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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 9 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Footbal

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Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Jaguars, Ravens. Week 9 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers, and more. Which Jaguars and Ravens players should you start or sit in Week 9?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 9, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Trevor Lawrence Start 114.4 QB JAX BAL
Parker Washington Start 112 WR JAX BAL
Jacksonville Jaguars Start 109.4 DEF JAX BAL
Brenton Strange Start 106.6 TE JAX BAL
Cam Little Start 105.4 K JAX BAL
Bhayshul Tuten Start 104.5 RB JAX BAL
Jakobi Meyers Risky Start 103.7 WR JAX BAL
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Risky Start 102.1 RB JAX BAL
Brian Thomas Jr. Sit 101.1 WR JAX BAL
Josh Cameron Sit 99.4 WR JAX BAL
Nate Boerkircher Sit 97.4 TE JAX BAL
Ameer Abdullah Sit 96.2 RB JAX BAL
Quintin Morris Sit 94 TE JAX BAL
LeQuint Allen Jr. Sit 93.8 RB JAX BAL
CJ Williams Sit 91.3 WR JAX BAL
Tanner Koziol Sit 91.3 TE JAX BAL
Quinn Ewers Sit 88.8 QB JAX BAL

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Tuten did not participate in practice throughout the short week, including Monday's estimated session, leaving his availability uncertain despite head coach Liam Coen indicating on Wednesday that he was feeling better.

The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding two receptions for 55 yards and another score against Indianapolis.

Tuten leads Jacksonville with 492 rushing yards through seven games, making his potential absence significant for the team's backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be positioned for additional carries if Tuten cannot play, although he has also been limited in practice this week. LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah provide additional depth, leaving Jacksonville with several options if Tuten is unable to suit up.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) carries no injury designation for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being limited in practice throughout the week. Meyers played through both injuries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, catching two of three targets for 24 yards. Jacksonville attempted just 17 passes in that contest, limiting receiving opportunities across the offense.

The 29-year-old has caught 22 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns through seven appearances, with his best recent performance coming against Houston in Week 6, when he recorded five receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. His expected availability is encouraging, but inconsistent target volume remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers. Meyers is best viewed as a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a reliable weekly starter.

 

Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Derrick Henry Start 106.4 RB BAL JAX
Zay Flowers Start 104.5 WR BAL JAX
Ja'Kobi Lane Sit 101.2 WR BAL JAX
Mark Andrews Sit 101.1 TE BAL JAX
Rashod Bateman Sit 100.6 WR BAL JAX
Elijah Sarratt Sit 100.5 WR BAL JAX
Joe Fagnano Sit 99.6 QB BAL JAX
Justice Hill Sit 99.4 RB BAL JAX
Devontez Walker Sit 99.1 WR BAL JAX
Josh Cuevas Sit 98.9 TE BAL JAX
Matt Hibner Sit 97.1 TE BAL JAX
LaJohntay Wester Sit 97 WR BAL JAX
Lamar Jackson Sit 95 QB BAL JAX
Tyler Huntley Sit 95 QB BAL JAX
Nick Vannett Sit 93.1 TE BAL JAX
Rasheen Ali Sit 93.1 RB BAL JAX
Baltimore Ravens Sit 88.3 DEF BAL JAX

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is usually a must-start fantasy player, but a brutal matchup coming against Jacksonville creates some concern for the RB. Jacksonville has been the toughest fantasy matchup for running backs so far, and with some of the other circumstances on the Baltimore offense, it makes Henry a riskier fantasy option. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback.

Not only was he on the injury report this week because of an ankle ailment, but he is the team's third QB after Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In what could be a game in which the Ravens are playing from behind, that could also limit what Henry does as a ball carrier. The RB had just 13 touches last week in a lopsided loss and a touchdown run saved an otherwise lackluster performance.

Henry ranks 21st among running backs in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line this week.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

Baltimore wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has a favorable fantasy matchup coming in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but the offense around him holds his outlook down. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). That diminishes Lane's outlook, even though Jacksonville has been a top-10 matchup for wideouts so far.

Lane has played in four games this season, including three straight. He had five targets in Weeks 6 and 7, but dropped to just one target last week. Lane is WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing that he's a better deep-league option, and maybe one to skip if owners have other viable options.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.

Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Jonah Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Bijan Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Rachaad White
Parker Washington
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Braelon Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Woody Marks
Parker Washington
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Kelce
Parker Washington
vs
Dallas Goedert
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Parker Washington
vs
Dylan Sampson
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Mason
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Parker Washington
vs
Brenton Strange
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Greg Dulcich
Parker Washington
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Juwan Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Higbee
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Monangai
Parker Washington
vs
Antonio Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Devin Singletary
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Dalton Schultz
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Demario Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Parker Washington
vs
AJ Barner
Parker Washington
vs
Cooper Kupp
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Bell
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Kalif Raymond
Parker Washington
vs
Keon Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Parker Washington
vs
Treylon Burks
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Malachi Fields
Parker Washington
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Parker Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
vs
Savion Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Jahan Dotson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Parker Washington
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Tory Horton
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Parker Washington
vs
Reggie Virgil
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Parker Washington
vs
Rashod Bateman
Parker Washington
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Parker Washington
vs
Kyle Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Efton Chism III
Parker Washington
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Tank Dell
Parker Washington
vs
Ted Hurst
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Cameron
Parker Washington
vs
Devin DuVernay
Parker Washington
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Parker Washington
vs
Tez Johnson
Parker Washington
vs
Darius Cooper
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Hunter
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Kirk
Parker Washington
vs
Jack Bech
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
vs
Simi Fehoko
Parker Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Whittington
Parker Washington
vs
Darnell Mooney
Parker Washington
vs
Dyami Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Brandin Cooks
Parker Washington
vs
Tutu Atwell
Parker Washington
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Parker Washington
vs
Zavion Thomas
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Mason
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zay Flowers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Zay Flowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Antonio Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Devin Singletary
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Zay Flowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Mayer
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
AJ Barner
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Zay Flowers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Zay Flowers
vs
Cade Otton
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Kimani Vidal
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Kaelon Black
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Mason Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
George Kittle
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Bell
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Austin Ekeler
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Samaje Perine
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Eli Raridon
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Jacobs
Zay Flowers
vs
Darren Waller
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Justice Hill
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Keon Coleman
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Treylon Burks
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
Malachi Fields
Zay Flowers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Zay Flowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Zay Flowers
vs
Savion Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Harris
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Zay Flowers
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tory Horton
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Reggie Virgil
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Zay Flowers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyle Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Efton Chism III
Zay Flowers
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Tank Dell
Zay Flowers
vs
Ted Hurst
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Cameron
Zay Flowers
vs
Devin DuVernay
Zay Flowers
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Zay Flowers
vs
Tez Johnson
Zay Flowers
vs
Darius Cooper
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Hunter
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Kirk
Zay Flowers
vs
Jack Bech
Zay Flowers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Zay Flowers
vs
Simi Fehoko
Zay Flowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Whittington
Zay Flowers
vs
Darnell Mooney
Zay Flowers
vs
Dyami Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Brandin Cooks
Zay Flowers
vs
Tutu Atwell
Zay Flowers
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Zay Flowers
vs
Zavion Thomas
Zay Flowers
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Mason
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Kelce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Downs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devin Singletary
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zay Flowers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devonta Smith
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
A.J. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Demario Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Warren
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Mayer
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
AJ Barner
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
David Montgomery
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Cade Otton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kaelon Black
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jadarian Price
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Braelon Allen
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mason Taylor
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Blake Corum
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Bell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Austin Ekeler
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Samaje Perine
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Michael Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Eli Raridon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rachaad White
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Darren Waller
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Derrick Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justice Hill
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Trey McBride
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jalen Coker
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keon Coleman
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jakobi Meyers
vs
DJ Moore
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Treylon Burks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colston Loveland
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Sam Laporta
Jakobi Meyers
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malachi Fields
Jakobi Meyers
vs
George Pickens
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mark Andrews
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Evan Engram
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jameson Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Seth McGowan
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashee Rice
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Bam Knight
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tee Higgins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Evans
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Luther Burden III
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Matthew Golden
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Savion Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tre Harris
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tory Horton
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Reggie Virgil
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Williams
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Efton Chism III
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tank Dell
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ted Hurst
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Cameron
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devin DuVernay
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tez Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Darius Cooper
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Hunter
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Kirk
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jack Bech
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Simi Fehoko
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Darnell Mooney

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kon Knueppel

Expected to Suit Up on Wednesday
Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals Trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Ravens on Wednesday
Joe Milton III

Eagles Name Joe Milton III the Starter at QB vs. Giants
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Cam Skattebo

Not Practicing Wednesday With Hamstring Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Not Practicing Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

out due to illness Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Breece Hall

Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Garrett Wilson

in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Emeka Egbuka

running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Shedeur Sanders

Expected to Start Against Saints
Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Tyler Huntley

Suffers Season-Ending Turf-Toe Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
New York Giants

Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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