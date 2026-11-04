Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 9 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 9 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
Believe it or not, the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is upon us as Week 9 crashes against our rosters, so it's time for an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The NFL's trade deadline is fast approaching, and many of you are trying to pull off some key deals yourselves! Be it trade or waivers, we're here to help inform your next move with our Week 9 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of November 4.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonah Coleman, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Trey McBride, Trevor Lawrence, and others. Let these ranks motivate you in the push for the title!
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 9
- Can the Ravens mount any resistance with myriad injuries and a Thursday turnaround?
- How do the Falcons buy Michael Penix Jr. a clean pocket against Cincy's D-line pressure?
- Is it the Coleman Show against Carolina, especially if the Panthers' offense can't keep up?
- Who wins between the husk of Indianapolis' offense (any further trades?) and Dallas' defense?
- How are the Jets' receiver targets distributed in dangerous Arrowhead Stadium?
- Will the Chiefs keep Johnson involved as a receiver to the detriment of Xavier Worthy?
- Can Miami keep up with Detroit now that the defense is banged up again?
- How do the Saints look if they get some key pieces back, or are we stuck waiting another week?
- What's the Houston backfield split like in a game they should control against the Chargers?
- Ditto the Raiders backfield in a tough game at SF? (This should favor Ashton Jeanty as the receiver.)
- And the same with Seattle's RB room as heavy home favorites against an ailing Cardinals team?
- Can Jeffrey Simmons and the Bears force Tampa Bay to start throwing again?
- Will a limited Minnesota offense keep Buffalo from taking chances against the staunch defense?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 9 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/4:
Week 9 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/4:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|5
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|3
|6
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3
|8
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|11
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|12
|James Cook III
|RB
|4
|13
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|14
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|15
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|16
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|17
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|18
|Christian Watson
|WR
|4
|19
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|20
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4
|22
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|23
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|24
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|4
|25
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|26
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|27
|Nico Collins
|WR
|5
|28
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|5
|29
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|30
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|5
|31
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|32
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|33
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|34
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|35
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|36
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|5
|37
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|38
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|39
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|40
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|41
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|6
|42
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|6
|43
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|6
|44
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6
|45
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|6
|46
|Drake Maye
|QB
|6
|47
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|6
|48
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|6
|49
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|50
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|51
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|52
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|6
|53
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|54
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|55
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|56
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|6
|57
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|6
|58
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|6
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|60
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|6
|61
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|62
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|63
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|64
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|66
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|67
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|7
|68
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|69
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|70
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|71
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|72
|Jordan Love
|QB
|7
|73
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|74
|Jared Goff
|QB
|7
|75
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|76
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|7
|77
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|78
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|79
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|7
|80
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|81
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|82
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|83
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|7
|84
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|85
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|86
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|87
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|8
|88
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|8
|89
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|90
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|8
|91
|Rachaad White
|RB
|8
|92
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|8
|93
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|8
|94
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|95
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|96
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|97
|Woody Marks
|RB
|8
|98
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|99
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|8
|100
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|8
|101
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|8
|102
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|103
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|104
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|9
|105
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|9
|106
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|9
|107
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|9
|108
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|109
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|9
|110
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|111
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|112
|Josh Downs
|WR
|9
|113
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|9
|114
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|9
|115
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|116
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|117
|David Montgomery
|RB
|9
|118
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|119
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|9
|120
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|121
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|10
|122
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|123
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|124
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|125
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|126
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|10
|127
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|10
|128
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|10
|129
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|130
|Bam Knight
|RB
|10
|131
|Davante Adams
|WR
|10
|132
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|10
|133
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|134
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|10
|135
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|10
|136
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|10
|137
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|138
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|10
|139
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|140
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|10
|141
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|10
|142
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|143
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|144
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|145
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|11
|146
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|11
|147
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|11
|148
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|149
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|150
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|11
|151
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|152
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|11
|153
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|154
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|11
|155
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|156
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|157
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|11
|158
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|159
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|11
|160
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|161
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|11
|162
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|11
|163
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|164
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|165
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|11
|166
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|11
|167
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|11
|168
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|12
|169
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|170
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|171
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|12
|172
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|173
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|12
|174
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|175
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|12
|176
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|12
|177
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|178
|James Conner
|RB
|12
|179
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|12
|180
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|12
|181
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|182
|Bo Nix
|QB
|12
|183
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|184
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|185
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|186
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|12
|187
|Geno Smith
|QB
|12
|188
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|12
|189
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|190
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|191
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|12
|192
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|12
|193
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|194
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|195
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|12
|196
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|197
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|198
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|12
|199
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|12
|200
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
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