8 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 3.9 1.7 21.5 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 3.9 1.6 21.8 0.2
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 3.8 2.1 19.0 0.1
Reggie Virgil ARI WR 3.8 2.0 22.0 0.1
Corey Kiner NE RB 3.8 5.3 21.8 0.2 0.4 3.3 0.0
Tank Dell HOU WR 3.8 1.6 21.8 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 3.8 1.8 18.8 0.2
Noah Fant NO TE 3.5 1.8 15.5 0.2
Devin Duvernay ARI WR 3.5 1.8 20.8 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 3.5 1.4 20.1 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.5 4.7 17.8 0.1 0.7 5.6 0.0
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 3.4 1.7 19.1 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.3 1.1 17.8 0.2
Jack Bech LV WR 3.3 1.4 17.3 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 3.2 1.8 17.0 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 3.2 3.2 12.6 0.1 1.0 6.7 0.0
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 3.2 1.6 19.4 0.1
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 3.1
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 3.0
Tez Johnson TB WR 3.0 1.2 18.1 0.1
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 3.0 1.4 16.1 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.9 1.5 16.7 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 2.9 1.3 17.7 0.1
Josh Cameron JAX WR 2.9 1.2 15.6 0.1
Tutu Atwell LAR WR 2.8 1.1 16.8 0.1
Travis Hunter JAX WR 2.7 0.3 1.8 0.0 0.9 11.8 0.1
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 2.6 1.0 12.3 0.1
Davis Allen LAR TE 2.6 1.4 13.6 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 2.6 1.1 15.8 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 2.6 1.4 13.4 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 2.5 1.4 12.9 0.1
Cyrus Allen KC WR 2.5 1.1 15.2 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 2.4 1.1 13.6 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 2.4 1.2 13.0 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.4 0.1 0.3 0.0 1.2 10.9 0.1
John Metchie III CAR WR 2.3 1.2 14.1 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 2.3 1.1 11.8 0.1
Marquise Brown PHI WR 2.2 1.0 13.3 0.1
Simi Fehoko ARI WR 2.1 1.1 12.2 0.1

 

Week 9 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 32-year-old wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been thrust into a bigger role after teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) was injured and will miss the rest of the season. Diggs has been extremely consistent this season, earning six or more targets in every game he's played and ranking 21st in targets per game among qualified wide receivers.

He's also 12th in targets per route run and 22nd in fantasy points per game. He's also finding a nose for the end zone, with four touchdowns on the season, ranking third in touchdowns per game. While his yardage is nothing to write home about, Diggs remains a safe WR3 PPR play in fantasy formats moving forward, with his upside depending on whether he gets in the end zone. Fantasy managers looking for a strong flex/WR3 play can start Diggs with confidence.

Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is set to return to practice Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during training camp in August. Tyson has yet to make his NFL debut, and his availability for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain.

Head coach Kellen Moore said Monday that the team was still evaluating when to resume Tyson's practice activities, making Wednesday's development an encouraging step in his recovery. Devaughn Vele has established himself alongside Chris Olave during the rookie's absence, catching 33 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Tyson could eventually compete for a significant role in New Orleans' passing attack, but his lengthy absence makes an immediate fantasy contribution difficult to project. He is worth considering as a speculative bench stash in deeper leagues.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been on a tear over the past four weeks, scoring five times since Week 5, including three of his last four contests, with 13.2 or more fantasy points in each and finishing as the WR19 or better in all four. More importantly, he has seen a fairly consistent target share, with six or more in three of the four contests.

Williams has always been an explosive fantasy option, as shown by his 33.3 percent explosive reception rate this season, but his top-13 rankings in routes per game and targets per game inside the 20-yard line suggest his on-field production holds up under the hood. He is a rising WR2 and a locked-and-loaded option with upside until further notice.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) is feeling better Wednesday, although his availability for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could come down to a game-time decision, according to John Shipley. Head coach Liam Coen offered the update after Tuten missed Tuesday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report.

The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, totaling 159 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against Indianapolis in Week 8. He has rushed for a team-high 492 yards and three touchdowns through seven games, making his potential absence significant for Jacksonville's offense.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be the primary candidate for additional carries after rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, although he was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Rodriguez could offer short-term flex value in deeper leagues if Tuten sits, with LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah also available for backfield work.

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Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Joe Milton III

Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Cam Skattebo

Not Practicing Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Not Practicing Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

out due to illness Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Breece Hall

Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Garrett Wilson

in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Emeka Egbuka

running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Shedeur Sanders

Expected to Start Against Saints
Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Tyler Huntley

Suffers Season-Ending Turf-Toe Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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