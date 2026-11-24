Nov 23, 2026, 9:02 PM ET

New York Giants starting cornerback Greg Newsome (ankle) will miss "multiple weeks" after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach John Harbaugh told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. A decision has not been made on whether Newsome will need surgery on his ankle. If the Giants place him on Injured Reserve, he will be required to miss at least four games. Newsome left MetLife on Sunday in a boot and underwent further testing on Monday. In his first year in New York, the 26-year-old has recorded 35 tackles (26 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups in nine starts for the G-Men. He has been an integral player in the back end of coordinator Dennard Wilson's defense, so the Giants' secondary will be more vulnerable going forward, starting in a Week 12 matchup on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Newsome has played some of the best football of his career so far in 2026 after signing a three-year, $36 million contract extension last month. Paulson Adebo stepped up for the Giants on Sunday after Newsome's injury, and he should play more defensive snaps for however long Newsome is sidelined with his high-ankle sprain.