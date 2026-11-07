Jack Campbell Placed on Injured Reserve With Neck Injury
Nov 7, 2026, 4:55 PM ETDetroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old suffered a serious neck injury while making a tackle during the fourth quarter of Detroit's Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Campbell recorded 57 tackles across seven appearances this season after registering 176 in 2025. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report before missing practice Thursday and Friday, and had already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Campbell will miss at least four games, making Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons his earliest possible return, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. In a statement Wednesday, Campbell reported full movement in his lower body and continued progress with upper-body movement. Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Trevor Nowaske are expected to help fill the void, with Barnes and Rodriguez preparing to handle Detroit's defensive calls.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian RapoportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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CeeDee Lamb a High-End WR1 Against Depleted Colts Defense
Jarod Rupp
Nov 7, 2026, 4:41 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off his third straight week with double-digit targets and is currently leading the league in that statistic with 92, converting them into 60 catches for 709 yards, both of which rank third-most in the NFL; he has six TDs to boot (second most). The superstar will take on a vulnerable Indianapolis defense in Week 9 that will be missing their top three tacklers, including safety A.J. Haulcy (ankle) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee). Throw in George Pickens' (hamstring) questionable status, and Lamb could be in for another big week. The road matchup in Indy has one of the highest over/unders on the board this week (51.5), so in a game that should have plenty of scoring opportunities, it will be another week where the 27-year-old projects as a high-end WR1, ranking as the No. 4 WR overall at RotoBaller for Week 9.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Placed on IR
The 49ers activated WR Demarcus Robinson off the injured reserve list. He takes the roster spot that was created with the club placing WR Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2026
The 49ers also elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. Hodge is a core special-teamer.
Nov 7, 2026, 4:33 PM ET
Demarcus Robinson Activated Off Injured Reserve by 49ers
The 49ers activated WR Demarcus Robinson off the injured reserve list. He takes the roster spot that was created with the club placing WR Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 7, 2026
The 49ers also elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. Hodge is a core special-teamer.
Nov 7, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
Eagles Elevate RB Elijah Mitchell for Sunday's Game
#Eagles have elevated RB Elijah Mitchell and S Cole Wisniewski for tomorrow’s game.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 4:31 PM ET
Khalil Herbert Signed to Falcons' Active Roster
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 4:30 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Khalil Herbert has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad following Brian Robinson Jr.'s (hamstring) placement on injured reserve, according to Marc Raimondi. Herbert served as Bijan Robinson's primary backup in each of Atlanta's previous two games, recording six carries for 21 yards and two receptions for 22 yards. His workload remained modest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, when he played just 10 offensive snaps and recorded four carries for 12 yards and one reception for three yards. Bijan Robinson handled 19 carries for 76 yards in that contest and has accumulated 150 rushing attempts for 780 yards through eight games. Herbert now has a more secure roster spot, but his limited involvement during Robinson's previous absences makes him a speculative insurance option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marc Raimondi
Pat Bryant Activated Off IR, Will Play Sunday
Huge news for the Broncos:— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 7, 2026
Pat Bryant has been activated off IR and will play against the Panthers on Sunday.
Bryant has quickly become one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/VVHooNMGhg
Nov 7, 2026, 4:21 PM ET
Brian Robinson Jr. Placed on Injured Reserve With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 4:19 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Marc Raimondi. The 27-year-old has missed Atlanta's previous two games and was already ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being limited in practice throughout the week, including Friday's final session. Robinson has recorded 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns across six appearances, with three of those scores coming against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. His earliest potential return is Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, as Atlanta has a bye in Week 11. Khalil Herbert has been signed to the active roster to replace Robinson, leaving Bijan Robinson with an established backup for the coming weeks. Robinson is now primarily an injured-reserve stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Marc Raimondi
Dylan Laube (illness) Added to Injury Report
#Raiders RB Dylan Laube (illness) has been added to the injury report. His game status for Sunday has not changed.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 4:19 PM ET
Daniel Jones Faces Favorable Cowboys Defense Despite Recent Struggles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 4:05 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will start against the Dallas Cowboys despite being replaced in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 42-7 loss to Jacksonville. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before Anthony Richardson Sr. took over with the Colts trailing by 35. Coach Shane Steichen attributed the switch to the lopsided score, but Jones has thrown only five touchdowns against nine interceptions across eight games. Dallas presents one of the friendlier passing matchups, allowing 15 touchdowns through the air while ranking 30th in defensive EPA allowed per dropback. The Cowboys were exposed again in Week 8 after Gardner Minshew II replaced Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter and threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's overtime win. Even so, RotoBaller's Week 9 rankings place Jones at QB27, making him a desperation option in Superflex leagues. He has taken 13 sacks over his last three starts, while right tackle Jalen Travis (thumb, hamstring) is questionable despite a full Friday practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins Activated from Injured Reserve to 53-Man Roster
Patriots transactions:— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 7, 2026
🏈 Activated to 53-man roster from IR: WR Mack Hollins
Nov 7, 2026, 4:04 PM ET
Dak Prescott Faces Touchdown-Friendly Colts Defense
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters Sunday's road game against the Indianapolis Colts as a strong QB1, with RotoBaller's November 7 rankings placing him at QB5. The Colts rank 12th in net passing yards allowed (211.8 per game), but have surrendered 14 passing touchdowns while intercepting only two passes. That vulnerability was clear in Week 8, when Trevor Lawrence needed just 14 attempts to throw for 210 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis. Prescott's recent outings have been less consistent: he threw three touchdowns against Philadelphia in Week 7, then managed 195 passing yards against Arizona, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season. Still, he has 2,046 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns through eight games, and Dallas averages 37.8 pass attempts per contest. The primary uncertainty concerns his receiving corps. George Pickens (hamstring) was limited in all three practices, while Jake Ferguson (ankle) sat out Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday. Both are questionable, and KaVontae Turpin (ribs) is out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson's Receiving Role Offers PPR Flex Appeal Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson faces a New Orleans Saints defense surrendering 139.4 rushing yards per game, but most of that matchup benefit belongs to early-down runner Quinshon Judkins. Sampson's opportunity comes through the passing game. He caught six of eight targets for 62 yards in Cleveland's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh, playing 39 offensive snaps (56%) while Judkins carried 11 times and Sampson only once. That workload came as the Browns trailed, so the snap advantage should not be mistaken for a takeover. Since returning from injured reserve in Week 7, Sampson has nine catches for 94 yards and seven carries for 52 yards. The Saints were off in Week 8; in their previous game, Pittsburgh backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for nine catches and 81 receiving yards, highlighting the clearest route to useful production for Sampson. Shedeur Sanders is making his first start of the season, adding uncertainty to Cleveland's passing volume and checkdown opportunities. Sampson is absent from Friday's final injury report, and RotoBaller's updated Week 9 PPR rankings list him RB35. He's a fringe PPR flex, not a dependable starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Hudson Elevated From Practice Squad for Week 9
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:24 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Mike Garafolo. The rookie out of SMU is receiving his first elevation of the season as Dallas deals with injuries at wide receiver. KaVontae Turpin (ribs) has been ruled out after missing practice throughout the week, while George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable after three limited sessions. Hudson could make his regular-season debut if active Sunday, joining a receiving corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy, and Jonathan Mingo. With no established NFL receiving production and multiple options ahead of him, Hudson is primarily a depth addition rather than an immediate fantasy consideration.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Keon Coleman Avoids Injury Designation for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:11 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Coleman played a team-high 63 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but caught just one of three targets for four yards. His limited involvement was particularly concerning with DJ Moore returning to the lineup and immediately commanding a team-high seven targets. Coleman has recorded 20 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns across seven appearances, but his playing time has not consistently translated into receiving opportunities. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place him at WR53, reflecting his limited appeal as a starting option in most 12-team fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Carson Wentz Has Potential In Week 9, And Possibly Beyond
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 3:05 PM ETWith quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to miss Week 9, Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz carries potential for a Monday night game against Buffalo. The veteran has his flaws -- he took 19 sacks in five starts last year -- but he also can provide the downfield spark this offense so desperately needs against a Bills defense that ranks 22nd against fantasy quarterbacks. Wentz's three-touchdown performance in relief in Week 1 remains the Vikings' best passing game of the year, and at minimum, he will give top receiver Justin Jefferson plenty of chances. Even in one-QB formats, the journeyman is worth a speculative stash for managers looking to solidify their bench or repair their roster after a QB injury. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but if Wentz plays well, he'll have the inside track to continue starting. As RotoBaller's No. 20 QB this week, Wentz is starting caliber in Superflex leagues, but there's also a chance he could carry value beyond this week if the Vikings look good on Monday.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Good to Go After Missing Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 3:03 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir carries no game-status designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings after returning to practice Saturday. Shakir missed Friday's session because of an excused personal matter, with no injury reported. The 26-year-old has caught 27 of 38 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown across seven appearances this season. He remained involved following DJ Moore's return against Baltimore in Week 8, securing five of six targets for 64 yards. Shakir has exceeded 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games, although Moore and Dalton Kincaid remain significant competition for targets. RotoBaller ranks Shakir WR44 in its Week 9 PPR rankings, leaving him as a deeper-league flex consideration rather than a dependable WR3 against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Aaron Jones Sr. Carries Some Appeal For MNF
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. will have renewed potential as his team makes a quarterback change in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Starter Kyler Murray (hamstring) will not play, giving way to journeyman Carson Wentz. For all of Wentz's flaws, he's likely to open up Minnesota's downfield passing game, which could present some opportunity for the Vikings' running backs. As the Vikings' best pass-catching back, Jones would benefit from Minnesota's passing attack gaining any steam as he prepares to face a Bills defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 29 running back this week, Jones carries RB3 potential and can start in most formats, but managers will have to ask how much they trust the Vikings' offense to turn things around.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Mason Tough To Rely Upon Amidst Vikings' Struggles
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:59 PM ETWhile the Minnesota Vikings might have the NFL's top defense, their offense can't throw effectively, can't run effectively, and seemingly can't figure out how to fix it, all of which makes running back Jordan Mason tough to trust in a Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has looked brutal for most of the past two seasons, and Mason's 20 yards on eight carries last week in Detroit was unplayable from a fantasy perspective. The Vikings will make a switch to quarterback Carson Wentz after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), which may open up the downfield passing game despite the veteran QB's flaws. That would be good news for both Mason and backfield mate Aaron Jones Sr. in time to face a Bills defense that ranks 26th against half-PPR running backs. As RotoBaller's No. 34 running back this week, Mason has fringe RB3/Flex appeal, though managers will have to weigh their trust in the Vikings' offense against their other options.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Can QB Switch Finally Unlock Justin Jefferson?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 7, 2026, 2:55 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' inability to get the ball to wide receiver Justin Jefferson this season has been nothing short of embarrassing for head coach Kevin O'Connell and his languishing offense, though the Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills brings a glimmer of hope to fantasy managers. The Vikings will make a quarterback change after ruling out Kyler Murray (hamstring), whose welcome in Minnesota is already wearing thin. In his place steps veteran Carson Wentz, which is good news for Jefferson's fantasy output. The superstar receiver's best game of the season came with Wentz at the helm in Week 1, and the veteran QB peppered his top pass catcher with 50 targets in five starts last season. That is music to the ears of managers who roster Jefferson, who will see the switch in time to face a Bills defense that has allowed the fifth-most points to PPR receivers. The Vikings may still trade for another quarterback, but getting Jefferson more involved should be the No. 1 priority no matter who starts. For now, though, Jefferson is RotoBaller's No. 7 receiver this week, making him a WR1 in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Cleared for Week 9 Matchup Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Nov 7, 2026, 2:52 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) carries no injury designation for Monday night's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the team's final injury report. Moore was limited in practice Thursday and Friday while continuing to manage the shoulder injury that previously sidelined him for two games. He returned against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and caught four of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown, including a 49-yard reception. Moore led Buffalo in targets despite playing 66% of the offensive snaps, an encouraging sign for his involvement in Josh Allen's passing attack. RotoBaller's Week 9 PPR rankings place Moore at WR25, making him a strong WR3 option in 12-team leagues against Minnesota.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Buffalo Bills PR