Brian Thomas Jr. Puts Up Zeroes in Week 6 Loss

Oct 18, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (ankle) reportedly twisted his ankle near the end of the first half of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Pewter Report. McCarthy spent the entire halftime break inside the blue medical tent, with the CBS Sports broadcast subsequently reporting that he would continue coaching despite the injury. The 62-year-old is in his first season leading Pittsburgh after previously serving as head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. No further details regarding the severity of the ankle injury have been reported, and there is currently no indication that McCarthy's coaching responsibilities or Pittsburgh's offensive play-calling will be affected.