Jordan Watkins Is a Stash-Only After Week 8 Bye
Oct 27, 2026, 11:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a speculative stash in deeper leagues, not a priority add in standard 12-team formats, because the Week 8 bye arrives just as several injured receivers could return. He has played 76% of the offensive snaps in consecutive games and led San Francisco's wideouts with 50 offensive snaps in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, catching three of six targets for 56 yards, including a 35-yard gain. He also nearly scored a 23-yard touchdown before the catch was overturned following review. Still, his past two appearances have produced just four receptions for 78 yards on seven targets. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) could return after the bye, while Christian Kirk (calf) made his season debut Sunday. Watkins has earned more opportunities during the team's injury troubles, but the competition could substantially reduce his workload by Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Kaytron Allen Is a Deep Stash After Teammate's Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Kaytron Allen is a speculative stash in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, but he remains well outside starting consideration. He played exclusively on special teams in Sunday's 28-25 victory over the New York Jets, yet Jaylen Wright's (quadriceps) injury could open a door for the rookie. Wright exited in the fourth quarter after recording just eight rushing yards on six carries, leaving his availability for Week 8 uncertain. Allen, claimed off waivers from the Washington Commanders on October 9, logged six special-teams snaps without seeing the field offensively. He recorded 41 rushing yards on 12 carries across four appearances with the Commanders before joining Miami. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season, Allen could become the primary backup to Ollie Gordon II if Wright misses additional time. But Gordon has firmly established himself as Miami's lead back, rushing 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington's Touchdowns Hide a Thin Receiving Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is a touchdown-dependent streamer, not a real receiving threat, and Sunday showed it. He caught his only target for a four-yard touchdown in the 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints, giving him three scores over the past four games, but he ran just seven routes to Pat Freiermuth's 26 despite playing 56% of the offensive snaps. Freiermuth drew four targets while playing slightly fewer snaps. Washington's 6-foot-7 frame makes him a dangerous red-zone option, but his 23 targets and 160 receiving yards through seven games show how heavily his fantasy production depends on touchdowns. Stream him against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 in leagues with at least 14 teams, particularly if you need scoring upside at a thin position. Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye further limits his appeal as a longer-term addition in shallower formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Eli Raridon Worth Adding After Another Strong Performance
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 11:00 AM ETNew England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon caught three of four targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's Week 7 loss to Chicago, including a 30-yard scoring reception from Drake Maye. Raridon also caught five for 57 against Las Vegas in Week 5 and has 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances. Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end, catching seven passes for 71 yards against Chicago, but Raridon is establishing a receiving role of his own. His big-play ability makes him an intriguing Week 8 pickup against Miami.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tez Johnson Worth Adding After Outplaying Hurst
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:53 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson made the most of Emeka Egbuka's (concussion/foot) absence in Sunday's 43-13 win over Carolina. Johnson played 41 offensive snaps, compared to 35 for Ted Hurst III, and caught both targets for 33 yards and a touchdown while adding a 14-yard rush. Hurst went without a reception on one target. Baker Mayfield attempted just 11 passes in the blowout but praised Johnson's two key scramble-drill catches afterward. Johnson has nine receptions for 178 yards this season, and his increased involvement makes him an appealing Week 8 pickup, especially if Egbuka remains sidelined against Atlanta.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Losing Appeal as Week 8 Streamer
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:47 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has struggled over his last two games, catching six passes for 36 yards after recording 18 receptions for 212 yards and a touchdown from Weeks 3-5. Higbee caught two passes for 14 yards against Las Vegas on Sunday, despite leading the team's tight ends in routes run. Colby Parkinson caught five passes for 48 yards, while Davis Allen scored twice. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Los Angeles continues relying heavily on its tight ends, but the crowded rotation has limited Higbee's opportunities. He remains a secondary streaming option for Week 8 against the Chargers.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich Makes Case as Week 8 Tight End Streamer
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:39 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich led the team with five catches for 86 yards against the Jets in Week 7. Caleb Douglas scored twice, but Dulcich led Miami in targets and receiving yards. Through six games, he ranks second on the team behind Malik Washington with 18 receptions for 213 yards. Dulcich has drawn at least five targets in three of his last four appearances and led Miami's tight ends in offensive snaps Sunday. His growing involvement in the passing game makes him an appealing Week 8 streaming option against New England, with an opportunity to build on his best performance of the season.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer Still Worth Stashing Despite Quiet Week 7
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:29 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has recorded 31 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Mayer surpassed 80 receiving yards against Kansas City in Week 4 and Buffalo in Week 6 before cooling off with three catches for 32 yards against the Rams on Sunday. He played 82% of the offensive snaps in Week 7, as Las Vegas continues using both Mayer and Brock Bowers in multiple-tight-end formations. Mayer has enough opportunity to warrant a roster spot even with Bowers healthy, but his inconsistent targets make him a risky Week 8 starter against the Jets.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson Worth Stashing After Increased Involvement
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:23 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has caught 10 of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown over his last two games, making him an intriguing pickup in deeper leagues. Parkinson managed just four receptions for 24 yards in his first four appearances this season, but his recent involvement is encouraging. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Parkinson could continue seeing additional opportunities. However, Tyler Higbee remains involved, and Davis Allen caught two touchdowns in Week 7. Currently ranked TE22 by RotoBaller for Week 8 against the Chargers, Parkinson is worth stashing, although the crowded tight end rotation makes him a risky starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Worth Stashing Despite Inconsistent Production
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 27, 2026, 10:07 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has caught 19 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns through six games, including a 116-yard performance against New England in Week 4. Coleman has scored in three straight contests, but his target volume remains inconsistent. He has received two or fewer targets in three games, including a one-catch, seven-yard touchdown performance in Week 5. Coleman played 85% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in Week 6 with DJ Moore (shoulder) sidelined, but Moore could return following the team's bye. Coleman is worth rostering for his upside, although his inconsistent opportunities make him a risky WR3/flex option against Baltimore in Week 8.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield Still a Strong Stash Despite Quiet Week
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:59 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield finished with just one catch for 15 yards on two targets in his team's Week 8 win in Las Vegas. With Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR, Mumpfield saw an increase in snaps and routes as he served as the team's second WR. However, in this matchup, his increase in opportunity didn't result in an increase in production, as QB Matthew Stafford relied on tight ends Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen to complement top receiver Puka Nacua. Despite his disappointing totals, Mumpfield played ahead of Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington, who were not targeted at all, and he seems to be ready to lock down the second receiver role for the next several weeks without Adams. He flashed upside earlier this year while filling in for Nacua, and in a different matchup, he has enough potential to remain on the radar in deep leagues. He's not a must-start, for sure, but he is still worth watching to see if he can make the most of his expanded role in the coming weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremy McNichols A Deep-League Option After Return From IR
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols was activated from IR before the team's Week 6 loss to the 49ers and could be in the mix at the position as the Commanders return from a Week 7 bye. McNichols landed on IR with a lingering quad injury he suffered in mid-August, and he played 12 snaps (18%) in his return, taking five carries for 13 yards in San Francisco. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) placed on IR and not eligible to return until Week 11 at the earliest, McNichols will likely mix in with veterans Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler for the next few weeks. McNichols could be the favorite for short-yardage and early down work, which gives him touchdown-dependent potential if the Washington offense gets going. The Commanders host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football of Week 8 in a favorable matchup, so McNichols is worth a look if you are in a deep league and need running back help.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris Offers Upside From the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:36 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris showed off his potential earlier this season, but he went down with a hamstring injury in Week 5 and missed Week 6. After a Week 7 bye, Harris could be ready to return and resume what looked like it could be a breakout season. He had three straight games with 50+ yards before his injury, with 10 catches on 15 targets in that three-game span. Harris could end up in a larger role if the Chargers trade away receivers at the deadline, but even if he remains behind Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey on the depth chart, he has shown enough potential to be a deep-league option from the waiver wire. He can be a speculative pickup headed into Week 8, and watch the early injury reports this week to see if he and McConkey are ready to return from their injuries as the Chargers take on the Rams in Week 8.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields A Solid Stash for Receiver Depth
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:24 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields is a solid option to snag from the waiver wire this week if you can wait for his return after a Week 8 bye. Fields and the Giants got a nice overtime win in Houston in QB J.J. McCarthy's first start, and McCarthy showed a strong connection with Fields, who finished second on the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards. The third-round rookie hauled in four of his five targets for a career-high 83 receiving yards. He has been the team's second receiver most of the season behind Malik Nabers and seems to be trending up, especially with McCarthy taking over the offense. The Giants return from their Week 8 bye week with matchups against the Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, and Colts. If he and McCarthy continue to build on their strong chemistry, Fields could be a strong WR3 or FLEX consideration in deep leagues for those matchups. If you can afford to have him on your bench through his bye week, stashing Fields is a solid move to consider this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Says His "Hamstring Came Out Great" After Week 7 Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned from a two-week absence in the Eagles' Week 7 loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He only played nine snaps, but touched the ball every play he was on the field. He totaled 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added two catches for nine receiving yards. He tweaked his back and did not see the field after the third quarter, but after the game, he said he did not think the back issue would keep him out and that his hamstring felt good. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks or surprises this week, he should be ready for a larger role in Week 8, when the Eagles visit the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week for updates, but Barkley seems confident that he'll be ready to roll for next week.--Zach Thompson
Source: Adam Schefter
Mason Taylor's Big Game Sparks Immediate Waiver-Wire Interest
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 1:43 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has taken on a much larger role offensively, and his two-touchdown performance from Week 7 has solidified him as a top waiver wire target going forward. In recent weeks, the 22-year-old has overtaken rookie Kenyon Sadiq as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. He has 12 catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns over his last three games, and he has played at least 55% of the snaps in each of those contests. As the Jets continue to find themselves in negative game script scenarios, opportunities will keep popping up for Taylor to command sizable target shares with impressive volume around the goal line. He ranks as the overall TE7 in half-PPR scoring over the last three weeks, and he's a fringe top-15 tight end going forward in redraft leagues. Therein lies an opportunity for managers to add a potential fantasy starter off waivers, as Taylor remains available in more than 97% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter's Offensive Involvement Rekindles Fantasy Appeal
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 1:38 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is back on the fantasy radar after an impressive offensive showing against the Houston Texans in London in Week 6. Hunter had played almost exclusively on offense through the first five games this year, but he got more involved as a receiver against the Texans a week ago, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also impressed defensively with three tackles and an interception in the loss. Hunter's four catches came on just nine offensive snaps, so quarterback Trevor Lawrence obviously made an effort to get him the ball when he was on the field. With such a small offensive snap count, it's hard to forecast week-over-week consistency for Hunter on offense. However, at the very least, he's back on the fantasy radar as a potential waiver wire option going forward. He could become particularly intriguing in fantasy football if the Jaguars trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the next two weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Gesicki a Streamer Amid Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:51 AM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games, putting him on the fantasy football radar as a solid streaming option for Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. In addition to the four-game scoring streak, Gesicki found the end zone back in Week 1, which means that he has a touchdown in five of the Bengals' six games so far. The tendency to score touchdowns certainly gives Gesicki a solid ceiling, but managers also must acknowledge that he is touchdown-dependent and possesses a low floor. After all, he has just eight catches over his last five games, as well as four touchdowns on his last seven receptions. The Bengals love using him around the goal line, but the rate at which he is scoring touchdowns is not sustainable over the course of the full season, especially with a relatively low number of receptions. His snap share has also dropped to below 50% in each of the last two weeks, which is another reason for fantasy managers to temper expectations. With that being said, managers looking to stream a tight end with touchdown upside should turn to Gesicki, even if he has a lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Worthy of Waiver-Wire Consideration After Efficient Outing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:44 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has demonstrated efficiency in the rushing attack all season long, even when he hasn't been tasked with handling a large workload. Gainwell is now averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry this season, and he exploded for 6.3 yards per carry on 14 rushing attempts in the Bucs' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday in Week 7. The 27-year-old only played 30% of the snaps in the divisional win, but Tampa Bay leaned on him to handle a large workload, especially once the score got out of hand later in the game. While Gainwell's overall volume was likely skewed by garbage time and may not be sustainable, the fact that he maintained impressive efficiency numbers should be an encouraging sign going forward. We expect him to continue posting around four to five yards per carry going forward, even if his overall volume of rushing attempts gets scaled back a little. He's an intriguing handcuff behind Bucky Irving with the potential to handle more volume in garbage time or if Irving gets banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said that he suffered a back injury while trying to compensate for his existing hamstring issue during a rushing attempt early in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. Barkley came into Week 7 listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and he was initially playing through the injury before tweaking his back. As a result, the 29-year-old was used sparingly for the rest of the game, finishing with seven rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two catches, and nine receiving yards. His injury cleared the way for Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield in touches (15) for a third consecutive game, and he also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. With the Eagles falling to 2-5, it's fair to assume the team may consider being extra cautious with how they handle Barkley's workload going forward. Pierce is an intriguing running back to roster in fantasy football as long as Barkley, Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are all banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: EJ Smith
CeeDee Lamb Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a couple of impressive catches to help the Cowboys dismantle the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-21 on Monday Night Football. Lamb was by far quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite weapon in the win, as he caught five of a team-high 12 targets for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens saw half the number of targets, although he found the end zone as well. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler now has six touchdown receptions this year after he was overshadowed by Pickens in 2025 and finished with just three touchdown catches in 14 games played. Lamb now has 70-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and will be a set-and-forget fantasy receiver once again for a plus Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com