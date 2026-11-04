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Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 9 Updates for Top 200

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 9 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 9 fantasy football ranks for 2026.

Believe it or not, the stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is upon us as Week 9 crashes against our rosters, so it's time for an updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. The NFL's trade deadline is fast approaching, and many of you are trying to pull off some key deals yourselves! Be it trade or waivers, we're here to help inform your next move with our Week 9 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026 as of November 4.

Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Emmett Johnson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonah Coleman, Tee Higgins, Luther Burden III, Trey McBride, Trevor Lawrence, and others. Let these ranks motivate you in the push for the title!

Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 9

  • Can the Ravens mount any resistance with myriad injuries and a Thursday turnaround?
  • How do the Falcons buy Michael Penix Jr. a clean pocket against Cincy's D-line pressure?
  • Is it the Coleman Show against Carolina, especially if the Panthers' offense can't keep up?
  • Who wins between the husk of Indianapolis' offense (any further trades?) and Dallas' defense?
  • How are the Jets' receiver targets distributed in dangerous Arrowhead Stadium?
  • Will the Chiefs keep Johnson involved as a receiver to the detriment of Xavier Worthy?
  • Can Miami keep up with Detroit now that the defense is banged up again?
  • How do the Saints look if they get some key pieces back, or are we stuck waiting another week?
  • What's the Houston backfield split like in a game they should control against the Chargers?
  • Ditto the Raiders backfield in a tough game at SF? (This should favor Ashton Jeanty as the receiver.)
  • And the same with Seattle's RB room as heavy home favorites against an ailing Cardinals team?
  • Can Jeffrey Simmons and the Bears force Tampa Bay to start throwing again?
  • Will a limited Minnesota offense keep Buffalo from taking chances against the staunch defense?

These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.

Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!

 

Week 9 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings

These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/4:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Bijan Robinson RB
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
3 6 Brock Bowers TE
3 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 James Cook III RB
3 12 Trey McBride TE
3 13 Chris Olave WR
4 14 Drake London WR
4 15 Kyren Williams RB
4 16 Javonte Williams RB
4 17 Josh Allen QB
4 18 Christian Watson WR
4 19 Malik Nabers WR
4 20 Tee Higgins WR
4 21 D'Andre Swift RB
4 22 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 23 Justin Jefferson WR
4 24 Parker Washington WR
4 25 Bucky Irving RB
4 26 Matthew Golden WR
4 27 Nico Collins WR
4 28 Josh Jacobs RB
4 29 Bhayshul Tuten RB
4 30 Chase Brown RB
4 31 George Kittle TE
5 32 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 33 Luther Burden III WR
5 34 Colston Loveland TE
5 35 Mike Evans WR
5 36 DJ Moore WR
5 37 Jameson Williams WR
5 38 Jaylen Warren RB
5 39 George Pickens WR
5 40 Derrick Henry RB
5 41 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 42 Garrett Wilson WR
5 43 Jonah Coleman RB
5 44 Zay Flowers WR
5 45 Jalen Coker WR
5 46 Drake Maye QB
5 47 Joe Burrow QB
6 48 Saquon Barkley RB
6 49 Michael Wilson WR
6 50 Sam LaPorta TE
6 51 Rashee Rice WR
6 52 Isaiah Likely TE
6 53 Breece Hall RB
6 54 Ashton Jeanty RB
6 55 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 56 A.J. Brown WR
6 57 Jayden Daniels QB
6 58 Carnell Tate WR
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Brock Purdy QB
6 61 DeVonta Smith WR
6 62 Caleb Williams QB
6 63 Tucker Kraft TE
6 64 Tony Pollard RB
7 65 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 66 Ladd McConkey WR
7 67 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 68 Rome Odunze WR
7 69 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 70 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 71 Blake Corum RB
7 72 Jordan Love QB
7 73 Stefon Diggs WR
7 74 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 75 Jared Goff QB
7 76 Kyle Monangai RB
7 77 Cam Skattebo RB
7 78 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 79 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 80 KC Concepcion WR
7 81 DK Metcalf WR
7 82 Rico Dowdle RB
7 83 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 84 Antonio Williams WR
7 85 Braelon Allen RB
7 86 Jadarian Price RB
8 87 Denzel Boston WR
8 88 Tyler Warren TE
8 89 Dak Prescott QB
8 90 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 91 Zach Charbonnet RB
8 92 Rachaad White RB
8 93 Germie Bernard WR
8 94 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 95 Tre Tucker WR
8 96 Brenton Strange TE
8 97 Jordan Mason RB
8 98 Mike Washington Jr. RB
8 99 C.J. Stroud QB
8 100 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
8 101 Woody Marks RB
8 102 Emmett Johnson RB
8 103 Caleb Douglas WR
8 104 Jordan Addison WR
8 105 Tyler Shough QB
9 106 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 107 Kaelon Black RB
9 108 Dylan Sampson RB
9 109 Makai Lemon WR
9 110 Travis Kelce TE
9 111 Courtland Sutton WR
9 112 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 113 Josh Downs WR
9 114 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 115 David Montgomery RB
9 116 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 117 Alvin Kamara RB
9 118 Terrance Ferguson TE
9 119 Omarion Hampton RB
9 120 Khalil Shakir WR
9 121 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
9 122 Malik Willis QB
9 123 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 124 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 125 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 126 Malik Washington WR
10 127 Bam Knight RB
10 128 Dallas Goedert TE
10 129 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 130 Matthew Stafford QB
10 131 Keenan Allen WR
10 132 Davante Adams WR
10 133 Devaughn Vele WR
10 134 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 135 Seth McGowan RB
10 136 Bryce Young QB
10 137 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 138 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 139 Kirk Cousins QB
10 140 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 141 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 142 Devin Singletary RB
10 143 TreVeyon Henderson RB
11 144 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 145 Keon Coleman WR
11 146 Dontayvion Wicks WR
11 147 Travis Hunter WR
11 148 Kimani Vidal RB
11 149 RJ Harvey RB
11 150 Sione Vaki RB
11 151 Mike Gesicki TE
11 152 Samaje Perine RB
11 153 DeMario Douglas WR
11 154 Xavier Worthy WR
11 155 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 156 Kyler Murray QB
11 157 Hunter Henry TE
11 158 Juwan Johnson TE
11 159 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 160 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 161 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 162 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 163 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 164 Baker Mayfield QB
11 165 Chris Bell WR
11 166 Dalton Schultz TE
11 167 Malachi Fields WR
12 168 Mason Taylor TE
12 169 Treylon Burks WR
12 170 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 171 Alec Pierce WR
12 172 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 173 Kendre Miller RB
12 174 Tank Bigsby RB
12 175 James Conner RB
12 176 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 177 Kalif Raymond WR
12 178 Jeremiyah Love RB
12 179 Romeo Doubs WR
12 180 Tyjae Spears RB
12 181 Bo Nix QB
12 182 Michael Mayer TE
12 183 Sam Darnold QB
12 184 Elijah Mitchell RB
12 185 Greg Dulcich TE
12 186 Tre Harris WR
12 187 Geno Smith QB
12 188 Ted Hurst WR
12 189 Eli Raridon TE
12 190 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 191 Justice Hill RB
12 192 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 193 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 194 Ray Davis RB
12 195 Pat Bryant WR
12 196 Deshaun Watson QB
12 197 J.J. McCarthy QB
12 198 Quentin Johnston WR
12 199 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 200 Konata Mumpfield WR

 

Week 9 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings

These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/4:

Tier Rank Player Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 4 Bijan Robinson RB
2 5 Puka Nacua WR
3 6 Brock Bowers TE
3 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
3 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR
3 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 10 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 11 Trey McBride TE
4 12 James Cook III RB
4 13 Chris Olave WR
4 14 Drake London WR
4 15 Kyren Williams RB
4 16 Malik Nabers WR
4 17 Josh Allen QB
4 18 Christian Watson WR
4 19 Tee Higgins WR
4 20 Javonte Williams RB
4 21 Justin Jefferson WR
4 22 Parker Washington WR
4 23 D'Andre Swift RB
4 24 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 25 Matthew Golden WR
4 26 Bucky Irving RB
5 27 Nico Collins WR
5 28 Bhayshul Tuten RB
5 29 Chase Brown RB
5 30 Josh Jacobs RB
5 31 Luther Burden III WR
5 32 George Kittle TE
5 33 Colston Loveland TE
5 34 Mike Evans WR
5 35 Jameson Williams WR
5 36 Chuba Hubbard RB
5 37 Jaylen Warren RB
5 38 DJ Moore WR
5 39 George Pickens WR
5 40 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
6 42 Zay Flowers WR
6 43 Jonah Coleman RB
6 44 Derrick Henry RB
6 45 Jalen Coker WR
6 46 Drake Maye QB
6 47 Michael Wilson WR
6 48 Joe Burrow QB
6 49 Sam LaPorta TE
6 50 Rashee Rice WR
6 51 Saquon Barkley RB
6 52 Ashton Jeanty RB
6 53 Breece Hall RB
6 54 Isaiah Likely TE
6 55 Jayden Daniels QB
6 56 Carnell Tate WR
6 57 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 58 A.J. Brown WR
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Brock Purdy QB
6 61 DeVonta Smith WR
6 62 Tucker Kraft TE
7 63 Caleb Williams QB
7 64 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 67 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 68 Tony Pollard RB
7 69 Rome Odunze WR
7 70 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 71 Stefon Diggs WR
7 72 Jordan Love QB
7 73 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 74 Jared Goff QB
7 75 Blake Corum RB
7 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 77 KC Concepcion WR
7 78 Kyle Monangai RB
7 79 Cam Skattebo RB
7 80 DK Metcalf WR
7 81 Antonio Williams WR
7 82 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 83 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
7 84 Denzel Boston WR
7 85 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 86 Rico Dowdle RB
8 87 Jadarian Price RB
8 88 Tyler Warren TE
8 89 Braelon Allen RB
8 90 Dak Prescott QB
8 91 Rachaad White RB
8 92 Zach Charbonnet RB
8 93 Germie Bernard WR
8 94 Tre Tucker WR
8 95 Brenton Strange TE
8 96 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 97 Woody Marks RB
8 98 Jordan Mason RB
8 99 C.J. Stroud QB
8 100 Mike Washington Jr. RB
8 101 Caleb Douglas WR
8 102 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 103 Chig Okonkwo TE
9 104 Dylan Sampson RB
9 105 Jordan Addison WR
9 106 Tyler Shough QB
9 107 Emmett Johnson RB
9 108 Makai Lemon WR
9 109 Courtland Sutton WR
9 110 Travis Kelce TE
9 111 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 112 Josh Downs WR
9 113 Kaelon Black RB
9 114 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 115 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 116 Alvin Kamara RB
9 117 David Montgomery RB
9 118 Khalil Shakir WR
9 119 Terrance Ferguson TE
9 120 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 121 Omarion Hampton RB
10 122 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 123 Malik Willis QB
10 124 Malik Washington WR
10 125 Dallas Goedert TE
10 126 Keenan Allen WR
10 127 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 128 Devaughn Vele WR
10 129 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 130 Bam Knight RB
10 131 Davante Adams WR
10 132 Matthew Stafford QB
10 133 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 134 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 135 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 136 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
10 137 Bryce Young QB
10 138 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 139 Kirk Cousins QB
10 140 Seth McGowan RB
10 141 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 142 Devin Singletary RB
10 143 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 144 Keon Coleman WR
11 145 TreVeyon Henderson RB
11 146 Travis Hunter WR
11 147 Dontayvion Wicks WR
11 148 Kimani Vidal RB
11 149 Mike Gesicki TE
11 150 Sione Vaki RB
11 151 Samaje Perine RB
11 152 RJ Harvey RB
11 153 DeMario Douglas WR
11 154 Xavier Worthy WR
11 155 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 156 Juwan Johnson TE
11 157 Kyler Murray QB
11 158 Hunter Henry TE
11 159 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
11 160 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 161 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 162 Jonathon Brooks RB
11 163 Chris Bell WR
11 164 Dalton Schultz TE
11 165 Malachi Fields WR
11 166 J.K. Dobbins RB
11 167 Baker Mayfield QB
11 168 Mason Taylor TE
12 169 Treylon Burks WR
12 170 Michael Penix Jr. QB
12 171 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
12 172 Kalif Raymond WR
12 173 Alec Pierce WR
12 174 MarShawn Lloyd RB
12 175 Kendre Miller RB
12 176 Tyjae Spears RB
12 177 Tank Bigsby RB
12 178 James Conner RB
12 179 Romeo Doubs WR
12 180 Jeremiyah Love RB
12 181 Michael Mayer TE
12 182 Bo Nix QB
12 183 Greg Dulcich TE
12 184 Sam Darnold QB
12 185 Tre Harris WR
12 186 Ted Hurst WR
12 187 Geno Smith QB
12 188 Rashid Shaheed WR
12 189 Justice Hill RB
12 190 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 191 Elijah Mitchell RB
12 192 Eli Raridon TE
12 193 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 194 Pat Bryant WR
12 195 Deshaun Watson QB
12 196 Ray Davis RB
12 197 J.J. McCarthy QB
12 198 Quentin Johnston WR
12 199 Konata Mumpfield WR
12 200 Emanuel Wilson RB

 

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Garrett Wilson

in Concussion Protocol, Considered Day-to-Day
Shedeur Sanders

Expected to Start Against Saints
Jordyn Tyson

Set to Return to Practice Wednesday
Bhayshul Tuten

Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Ravens
Brian Robinson

Limited on Falcons Estimated Injury Report Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Deshaun Watson

Placed in Concussion Protocol Wednesday
Zach Benson

Available Wednesday
Brandon Aiyuk

Files to be Reinstated, Reporting to 49ers Facility Friday
Isaac Howard

Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Ruled Out for Wednesday Against Spurs
John Gibson

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Tyler Huntley

Suffers Season-Ending Turf-Toe Injury
Miro Heiskanen

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
Alex Caruso

Ends Three-Game Absence Wednesday
Jaylin Williams

Iffy for Wednesday Against Cleveland
Cameron Johnson

Expected to Play Wednesday
Rui Hachimura

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Derrick Jones Jr.

Cleared to Face the Heat on Wednesday
Jakob Poeltl

Could Miss Third Straight Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Likely to Play Wednesday Versus Clippers
Kawhi Leonard

Begins Return-to-Play Process
Ivica Zubac

Tagged as Questionable Against Memphis
Yves Missi

Set to Miss Sixth Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Utah
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Peyton Watson

Ruled Out Again on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Coby White

Likely Available on Wednesday
Jalen Johnson

Questionable for Wednesday Against the Wizards
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Kon Knueppel

Upgraded to Probable Versus Nets
Josh Hart

Questionable for Wednesday
Alexandre Sarr

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Thomas Jr.

of Interest "for a Lot of Teams"
Payton Pritchard

Questionable for Wednesday Versus Bucks
Pat Bryant

Trending Toward Practicing This Week
John Tavares

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
Kirby Dach

Unavailable Against Jets
Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin

Out Tuesday
New York Giants

Giants Among Most Active Teams as Trade Deadline Approaches
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Second Straight Practice on Tuesday
Jayson Tatum

Could Be Rested On Wednesday
Joe Fagnano

Officially Named Thursday Night Starter for Ravens
George Pickens

Cowboys Not Trading George Pickens
Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Feeling "No Pressure" to Start Fernando Mendoza
Jeremiyah Love

Headed to Injured Reserve With High-Ankle Sprain
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Garrett Wilson

Not Expected to Be Traded
Joe Fagnano

Expected to Make First Career Start Against Jaguars
George Pickens

Jerry Jones Says George Pickens Needs the Ball More
Ryan Flournoy

Could Be Set Up for a Larger Role
Moritz Seider

Extends Assist Streak Monday
Dustin Wolf

Wins Second Consecutive Start
Mitch Marner

Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Matthew Poitras

Exits Early Monday
Zach Charbonnet

Returns to Action on Monday Night Football
Patrick Kane

Facing Multi-Game Absence
Josh Morrissey

Could Return Sunday
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
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