Josh Hart Sidelined on Wednesday
Nov 4, 2026, 4:20 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Hart will miss his first game of the season due to right ankle soreness. The 31-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest across seven outings. While Hart is out of action, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride could both see extended minutes. Shamet logged a season-high 22 points, one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes during Monday's 103-90 win over Brooklyn.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Kon Knueppel Expected to Suit Up on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 4, 2026, 3:49 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is available to make his season debut Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old missed Charlotte's first eight games after suffering a hamstring strain during offseason workouts. Knueppel posted averages of 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while becoming the first rookie to lead the NBA in three-pointers made with 273. Charlotte may elect to ease him back after the long layoff, but his return gives the offense another solid shooter alongside Brandon Miller. Sion James will likely see a reduced role as Knueppel works back to his usual workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Max Christie Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:18 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with right hip soreness and tightness. Christie played only eight minutes in Monday's loss to Sacramento before leaving and finished scoreless on five shot attempts. He has started all seven games this season but is averaging just 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 33.3% from the field. Walter Clayton Jr. could see more minutes after scoring 20 points off the bench Monday, though Kyrie Irving's return should take back a good share of the guard minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:02 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (ankle) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing three straight contests. Caruso sprained his right ankle against Phoenix on Oct. 26 but is ready to return to a Thunder team still missing Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder). The 32-year-old averaged 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games before getting hurt. Caruso should have plenty of opportunity while Oklahoma City remains short-handed, and his return could cut into Jared McCain's recent workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylin Williams Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:56 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to lower back spasms. Williams made his first start of the season in Monday's 117-112 win at Cleveland, finishing with three points in 20 minutes while shooting 1-for-6 from the field. He is averaging 2.9 points and 4.0 rebounds this season, but Oklahoma City remains thin up front with Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined for 8-to-10 weeks. If Williams sits, Aday Mara, Kenrich Williams, and Micah Peavy could all pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cameron Johnson Expected to Play Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:46 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injury management. Johnson recently returned from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games and has yet to find much rhythm, finishing Monday's loss to Portland with seven points on 2-for-5 shooting. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds through three appearances this season. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) both out, Denver remains thin on the wing. If Johnson is held out, Trevon Brazile could see additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Rui Hachimura Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:37 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after sitting out Monday's loss to Toronto. Hachimura scored a season-high 24 points against Golden State the night before and is averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 threes in 30.0 minutes through five games. He has struggled with his shot overall, hitting just 36.9% from the field. Hachimura's return should send Gradey Dick back to the bench and could also cut into Kobe Sanders' minutes after the second-year guard scored a career-high 26 points in Monday's spot start.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Derrick Jones Jr. Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:28 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after missing Monday's loss to Toronto. Jones hurt his right knee in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Golden State but will return after a one-game absence. The 29-year-old is averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 threes in 28.7 minutes through six appearances while shooting 53.1% from the field. Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) is also back, which should squeeze Kobe Sanders' minutes after the rookie started Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jakob Poeltl Could Miss Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:11 AM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with left shoulder bursitis. The issue has kept Poeltl out of the last two games, including a late scratch before Sunday's loss to the Lakers. He has had a quiet start when available, averaging 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes across five appearances. If Poeltl misses a third straight game, Collin Murray-Boyles should remain the main beneficiary after starting at center Monday and posting 18 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:41 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a sprain. The two-time MVP is coming off 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers, though he also committed seven turnovers. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field through seven games. He appears on track to play Wednesday, but Miami also visits Golden State on Thursday, making his status worth monitoring on the second night of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kawhi Leonard Begins Return-to-Play Process
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:34 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has successfully completed treatment for swelling and will return to Toronto to begin the team's return-to-play process. Leonard has missed five straight games, and the Raptors plan to provide another update in one week. The 35-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in his first two appearances of the season. Nov. 11 against Boston is the earliest he could return, though that will depend on how his ramp-up goes. Ja'Kobe Walter should remain in the starting lineup for now, with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett continuing to handle much of the scoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Ivica Zubac Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:28 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing five straight contests. The 29-year-old sprained his ankle against Brooklyn on Oct. 25 and is averaging 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through three appearances, including a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double on Opening Night. Jay Huff has started in his absence and is coming off 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 40 minutes against Atlanta. That workload came with Indiana down to six available players, so Huff's minutes could come down if Zubac is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yves Missi Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:21 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) will miss a sixth straight game Wednesday against the Utah Jazz with a bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since suffering the injury against Utah on Oct. 23, and New Orleans has yet to set a firm timetable for his return. Karlo Matkovic has settled into the starting role and is coming off a career-high 25 points with five threes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis. Derik Queen added 20 points off the bench, giving the Pelicans two productive options in the middle while Missi remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Likely Available Against Utah
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:15 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The issue did not keep him from logging 40 minutes in Monday's overtime win over Memphis, when he finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 5-for-11 shooting. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games after scoring 21.5 points per game last season. If Murphy is unexpectedly ruled out, Saddiq Bey would be a strong candidate to move into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dejounte Murray Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing the last three contests following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Murray's return should push Herbert Jones back to the bench and take some of the playmaking burden off Jeremiah Fears, who handed out 13 assists against Sacramento last week. Jordan Poole (ankle) is also probable, so Fears could see his touches come down with New Orleans getting healthier in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:58 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) will miss a second straight game Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson dealt with the same hamstring last season, when a strain and later aggravation kept him out for stretches and sidelined him for Denver's entire first-round playoff series. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks through six starts, though he has made just four of 24 attempts from deep. Meleek Thomas scored 17 points in his first career start Monday and could remain in the starting mix while Watson and Jaylon Tyson (ankle) are out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Likely Available on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:50 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets due to injury management. White made his season debut Monday after missing the first seven games, finishing with seven points and three assists in 16 minutes against Detroit while playing under a restriction. His workload should gradually increase, which keeps Dennis Schroder involved off the bench for now. Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is also probable to debut Wednesday, giving Charlotte another scoring option alongside White, who remains the Hornets' primary ball-handler following LaMelo Ball's offseason departure.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Johnson Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:37 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards after sitting out Monday's win over Indiana. Johnson sprained his ankle Saturday against New Orleans and is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting 42.1 percent through seven games. CJ McCollum took on more of the playmaking Monday and handed out 12 assists, while Luguentz Dort stepped into the starting lineup and knocked down four threes on his way to 14 points. If Johnson sits again, McCollum should remain heavily involved as a creator, with Dort a strong candidate to stay in the first unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:25 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is probable to make his season debut Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. The 21-year-old has missed Charlotte's first eight games after suffering a hamstring strain during offseason workouts. Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while becoming the first first-year player to lead the NBA in three-pointers with 273. Charlotte may ease him back after the long layoff, but his return gives the offense another proven shooter alongside Brandon Miller. Sion James could move back to the bench once Knueppel rejoins the starting group.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:16 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls with soreness. Hart finished Monday's win over Brooklyn with eight points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 27 minutes before fouling out. The 31-year-old has scored in single digits in four straight games, but he is still averaging 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals through seven appearances. If Hart sits, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride would both be candidates to enter the starting lineup, with Shamet coming off a season-high 22 points Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 3, 2026, 8:08 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after missing Monday's win over Orlando. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.3 minutes through six appearances, down from 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks last season. Deandre Ayton started in Sarr's place Monday and would be a strong candidate to do so again if Sarr remains sidelined. With Anthony Gill (back) questionable and Tristan Vukcevic (hip) out, Ayton could continue seeing added frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report