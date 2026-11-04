Fantasy football superflex rankings - (2QB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football superflex (2QB) rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! We are back with more early fantasy football leagues. Today, we focus on Superflex leagues. With the Titans and Steelers on the bye, in the Superflex format, fantasy managers will be without Cam Ward or Aaron Rodgers. Our early Week 9 Superflex/2QB rankings have you covered if you're looking to start two quarterbacks. See where key fantasy options such as Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, Jonah Coleman, Daniel Jones, Josh Jacobs, Nico Collins, Sam LaPorta, Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, Rome Odunze, Dylan Sampson, Travis Kelce, and Joe Fagnano rank below.
Our Superflex/2QB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important Superflex fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Superflex/2QB Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|1
|2
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|3
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|5
|Drake Maye
|QB
|2
|6
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|2
|7
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|2
|8
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|9
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|2
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|2
|11
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|12
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|13
|Malik Willis
|QB
|2
|14
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|2
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|2
|16
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|3
|17
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|3
|18
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|3
|19
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|3
|20
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|21
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|22
|Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|23
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|3
|24
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|3
|25
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|26
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|27
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|4
|28
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|4
|29
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|4
|30
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|31
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|4
|32
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|4
|33
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|4
|34
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|4
|35
|Geno Smith
|QB
|4
|36
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|4
|37
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|4
|38
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|39
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|4
|40
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|4
|41
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|42
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|5
|43
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|5
|44
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|5
|45
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|5
|46
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|5
|47
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|5
|48
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|5
|49
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|50
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|51
|Drake London
|WR
|5
|52
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|53
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|5
|54
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|55
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|6
|56
|James Cook III
|RB
|6
|57
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|6
|58
|Nico Collins
|WR
|6
|59
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|60
|George Kittle
|TE
|6
|61
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|62
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|63
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|6
|64
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|7
|65
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|7
|66
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|7
|67
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|7
|68
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|7
|69
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|7
|70
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|7
|71
|George Pickens
|WR
|7
|72
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|7
|73
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|74
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|75
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|7
|76
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|77
|DJ Moore
|WR
|7
|78
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|7
|79
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|80
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|81
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|7
|82
|Trey McBride
|TE
|7
|83
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|84
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|85
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|86
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|87
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|88
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|89
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|8
|90
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|91
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|8
|92
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|8
|93
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|8
|94
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|95
|David Montgomery
|RB
|8
|96
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|8
|97
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|98
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|99
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|8
|100
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|8
|101
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|8
|102
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|103
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|104
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|9
|105
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|9
|106
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|9
|107
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|9
|108
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|9
|109
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|9
|110
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|9
|111
|Josh Downs
|WR
|9
|112
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|9
|113
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|9
|114
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|115
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|116
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|9
|117
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|9
|118
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|119
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|10
|120
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|121
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|10
|122
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|10
|123
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|124
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|125
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|10
|126
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|127
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|10
|128
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|129
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|10
|130
|Breece Hall
|RB
|10
|131
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|10
|132
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|10
|133
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|10
|134
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|135
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|10
|136
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|10
|137
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|138
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|10
|139
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|140
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|141
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|10
|142
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|143
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|11
|144
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|11
|145
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|146
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|11
|147
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|11
|148
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|11
|149
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|150
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|11
|151
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|11
|152
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|153
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|154
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|155
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|156
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|157
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|158
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|159
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|160
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|12
|161
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|162
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|12
|163
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|12
|164
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|12
|165
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|166
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|167
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|12
|168
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|12
|169
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|170
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|12
|171
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|172
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|12
|173
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|174
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|12
|175
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|12
|176
|Bam Knight
|RB
|12
|177
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|178
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|179
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|180
|Evan Engram
|TE
|12
|181
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|182
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|12
|183
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|184
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|12
|185
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|186
|Savion Williams
|WR
|12
|187
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|188
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|12
|189
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|12
|190
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|191
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|12
|192
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|193
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|12
|194
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|195
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|196
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|197
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|12
|198
|Davis Allen
|TE
|12
|199
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|200
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|201
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|12
|202
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|13
|203
|Tank Dell
|WR
|13
|204
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|13
|205
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|206
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|13
|207
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|13
|208
|Noah Gray
|TE
|13
|209
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|210
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|211
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|13
|212
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|13
|213
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|13
|214
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|13
|215
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|13
|216
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|13
|217
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|13
|218
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|13
|219
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|220
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|13
|221
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|13
|222
|Drew Sample
|TE
|13
|223
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|224
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|13
|225
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|13
|226
|Jack Bech
|WR
|13
|227
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|14
|228
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|14
|229
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|14
|230
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|14
|231
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|14
|232
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|14
|233
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|14
|234
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|14
|235
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|14
|236
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|14
|237
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|238
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|14
|239
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|240
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|14
|241
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|14
|242
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|14
|243
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|244
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|245
|Sam Roush
|TE
|14
|246
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|247
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|248
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|249
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|14
|250
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|251
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|14
|252
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|14
|253
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|254
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|255
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|256
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|257
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|14
|258
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|259
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|15
|260
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|15
|261
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|15
|262
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|263
|Cody White
|WR
|15
|264
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|15
|265
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|15
|266
|John Bates
|TE
|15
|267
|Brock Wright
|TE
|15
|268
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|15
|269
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|15
|270
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|15
|271
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|15
|272
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|273
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|15
|274
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|15
|275
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|276
|John Metchie III
|WR
|15
|277
|Colbie Young
|WR
|15
|278
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|15
|279
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|280
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|15
|281
|Bo Melton
|WR
|15
|282
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|283
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|284
|Ray Davis
|RB
|15
|285
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|15
|286
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|15
|287
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|15
|288
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|15
|289
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|290
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|15
|291
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|15
|292
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|15
|293
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|15
|294
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|295
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|15
|296
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|15
|297
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|15
|298
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|15
|299
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|300
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|15
|301
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|15
|302
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|303
|James Mitchell
|TE
|15
|304
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|15
|305
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|306
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|307
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|15
|308
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|15
|309
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|15
|310
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|311
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|312
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|16
|313
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|16
|314
|Houston Texans
|DST
|16
|315
|New York Giants
|DST
|16
|316
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|317
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|318
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|319
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|18
|321
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|18
|322
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|18
|323
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|18
|324
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|18
|325
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|18
|326
|New England Patriots
|DST
|19
|327
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|19
|328
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|19
|329
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|19
|330
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|19
|331
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|20
|332
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|20
|333
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|20
|334
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|20
|335
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|21
|336
|New York Jets
|DST
|21
|337
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|21
|338
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|22
|339
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|22
|340
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|22
|341
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|22
|342
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|23
|343
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|23
|344
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|23
|345
|Evan McPherson
|K
|23
|346
|Will Reichard
|K
|24
|347
|Cam Little
|K
|24
|348
|Jake Bates
|K
|24
|349
|Cairo Santos
|K
|24
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|24
|351
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|24
|352
|Jason Myers
|K
|24
|353
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|25
|354
|Wil Lutz
|K
|25
|355
|Drew Stevens
|K
|25
|356
|Brandon McManus
|K
|25
|357
|Matt Gay
|K
|26
|358
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|26
|359
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|26
|360
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|27
|361
|Harrison Butker
|K
|27
|362
|Trey Smack
|K
|27
|363
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|28
|364
|Nick Folk
|K
|28
|365
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|28
|366
|Jason Sanders
|K
|28
|367
|Andy Borregales
|K
|28
|368
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
|29
|369
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|29
|370
|Chad Ryland
|K
|29
|371
|Jake Elliott
|K
|29
|372
|Jake Moody
|K
Week 9 Superflex News
Joe Fagnano, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was seen practicing on Tuesday with a significant guard/brace on his right ankle, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Despite tweaking his ankle in his first-ever NFL action in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 25-year-old from Connecticut is expected to make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Lamar Jackson (thumb) likely done for the year and Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss multiple weeks with turf toe.
Fagnano predictably struggled in Buffalo while being forced into action on Sunday, going 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and more struggles are expected in his first-ever start on a short week against a capable defense in Jacksonville. Fagnano should only be a starting option in deep two-QB superflex leagues for desperate fantasy managers. Even if Fagnano surprises and plays well on Thursday, the Ravens should be looking for upgrades at the position via trade or the free-agent market.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities. Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%).
Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle in 2026 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025, and reports indicate he will remain the Colts' starter in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, despite his job security seeming uncertain after Week 8's performance. While Jones has struggled, as shown by his 10.40 fantasy points per game (33rd) and limited rushing upside, the matchup against the Cowboys, who just allowed Gardner Minshew II 19.52 fantasy points in a quarter and a half of football, looks solid.
This season, Dallas has allowed the 6th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, making Jones a solid streaming option in superflex formats for Week 9. In a pinch, fantasy managers should look to Jones on the waiver wire.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, Jonah Coleman, Daniel Jones, Josh Jacobs, Nico Collins, Sam LaPorta, Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, Rome Odunze, Dylan Sampson, Travis Kelce, Joe Fagnano:
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