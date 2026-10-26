Makai Lemon a Waiver-Wire Target Amid Eagles WR Injuries
Oct 26, 2026, 11:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is a priority waiver-wire addition heading into Week 8 after both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the team's 38-21 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. With both of Philly's top two receivers out of action, Lemon led the team in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (67) while scoring the first touchdown of his career. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC came into Monday's tilt with only 18 receptions for 127 yards on 28 targets in his first six NFL games. Lemon's fantasy upside should be tempered with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but he could continue to operate as the team's WR1 if both Smith and Wicks are unavailable for a second straight game in Week 8 on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. In Lemon's NFL debut in the Week 1 win over Washington, he hauled in three of his four targets for a loss of five yards. Lemon is currently rostered in only 37% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
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Dameon Pierce Finds End Zone, Leaves Early Monday With Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) led the Eagles' backfield with 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys despite the return of starting RB Saquon Barkley, but he suffered an undisclosed injury on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, was seen heading to the locker room with a trainer, and did not return. Barkley ended a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he was hobbled from the start of Monday's game and was eventually listed as questionable to return due to a back injury in the second half. With both Barkley and Pierce going down with injuries against Dallas, Elijah Mitchell was the last man standing in the Eagles' backfield. Remember, Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are currently on Injured Reserve for a decimated Eagles offense. Pierce, who is rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues, should still be considered a waiver-wire option going into the team's Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders now that Barkley is dealing with a new injury. Check back for an injury update on Pierce on Tuesday. If his injury is serious enough to cause him to miss time, Mitchell would become a must-add off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Saquon Barkley Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back) is questionable to return in the second half of Monday night's game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys due to a back injury, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley was questionable coming into Monday's game due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the team's previous two games, but he was cleared to suit up. The 29-year-old came up gimpy after his first run of the game, though, and he was seen wincing on the sidelines throughout the game while mixing in occasionally in the backfield with Dameon Pierce. Barkley had only seven rushing attempts for 62 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown despite playing through his hamstring injury. Coming out of halftime, Barkley was seen being stretched out on the sidelines while yielding most of the backfield work to Pierce. On a short week going into the Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders, Barkley may have a tough time being cleared to play this weekend. If he is questionable again, he will once again be a pretty risky fantasy option with Philly's game coming on Sunday evening. If Barkley misses more time going forward, Pierce will have RB2 upside as the team's primary RB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Dylan Sampson is Quickly Gaining Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson made his return to the field during the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He made his return after missing the last five games due to a knee injury. Sampson rushed the ball six times for 45 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in the win over the Titans. The 22-year-old is clearly the No. 2 back in Cleveland, but he has shown that he can be a solid contributor when healthy. The expectation is that his role will continue to grow as long as he keeps playing like this every week. Sampson is looking like an interesting stash option in 12-team formats ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Could Offer Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:40 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) has yet to take a snap this season, but it sounds like he could play at some point. Head coach Mike LaFleur recently said that Conner could potentially return to the field this season. The 31-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve and has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened. He's still working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who can afford the roster spot should consider stashing Conner. He'll likely be a depth option once healthy, but he could still help fantasy managers at some point this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathon Brooks is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) has not played since Week 2, but he'll hopefully get back on the field soon. Recently, head coach Dave Canales said Brooks was trending in the right direction. The 23-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve right now, so his chances of playing in Week 8 are slim. It wouldn't be shocking to see Brooks back within the next few games, given the fact that he is making progress. He figures to eat into Chuba Hubbard's playing time once Brooks is cleared to play. Fantasy managers who can afford to be patient should consider stashing Brooks, with his return hopefully coming soon.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kimani Vidal has Deep-League Streaming Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen an expanded role in the backfield as of late. In Week 6, Vidal carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and hauled in three of his four targets for 19 additional yards. Vidal has seen five or more carries in three straight games and three or more targets in three of his last four contests. He appears to be gaining a steady role in the backfield, which could make him an interesting option against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. There could be some deep league flex value from Vidal for this Week 8 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Could be Worth Stashing
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is coming off another lousy performance, but he's still a decent fantasy option. Over the last two games, Freiermuth has hauled in four receptions for 31 yards. It has been a struggle for the big tight end, but he's still the TE11 at the moment despite some lackluster performances. He has seen four or more targets in every game but one this season. He should continue to stay involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Fantasy managers looking for an option with their tight end on a bye week should consider snagging Freiermuth. He has a good track record despite some sluggish performances as of late.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains an Appealing Running Back Stash
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 39 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. While the 26-year-old has seen a relatively consistent workload, he appears to be settling into a clear number-two role in the Jacksonville backfield behind fellow Jaguars back Bhayshul Tuten. Still, Rodriguez Jr. is a physical and effective short-yardage rusher who could continue to see opportunities at the goal line, and Jaguars head coach and play caller Liam Coen has orchestrated offenses that support fantasy production from multiple backs in the past. Even if Rodriguez Jr. is unable to establish standalone value, he carries significant upside if Tuten were to suffer an injury. All in all, Rodriguez Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:49 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's Week 7 bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets. The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Still Carries Clear Streamer Appeal on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas put up a dud in his team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording three catches for 23 yards on four targets. However, the 25-year-old had been playing very well coming into the game, logging 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets across his last two contests. Despite the setback against Chicago, Douglas should still have a window to contribute in the New England passing game. Patriots wide receivers Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) are both currently on Injured Reserve. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper, with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks. Even off the disappointing week, Douglas carries clear appeal on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Remains a Viable PPR Streamer Despite Quiet Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington had a quiet game in Week 7, recording just three catches for 27 yards on three targets in his team's win over the New York Jets. However, Washington has been the most consistent target earner in Miami this season, hauling in 26 catches for 289 yards on 39 targets across six games. Washington may not have high-end upside as a downfield or red zone target, but he's been a reliable security blanket in the short and intermediate areas of the field for Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. If the recent injury return of rookie wideout Caleb Douglas can help put more pressure on opposing defenses over the top, Washington could have even more success as an underneath target going forward. In PPR leagues, Washington profiles as a high-floor wide receiver streamer to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Taylor Moton to Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 9:28 PM ETCarolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle, leg) will have season-ending ankle surgery while also recovering from a fractured fibula in his left leg, head coach Dave Canales told ESPN's Mike Kaye on Monday. "He's got a fracture in his fibula, up high, below the knee," Canales said. "It was really the ankle that got damaged the most with ligaments and all that. So, he'll have a procedure, and that'll put him out for the rest of the year." The 32-year-old veteran offensive lineman was carted off the field in the third quarter on Sunday in the 43-13 blowout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Moton's second game back from offseason blood-clot treatment, which sidelined him from the start of training camp through the first four games of the regular season while on the Non-Football Injury list. Replacement Monroe Freeling allowed three QB pressures in 22 passing sets after replacing Moton on Sunday. With Moton now out for the year, Rasheed Walker will stay at left tackle despite giving up three sacks and seven total pressures against the Bucs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Mike Washington Jr. a Top Add Ahead of Potential Breakout in Las Vegas
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:25 PM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has recorded 206 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 43 touches. The 23-year-old has reached 10 touches in just two of his seven games played, a trend that could continue as long as Raiders RB1 Ashton Jeanty remains healthy. However, Jeanty has had major issues as a rusher in 2026, as he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has not reached 30 rushing yards in a game since Week 4. Washington Jr. has been significantly more efficient on the ground (4.9 yards per carry) and could start to steal early-down work from Jeanty. Additionally, Washington Jr. carries major upside in the event of an injury to Jeanty. Coming out of Week 7, Washington Jr. profiles as a high-end handcuff running back for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell Could Be Worth Stashing Given Backfield Uncertainty
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:11 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has recorded 191 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 42 touches. Coming into the year, the 24-year-old was expected to play a backup role behind fellow Chargers back Omarion Hampton. However, Los Angeles has recently shifted to a three-way backfield committee that features Hampton, Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal. Mitchell saw very minimal usage in the Chargers' final game before their Week 7 bye, recording two carries for four yards in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, the Chargers' uncertain backfield roles could create an opportunity for Mitchell to break through as the team's preferred option. In deeper leagues, Mitchell could be worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Conner Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:37 PM ETWhen asked if running back James Conner (foot) will be able to play this season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said, "potentially," according to Dani Sureck of the team's official website. There were reports several weeks ago that Conner was on the verge of returning to practice, but the Cardinals have yet to open the 31-year-old veteran's 21-day practice window to return from IR. The former third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 out of Pittsburgh played in just three games in his ninth year in the NFL in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury that he has yet to return from. Even if the Cardinals trade Tyler Allgeier by the Nov. 10 deadline, Conner could be buried on the RB depth chart in Arizona if he returns this year behind rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight. The two-time Pro Bowler must return to practice to even be an option for fantasy managers in deep leagues to stash for RB depth. Conner had his first two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023 and 2024 before suffering his foot injury last year. Right now, Conner is only rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Dani Sureck
Deebo Samuel Sr. has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will have a chance to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's Week 8 bye, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The same can be said for Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Samuel injured his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and has missed the last two games going into the bye. With Evans and Samuel inactive on Sunday in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving, with Jordan Watkins leading the receiving corps. Reinforcements appear to be on their way following the Week 8 bye, which will be great news for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 30-year-old Samuel has caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games so far in 2026, but with San Francisco getting healthier at the position, the veteran could find targets and touches harder to come by as the season progresses. He has also seen nine rushing attempts for 78 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco
Browns Activate Dillon Gabriel From Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:10 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that they activated quarterback Dillon Gabriel (back) from Injured Reserve. In a corresponding move, the Browns released tight end Carsen Ryan. Gabriel, a third-rounder in 2025, has appeared in 10 games (six starts) and has thrown for 937 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Now that the 25-year-old is healthy, he will slot in as Cleveland's No. 3 signal-caller behind veteran Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns also have rookie Taylen Green on the roster. Barring injuries to Watson and Sanders, Gabriel will be fighting an uphill battle for playing time in 2026 in his second season in the NFL. Gabriel did some good things as a rookie in 2025 before getting hurt and opening the job up for Sanders, but he was mostly a game manager and refused to take shots deep down the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ClevelandBrowns.com
Joe Milton III Serving as Eagles' Backup QB on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 7:59 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III was promoted to the active roster and will back up Tanner McKee under center for the team's Monday night game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Cole Payton is serving as the emergency third quarterback. The 26-year-old Milton should continue to serve as McKee's backup moving forward with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) officially out for the year, and he could have a chance to start games eventually, depending on how McKee fares running the offense. Milton was a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2024 from Tennessee. He played in just one game as a rookie in New England before mopping up in four games for the Cowboys last year. Milton has completed 69.8% of his 53 pass attempts in his five NFL appearances, throwing for 424 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He would be in play in deep two-QB superflex leagues if he starts any games for the Eagles for the remainder of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
De'Zhaun Stribling on Track to Return in December
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 7:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is still on track to return from Injured Reserve in December, according to The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi. After creating buzz in 49ers training camp all summer and through the preseason, the 23-year-old Stribling injured his ankle in his regular-season NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia and has been out ever since. The 49ers' receiving corps is one of the most banged-up units in all of football, so getting Stribling back towards the end of the season will be a welcome addition, but fantasy managers still stashing the rookie must remain patient. Stribling is currently rostered in only 25% of Yahoo leagues and probably will not have much time to contribute in single-year fantasy leagues when/if he returns in December. With both Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, tight end George Kittle had a team-high 88 receiving yards on eight catches, with Jordan Watkins leading the receiving corps with three catches on six targets for 56 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Mike Evans has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 7:47 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the team has a chance to get veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) back in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders following their Week 8 bye, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Evans has seemingly played banged up since training camp this summer, and he was forced to sit out of Sunday's first loss of the year against the Atlanta Falcons after aggravating his Achilles injury in last Monday night's victory over the Washington Commanders. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer has also been playing through several broken ribs. The six-time Pro Bowler has been productive through it all, catching 27 of his 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns in his first six games in San Francisco after spending the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Evans returns after the bye, he will be back on the WR2 radar in fantasy as the team's top wideout for quarterback Brock Purdy. Fantasy managers will need to watch Evans' practice status closely next week to determine if he will be ready to play versus the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi