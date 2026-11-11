Denzel Boston Expected to Return to Practice on Thursday
Nov 11, 2026, 12:56 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken expects rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) to return to the practice field on Thursday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Boston is not expected to practice on Wednesday in the team's first session of the week, but the 22-year-old's toe injury does not appear to be serious enough to sideline him this weekend against the Houston Texans. The second-rounder out of the University of Washington caught six of his seven targets for a season-high 98 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints in second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders' first start of the season in place of Deshaun Watson (concussion). Boston has had a strong showing so far in his first nine NFL games, catching 32 of his 61 targets for 507 yards and three touchdowns, but he has not found the end zone since the Oct. 11 loss to the New York Jets, and his fantasy value could take a hit in Week 10 against the Texans with Watson returning to the starting role for the Browns. As long as Boston is active this weekend, he should be on the WR2/3 borderline in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel OyefusiComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 12:46 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen did not have a positive update on wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) on Wednesday when he was asked about his chance to return in 2026, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "We'll see. Like I said last week, he's still in that rehab process, and I'm not going to put a timetable on return," Steichen said. Pierce has been sidelined since Sept. 26 after aggravating his surgically repaired heel, and fantasy managers who have been stashing him in an Injured Reserve spot are beginning to wonder if he will be able to return this year. At 2-7 through the first nine weeks of the season, the Colts have no reason to rush Pierce back, even after trading both Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at Tuesday's deadline. With Pierce still on IR and Allen and Downs out of town, the Colts will go into their Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins with Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and Anthony Gould as their presumed top three receivers. Pierce had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 in his fourth year in the NFL, and he led the league in yards per reception in each of the last two years, but the 2026 campaign is shaping up to be a lost one for the big-play wideout.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Titans Value Tony Pollard for QB's Long-Term Development
Keith Hernandez
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Source: FOX Sports - Ben Arthur
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Omar Cooper Jr. Will be "Just Fine"
Keith Hernandez
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Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
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Keith Hernandez
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Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
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Bruno Mulé
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Source: Alex Insdorf
Denzel Boston Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
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Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Jerry Jeudy's Fantasy Value Continues to Plummet in Cleveland
Nicho Roessler
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Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Gould Expected to Take Over Colts' Slot Role
Bruno Mulé
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Source: Stephen Holder
Tyler Shough's Fantasy Success Comes With Some Red Flags
Nicho Roessler
Nov 11, 2026, 11:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has thrived this season on pure volume and opportunity rather than efficiency and playing great football. This season, Shough is second in the NFL in dropbacks per game, however 18th in expected points added per dropback. While volume remains king in fantasy, it does set up a higher-risk, higher-reward player to put into your lineup any given week. Additionally, the Saints have now played in two overtime games this season, giving them two additional quarters to build volume. All this to say, Shough is the QB9 in fantasy points per game this season and should remain a staple in your lineup, but fantasy managers may want to proactively plan for a backup if volume dips and efficiency doesn't improve.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Coach Unaware of Any Keenan Allen Trade Request
Bruno Mulé
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Source: James Boyd
Darnell Mooney's Fantasy Value Has Hit Rock Bottom
Nicho Roessler
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Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Droppable While Dealing with Competition for Targets
Morgan Rode
Nov 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETHouston tight end Dalton Schultz has produced a little bit this season, but not consistently enough to hold him every week. With several pass catchers factoring in for Houston, that limits Schultz's fantasy outlook and makes him droppable in some leagues. He has 364 receiving yards and still no touchdowns across 35 receptions and 47 targets on the season. Schultz had just four targets in Week 9, catching two for 42 yards. He has gone over 45 receiving yards just once this season. He's a streaming option at a tough fantasy spot to find consistency, but on a team with so many viable pass catchers, Schultz is still not the best fantasy starting option.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN