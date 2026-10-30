Kirk Cousins a QB2 in Week 8 Matchup vs. Jets
Oct 30, 2026, 5:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins remains a strong weekly fantasy play as his team prepares to face the host New York Jets. The 38-year-old completed just 59% of his passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Vegas' fourth straight defeat. Still, head coach Klint Kubiak maintains that Cousins is the Raiders' de facto starter, as the veteran leads the league with 16 touchdown passes. Plus, Cousins' 1,877 passing yards through seven games rank third behind only Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Packers starter Jordan Love. The Week 8 matchup will be interesting: the Jets' defense has allowed just 187.7 average passing yards per game, but it also allowed Drake Maye and Malik Willis to pass for over 200 yards over the last two games. Cousins is a solid QB2 for Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
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Hollywood Brown Likely to see Targets Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is poised to play a fairly significant role against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 due to injuries within the team's wide receiver room. For a second consecutive week, starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have been ruled out, which should lead to more targets for Brown against the Commanders. With Wicks and Smith out in a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brown saw five targets, which ranked third for the Eagles, and recorded two receptions for 30 yards (15 yards per reception), which marked Brown's first two catches of the 2026 campaign. Brown played 36 offensive snaps against the Cowboys, working ahead of fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore (22 snaps). At wide receiver, Brown will work alongside Moore, rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper, while tight end Dallas Goedert will remain heavily involved in the passing game. With Tanner McKee at quarterback and injuries all throughout Philadelphia's offense, the Eagles are working to find consistency in the passing game. Week 8 brings a good matchup against a Washington defense that allows 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL). Pro Football Reference also shows that the Commanders give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (25th in the NFL). Brown is rostered in exactly 0% of Yahoo leagues, and he does not have much fantasy relevance right now. But with injuries to the starters, Brown's usage is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Poised For Another Strong Performance In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. Higgins racked up the yards against the Baltimore Ravens in last week's victory. The wideout had six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 35-13 win in Week 7. Higgins has arguably been the better WR in the high-powered Cincinnati wide receiver room this season, outscoring Ja'Marr Chase while not being a first-round pick for fantasy. Higgins will get the chance to continue his strong start to the season against a beatable Titans defense at home this weekend. Higgins has been playing great football through the first half of the season and should continue playing well as long as Joe Burrow is throwing him the ball. Higgins is ranked WR11 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR1 for this week's contest.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Colston Loveland is Limited During Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:53 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (neck) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session. He practiced in full on Thursday, but he has been downgraded now. It's never a good sign when a player gets downgraded mid-week, but he'll still get another chance to practice on Saturday ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday for another update on his status. Loveland is coming off back-to-back 60-plus yard performances and is finally giving fantasy managers consistent value. His absence could mean that rookie Sam Roush gets the start in Week 8, but there's still time for Loveland to get cleared ahead of Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Bears Injury Report
Kyle Monangai is Absent from Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) was a non-participant during Friday's practice session. This is now back-to-back practice sessions that Monangai has missed while managing thumb and toe issues. The 24-year-old hasn't played since Week 4, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll suit up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. There's still one more day of practice, so hopefully Monangai will at least be a limited participant on Saturday. If he remains out, D'Andre Swift could see increased touches, while Roschon Johnson serves as the primary backup for Monday's game against the Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Bears Injury Report
Jahmyr Gibbs is Ready to Go for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:34 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Gibbs was absent from practice on Wednesday, but he has been cleared to play after getting in back-to-back full practice sessions. Fantasy managers should expect Gibbs to continue getting his workhorse workload and shouldn't be worried about this shoulder problem impacting his performance. The Vikings rank as the 10th-best run defense, and they've only allowed three touchdowns on the ground this season. It's not an ideal matchup for Gibbs, but he's the best running back in the league, so he's obviously a must-start every week.--Andy Webb
Source: Lions Injury Report
Ja'Marr Chase Due For A Breakout Game Against Tennessee
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. The Bengals superstar racked up five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Chase has not reached 100 receiving yards in any game this season and this week is as good a spot as any to change that. The Titans defense is not a unit to avoid this season and Chase is a must-start player every week regardless of the matchup. Chase has not given fantasy managers any of his vintage week-winning performances this year, but they're likely on the way given his immense talent and strong offensive environment. Chase is ranked WR4 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a no-doubt WR1 at home this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Ready To Continue Hot Streak In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:31 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. Burrow has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks since Week 3, scoring at least 22 points every week in 4-point per passing touchdown leagues. The Bengals star sandwiched the team's Week 6 bye with four-touchdown performances in Weeks 5 and 7. Burrow passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. The LSU alum will get the chance to continue his strong play against the Titans in Cincinnati. The Tennessee defense has been an easy matchup for opposing quarterbacks this season so Burrow is set up to smash yet again. Burrow is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him one of the best options at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown Cleared for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:26 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. St. Brown tweaked his ankle during last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. He sat out practice to begin the week, but the injury isn't significant enough to keep him out of action. He'll be ready to go for this huge NFC North matchup against the Vikings. This won't be an ideal matchup for St. Brown against the No. 2 defense against the pass this season. Despite that, St. Brown is listed as RotoBaller's WR6 and is a must-start in all fantasy formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Lions Injury Report
Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:22 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Wicks did not participate in Wednesday's estimated practice or Thursday's session and remained sidelined Friday. His absence removes another experienced target from Philadelphia's passing attack, with DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also unavailable. Wicks has recorded 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown in six appearances, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. He played 56 of Philadelphia's 61 offensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 while Smith was sidelined, illustrating his importance to the receiving rotation. Makai Lemon should continue handling an expanded role after leading the Eagles with seven receptions against Dallas last week, while Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown could see additional opportunities.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Tyjae Spears to Miss Second Straight Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:21 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Spears sat out during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns and will miss another game here due to a knee injury. His absence last week opened up additional playing time for lead back Tony Pollard. The veteran back carried the ball 25 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Fantasy managers should certainly not expect Pollard to perform at that level again, but the absence of Spears should increase his value. The Bengals rank in the middle of the pack against the run, allowing 116.3 yards per game. Pollard sits as Rotoballer's RB21 and should be an RB2 option with Spears once again on the sideline this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Titans Injury Report
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, missed Thursday's practice, and remained sidelined Friday. He will miss his second consecutive game and fourth in the past five weeks due to the lingering hamstring injury. The 27-year-old has caught 26 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances this season, including seven receptions for 75 yards and a score against Carolina in Week 6. Rookie Makai Lemon stepped up against Dallas last week, catching seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown. With Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also ruled out, Lemon should remain Philadelphia's leading wide receiver option, while Dallas Goedert offers another established target for quarterback Tanner McKee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Calvin Ridley is Listed as Questionable for Week 8
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) holds a questionable tag ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite getting in a full practice session on Friday, Ridley will get slapped with a questionable tag for this weekend. The veteran wideout sat out during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. When healthy, Ridley hasn't been much of a fantasy option this season anyway. Heading into Week 8, Ridley has five receptions for 81 yards and zero touchdowns. He ranks as Rotoballer's WR89 and is barely on the fantasy radar right now. His absence would mean an expanded role for Elic Ayomanor, who saw seven targets last weekend. He might be able to offer deep league flex appeal if Ridley is unable to play.--Andy Webb
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Breakout Time For Kyler Murray In Week 8?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' season hasn't quite gone to plan for quarterback Kyler Murray, but the Minnesota offense certainly will have a chance for a statement against the division rival Detroit Lions. The former Heisman winner missed most of the first two weeks with a concussion and hasn't finished higher than 15th among fantasy quarterbacks in any game this season, but a solid rushing floor and an enticing matchup have him on the fringes of being a QB1 option this week. The Lions have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any other team, ranking 32nd in air yards allowed, tied for 32nd in passing first downs allowed, and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed. Murray, to his credit, has rushed for 90 yards in the past two weeks and not committed a turnover in three straight games. As RotoBaller's No. 13 quarterback this week, Murray has potential for a big day, but managers in one-QB leagues may want to weigh their options.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Volume Questions Cloud Week 8 Outlook For Aaron Jones Sr.
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:09 PM ETRunning back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) does not carry an injury designation for the Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 visit to Detroit, giving him some RB3/Flex appeal despite the lingering ailment. The Lions' primary struggles on defense have come against the pass, which plays into the veteran running back's skill set, though it's tough to predict how many snaps he'll be afforded after reaggravating his injury last week. Now that fellow running back Jordan Mason is back, the Vikings are looking at a split that likely will favor Mason on clear rushing downs and Jones in passing situations. Jones practiced on Thursday and Friday, so he's set to play against the Lions, but volume could be an issue. As RotoBaller's No. 28 running back this week, Jones is playable in standard formats, but managers should consider the whole picture before setting their lineups.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has No Injury Designation for Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) has no injury designation for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders and is expected to play, according to Zach Berman. Barkley was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report and missed Thursday's practice before returning to the field Friday. The 29-year-old missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a hamstring injury before returning against Dallas on Monday night, when a back issue cut his appearance short. Despite the limited playing time, Barkley rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries while adding two receptions for nine yards. His expected availability is encouraging for fantasy managers, although his abbreviated outing against Dallas leaves some uncertainty about his workload. With Dameon Pierce now on injured reserve, Jaydon Blue is Philadelphia's primary healthy alternative on the active roster, while Elijah Mitchell remains on the practice squad.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Berman
Kansas City Chiefs Defense In A Good Spot In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:06 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 8. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks dropped 20 points against this defense and gave up no sacks. The Chiefs defense has been a stronger real-life unit than a fantasy unit this season mostly due to their lack of sacks. This unit has racked up eight total sacks through six games but all their sacks came in just two games. The Kansas City defense has also allowed 20 or more points in half of their games this season. They will get a chance to bounce back against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos this Sunday. What they have lacked in the sack department, they've made up for in turnovers. The Chiefs have collected one interception in every game this year and a fumble recovered in four of their six games. This defensive unit does have its share of injuries with L’Jarius Sneed and Mansoor Delane listed as questionable, but they should still be considered a strong unit. The Chiefs are ranked seventh in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making them a top-10 unit this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Optimism For Jordan Mason In Week 8
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:05 PM ETWith the Minnesota Vikings dealing with a lingering injury in their running back room, Jordan Mason could be in line for extra work when the team takes on the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Fellow running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) does not carry a designation but has dealt with the injury on and off since Week 2, which could mean more carries for Mason. The Georgia Tech product had a solid first game back in the lineup last week, earning 15 carries for 68 yards, and his 4.7 yards per carry since joining the Vikings has kept him at the forefront of the run game. The Lions have allowed 27.5 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL, but they've allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards as teams have instead attacked the secondary. Still, the circumstances suggest Mason can be an RB2 option in most leagues. He's RotoBaller's No. 20 running back in Week 8.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Brings Big Potential To Week 8 Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:03 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a clear WR1 when the Vikings travel to Detroit in Week 8. The LSU product has enjoyed plenty of success against the Lions during his career, going for a whopping 85 catches, nearly 1,300 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 career games against Detroit. Further, the Lions have been shaky as a pass defense most of the season, allowing the most air yards in the league and ranking 30th against fantasy wide receivers. The Vikings' offense, however, has been mired in a slump despite its 6-0 record, which has depressed Jefferson's production to being the No. 28 PPR receiver so far this season. While the Vikings haven't taken off behind quarterback Kyler Murray, Jefferson and this matchup are too good to ignore. He's RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Butker Tough To Trust In Week 8 After Poor Performance
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:02 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Butker has struggled mightily this season and those struggles were on full display last Sunday night in Seattle. The Chiefs kicker missed two of his three field goal attempts, bringing his season percentage down to 68.8% which is tied for 29th in the league. In the wake of his failure, Kansas City signed former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad. If Butker's struggles continue, his job may be in jeopardy with a viable backup behind him. Butker will get the chance to right the ship against the Broncos and their tough defense. Butker is ranked K20 in our RotoBaller Week 8 rankings, making him a low-end option at the position this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Volatile Jordan Addison Tough To Trust Despite Great Matchup
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 30, 2026, 4:01 PM ETIn theory, the type of matchup that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison faces in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions is perfect for a WR3 of his skill set. The Lions rank dead last in air yards allowed, 31st in passing touchdowns allowed, and 30th against fantasy wide receivers, all of which suggests the speedy former first-round pick could have a big day. But the Vikings' passing game has been sluggish for most of the season, and Addison's production has been marginal most weeks. He has just 13 catches and 7.3 yards per target in five games played, both career-low rates, though a long reception last week was negated due to a holding penalty. The Vikings' offense is certainly more talented than its bottom-of-the-league output suggests, but the sample size is getting big enough that it's reasonable to be concerned. Addison is RotoBaller's No. 30 receiver this week, making him playable in most formats, though managers will have to bet Minnesota's passing game can finally break out.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller