Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Jaguars, Ravens. Week 9 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers, and more. Which Jaguars and Ravens players should you start or sit in Week 9?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 9, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jacksonville Jaguars Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Trevor Lawrence
|Start
|114.4
|QB
|JAX
|BAL
|Parker Washington
|Start
|112
|WR
|JAX
|BAL
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Start
|109.4
|DEF
|JAX
|BAL
|Brenton Strange
|Start
|106.6
|TE
|JAX
|BAL
|Cam Little
|Start
|105.4
|K
|JAX
|BAL
|Bhayshul Tuten
|Start
|104.5
|RB
|JAX
|BAL
|Jakobi Meyers
|Risky Start
|103.7
|WR
|JAX
|BAL
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Risky Start
|102.1
|RB
|JAX
|BAL
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|Sit
|101.1
|WR
|JAX
|BAL
|Josh Cameron
|Sit
|99.4
|WR
|JAX
|BAL
|Nate Boerkircher
|Sit
|97.4
|TE
|JAX
|BAL
|Ameer Abdullah
|Sit
|96.2
|RB
|JAX
|BAL
|Quintin Morris
|Sit
|94
|TE
|JAX
|BAL
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|Sit
|93.8
|RB
|JAX
|BAL
|CJ Williams
|Sit
|91.3
|WR
|JAX
|BAL
|Tanner Koziol
|Sit
|91.3
|TE
|JAX
|BAL
|Quinn Ewers
|Sit
|88.8
|QB
|JAX
|BAL
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ryan O'Halloran. Tuten did not participate in practice throughout the short week, including Monday's estimated session, leaving his availability uncertain despite head coach Liam Coen indicating on Wednesday that he was feeling better.
The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries while adding two receptions for 55 yards and another score against Indianapolis.
Tuten leads Jacksonville with 492 rushing yards through seven games, making his potential absence significant for the team's backfield. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) would be positioned for additional carries if Tuten cannot play, although he has also been limited in practice this week. LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah provide additional depth, leaving Jacksonville with several options if Tuten is unable to suit up.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) carries no injury designation for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens despite being limited in practice throughout the week. Meyers played through both injuries during Sunday's 42-7 victory over Indianapolis, catching two of three targets for 24 yards. Jacksonville attempted just 17 passes in that contest, limiting receiving opportunities across the offense.
The 29-year-old has caught 22 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns through seven appearances, with his best recent performance coming against Houston in Week 6, when he recorded five receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. His expected availability is encouraging, but inconsistent target volume remains the bigger concern for fantasy managers. Meyers is best viewed as a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a reliable weekly starter.
Baltimore Ravens Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Derrick Henry
|Start
|106.4
|RB
|BAL
|JAX
|Zay Flowers
|Start
|104.5
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|Sit
|101.2
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Mark Andrews
|Sit
|101.1
|TE
|BAL
|JAX
|Rashod Bateman
|Sit
|100.6
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Elijah Sarratt
|Sit
|100.5
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Joe Fagnano
|Sit
|99.6
|QB
|BAL
|JAX
|Justice Hill
|Sit
|99.4
|RB
|BAL
|JAX
|Devontez Walker
|Sit
|99.1
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Josh Cuevas
|Sit
|98.9
|TE
|BAL
|JAX
|Matt Hibner
|Sit
|97.1
|TE
|BAL
|JAX
|LaJohntay Wester
|Sit
|97
|WR
|BAL
|JAX
|Lamar Jackson
|Sit
|95
|QB
|BAL
|JAX
|Tyler Huntley
|Sit
|95
|QB
|BAL
|JAX
|Nick Vannett
|Sit
|93.1
|TE
|BAL
|JAX
|Rasheen Ali
|Sit
|93.1
|RB
|BAL
|JAX
|Baltimore Ravens
|Sit
|88.3
|DEF
|BAL
|JAX
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is usually a must-start fantasy player, but a brutal matchup coming against Jacksonville creates some concern for the RB. Jacksonville has been the toughest fantasy matchup for running backs so far, and with some of the other circumstances on the Baltimore offense, it makes Henry a riskier fantasy option. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback.
Not only was he on the injury report this week because of an ankle ailment, but he is the team's third QB after Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). In what could be a game in which the Ravens are playing from behind, that could also limit what Henry does as a ball carrier. The RB had just 13 touches last week in a lopsided loss and a touchdown run saved an otherwise lackluster performance.
Henry ranks 21st among running backs in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, so that puts him on the flex line this week.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens
Baltimore wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has a favorable fantasy matchup coming in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but the offense around him holds his outlook down. The Ravens will be starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback after injuries to Lamar Jackson (finger) and Tyler Huntley (turf toe). That diminishes Lane's outlook, even though Jacksonville has been a top-10 matchup for wideouts so far.
Lane has played in four games this season, including three straight. He had five targets in Weeks 6 and 7, but dropped to just one target last week. Lane is WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 9 projections, showing that he's a better deep-league option, and maybe one to skip if owners have other viable options.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 9 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jakobi Meyers. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 9.
Week 9 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 9 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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