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Fantasy Football Rankings - Superflex (2QB) Week 9 Early Updates

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Kirk Cousins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football superflex rankings - (2QB) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football superflex (2QB) rankings.

Hey RotoBallers! We are back with more early fantasy football leagues. Today, we focus on Superflex leagues. With the Titans and Steelers on the bye, in the Superflex format, fantasy managers will be without Cam Ward or Aaron Rodgers. Our early Week 9 Superflex/2QB rankings have you covered if you're looking to start two quarterbacks. See where key fantasy options such as Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, Jonah Coleman, Daniel Jones, Josh Jacobs, Nico Collins, Sam LaPorta, Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, Rome Odunze, Dylan Sampson, Travis Kelce, and Joe Fagnano rank below.

Our Superflex/2QB fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important Superflex fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Superflex/2QB Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Joe Burrow QB
1 2 Josh Allen QB
1 3 Brock Purdy QB
1 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 5 Drake Maye QB
2 6 Dak Prescott QB
2 7 Trevor Lawrence QB
2 8 Jared Goff QB
2 9 Caleb Williams QB
2 10 Matthew Stafford QB
2 11 Jayden Daniels QB
2 12 Jordan Love QB
2 13 Malik Willis QB
2 14 Patrick Mahomes II QB
2 15 Kirk Cousins QB
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 17 Sam Darnold QB
3 18 Tyler Shough QB
3 19 Kyler Murray QB
3 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
3 21 C.J. Stroud QB
3 22 Bo Nix QB
3 23 Bijan Robinson RB
3 24 J.J. McCarthy QB
3 25 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 26 Bryce Young QB
3 27 Puka Nacua WR
4 28 Michael Penix Jr. QB
4 29 Deshaun Watson QB
4 30 Javonte Williams RB
4 31 Baker Mayfield QB
4 32 Ja'Marr Chase WR
4 33 Daniel Jones QB
4 34 CeeDee Lamb WR
4 35 Geno Smith QB
4 36 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
4 37 Justin Herbert QB
4 38 Kyren Williams RB
4 39 Bucky Irving RB
4 40 Chuba Hubbard RB
4 41 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 42 Tanner McKee QB
5 43 D'Andre Swift RB
5 44 Gardner Minshew II QB
5 45 Malik Nabers WR
5 46 Joe Fagnano QB
5 47 Brock Bowers TE
5 48 Jonah Coleman RB
5 49 Chase Brown RB
5 50 Chris Olave WR
5 51 Drake London WR
5 52 Tee Higgins WR
5 53 Justin Jefferson WR
5 54 Mike Evans WR
6 55 Luther Burden III WR
6 56 James Cook III RB
6 57 Josh Jacobs RB
6 58 Nico Collins WR
6 59 Saquon Barkley RB
6 60 George Kittle TE
6 61 Christian Watson WR
6 62 Parker Washington WR
6 63 Jonathan Taylor RB
6 64 Ollie Gordon II RB
7 65 Matthew Golden WR
7 66 Rashee Rice WR
7 67 Garrett Wilson WR
7 68 Jameson Williams WR
7 69 Isaiah Likely TE
7 70 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 71 George Pickens WR
7 72 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 73 Sam LaPorta TE
7 74 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 75 Colston Loveland TE
7 76 Cam Skattebo RB
7 77 DJ Moore WR
7 78 Derrick Henry RB
7 79 Stefon Diggs WR
7 80 Jalen Coker WR
7 81 Ashton Jeanty RB
7 82 Trey McBride TE
7 83 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 84 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 85 Malik Washington WR
7 86 Rachaad White RB
7 87 Blake Corum RB
7 88 Michael Wilson WR
8 89 Zay Flowers WR
8 90 Braelon Allen RB
8 91 Ladd McConkey WR
8 92 Zach Charbonnet RB
8 93 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
8 94 Tre Tucker WR
8 95 David Montgomery RB
8 96 Tucker Kraft TE
8 97 Caleb Douglas WR
8 98 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
8 99 Tyler Allgeier RB
8 100 Keenan Allen WR
8 101 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 102 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 103 Woody Marks RB
9 104 Tyler Warren TE
9 105 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
9 106 Denzel Boston WR
9 107 Omarion Hampton RB
9 108 Rome Odunze WR
9 109 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
9 110 T.J. Hockenson TE
9 111 Josh Downs WR
9 112 Emeka Egbuka WR
9 113 Jordan Mason RB
9 114 Travis Kelce TE
9 115 KC Concepcion WR
9 116 Dallas Goedert TE
9 117 Mike Gesicki TE
9 118 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 119 Dylan Sampson RB
10 120 Brenton Strange TE
10 121 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 122 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
10 123 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 124 Greg Dulcich TE
10 125 Jordan Addison WR
10 126 Hunter Henry TE
10 127 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 128 Kyle Monangai RB
10 129 Tyler Higbee TE
10 130 Breece Hall RB
10 131 Xavier Worthy WR
10 132 A.J. Brown WR
10 133 DeVonta Smith WR
10 134 Juwan Johnson TE
10 135 Jordyn Tyson WR
10 136 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
10 137 Devin Singletary RB
10 138 DeMario Douglas WR
10 139 Dalton Schultz TE
10 140 Khalil Shakir WR
10 141 J.K. Dobbins RB
10 142 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 143 Antonio Williams WR
11 144 Devaughn Vele WR
11 145 AJ Barner TE
11 146 Cooper Kupp WR
11 147 Kaelon Black RB
11 148 Michael Mayer TE
11 149 Cade Otton TE
11 150 Quentin Johnston WR
11 151 Jadarian Price RB
11 152 Kimani Vidal RB
11 153 Mason Taylor TE
11 154 Eli Raridon TE
11 155 Chris Bell WR
11 156 Emmett Johnson RB
11 157 Samaje Perine RB
11 158 Austin Ekeler RB
11 159 Darren Waller TE
11 160 Courtland Sutton WR
12 161 Justice Hill RB
12 162 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
12 163 Elijah Mitchell RB
12 164 Keon Coleman WR
12 165 Kalif Raymond WR
12 166 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 167 TreVeyon Henderson RB
12 168 Alvin Kamara RB
12 169 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 170 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 171 Treylon Burks WR
12 172 Keaton Mitchell RB
12 173 Seth McGowan RB
12 174 Tyler Goodson RB
12 175 Mark Andrews TE
12 176 Bam Knight RB
12 177 Malachi Fields WR
12 178 Noah Fant TE
12 179 Ty Johnson RB
12 180 Evan Engram TE
12 181 Colby Parkinson TE
12 182 Jahan Dotson WR
12 183 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 184 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 185 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 186 Savion Williams WR
12 187 Tre Harris WR
12 188 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
12 189 Makai Lemon WR
12 190 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 191 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
12 192 Jaylen Wright RB
12 193 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 194 Reggie Virgil WR
12 195 Tory Horton WR
12 196 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 197 Corey Kiner RB
12 198 Davis Allen TE
12 199 Rashod Bateman WR
12 200 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 201 Kyle Williams WR
12 202 Efton Chism III WR
13 203 Tank Dell WR
13 204 Dohnte Meyers WR
13 205 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 206 Tommy Tremble TE
13 207 Kendre Miller RB
13 208 Noah Gray TE
13 209 Charlie Kolar TE
13 210 Ted Hurst WR
13 211 Josh Cameron WR
13 212 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
13 213 Elijah Higgins TE
13 214 Devin Duvernay WR
13 215 Jerry Jeudy WR
13 216 Darius Cooper WR
13 217 Tez Johnson WR
13 218 Jake Ferguson TE
13 219 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 220 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 221 Sione Vaki RB
13 222 Drew Sample TE
13 223 Theo Johnson TE
13 224 Foster Moreau TE
13 225 Travis Hunter WR
13 226 Jack Bech WR
13 227 Christian Kirk WR
14 228 Simi Fehoko WR
14 229 Kayshon Boutte WR
14 230 Jauan Jennings WR
14 231 Darnell Mooney WR
14 232 Jalen Nailor WR
14 233 Jordan Whittington WR
14 234 Brandin Cooks WR
14 235 Dyami Brown WR
14 236 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 237 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 238 Jaydon Blue RB
14 239 Dawson Knox TE
14 240 Tutu Atwell WR
14 241 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 242 Austin Hooper TE
14 243 George Holani RB
14 244 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 245 Sam Roush TE
14 246 Zavion Thomas WR
14 247 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 248 Will Kacmarek TE
14 249 Isaiah Williams WR
14 250 Trevor Etienne RB
14 251 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 252 Eric Saubert TE
14 253 Roschon Johnson RB
14 254 Tai Felton WR
14 255 Kaytron Allen RB
14 256 Nate Adkins TE
14 257 Cyrus Allen WR
14 258 Sean Tucker RB
14 259 Luke Farrell TE
15 260 Mitchell Evans TE
15 261 Adam Trautman TE
15 262 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 263 Cody White WR
15 264 Blake Whiteheart TE
15 265 Josh Cuevas TE
15 266 John Bates TE
15 267 Brock Wright TE
15 268 Jordan Watkins WR
15 269 Jalen Royals WR
15 270 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
15 271 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 272 Xavier Legette WR
15 273 Isaiah Bond WR
15 274 Oscar Delp TE
15 275 Jeremy Ruckert TE
15 276 John Metchie III WR
15 277 Colbie Young WR
15 278 CJ Donaldson RB
15 279 Marquise Brown WR
15 280 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 281 Bo Melton WR
15 282 Jahdae Walker WR
15 283 Bryce Lance WR
15 284 Ray Davis RB
15 285 Jalen Tolbert WR
15 286 Ameer Abdullah RB
15 287 Tanner Koziol TE
15 288 Mo Alie-Cox TE
15 289 Cade Stover TE
15 290 Eli Stowers TE
15 291 Charlie Jones WR
15 292 Dylan Laube RB
15 293 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
15 294 Troy Franklin WR
15 295 Hunter Luepke RB
15 296 Van Jefferson WR
15 297 DeeJay Dallas RB
15 298 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
15 299 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 300 Dare Ogunbowale RB
15 301 Ben Sinnott TE
15 302 Johnny Mundt TE
15 303 James Mitchell TE
15 304 Matthew Hibner TE
15 305 Jackson Hawes TE
15 306 Jake Briningstool TE
15 307 Devontez Walker WR
15 308 Charlie Woerner TE
15 309 Brycen Tremayne WR
15 310 Deion Burks WR
15 311 Derius Davis WR
15 312 Drew Ogletree TE
16 313 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
16 314 Houston Texans DST
16 315 New York Giants DST
16 316 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 317 Denver Broncos DST
17 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 319 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 320 Chicago Bears DST
18 321 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 322 Buffalo Bills DST
18 323 Minnesota Vikings DST
18 324 Detroit Lions DST
18 325 Green Bay Packers DST
18 326 New England Patriots DST
19 327 Cleveland Browns DST
19 328 Los Angeles Rams DST
19 329 New Orleans Saints DST
19 330 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
19 331 Dallas Cowboys DST
20 332 Philadelphia Eagles DST
20 333 Atlanta Falcons DST
20 334 Carolina Panthers DST
20 335 Washington Commanders DST
21 336 New York Jets DST
21 337 Los Angeles Chargers DST
21 338 Baltimore Ravens DST
22 339 Arizona Cardinals DST
22 340 Las Vegas Raiders DST
22 341 Miami Dolphins DST
22 342 Indianapolis Colts DST
23 343 Brandon Aubrey K
23 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
23 345 Evan McPherson K
23 346 Will Reichard K
24 347 Cam Little K
24 348 Jake Bates K
24 349 Cairo Santos K
24 350 Tyler Bass K
24 351 Chase McLaughlin K
24 352 Jason Myers K
24 353 Eddy Pineiro K
25 354 Wil Lutz K
25 355 Drew Stevens K
25 356 Brandon McManus K
25 357 Matt Gay K
26 358 Daniel Carlson K
26 359 Spencer Shrader K
26 360 Dominic Zvada K
27 361 Harrison Butker K
27 362 Trey Smack K
27 363 Ryan Fitzgerald K
28 364 Nick Folk K
28 365 Andre Szmyt K
28 366 Jason Sanders K
28 367 Andy Borregales K
28 368 Zane Gonzalez K
29 369 Cameron Dicker K
29 370 Chad Ryland K
29 371 Jake Elliott K
29 372 Jake Moody K

 

Week 9 Superflex News

Joe Fagnano, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano (ankle) was seen practicing on Tuesday with a significant guard/brace on his right ankle, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Despite tweaking his ankle in his first-ever NFL action in Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the 25-year-old from Connecticut is expected to make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Lamar Jackson (thumb) likely done for the year and Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss multiple weeks with turf toe.

Fagnano predictably struggled in Buffalo while being forced into action on Sunday, going 10-for-21 passing for 91 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, and more struggles are expected in his first-ever start on a short week against a capable defense in Jacksonville. Fagnano should only be a starting option in deep two-QB superflex leagues for desperate fantasy managers. Even if Fagnano surprises and plays well on Thursday, the Ravens should be looking for upgrades at the position via trade or the free-agent market.

 

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is worth targeting in 12-team PPR leagues, although his fantasy appeal comes primarily from receiving opportunities rather than rushing volume. RotoBaller lists him at 17% rostered, and he has caught nine of 11 targets for 94 yards in two games since returning from injured reserve. Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers highlighted the distinction between Sampson's role and Quinshon Judkins' responsibilities. Sampson played 39 offensive snaps (56%) and caught six passes for 62 yards, but received only one carry. Judkins, meanwhile, handled 11 rushing attempts despite playing fewer snaps (27, 39%).

Cleveland spent much of the afternoon trailing, which contributed to Sampson's increased involvement in the passing game. He has also rushed seven times for 52 yards since returning, providing some additional production beyond his receiving work. Sampson offers immediate PPR flex potential and valuable backfield insurance, but his workload against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 will depend heavily on game script.

 

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle in 2026 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025, and reports indicate he will remain the Colts' starter in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, despite his job security seeming uncertain after Week 8's performance. While Jones has struggled, as shown by his 10.40 fantasy points per game (33rd) and limited rushing upside, the matchup against the Cowboys, who just allowed Gardner Minshew II 19.52 fantasy points in a quarter and a half of football, looks solid.

This season, Dallas has allowed the 6th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, making Jones a solid streaming option in superflex formats for Week 9. In a pinch, fantasy managers should look to Jones on the waiver wire.

 

Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-33 road win over the New York Jets. He added a fourth touchdown and three rushing yards on five carries. Cousins continued his torrid pace to finish out the unofficial first half of the campaign, notching his seventh multi-touchdown effort and his fourth hat trick. It marked his first four-touchdown performance since Week 8 of the 2024 season.

The veteran has been excellent thus far, leading the league with 19 passing scores and ranking third in yards (2,124) through eight contests. Cousins has rebounded nicely from a poor showing to end 2025, as he's now eclipsed his touchdown total from the previous three seasons. For at least one more week, the 38-year-old will stave off talks of a transition to rookie signal caller Fernando Mendoza. Up next for Cousins and the Falcons is a road date with the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Tanner McKee, and Geno Smith. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Tanner McKee, Jonah Coleman, Daniel Jones, Josh Jacobs, Nico Collins, Sam LaPorta, Ollie Gordon II, Woody Marks, Rome Odunze, Dylan Sampson, Travis Kelce, Joe Fagnano:

Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Sam Darnold
Malik Willis
vs
Caleb Williams
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Tanner McKee
vs
Justin Herbert
Tanner McKee
vs
Gardner Minshew II
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Fagnano
Tanner McKee
vs
Daniel Jones
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
Joe Burrow
Tanner McKee
vs
Josh Allen
Tanner McKee
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Bowers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Olave
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Drake London
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Nabers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brock Purdy
Daniel Jones
vs
Baker Mayfield
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Justin Herbert
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Tanner McKee
Daniel Jones
vs
Bryce Young
Daniel Jones
vs
Joe Burrow
Daniel Jones
vs
Josh Allen
Daniel Jones
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Jacobs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Jacobs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Jacobs
vs
James Cook III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Jacobs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Jacobs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Jacobs
vs
Josh Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Brock Purdy
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Mike Evans
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Darren Waller
Nico Collins
vs
Joe Burrow
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Allen
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
George Pickens
Sam Laporta
vs
Stefon Diggs
Sam Laporta
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Sam Laporta
vs
Malachi Fields
Sam Laporta
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Allen
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Purdy
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rashee Rice
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Joe Burrow
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Brock Purdy
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Warren
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Joe Burrow
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Tommy Tremble
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jordan Mason
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Kelce
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dylan Sampson
vs
KC Concepcion
Dylan Sampson
vs
Elijah Higgins
Dylan Sampson
vs
Joe Burrow
Dylan Sampson
vs
Josh Allen
Dylan Sampson
vs
Brock Purdy
Travis Kelce
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Kelce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Tez Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Kelce
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Fagnano
vs
Gardner Minshew II

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Smash Spots and Avoids: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 10
Running Back Committees With Upside (Week 9)
Players to Buy or Sell - Week 9


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Tyler Huntley

Suffers Season-Ending Turf-Toe Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
New York Giants

Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Joe Fagnano

Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
George Pickens

Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Jeremiyah Love

Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Garrett Wilson

Not Expected to Be Traded
Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Jadarian Price

Leads Seattle's Backfield in His Return
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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