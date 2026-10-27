Jeremy McNichols A Deep-League Option After Return From IR
Oct 27, 2026, 9:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols was activated from IR before the team's Week 6 loss to the 49ers and could be in the mix at the position as the Commanders return from a Week 7 bye. McNichols landed on IR with a lingering quad injury he suffered in mid-August, and he played 12 snaps (18%) in his return, taking five carries for 13 yards in San Francisco. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) placed on IR and not eligible to return until Week 11 at the earliest, McNichols will likely mix in with veterans Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler for the next few weeks. McNichols could be the favorite for short-yardage and early down work, which gives him touchdown-dependent potential if the Washington offense gets going. The Commanders host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football of Week 8 in a favorable matchup, so McNichols is worth a look if you are in a deep league and need running back help.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Tre' Harris Offers Upside From the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:36 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris showed off his potential earlier this season, but he went down with a hamstring injury in Week 5 and missed Week 6. After a Week 7 bye, Harris could be ready to return and resume what looked like it could be a breakout season. He had three straight games with 50+ yards before his injury, with 10 catches on 15 targets in that three-game span. Harris could end up in a larger role if the Chargers trade away receivers at the deadline, but even if he remains behind Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey on the depth chart, he has shown enough potential to be a deep-league option from the waiver wire. He can be a speculative pickup headed into Week 8, and watch the early injury reports this week to see if he and McConkey are ready to return from their injuries as the Chargers take on the Rams in Week 8.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields A Solid Stash for Receiver Depth
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:24 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields is a solid option to snag from the waiver wire this week if you can wait for his return after a Week 8 bye. Fields and the Giants got a nice overtime win in Houston in QB J.J. McCarthy's first start, and McCarthy showed a strong connection with Fields, who finished second on the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards. The third-round rookie hauled in four of his five targets for a career-high 83 receiving yards. He has been the team's second receiver most of the season behind Malik Nabers and seems to be trending up, especially with McCarthy taking over the offense. The Giants return from their Week 8 bye week with matchups against the Eagles, Commanders, Jaguars, and Colts. If he and McCarthy continue to build on their strong chemistry, Fields could be a strong WR3 or FLEX consideration in deep leagues for those matchups. If you can afford to have him on your bench through his bye week, stashing Fields is a solid move to consider this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Says His "Hamstring Came Out Great" After Week 7 Return
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned from a two-week absence in the Eagles' Week 7 loss to the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He only played nine snaps, but touched the ball every play he was on the field. He totaled 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries and added two catches for nine receiving yards. He tweaked his back and did not see the field after the third quarter, but after the game, he said he did not think the back issue would keep him out and that his hamstring felt good. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks or surprises this week, he should be ready for a larger role in Week 8, when the Eagles visit the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Keep an eye on the injury report throughout the week for updates, but Barkley seems confident that he'll be ready to roll for next week.--Zach Thompson
Source: Adam Schefter
Mason Taylor's Big Game Sparks Immediate Waiver-Wire Interest
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 1:43 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has taken on a much larger role offensively, and his two-touchdown performance from Week 7 has solidified him as a top waiver wire target going forward. In recent weeks, the 22-year-old has overtaken rookie Kenyon Sadiq as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. He has 12 catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns over his last three games, and he has played at least 55% of the snaps in each of those contests. As the Jets continue to find themselves in negative game script scenarios, opportunities will keep popping up for Taylor to command sizable target shares with impressive volume around the goal line. He ranks as the overall TE7 in half-PPR scoring over the last three weeks, and he's a fringe top-15 tight end going forward in redraft leagues. Therein lies an opportunity for managers to add a potential fantasy starter off waivers, as Taylor remains available in more than 97% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter's Offensive Involvement Rekindles Fantasy Appeal
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 1:38 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is back on the fantasy radar after an impressive offensive showing against the Houston Texans in London in Week 6. Hunter had played almost exclusively on offense through the first five games this year, but he got more involved as a receiver against the Texans a week ago, catching four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He also impressed defensively with three tackles and an interception in the loss. Hunter's four catches came on just nine offensive snaps, so quarterback Trevor Lawrence obviously made an effort to get him the ball when he was on the field. With such a small offensive snap count, it's hard to forecast week-over-week consistency for Hunter on offense. However, at the very least, he's back on the fantasy radar as a potential waiver wire option going forward. He could become particularly intriguing in fantasy football if the Jaguars trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the next two weeks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Gesicki a Streamer Amid Touchdown Streak
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:51 AM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games, putting him on the fantasy football radar as a solid streaming option for Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. In addition to the four-game scoring streak, Gesicki found the end zone back in Week 1, which means that he has a touchdown in five of the Bengals' six games so far. The tendency to score touchdowns certainly gives Gesicki a solid ceiling, but managers also must acknowledge that he is touchdown-dependent and possesses a low floor. After all, he has just eight catches over his last five games, as well as four touchdowns on his last seven receptions. The Bengals love using him around the goal line, but the rate at which he is scoring touchdowns is not sustainable over the course of the full season, especially with a relatively low number of receptions. His snap share has also dropped to below 50% in each of the last two weeks, which is another reason for fantasy managers to temper expectations. With that being said, managers looking to stream a tight end with touchdown upside should turn to Gesicki, even if he has a lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Worthy of Waiver-Wire Consideration After Efficient Outing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:44 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has demonstrated efficiency in the rushing attack all season long, even when he hasn't been tasked with handling a large workload. Gainwell is now averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry this season, and he exploded for 6.3 yards per carry on 14 rushing attempts in the Bucs' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday in Week 7. The 27-year-old only played 30% of the snaps in the divisional win, but Tampa Bay leaned on him to handle a large workload, especially once the score got out of hand later in the game. While Gainwell's overall volume was likely skewed by garbage time and may not be sustainable, the fact that he maintained impressive efficiency numbers should be an encouraging sign going forward. We expect him to continue posting around four to five yards per carry going forward, even if his overall volume of rushing attempts gets scaled back a little. He's an intriguing handcuff behind Bucky Irving with the potential to handle more volume in garbage time or if Irving gets banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said that he suffered a back injury while trying to compensate for his existing hamstring issue during a rushing attempt early in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. Barkley came into Week 7 listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and he was initially playing through the injury before tweaking his back. As a result, the 29-year-old was used sparingly for the rest of the game, finishing with seven rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two catches, and nine receiving yards. His injury cleared the way for Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield in touches (15) for a third consecutive game, and he also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. With the Eagles falling to 2-5, it's fair to assume the team may consider being extra cautious with how they handle Barkley's workload going forward. Pierce is an intriguing running back to roster in fantasy football as long as Barkley, Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are all banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: EJ Smith
CeeDee Lamb Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a couple of impressive catches to help the Cowboys dismantle the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-21 on Monday Night Football. Lamb was by far quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite weapon in the win, as he caught five of a team-high 12 targets for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens saw half the number of targets, although he found the end zone as well. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler now has six touchdown receptions this year after he was overshadowed by Pickens in 2025 and finished with just three touchdown catches in 14 games played. Lamb now has 70-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and will be a set-and-forget fantasy receiver once again for a plus Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Javonte Williams Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:39 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and the Cowboys' run game was finally able to break out in the 38-21 victory on Monday Night Football against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles. Williams had big holes to run through all night and finished with 25 carries for a season-high 155 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He was not targeted at all in the passing game. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old after he had a season-low 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite the fact that Williams came into Monday's game with under 4.0 yards per carry, he has now found the end zone in each of the five games and has eight rushing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the 2026 campaign. He has had a nose for the end zone so far after his 2025 breakout in his first year in Dallas, and he will be a good bet to find paydirt again in a strong Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dallas can continue to run the ball like they did on Monday night, they will be a very tough offense to stop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Makai Lemon a Waiver-Wire Target Amid Eagles WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is a priority waiver-wire addition heading into Week 8 after both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the team's 38-21 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. With both of Philly's top two receivers out of action, Lemon led the team in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (67) while scoring the first touchdown of his career. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC came into Monday's tilt with only 18 receptions for 127 yards on 28 targets in his first six NFL games. Lemon's fantasy upside should be tempered with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but he could continue to operate as the team's WR1 if both Smith and Wicks are unavailable for a second straight game in Week 8 on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. In Lemon's NFL debut in the Week 1 win over Washington, he hauled in three of his four targets for a loss of five yards. Lemon is currently rostered in only 37% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Dameon Pierce Finds End Zone, Leaves Early Monday With Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) led the Eagles' backfield with 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys despite the return of starting RB Saquon Barkley, but he suffered an undisclosed injury on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, was seen heading to the locker room with a trainer, and did not return. Barkley ended a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he was hobbled from the start of Monday's game and was eventually listed as questionable to return due to a back injury in the second half. With both Barkley and Pierce going down with injuries against Dallas, Elijah Mitchell was the last man standing in the Eagles' backfield. Remember, Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are currently on Injured Reserve for a decimated Eagles offense. Pierce, who is rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues, should still be considered a waiver-wire option going into the team's Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders now that Barkley is dealing with a new injury. Check back for an injury update on Pierce on Tuesday. If his injury is serious enough to cause him to miss time, Mitchell would become a must-add off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Saquon Barkley Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back) is questionable to return in the second half of Monday night's game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys due to a back injury, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley was questionable coming into Monday's game due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the team's previous two games, but he was cleared to suit up. The 29-year-old came up gimpy after his first run of the game, though, and he was seen wincing on the sidelines throughout the game while mixing in occasionally in the backfield with Dameon Pierce. Barkley had only seven rushing attempts for 62 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown despite playing through his hamstring injury. Coming out of halftime, Barkley was seen being stretched out on the sidelines while yielding most of the backfield work to Pierce. On a short week going into the Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders, Barkley may have a tough time being cleared to play this weekend. If he is questionable again, he will once again be a pretty risky fantasy option with Philly's game coming on Sunday evening. If Barkley misses more time going forward, Pierce will have RB2 upside as the team's primary RB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Dylan Sampson is Quickly Gaining Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson made his return to the field during the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He made his return after missing the last five games due to a knee injury. Sampson rushed the ball six times for 45 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in the win over the Titans. The 22-year-old is clearly the No. 2 back in Cleveland, but he has shown that he can be a solid contributor when healthy. The expectation is that his role will continue to grow as long as he keeps playing like this every week. Sampson is looking like an interesting stash option in 12-team formats ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Could Offer Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:40 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) has yet to take a snap this season, but it sounds like he could play at some point. Head coach Mike LaFleur recently said that Conner could potentially return to the field this season. The 31-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve and has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened. He's still working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who can afford the roster spot should consider stashing Conner. He'll likely be a depth option once healthy, but he could still help fantasy managers at some point this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathon Brooks is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) has not played since Week 2, but he'll hopefully get back on the field soon. Recently, head coach Dave Canales said Brooks was trending in the right direction. The 23-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve right now, so his chances of playing in Week 8 are slim. It wouldn't be shocking to see Brooks back within the next few games, given the fact that he is making progress. He figures to eat into Chuba Hubbard's playing time once Brooks is cleared to play. Fantasy managers who can afford to be patient should consider stashing Brooks, with his return hopefully coming soon.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kimani Vidal has Deep-League Streaming Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen an expanded role in the backfield as of late. In Week 6, Vidal carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and hauled in three of his four targets for 19 additional yards. Vidal has seen five or more carries in three straight games and three or more targets in three of his last four contests. He appears to be gaining a steady role in the backfield, which could make him an interesting option against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. There could be some deep league flex value from Vidal for this Week 8 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Could be Worth Stashing
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is coming off another lousy performance, but he's still a decent fantasy option. Over the last two games, Freiermuth has hauled in four receptions for 31 yards. It has been a struggle for the big tight end, but he's still the TE11 at the moment despite some lackluster performances. He has seen four or more targets in every game but one this season. He should continue to stay involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Fantasy managers looking for an option with their tight end on a bye week should consider snagging Freiermuth. He has a good track record despite some sluggish performances as of late.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains an Appealing Running Back Stash
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 39 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. While the 26-year-old has seen a relatively consistent workload, he appears to be settling into a clear number-two role in the Jacksonville backfield behind fellow Jaguars back Bhayshul Tuten. Still, Rodriguez Jr. is a physical and effective short-yardage rusher who could continue to see opportunities at the goal line, and Jaguars head coach and play caller Liam Coen has orchestrated offenses that support fantasy production from multiple backs in the past. Even if Rodriguez Jr. is unable to establish standalone value, he carries significant upside if Tuten were to suffer an injury. All in all, Rodriguez Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:49 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's Week 7 bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets. The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller