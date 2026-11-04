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Start/Sit Chart - All Week 9 Fantasy Football Matchups and Player Ratings

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Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Fantasy football start/sit picks for Week 9. Expert advice for all Week 9 NFL matchups and players in Week 9 of 2026. This week's start em, sit em picks include Omar Cooper Jr., Jonah Coleman and more.

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season, and to our fantasy football Week 9 start/sit recommendations chart for all player matchups and all games. Today, we'll look at some interesting Week 9 lineup decisions for players like Jonah Coleman, Omar Cooper Jr., and more -- and how their matchups project for the week.

Even though we are only a month into the season, it is crucial to double-check your lineup to make sure you have the best possible option in your starting lineup.

So who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick-reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these Week 9 matchups. This weekly column provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck in Week 9, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Start/Sit Matchups Chart

Players are sorted from highest to lowest Matchup Ratings. You can also use the color-coded chart below. See more matchup stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections tool.

This chart is updated daily as due to injuries, role changes and snap trends. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the matchup ratings on a separate page:

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 9)
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 9 Matchup Ratings



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sam Darnold

Ruled Out vs. Cardinals With Quad Injury
Joe Milton III

Eagles name Joe Milton III starter vs. Giants, benching Tanner McKee
Cam Skattebo

(hamstring) not practicing Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Not Practicing Wednesday
Christian Watson

practicing with broken rib Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

out due to illness Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Won't Practice Wednesday Due to Ankle/Knee Injury
Breece Hall

Jets Planning on RB Timeshare if Breece Hall Returns in Week 9?
Garrett Wilson

in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Emeka Egbuka

running on side with trainer on Wednesday
Shedeur Sanders

Expected to Start Against Saints
Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
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Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
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Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
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Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
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Expected to Play Wednesday
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Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
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Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

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Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
New York Giants

Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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