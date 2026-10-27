J.J. McCarthy Worth a Speculative Waiver Addition
Oct 27, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was written off in Minnesota and traded for a measly 2027 fifth-round pick. That trade looks like a bargain. Since joining the Giants, he's thrown for 495 yards on just 49 throws, an absurd 10.1 yards per attempt. He threw for 243 yards in late relief against New Orleans in Week 6 and 252 yards against Houston in Week 7. So far, his stats have been excellent, and his game tape may be even more impressive. However, you should still approach him with some caution. After 178 yards in the first half against Houston, he only managed 65 in the second half. All that yardage and still only one TD. Making matters worse, the Giants brought in Jameis Winston for four short-yardage sneaks, including a touchdown, taking away another potential source of fantasy points. With the Giants on a bye in Week 8, McCarthy is a good speculative addition in deeper and superflex leagues. Maybe Minnesota just gave up on him too quickly, or maybe this run won't continue. Either way, he's worth a bench spot to see what happens.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:25 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that his understanding is that the Indianapolis Colts' owner "does not want to trade" star running back Jonathan Taylor by this year's Nov. 10 deadline. "If I had to guess today, I don't think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor," Schefter added. It will not stop interested teams around the league from inquiring about Taylor to see what the price might be, but after the Colts sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, it does not mean that Taylor will necessarily be traded this year. The 27-year-old Taylor has been most of Indy's offense so far this year, carrying the ball 140 times for 587 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a league-high eight rushing touchdowns through seven weeks, adding 17 catches for 178 yards on 26 targets in the passing game. The three-time Pro Bowler would likely see a boost to his fantasy football value if he were traded to a contender to become their RB1, but fantasy managers should not be banking on that happening. But even if he stays in Indy, JT will continue to be one of the elite running backs in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Bengals Place Erick All Jr. on Injured Reserve With Torn ACL
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:16 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals placed tight end Erick All Jr. (knee) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with what is believed to be a torn ACL that he suffered in the Week 7 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In a corresponding move, the Bengals signed tight end Cam Grandy off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. All, the team's fourth-round pick in 2024 from Iowa, finished Sunday's win by catching all three of his targets for 36 yards before injuring his knee. It is devastating news for the 26-year-old, who already tore the same ACL during his rookie campaign with the Bengals. He caught eight of his nine targets through six games this year for 56 yards and no touchdowns after he had a 20-158-0 line in nine games in his rookie season in 2024. All missed the entire 2025 campaign and now faces another long recovery before trying to get ready for the start of the 2027 season next fall. His season-ending knee injury opens up more playing time for Drew Sample the rest of the way behind starting TE Mike Gesicki, who has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
49ers Could Respond to Seahawks Offensive-Line Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:09 PM ETThe league-wide expectation is that the San Francisco 49ers will respond after the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday from the Indianapolis Colts, according to Jordan Schultz. The 49ers are on their bye in Week 8, and general manager John Lynch is surely looking at ways to improve the organization this year and in the future after the team lost its first game on the road to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 on Sunday. The obvious route for the 49ers to bolster their team would be at the wide receiver position, as they have one of the most banged-up WR depth charts in the NFL right now. The good news is that they could be getting wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, rib), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) back for their Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Another area of need for the 49ers is on the defensive line, and it would make sense to add there to counter Seattle's move on Tuesday to bolster the interior of their offensive line. Stay tuned as the strong NFC West heats up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Could Keenan Allen Be the Next Colts Player on the Move?
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 2:03 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts made headlines by trading six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, and NFL Insider Ari Meirov believes more moves could be on the way, specifically listing wide receiver Keenan Allen among a group of players on whom the Colts could be willing to listen to offers. Playing for his third team in as many seasons, the 14-year veteran leads the Colts with 44 targets, which he has converted into 29 receptions, 258 yards, and a touchdown. Well beyond his early-career durability concerns, Allen has been a fantasy producer almost everywhere he's gone, finishing as a WR3 or better in eight of the past nine seasons, and a move to a more productive offensive environment ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline could help him keep the streak alive.--Patrick McGrath
Source: https://x.com/MySportsUpdate/status/2115122413012742559
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Headed to Injured Reserve
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 2:01 PM ETThe New York Giants are placing running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve after he exited the team's Week 7 overtime win over the Texans with a hamstring injury. The Giants' running back room has seen its share of intrigue over the past weeks. One week after being held without a touch as an unofficial punishment for his fumbling issues, second-year back Cam Skattebo ran for a career-high 124 yards, but also tweaked his hamstring on a 42-yard run in overtime. The Giants are on bye in Week 8, but with Tracy now slated to miss at least four games, and Skattebo facing potential limitations of his own, veteran Devin Singletary becomes a top waiver stash for fantasy managers with the luxury to take a wait-and-see approach.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pat Leonard
Josh Downs a Potential Trade Candidate Ahead of NFL Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:49 PM ETWith the Indianapolis Colts officially signaling themselves as sellers with their trade of six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Insider Ari Meirov lists wide receiver Josh Downs among a group of players who could be next to be moved. A preseason fantasy darling, Downs has disappointed in 2026, topping 50 receiving yards only twice and failing to find the end zone through seven games. Currently the fantasy WR46, the fourth-year veteran could benefit from a change of scenery, and his situation bears monitoring ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ari Meirov
49ers to Stick With Kicker Eddy Pineiro
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 1:41 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on KNBR Radio on Tuesday that the team plans to stick with struggling kicker Eddy Pineiro when they come out of their Week 8 bye. "We don't have a kicker tryout. We have a lot of belief in Eddie. He has had a tough run early this year, but we extended Eddie for his body of work with us but then throughout the history of his career. He's going through a rough patch right now. We have belief in Eddie, and we're going to ride with him," Lynch said. Pineiro did not attempt a field goal in the team's first loss of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but he missed one of his three extra-point tries and has missed three of his nine field-goal attempts through seven weeks so far in the 2026 season. The veteran placekicker has attempted a league-high 25 extra points, but he has missed four of them. For now, the 49ers will keep their faith in the 31-year-old, who had a league-high 96.6% success rate on field goals in 2025 in his first year with the Niners. Pineiro will attempt to get things straightened out when the team faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 after their Week 8 bye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KNBR
Baker Mayfield a Streaming Option After a Quiet Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:37 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted only 11 passes in the team's Week 7 blowout win over the Panthers. With the Buccaneers getting points out of the defense and the run game clicking on all cylinders, little was asked of the veteran quarterback in his first game back from a two-game absence, but in what should be a more competitive matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, fresh off an upset win over the 49ers, Mayfield has some appeal as a Week 8 streaming option. Atlanta ranks as the 14th-best matchup for fantasy quarterbacks, and with four more teams on bye, Mayfield offers enough of a usable floor to make him RotoBaller's QB19 on the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Roschon Johnson Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues Only
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 27, 2026, 1:29 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson managed just 13 yards on two carries in Thursday's Week 7 win over New England. That's a significant drop from the 85 scrimmage yards and touchdown he produced against Atlanta in Week 6. The bigger concern, though, is his shrinking role. After playing roughly 40% of Chicago's offensive snaps in Weeks 5 and 6, Johnson saw the field for just 14% against New England, even as Kyle Monangai remained sidelined with toe and thumb injuries. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift dominated usage in Week 7, handling 26 of 28 running back touches and playing 86% of the offensive snaps. With Monangai likely returning in Week 8, and Swift entrenched as the starter, Johnson will revert back to a speculative end-of-the-bench stash in deeper leagues only. He offers absolutely no standalone value at this time.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Remains a Strong Weekly Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:26 PM ETOne of the most surprisingly consistent fantasy producers of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has reached at least 19.5 fantasy points in six of his last seven outings, including a usable Week 7 performance in which he threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Rams. While outside rumblings are growing louder about the eventual debut of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, head coach Klint Kubiak has maintained that Cousins is his starting quarterback, and until that change is imminent, he remains a strong weekly play. Las Vegas faces the New York Jets in Week 8, fresh off a loss to the Dolphins in which quarterback Malik Willis posted one of the highest QBRs of the season on his way to a QB4 finish. While Cousins doesn't offer the same rushing floor, he still leads the NFL with 16 passing touchdowns, and his 1,877 passing yards through seven weeks trail only Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Beginning to Deliver for Fantasy Managers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:14 PM ETIn leading the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, quarterback Malik Willis joined a short list of players with 1,000 passing yards and 200 rushing yards through seven weeks, and he has now sandwiched consecutive 20+ point fantasy outings around the team's Week 6 bye. Miami faces a tough challenge in Week 8 with the New England Patriots coming to town, but Willis is capable of providing a usable fantasy floor, having run for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games while turning in one of the season's highest QB ratings in that Week 7 win. With rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) returning from a three-game absence and posting 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, Willis appears to have a legitimate outside threat back in tow, and he is RotoBaller's QB23 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Back on the Streaming Radar in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:58 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has had two straight down performances against the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos after throwing for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5. However, the 33-year-old should be back in waiver-wire consideration for fantasy managers who need a bye-week replacement as he gets ready to face the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 8 this Sunday. Much like he was last season, Brissett has been a strong QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues, throwing for 1,600 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions through his first seven starts in 2026. He will be just a one-week option, though, as the Cardinals will have another difficult matchup in Week 9 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Dallas' defense tightened up on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and backup QB Tanner McKee, but Brissett could easily put up numbers against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 228 passing yards per game. Brissett has attempted at least 40 passes in 10 of his 19 starts for Arizona, dating back to last year, so the volume has been there.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:45 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Nelson is on an expiring contract, and the Colts are opting to get draft capital now before they could lose him in free agency next March. It is unclear what the Seahawks sent the Colts in exchange, but this could be just the beginning of Indy's fire sale ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline after they fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard last week. If the Colts do not get back in the win column soon, head coach Shane Steichen figures to be next to get the axe. Seattle's ground game has left a lot to be desired so far in 2026 after they let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker walk in free agency, and they have averaged a mediocre 113.7 rushing yards per game. The addition of Nelson will be a big boost for the Seahawks' offensive line as they look to get back into a tough NFC West division this year. The trade is excellent news for running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), who is expected to make his season debut in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Michael Carter a Potential Deep-League Handcuff With Deadline Approaching
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:37 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter has only been active for two of the Titans' games so far in 2026, but he could be worth stashing as a deep-league RB handcuff in Tennessee in the event the Titans' lead back, Tony Pollard, is dealt before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Titans also have Tyjae Spears (knee), but he missed the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury and is more of a pass-catching back and not an early-down grinder. In his two games for Tennessee this year, the 27-year-old former fourth-round pick from North Carolina has only three rushing attempts for seven yards and has caught his only target for a gain of seven yards. All three of his carries came on Sunday against the Browns with Spears inactive. In his five-plus-year NFL career, Carter has averaged 4.0 yards per carry on 421 rushing attempts for 1,699 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 146 receptions for 1,045 yards and one touchdown as a receiver in 63 games (27 starts) with three teams. He could serve as the RB2 again in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, too, if Spears misses a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller Remains an Extremely Risky Streaming Option
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 27, 2026, 12:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller turned one of two targets into a 50-yard touchdown in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay, but the big play masked his limited role in a crowded tight end rotation. Waller logged just 45% of Carolina's offensive snaps, nearly identical to his 46% share in Week 6, and drew only four targets across those two games. The Panthers' tight end rotation leaves little room for optimism. Tommy Tremble played 68% of the snaps and scored twice against Philadelphia in Week 6, then saw his share fall to 48% against Tampa Bay while matching Waller with only two targets. Mitchell Evans also remains involved, logging snap shares of 54% and 50% over the past two weeks. With three tight ends competing for limited opportunities, Waller is a touchdown-or-bust desperation streamer, not a dependable fantasy option.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Still a Waiver Target With No Signing Imminent?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:28 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) continues to rehab from multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered last year with the Miami Dolphins and has not signed with an NFL team. Complicating Hill's waiver-wire case in fantasy football is the fact that a six-person jury found the 32-year-old veteran wideout liable for two of 10 counts related to domestic violence. Hill could now face discipline from the league under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, which does not require criminal charges for a player to be suspended. So if the Cheetah does land a contract with a team soon, he could be suspended. The most likely landing spot for Hill is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he began his career when the Chiefs took him in the fifth round (165th overall) from West Alabama. Legal issues and a potential suspension aside, it is also fair to wonder if Hill will still have his trademark speed on the field once he finishes his rehab. Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro is worth considering as a WR stash with the halfway point of the 2026 season nearing. If Hill avoids a suspension and still has elite burst, he could do damage for fantasy managers down the stretch. He is currently rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyler Murray Still Adjusting to Vikings' Passing Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:18 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL with a 6-0 record despite having an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most meaningful statistics. They are 32nd in success rate, 31st in EPA per play, 27th in yards per play, and 18th in explosive-play rate. The Vikings offense could not establish a rhythm on early downs in the run game in the 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as a result of leaky blocking and poor reads by the running backs. The Athletic's Alec Lewis writes that quarterback Kyler Murray "still appears to be acclimating to the team's progression-based passing game." The summer competition with J.J. McCarthy kept Murray from getting a full allotment of reps and delayed his ability to sync up timing-wise with his receivers. He also played just 11 snaps in Week 1 before suffering a concussion and missing Week 2. The 29-year-old threw for just 150 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win over the Colts. Murray has yet to reach 300 yards passing in a game in 2026 or throw for multiple touchdown passes. It has made him hard to trust as a QB2 streamer, but he could be set up for his best performance of the year in a Week 8 divisional clash on the road against the Detroit Lions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jauan Jennings Is a Trade Bet, Not a Production Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings is a trade bet, not a production add -- trade rumors, not production, drive the waiver case. He caught two of three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, his best receiving performance of the season, but he played just 33 offensive snaps (56%), down from 49 (69%) in Week 5. He has managed only four receptions for 43 yards on eight targets through five appearances, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson commanding more prominent roles. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport named Jennings a potential trade candidate on October 13, suggesting a return to San Francisco could make sense. No deal has materialized, so Jennings has little immediate appeal against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Stash him in leagues with at least 14 teams only if you'll gamble on a change of scenery before the November 10 trade deadline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Not Worried About his Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:06 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said his "hamstring came out great" after the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and does not think his back issue will keep him out after his highly efficient performance in the 38-21 loss, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Barkley was questionable for the Week 7 game due to a hamstring injury that kept him out the previous two weeks. The Eagles tried to limit Barkley's carries, and that number dropped further when his back locked up as the game progressed on Monday. The 29-year-old played only nine offensive snaps and touched the ball every time he was on the field, finishing with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for nine yards. He became the first NFL starter in the last 20 seasons to play at least nine offensive snaps in a game and get a touch on all of them. Barkley was seen wincing on the sideline, spent some time in the medical tent, and stretched with trainers on the bench. He tweaked his back on a 29-yard run in the first quarter, and it got progressively worse. Barkley's last snap of the game came in the third quarter. Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), and Carson Steele (shoulder) are all on Injured Reserve, and Dameon Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. If Barkley and Pierce are not cleared for the Week 8 game on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders, the Eagles would be down to Elijah Mitchell in their backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Kaytron Allen Is a Deep Stash After Teammate's Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Kaytron Allen is a speculative stash in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, but he remains well outside starting consideration. He played exclusively on special teams in Sunday's 28-25 victory over the New York Jets, yet Jaylen Wright's (quadriceps) injury could open a door for the rookie. Wright exited in the fourth quarter after recording just eight rushing yards on six carries, leaving his availability for Week 8 uncertain. Allen, claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders on October 9, logged six special-teams snaps without seeing the field offensively. He recorded 41 rushing yards on 12 carries across four appearances with the Commanders before joining Miami. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, Allen could become the primary backup to Ollie Gordon II if Wright misses additional time. But Gordon has firmly established himself as Miami's lead back, rushing 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller