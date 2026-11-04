Michael Florio's fantasy football sneaky starts, pivot plays, and post-waiver waiver pickups for Week 9 of 2026. Start 'em as under-the-radar fantasy sleepers.
Fantasy managers get a break from the bye week blues; however, the injuries never stop. Surviving those continues to be the theme of the season.
Your job each week is to set the strongest lineup that you possibly can. In one league of mine, a team last week tried to set an incomplete lineup, choosing to stash a bench full of hurt players or on the bye. While I am all for stashing, just punting a week, especially this late in the season, is never wise. Unless you already feel like you have a playoff spot locked up.
As always, this article features players that can either be elevated from benches into starting lineups or are players you can stream off the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Sneaky Starts and Pivot Options
Quarterbacks
Malik Willis has averaged 19.8 fantasy PPG in his last three games. He’s thrown multiple passing TDs in each of his last two games. He now has a pass and rush TD in two of his last three games. He seems more comfortable and has been playing good ball. Now, he gets the best matchup a QB can have.
He faces the Lions, who have allowed the most passing yards per game, the most fantasy points per game, and the most passing TDs allowed this season. It is also an indoor game and one where Willis will surely be chasing points. He is the top streaming option for Week 9 and my favorite add to ease the burden of losing Lamar Jackson.
Malik ➡️ Malik
Willis to Washington moves the sticks
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sYbrzj6iXk
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Kyler Murray is in play this week due to the matchup. However, if you are streaming him, it is not a bad idea to add Carson Wentz as well, to cover your bases. The good news for Murray, is that, despite his passing struggles, he has been effective running the ball. He’s ran for 35-plus yards in three straight games.
Now he gets the Bills, who have allowed the third-most passing yards per game and fifth-most touchdown passes. In total, they’ve allowed the 10th-most fantasy PPG to QBs. Plus, Murray could have to throw more in this game than he typically does. That has him in play as a streaming option.
Kirk Cousins has played very well this season. He has multiple passing TDs in seven of eight games. He has topped 18 fantasy points in six of his last seven games. The 49ers may be a tough matchup, but given how well Cousins has played and produced, he is in play. Plus, he could be in catch-up mode and have to throw more.
C.J. Stroud has a tougher matchup than you may think against the Chargers. Stroud has topped 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games, and in the one he did not, he finished with 16.5 fantasy points. That production keeps him in play even if the matchup is not a slam dunk.
Drew Lock will surprisingly start for Seattle this week, and that has him in play in deeper formats, largely due to the matchup. He did score 21 fantasy points in his last start and now gets the Cardinals, who have allowed the most touchdown passes to QBs, as well as the second-most fantasy PPG to the position. Seattle has the most favorable remaining fantasy schedule for QBs, so whoever is their QB, will be a streaming option moving forward.
Running Backs
Jonah Coleman is a bit more obvious now than he was last week (when he was highly recommended in this article), but the roster percentage coming into Week 9 was still entirely too low. Not only should he be 100 percent rostered, but he should also be started everywhere.
He is third among all RBs in explosive run rate. He leads the Broncos RBs in missed tackles forced rate, yards after and before contact per carry, yards per route run, and many other metrics. He played 68 percent of the snaps last week and went for over 100 yards, a touchdown, and 20.4 fantasy points. Now he gets the Panthers, who are top five in rushing yards per game, rushing TDs, and fantasy PPG allowed to RBs. He is a must-start option in Week 9.
Highest Explosive Run Rate among RBs
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, 17.2%
2. Braelon Allen, 17%
T3rd. Jonah Coleman, 16.7%
T3rd. James Cook, 16.7%
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 3, 2026
Blake Corum saw more carries than Kyren Williams last week until the final drive. His usage has been ticking up, as he has 11-plus touches in three straight games. He has scored a touchdown in four straight. He has the sixth-highest explosive run rate in the NFL.
He gets the Commanders this week, who have fared well against the run. However, the game script should be on the Rams' side, meaning more volume in the run game. More touches mean more opportunity for Corum to go boom again. He remains in play as an upside RB2 or flex option.
Mike Washington Jr. played 63 percent of the snaps with 25 carries last week. Perhaps that was a one-week disciplinary thing for Ashton Jeanty, but Washington has run well, and I do not think he fully goes away. He is an explosive runner and more volume means more chances for big plays. The Niners are a tough matchup, which is why Washington is more of a deeper flex option, but opportunity is what you are searching for there.
As for Jeanty, he remains in play as well. He handled the passing work last week and that could come in handy this week. Not only could the Raiders be in catch-up mode and have to throw, but the Niners have struggled against passing down backs. They have allowed the most catches and the fifth-most passing yards to RBs. In fact, only the Raiders have allowed a higher completion percentage on passes to RBs than the Niners (92.3 percent).
While he has disappointed in the past, Woody Marks remains in play as a streaming option this week. Neither has run effectively behind that offensive line, but they get a good matchup against the Chargers. They have allowed the fourth-most rushing TDs and seventh-most rushing yards per game to RBs. Plus, you have to believe game script will be on the Texans' side in this one.
Wide Receivers
Keenan Allen has been a safe fantasy option. He has at least nine targets in three of his last five games and at least seven in four of those. He has averaged 12.8 fantasy PPG in that span. On top of that, he gets the Cowboys, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to QBs. In a game where they are likely trailing and having to throw, Allen brings volume and a safe fantasy floor.
Malik Washington is a safer option than he gets credit for. He has scored over 11 fantasy points in four of his last five games. While the fantasy community wanted one of the two rookies to emerge, Washington has been the most reliable option in the Miami receiving room.
He has a fantastic matchup this week against the Lions, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. Plus, he plays a team-high 43 percent of snaps from the slot. The Lions have allowed the most yards and touchdowns to players lined up in the slot.
Malik Washington scores to extend Miami's lead before half!
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/iQatxfCug0
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Ryan Flournoy has averaged 13.3 fantasy PPG in the last month. He has scored at least 11 fantasy points in all four of those games. The volume may not be safe, but he is getting results. He is in play this week as the Cowboys offense should put up numbers against a Colts team that creates pressure at the lowest rate in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been spectacular when not under pressure this season.
DeMario Douglas has topped 16 fantasy points in three of the last four games. He could be the Patriots' top target given all the injuries they are currently dealing with. Plus, they face the Packers, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to WRs. Volume and the matchup have him in play as a streaming option.
Tight Ends
Harold Fannin Jr. is a very strong start this week. He is coming off his two best games of the season. Last week he turned 12 targets into 10 catches for 154 yards. He has at least nine targets in his last two games, with 245 yards in those. He had 166 yards in his first six games. Plus, Shedeur Sanders will likely start, and Fannin averaged 14.6 fantasy PPG with him last season (9.9 with all other QBs).
If you are still not sold, the Saints have allowed the eighth-most yards and sixth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. He is a must-start option this week.
Harold Fannin Jr.’s tape against the Titans defense is SOMETHING ELSE.
The Browns sophomore TE is going to be a PROBLEM for a long time 😳🔥
(Via Browns/YT) https://t.co/9GLuRopwLt
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 29, 2026
Greg Dulcich is in play as a streaming option this week. He has played the second-most slot snaps on the Dolphins (41 percent), and as mentioned above, the Lions have allowed the most yards and TDs to players lined up in the slot.
The Lions have also allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points per game to tight ends. In a game where Miami will be chasing points and have to throw, Dulcich is a sneaky streaming option.
Eli Raridon would be an option if Hunter Henry sits this week. Raridon has shown flashes at times, but has never had the full opportunity to showcase his abilities. In what should be a higher-scoring game, and one where the Patriots could be trailing and having to throw, Raridon is an upside play.
Mason Taylor has been the most utilized Jets tight end as of late. He would be the preferred option here, while Kenyan Sadiq is more of a boom-or-bust play. They are in play due to the Chiefs allowing the fifth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. They have been elite against receivers and at stopping the run. So the Jets may have no choice but to feature their tight ends at a high rate.
Make sure to follow Michael on X, @MichaelFFlorio.
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