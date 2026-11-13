Colts D/ST a Streaming Option in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 3:07 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts D/ST is a possible fantasy streaming option in Week 10 for the team's matchup against Miami. The Dolphins haven't been a very good offense this season, and they will be starting Kyle McCord over Malik Willis (groin) at quarterback, creating a good outlook for the D/ST. The Colts' defense hasn't been very good this season, allowing 361.8 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. The 27.7 points per game allowed is the third-worst mark in the league. The Colts D/ST is listed as DST10 in our Week 10 projections, showing they could be a pretty solid option this week. It would be a bit of a risk to try them, so expect the DST to be more utilized in deeper fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Andrei Iosivas Listed as Doubtful
Injury report for #PITvsCIN— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 13, 2026
🔗: https://t.co/UUw28q1iN0 pic.twitter.com/dE3byEMUH2
Nov 13, 2026, 3:21 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Absent From Friday Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 13, 2026, 3:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist, chest) was absent from the practice field Friday, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Hockenson missed Thursday's practice and was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated report. Minnesota had yet to post his game designation for Sunday's trip to Green Bay. Hockenson leads the Vikings with 35 catches and had four for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Packers in Week 1. He also caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown at Detroit in Week 8. In Monday's loss to Buffalo, he played 39 of Minnesota's 48 offensive snaps and caught four of seven targets for 33 yards. Only Justin Jefferson drew more targets in that game. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew combined for 16 offensive snaps against Buffalo, and neither was targeted. Bartholomew has seven catches for 54 yards this season and Yurosek has two for 34. With both backups seeing so little work in the passing game, fantasy managers should line up a replacement from another team if they've been starting Hockenson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Dont’e Thornton Jr. Questionable for Week 10
Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. is questionable to play this week with a back injury. He missed practice today.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 13, 2026
DT Thomas Booker is also questionable.
Nov 13, 2026, 3:17 PM ET
Spencer Shrader a Quality Fantasy Kicker for Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 3:15 PM ETIndianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader has been the best fantasy football kicker to this point in the season, and his Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins sets him up well to keep delivering. Miami is allowing 326.1 total yards and 25 points per game, so opposing offenses are moving the ball against them. The Colts' offense has not been great, and after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, it might struggle even more. That could open the door for several field goal attempts for Shrader though. He is listed as K5 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, so he remains a fantasy kicker to keep starting this week. That might change as the weeks pass, but his matchup is good enough this week to try him at least one more time.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Daniel Jones Offers Deep-League Streaming Upside in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:59 PM ETIndianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has not had a very good season, but he could be in for one of his better fantasy showings against Miami in Week 10. The Dolphins are a favorable matchup, and this is one of the few winnable games the Colts have remaining, so Jones' outlook is pretty solid. He has completed just 60.3% of his passes for 1,722 yards and six touchdowns, while being intercepted 10 times. Jones has 86 rushing yards and a score on 28 attempts as well. There's not much to be excited about with Jones, except for the matchup - he will also be missing reliable pass catchers after Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded away. Jones is listed as QB22 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's still just a deep-league starting option despite his favorable matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Deion Burks a Player to Watch as Playing Time Increases Starting in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:52 PM ETIndianapolis rookie wide receiver Deion Burks has not produced much this season, but better days could be ahead as his role and playing time expand. The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so that opens the door for wide receivers to step up, and Burks could be one of those guys. He has just nine targets over nine games played so far, catching six for 60 yards. He's also gotten three rushing attempts, gaining 21 yards. He's logged just 15.6% of the team's offensive snaps so far, but that should change starting in Week 10. His matchup against the Dolphins is not a favorable one, so his fantasy outlook isn't very bright. He's listed as WR72 on our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only an option in really deep leagues. He's one to keep tabs on moving forward though.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ashton Dulin Eyes More Production as Role Expands in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:45 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin will take on a larger role for his team after Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded away. Despite that, Dulin is not a very big fantasy asset, especially because he's going into a tough fantasy test against the Dolphins in Week 10. Dulin has played in five games this season, and he has four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown across nine targets. He has played just 21.9% of the team's offensive snaps so far. His role should expand, starting this week, but he's going to need to prove his worth before becoming a legit fantasy asset. Dulin is WR66 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only an option in the deepest leagues out there.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Seth McGowan a Deep-League Option in Week 10 in Reserve Role
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:41 PM ETIndianapolis running back Seth McGowan is just a deep-league fantasy option due to Jonathan Taylor remaining with the team after the trade deadline. McGowan has carved out a decent offensive role though, carrying the ball 43 times for 208 yards and a touchdown so far, while also hauling in five of his six targets for nine yards. He has played 22.3% of the team's offensive snaps so far. Miami is a pretty favorable matchup for running backs, so McGowan has a little fantasy appeal, but just in deeper leagues. He's RB46 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's only startable in deeper setups. McGowan would only become a standard league option if Taylor were injured, so that's something to keep in mind, especially with the Colts' season fading away.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell Primed for Bigger Role Starting in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:36 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Laquon Treadwell should have a bigger offensive role beginning in Week 10 against Miami, so his fantasy outlook improves a little bit. The Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so there's a ton of snaps and production to replace, and Treadwell could be one of the beneficiaries. Over nine games so far, Treadwell has 16 receptions for 215 yards over 29 targets. He's played 76% of the team's offensive snaps. The matchup against the Dolphins is actually a tough one for fantasy wide receivers though. Treadwell is listed at WR49 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's just a deep-league option for this week. He's one to keep an eye on in case he steps into the WR1 role for Indianapolis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Myles Garrett Questionable but Expected to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 2:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday's Week 10 game against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but he is feeling good and is expected to play, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The 30-year-old made an immediate impact in the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders after returning from Injured Reserve, picking up three sacks for the Rams. He continues to take it easy because of his knee in practice, but all signs point to Garrett being available for this weekend's game against the Cardinals, who are now down to rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will be making his NFL debut in Week 10. Even if Garrett is not 100% with his knee on Sunday, he will be licking his chops to get to Beck and could easily have another multi-sack performance for fantasy managers in IDP leagues. The Rams defense is finally starting to hit its stride this year, and getting Garrett back is a big reason why. As long as he is active, as expected, he should be locked into all starting lineups in IDP formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Tyler Warren Eyes Big Fantasy Outing in Favorable Week 10 Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:29 PM ETIndianapolis tight end Tyler Warren is primed for a big fantasy showing in the team's Week 10 game against Miami. Not only are the Dolphins a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends, but after the trades of Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, Warren should serve a big role in the passing game for the Colts. Across seven games so far, Warren has 275 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions and 53 targets. He also has six rushing yards and a score across three carries. The tight end has underwhelmed for most of the season, but between the matchup and his outlook in his own offense, Warren is set up really well. He's listed as TE3 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Set Up to Deliver Big in Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 13, 2026, 2:28 PM ETIndianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor did not get traded away at the deadline, so he's back to being the workhorse back for his team. He's set up to deliver a big fantasy showing in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 10. Taylor's numbers have dipped the past couple of weeks, but that was likely due to him being part of trade discussions. Now in Indianapolis for the remainder of the season, fantasy owners should expect him to retain his workhorse role. He can deliver huge fantasy showings on big workloads again, but throwing in a favorable fantasy matchup should make him a very confident starting option for Week 10. He's RB11 in our RotoBaller Week 10 projections, showing he deserves a starting spot in all leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Travis Etienne Jr. Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who got through all three days of practice this week seemingly without issue, is officially questionable to return for the Week 10 game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Saints activated both rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson and Kelvin Banks from Injured Reserve last week, so they will have a similar decision to make on Etienne in Week 10. The 27-year-old has not played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he could be back in the fold this weekend in the Big Easy if the Saints pull the trigger and activate him by Saturday's deadline. Etienne's return to New Orleans' backfield would make both veteran Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime less appealing as flex plays from a fantasy perspective, even if Etienne is eased back in. The Saints signed the former Jaguars RB to a four-year, $52 million deal in free agency in March to be their lead back going forward. In his first three games with the Saints, Etienne had 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns. If he returns from IR to play this weekend, he will be on the RB2 radar in a strong matchup against Carolina.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Walker Does Not Practice on Friday Due to Sore Groin
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 2:17 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) did not practice on Friday after reporting a sore groin, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. No decision has been made yet on Walker's availability for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. This is a big one. Late-week injuries are typically never a good sign, so Walker's status for Sunday's game in Atlanta could be up in the air. Fantasy managers who have Walker rostered or who are hurting at the RB position should run to the waiver wire immediately to see if rookie backup Emmett Johnson is available. If Walker is out or limited this weekend, Johnson would likely see the majority of backfield touches for the Chiefs in a good matchup. The 26-year-old Walker broke out of a mini-slump in last week's blowout win over the New York Jets, rushing the rock 18 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while also catching all four of his targets for 41 yards and two more touchdowns in the passing game. In his first year with the Chiefs as their unquestioned lead back, Walker has been a must-start RB1 on a weekly basis. Check back for more information on Walker's official Week 10 status on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
David Montgomery Practicing Again Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 2:02 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin), who has missed the past three games with a groin injury, was back at practice on Friday after logging a limited participation on Thursday. Teammate Woody Marks (knee), averaging more than 78 total yards per game in his stead as the lead back, was also spotted back at practice after injuring his knee on Wednesday and missing Thursday's session. With a favorable Week 10 matchup against a Brown defense that has allowed the sixth most points above average to the running back position, either Montgomery or Marks would make for a strong start if given the backfield to themselves, but any potential split considerably lowers the ceiling of both. Through the first four weeks of the season, with both players at close to full health, Montgomery was the fantasy RB21, largely on the strength of a three-touchdown performance to open the year, while Marks trailed him as the RB33.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks Returns to Practice Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:50 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (knee) was seen back at practice on Friday after injuring his knee on Wednesday and logging a DNP on Thursday. With veteran David Montgomery (groin) missing the past three games with a groin injury, Marks has served as the team's lead back, averaging 78.7 total yards per game. Houston faces a Browns defense in Week 10 that has given up the sixth most fantasy points above average to the running back position, but with Montgomery back at practice and Marks dealing with his own ailment, fantasy managers will need to check back for the release of the official injury report and could face a game-time decision ahead of what should be a favorable matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jonathan M Alexander
Zachariah Branch Ruled Out for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:40 PM ETAtlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Branch has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8 in the loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss a second straight game this Sunday. The Falcons will go into their bye next week, so the 22-year-old third-rounder from Georgia will not return until at least the team's Week 12 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29. In his absence for the second straight week, look for Olamide Zaccheaus to see the field more in Atlanta behind Drake London and Jahan Dotson, although he will not be on the fantasy radar as a starting option in most formats in Week 10 against KC. Branch has been barely used in the Falcons' offense in his first year in the NFL in 2026, catching just 10 of his 12 targets for 64 yards (6.4 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in eight games played. Because of his lack of a consistent role, Branch is really only worth stashing in dynasty/keeper leagues for the time being.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Israel Abanikanda to Serve as Cowboys RB2
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda has not played in an NFL game since his 2023 rookie season, but with Tyler Goodson (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury suffered in a Week 9 win over the Colts, the former fifth-round pick of the New York Jets is expected to serve as the primary backup to Javonte Williams. Currently the fantasy RB6, Williams has handled nearly a 76% running back rush share, and although Goodson has matched his efficiency with 4.1 yards per carry, the former Bronco trails only D'Andre Swift with nine rushing touchdowns. With Abanikanda unlikely to eat into his workload, either near the goal line or between the 20s, Williams is RotoBaller's RB7 ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Denzel Boston Listed as Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:31 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) returned to practice on Friday but is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the hosting Houston Texans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Head coach Todd Monken said that Boston "moved around pretty good" in practice on Friday and is "trending in the right way" to play this weekend. The 22-year-old second-rounder from Washington picked up a toe injury in the Week 9 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend and missed the first two practices of the week. His injury was downplayed earlier in the week, though, and the young pass-catcher appears to be on the right side of questionable for Week 10 action. In last week's loss to the Saints, Boston had six catches on seven targets for a season-high 98 receiving yards while working with quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the first time all year. The move back to Deshaun Watson under center this week after he missed Week 9 due to a concussion could be a concern for Boston's fantasy managers, as well as the less-than-appealing matchup against Houston's defense. Boston has a nice 32-507-3 line in his first nine NFL games, but he could be a boom/bust WR2/3 against the Texans if he is active on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Puka Nacua Targeting a Mid-December Return
Patrick McGrath
Nov 13, 2026, 1:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) was placed on injured reserve after suffering an MCL and PCL sprain, as well as turf toe, on the team's final offensive play of a Week 9 win over the Commanders, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that he is targeting a mid-December return. While that timeline would afford him the chance to ramp up ahead of a potential Rams playoff run, it likely puts his return close to the start or even midway through the fantasy playoffs. The WR2 by points per game, Nacua is one of the few players reasonably capable of making an immediate fantasy impact following an injury of this nature, putting contending fantasy managers in a bind as to whether to hold him or flip him for more reliable production. The two-time Pro Bowler is RotoBaller's WR31 in rest-of-season rankings.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport