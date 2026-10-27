Baker Mayfield a Streaming Option After a Quiet Return
Oct 27, 2026, 1:37 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted only 11 passes in the team's Week 7 blowout win over the Panthers. With the Buccaneers getting points out of the defense and the run game clicking on all cylinders, little was asked of the veteran quarterback in his first game back from a two-game absence, but in what should be a more competitive matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, fresh off an upset win over the 49ers, Mayfield has some appeal as a Week 8 streaming option. Atlanta ranks as the 14th-best matchup for fantasy quarterbacks, and with four more teams on bye, Mayfield offers enough of a usable floor to make him RotoBaller's QB19 on the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
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Roschon Johnson Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues Only
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 27, 2026, 1:29 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson managed just 13 yards on two carries in Thursday's Week 7 win over New England. That's a significant drop from the 85 scrimmage yards and touchdown he produced against Atlanta in Week 6. The bigger concern, though, is his shrinking role. After playing roughly 40% of Chicago's offensive snaps in Weeks 5 and 6, Johnson saw the field for just 14% against New England, even as Kyle Monangai remained sidelined with toe and thumb injuries. Meanwhile, D'Andre Swift dominated usage in Week 7, handling 26 of 28 running back touches and playing 86% of the offensive snaps. With Monangai likely returning in Week 8, and Swift entrenched as the starter, Johnson will revert back to a speculative end-of-the-bench stash in deeper leagues only. He offers absolutely no standalone value at this time.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins Remains a Strong Weekly Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:26 PM ETOne of the most surprisingly consistent fantasy producers of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has reached at least 19.5 fantasy points in six of his last seven outings, including a usable Week 7 performance in which he threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to the Rams. While outside rumblings are growing louder about the eventual debut of first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, head coach Klint Kubiak has maintained that Cousins is his starting quarterback, and until that change is imminent, he remains a strong weekly play. Las Vegas faces the New York Jets in Week 8, fresh off a loss to the Dolphins in which quarterback Malik Willis posted one of the highest QBRs of the season on his way to a QB4 finish. While Cousins doesn't offer the same rushing floor, he still leads the NFL with 16 passing touchdowns, and his 1,877 passing yards through seven weeks trail only Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Beginning to Deliver for Fantasy Managers
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 27, 2026, 1:14 PM ETIn leading the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, quarterback Malik Willis joined a short list of players with 1,000 passing yards and 200 rushing yards through seven weeks, and he has now sandwiched consecutive 20+ point fantasy outings around the team's Week 6 bye. Miami faces a tough challenge in Week 8 with the New England Patriots coming to town, but Willis is capable of providing a usable fantasy floor, having run for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games while turning in one of the season's highest QB ratings in that Week 7 win. With rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) returning from a three-game absence and posting 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, Willis appears to have a legitimate outside threat back in tow, and he is RotoBaller's QB23 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Back on the Streaming Radar in Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:58 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett has had two straight down performances against the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos after throwing for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5. However, the 33-year-old should be back in waiver-wire consideration for fantasy managers who need a bye-week replacement as he gets ready to face the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 8 this Sunday. Much like he was last season, Brissett has been a strong QB2 option in superflex fantasy leagues, throwing for 1,600 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions through his first seven starts in 2026. He will be just a one-week option, though, as the Cardinals will have another difficult matchup in Week 9 against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Dallas' defense tightened up on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and backup QB Tanner McKee, but Brissett could easily put up numbers against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 228 passing yards per game. Brissett has attempted at least 40 passes in 10 of his 19 starts for Arizona, dating back to last year, so the volume has been there.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:45 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have agreed to acquire eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Nelson is on an expiring contract, and the Colts are opting to get draft capital now before they could lose him in free agency next March. It is unclear what the Seahawks sent the Colts in exchange, but this could be just the beginning of Indy's fire sale ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline after they fired long-time general manager Chris Ballard last week. If the Colts do not get back in the win column soon, head coach Shane Steichen figures to be next to get the axe. Seattle's ground game has left a lot to be desired so far in 2026 after they let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker walk in free agency, and they have averaged a mediocre 113.7 rushing yards per game. The addition of Nelson will be a big boost for the Seahawks' offensive line as they look to get back into a tough NFC West division this year. The trade is excellent news for running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), who is expected to make his season debut in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Michael Carter a Potential Deep-League Handcuff With Deadline Approaching
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:37 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Michael Carter has only been active for two of the Titans' games so far in 2026, but he could be worth stashing as a deep-league RB handcuff in Tennessee in the event the Titans' lead back, Tony Pollard, is dealt before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Titans also have Tyjae Spears (knee), but he missed the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury and is more of a pass-catching back and not an early-down grinder. In his two games for Tennessee this year, the 27-year-old former fourth-round pick from North Carolina has only three rushing attempts for seven yards and has caught his only target for a gain of seven yards. All three of his carries came on Sunday against the Browns with Spears inactive. In his five-plus-year NFL career, Carter has averaged 4.0 yards per carry on 421 rushing attempts for 1,699 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 146 receptions for 1,045 yards and one touchdown as a receiver in 63 games (27 starts) with three teams. He could serve as the RB2 again in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, too, if Spears misses a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller Remains an Extremely Risky Streaming Option
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 27, 2026, 12:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller turned one of two targets into a 50-yard touchdown in Sunday's Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay, but the big play masked his limited role in a crowded tight end rotation. Waller logged just 45% of Carolina's offensive snaps, nearly identical to his 46% share in Week 6, and drew only four targets across those two games. The Panthers' tight end rotation leaves little room for optimism. Tommy Tremble played 68% of the snaps and scored twice against Philadelphia in Week 6, then saw his share fall to 48% against Tampa Bay while matching Waller with only two targets. Mitchell Evans also remains involved, logging snap shares of 54% and 50% over the past two weeks. With three tight ends competing for limited opportunities, Waller is a touchdown-or-bust desperation streamer, not a dependable fantasy option.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyreek Hill Still a Waiver Target With No Signing Imminent?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:28 PM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) continues to rehab from multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered last year with the Miami Dolphins and has not signed with an NFL team. Complicating Hill's waiver-wire case in fantasy football is the fact that a six-person jury found the 32-year-old veteran wideout liable for two of 10 counts related to domestic violence. Hill could now face discipline from the league under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, which does not require criminal charges for a player to be suspended. So if the Cheetah does land a contract with a team soon, he could be suspended. The most likely landing spot for Hill is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he began his career when the Chiefs took him in the fifth round (165th overall) from West Alabama. Legal issues and a potential suspension aside, it is also fair to wonder if Hill will still have his trademark speed on the field once he finishes his rehab. Still, the eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro is worth considering as a WR stash with the halfway point of the 2026 season nearing. If Hill avoids a suspension and still has elite burst, he could do damage for fantasy managers down the stretch. He is currently rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyler Murray Still Adjusting to Vikings' Passing Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:18 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL with a 6-0 record despite having an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most meaningful statistics. They are 32nd in success rate, 31st in EPA per play, 27th in yards per play, and 18th in explosive-play rate. The Vikings offense could not establish a rhythm on early downs in the run game in the 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as a result of leaky blocking and poor reads by the running backs. The Athletic's Alec Lewis writes that quarterback Kyler Murray "still appears to be acclimating to the team's progression-based passing game." The summer competition with J.J. McCarthy kept Murray from getting a full allotment of reps and delayed his ability to sync up timing-wise with his receivers. He also played just 11 snaps in Week 1 before suffering a concussion and missing Week 2. The 29-year-old threw for just 150 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 win over the Colts. Murray has yet to reach 300 yards passing in a game in 2026 or throw for multiple touchdown passes. It has made him hard to trust as a QB2 streamer, but he could be set up for his best performance of the year in a Week 8 divisional clash on the road against the Detroit Lions.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jauan Jennings Is a Trade Bet, Not a Production Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings is a trade bet, not a production add -- trade rumors, not production, drive the waiver case. He caught two of three targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, his best receiving performance of the season, but he played just 33 offensive snaps (56%), down from 49 (69%) in Week 5. He has managed only four receptions for 43 yards on eight targets through five appearances, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson commanding more prominent roles. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport named Jennings a potential trade candidate on October 13, suggesting a return to San Francisco could make sense. No deal has materialized, so Jennings has little immediate appeal against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Stash him in leagues with at least 14 teams only if you'll gamble on a change of scenery before the November 10 trade deadline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Not Worried About his Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 12:06 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said his "hamstring came out great" after the Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and does not think his back issue will keep him out after his highly efficient performance in the 38-21 loss, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. Barkley was questionable for the Week 7 game due to a hamstring injury that kept him out the previous two weeks. The Eagles tried to limit Barkley's carries, and that number dropped further when his back locked up as the game progressed on Monday. The 29-year-old played only nine offensive snaps and touched the ball every time he was on the field, finishing with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for nine yards. He became the first NFL starter in the last 20 seasons to play at least nine offensive snaps in a game and get a touch on all of them. Barkley was seen wincing on the sideline, spent some time in the medical tent, and stretched with trainers on the bench. He tweaked his back on a 29-yard run in the first quarter, and it got progressively worse. Barkley's last snap of the game came in the third quarter. Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot), and Carson Steele (shoulder) are all on Injured Reserve, and Dameon Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. If Barkley and Pierce are not cleared for the Week 8 game on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders, the Eagles would be down to Elijah Mitchell in their backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Kaytron Allen Is a Deep Stash After Teammate's Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Kaytron Allen is a speculative stash in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, but he remains well outside starting consideration. He played exclusively on special teams in Sunday's 28-25 victory over the New York Jets, yet Jaylen Wright's (quadriceps) injury could open a door for the rookie. Wright exited in the fourth quarter after recording just eight rushing yards on six carries, leaving his availability for Week 8 uncertain. Allen, claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders on October 9, logged six special-teams snaps without seeing the field offensively. He recorded 41 rushing yards on 12 carries across four appearances with the Commanders before joining Miami. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, Allen could become the primary backup to Ollie Gordon II if Wright misses additional time. But Gordon has firmly established himself as Miami's lead back, rushing 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington's Touchdowns Hide a Thin Receiving Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is a touchdown-dependent streamer, not a real receiving threat, and Sunday showed it. He caught his only target for a four-yard touchdown in the 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints, giving him three scores over the past four games, but he ran just seven routes to Pat Freiermuth's 26 despite playing 56% of the offensive snaps. Freiermuth drew four targets while playing slightly fewer snaps. Washington's 6-foot-7 frame makes him a dangerous red-zone option, but his 23 targets and 160 receiving yards through seven games show how heavily his fantasy production depends on touchdowns. Stream him against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 in leagues with at least 14 teams, particularly if you need scoring upside at a thin position. Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye further limits his appeal as a longer-term addition in shallower formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Is a Stash-Only After Week 8 Bye
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a speculative stash in deeper leagues, not a priority add in standard 12-team formats, because the Week 8 bye arrives just as several injured receivers could return. He has played 76% of the offensive snaps in consecutive games and led San Francisco's wideouts with 50 offensive snaps in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, catching three of six targets for 56 yards, including a 35-yard gain. He also nearly scored a 23-yard touchdown before the catch was overturned following review. Still, his past two appearances have produced just four receptions for 78 yards on seven targets. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) could return after the bye, while Christian Kirk (calf) made his season debut Sunday. Watkins has earned more opportunities during the team's injury troubles, but the competition could substantially reduce his workload by Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Raridon Worth Adding After Another Strong Performance
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon caught three of four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's Week 7 loss to Chicago, including a 30-yard scoring reception from Drake Maye. Raridon also caught five for 57 against Las Vegas in Week 5 and has 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances. Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end, catching seven passes for 71 yards against Chicago, but Raridon is establishing a receiving role of his own. His big-play ability makes him an intriguing Week 8 pickup against Miami.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tez Johnson Worth Adding After Outplaying Hurst
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:53 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson made the most of Emeka Egbuka's (concussion/foot) absence in Sunday's 43-13 win over Carolina. Johnson played 41 offensive snaps, compared to 35 for Ted Hurst III, and caught both targets for 33 yards and a touchdown while adding a 14-yard rush. Hurst went without a reception on one target. Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes in the blowout but praised Johnson's two key scramble-drill catches afterward. Johnson has nine receptions for 178 yards this season, and his increased involvement makes him an appealing Week 8 pickup, especially if Egbuka remains sidelined against Atlanta.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Losing Appeal as Week 8 Streamer
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:47 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has struggled over his last two games, catching six passes for 36 yards after recording 18 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown from Weeks 3-5. Higbee caught two passes for 14 yards against Las Vegas on Sunday, despite leading the team's tight ends in routes run. Colby Parkinson caught five passes for 48 yards, while Davis Allen scored twice. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Los Angeles continues relying heavily on its tight ends, but the crowded rotation has limited Higbee's opportunities. He remains a secondary streaming option for Week 8 against the Chargers.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Makes Case as Week 8 Tight End Streamer
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:39 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich led the team with five catches for 86 yards against the Jets in Week 7. Caleb Douglas scored twice, but Dulcich led Miami in targets and receiving yards. Through six games, he ranks second on the team behind Malik Washington with 18 receptions for 213 yards. Dulcich has drawn at least five targets in three of his last four appearances and led Miami's tight ends in offensive snaps Sunday. His growing involvement in the passing game makes him an appealing Week 8 streaming option against New England, with an opportunity to build on his best performance of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Still Worth Stashing Despite Quiet Week 7
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:29 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has recorded 31 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Mayer surpassed 80 receiving yards against Kansas City in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 6 before cooling off with three catches for 32 yards against the Rams on Sunday. He played 82% of the offensive snaps in Week 7, as Las Vegas continues using both Mayer and Brock Bowers in multiple-tight-end formations. Mayer has enough opportunity to warrant a roster spot even with Bowers healthy, but his inconsistent targets make him a risky Week 8 starter against the Jets.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson Worth Stashing After Increased Involvement
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:23 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has caught 10 of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown over his last two games, making him an intriguing pickup in deeper leagues. Parkinson managed just four receptions for 24 yards in his first four appearances this season, but his recent involvement is encouraging. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Parkinson could continue seeing additional opportunities. However, Tyler Higbee remains involved, and Davis Allen caught two touchdowns in Week 7. Currently ranked TE22 by RotoBaller for Week 8 against the Chargers, Parkinson is worth stashing, although the crowded tight end rotation makes him a risky starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller