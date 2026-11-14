Chris Olave Remains a Reliable Fantasy Option Ahead of Week 10
Nov 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led the team with seven receptions on 12 targets for 98 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was the sixth time this season that the star wideout has drawn double-digit targets, and he currently ranks fifth among receivers in targets per game (10.4) and sixth in yards per game (91.8). Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson made his debut, albeit on a snap count, but had no impact on Olave's role in the offense. The volume should continue to be there, though Olave has scored just twice this season, limiting his overall fantasy ceiling. Despite the lack of touchdowns, he remains locked in as an every-week WR1 and comes in at WR8 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Christian McCaffrey Could Extend TD Streak To Eighth Game
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:04 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gained 87 scrimmage yards on 20 touches last week and had two touchdowns. McCaffrey ran in one score and walked a reception into the end zone for the other, making it his seventh consecutive game with at least one touchdown. Through Week 9, McCaffrey is averaging 20.8 PPR points per game and has looked rejuvenated as a runner, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He should have another solid showing in Week 10 against the Cowboys. Dallas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (112.8) to running backs and the fifth-most PPR points (26.5) to the position group. The matchup has the highest projected point total on this week's slate, and McCaffrey should play a prominent role in what should be a high-scoring affair. As usual, McCaffrey is projected as a top-5 option at running back and should be locked into lineups for Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Alvin Kamara's Role in New Orleans Backfield Remains Uncertain
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:58 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed just six times for 32 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Kamara out-snapped fellow running back Audric Estime 37-35, though it was Estime who out-gained him 77-49 in total yards. Kamara's inefficient season continues, as he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 6.7 attempts per game, both career lows. There may be additional mouths to feed in the backfield as well, as fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) logged a full practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to return from IR. With added competition, Kamara's fantasy value takes a significant hit. However, if Etienne Jr. does not suit up, Kamara would be a viable FLEX option against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Purdy's Outlook Improving With Added Receivers
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had another productive game last weekend against the Raiders. Purdy threw for just 232 yards, but added 40 rushing yards and had three total touchdowns. Purdy finished Week 9 as the overall QB4, and it was his sixth top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy has been among the best quarterbacks in fantasy despite injuries to his receiving corps. Mike Evans (Achilles) will be out again in Week 10, but Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will return for his first action since Week 5. San Francisco bolstered their wide receiver depth at the trade deadline, adding veteran Keenan Allen from the Colts. Purdy should have another field day against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is averaging 22.3 fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks and has given up 16 passing touchdowns to four interceptions so far. Purdy is projected for another QB1 finish and should be started everywhere.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Audric Estime Looking to Maintain Role in Saints Backfield
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's win over the Browns. He added one catch on his lone target for another five yards. After being waived by Cleveland on Monday and claimed by New Orleans on Tuesday, Estime immediately stepped into the lead rushing role over fellow running back Alvin Kamara. He played 35 snaps, and his 46% touch rate easily led the team, ranking sixth among running backs who saw at least 30 snaps in Week 9. However, his large workload may be short-lived, as teammate Travis Etienne Jr. logged a full practice Friday and is officially questionable to return from IR this week. Estime was impressive enough to earn a role in the offense, but once Etienne returns, the backfield could become too crowded for him to remain fantasy-relevant. He ranks RB41 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, with significant upside if Etienne Jr. cannot suit up.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough Set for Another High-Volume Outing Against Panthers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 13, 2026, 11:21 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 21-of-35 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 rushing yards on 10 attempts in Week 9's win over the Browns. Shough's passing volume was relatively low through the first three quarters, as he attempted just 15 passes during that span. However, the Browns began moving the ball more effectively as the game progressed, forcing Shough and the Saints' offense to increase their pace and throw more often. He eventually connected with tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime. Shough has now surpassed 250 passing yards in six of eight games this season, though he has thrown multiple passing touchdowns just three times. He should see plenty of volume again in Week 10 against the Panthers and ranks at QB7 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cooper Kupp Can be Avoided in Most Leagues for Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 11:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp can be left on the bench in fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams heading into Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His volume has been inconsistent lately, and he's headed for an even smaller role this week now that Rashid Shaheed is returning from injury. Kupp is expected to operate as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Shaheed, and his target volume could also be scaled back with Drew Lock starting in place of Sam Darnold (elbow) for the second week in a row. So far, the 33-year-old is having the worst fantasy season of his career, despite not missing any games. He is the overall WR63 in PPR scoring with just 22 catches, 238 yards, and two touchdowns. There's some merit to leaving him on the bench in leagues with at least 12-14 teams in case Smith-Njigba gets hurt, but it's justify actually inserting him into lineups for Week 10. He ranks as the overall WR62 in RotoBaller's Week 10 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott Earning More Targets Despite Modest Snap Share
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:52 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night, showcasing himself as one of quarterback Jayden Daniels' preferred targets in the victory. It was encouraging to see the third-year Kansas State product finally carve out a role, as he had only caught one pass in his previous eight games this season. This increased volume share could generate some low-end appeal in deeper fantasy football leagues going forward. With that said, there are still some concerns with Sinnott's workload. Specifically, he played just 35% of the snaps on Thursday night, which ranked last among the Commanders' three tight ends. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Sinnott in fantasy leagues, but it's probably a bit too early to spend a roster spot on him in leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Yurosek Draws the Start in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:48 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end Ben Yurosek is expected to earn the start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. The Vikings have ruled out T.J. Hockenson for this week, bumping Yurosek up to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. The second-year Georgia product has been used very sparingly since entering the NFL, so Sunday's game will be his first opportunity to carve out a noteworthy role on offense. Through 16 career games, the 24-year-old has just four catches and 48 receiving yards. We expect his volume to increase as the starter this week, but perhaps not enough to get him on the fantasy radar in leagues with 14 or fewer teams. He can be left on waivers in most leagues as newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins instead targets the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison (thumb), and Myles Price.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Upgrades to Full in Friday's Practice Estimation
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, according to the team's official injury report. Bateman had been limited on Thursday, so his upgraded status on Friday should be seen as a very encouraging sign. With that being said, the Ravens held a walkthrough on Friday, so this latest practice report is merely an estimate. Nevertheless, we would expect Bateman to be able to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 10, barring a setback. The bad news for Bateman is that the Ravens' offense is currently on its fourth quarterback, and we have yet to see if Jacoby Brissett can support any additional fantasy-relevant receivers beyond Zay Flowers. For now, Bateman can be avoided in fantasy football, despite his favorable matchup against the 0-8 Chargers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Baltimore Ravens
David Njoku Logs Another Limited Practice on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 13, 2026, 10:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (fibula) remained limited during practice on Friday ahead of Week 10, according to the team's official injury report. Njoku is currently on injured reserve, and it remains unclear whether the Chargers will choose to activate him for this week's Monday Night Football contest against the Baltimore Ravens. It's worth noting that Njoku also logged two limited practices in Week 9, but did not end up getting activated prior to kickoff. Therefore, he may need to log a full practice on Saturday in order to have a realistic chance of playing this week. The 30-year-old posted a solid stat line of five catches and 58 yards during his only healthy game of the season back in Week 1. If he does play this week, he could be in the mix to handle a very large target share with wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back, did not practice) trending in the wrong direction. In such a scenario, Njoku would rank as a mid-range TE2 with low-end TE1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Fitzgerald Has Chance to Bounce Back in Week 10 Vs. Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 10:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 on extra points, but missed his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out in Week 9. Since the Panthers' Week 5 bye, Fitzgerald has only made four field goals on five attempts and has made six extra points on eight attempts. This poor scoring stretch has brought him down to the 23rd-ranked kicker in points per game (8.1) for the season. Nevertheless, Fitzgerald has an opportunity to bounce back in the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, whose defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. In addition, both teams are towards the top in total points against on the season, so the result could be a high-scoring back-and-forth competition. With this opportunity, Fitzgerald should greatly improve upon his Week 9 outing, but still, there are likely better streamers for fantasy managers to utilize. He slots in as RotoBaller's 17th-ranked kicker in Week 10.--Nathan Runyan
Source: CBS Sports
Jalen Coker Has Potential for Get-Right Game Against the Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 9:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has been on a disappointing run the past three weeks, only drawing 14 combined targets and catching seven of them for 74 yards and one touchdown; this after exciting production and a strong target share to begin the season. With tight end Darren Waller's 10-target showing in Week 9, and the potential return of fellow wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) in Week 10, Coker could see some more target competition, but a substantial increase in targets for him is not outside the realm of possibilities. This Week 10 bout has the makings of a shootout, with both teams towards the top of the league in most points allowed per game. Additionally, QBs Bryce Young and Tyler Shough are tied for first in pass attempts per game. The Saints' defense is middle of the pack in fantasy points per game allowed to wide receivers this season. Coker no doubt remains the number two option in this Panthers' passing game and has a good chance to capitalize in this matchup. Fantasy managers can plug Coker into their lineups as a low-end WR2, WR20 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings.--Nathan Runyan
Source: StatMuse
Tre' Harris Practices in Full on Friday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:52 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (calf) was upgraded to a full participant during Friday's practice. Harris was limited in practice to begin the week, but he appears to be making good progress. The 24-year-old appears to be on track to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night. If active, Harris will likely play a bigger role than normal with fellow wideout Ladd McConkey (back) trending in the wrong direction. Harris saw seven targets during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. The expectation is that he'll see a similar volume this week. He could be a possible deep league flex option, assuming he doesn't get downgraded during Saturday's practice. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday, just in case, ahead of Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Carson Beck Facing An Uphill Battle In NFL Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:42 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck will make his first career start and regular-season appearance in an NFL game on Sunday. Beck is taking over in the aftermath of Jacoby Brissett being traded to the Ravens and Gardner Minshew (elbow) hitting injured reserve. Unfortunately, this opportunity is marked with significant challenges. For one, Beck will be up against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles is allowing 198.7 passing yards per game, has the third-highest pressure rate (39.7%) in the NFL, and last week got Myles Garrett (knee) back on the field for the first time since Week 1. On top of the challenging opponent, Arizona's wide receiver room has been gutted by injuries. Michael Wilson (neck) is the latest to fall, leaving Beck with the likes of Reggie Virgil, Devin Duvernay, and Simi Fehoko as his next options behind tight end Trey McBride. In Week 10, Beck is only viable as a last resort in two-QB formats.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Facing Rams D, Potential Timeshare in Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:41 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the backfield to himself last Sunday with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve and Bam Knight (concussion) sitting out with a concussion. Against a stacked Seahawks defense, Allgeier managed just 47 rushing yards on 17 carries. Allgeier won't have it any easier in Week 10, when the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams. When the teams last played each other in Week 6, Allgeier had a similarly dreadful 38 rushing yards on 18 carries and was outgained by Knight, who picked up 80 yards on 15 carries. Arizona could go run-heavy in the rematch also, given the injuries to Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Michael Wilson (neck), among others. Allgeier may wind up in another timeshare, though, as Knight has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. Allgeier is projected as an RB3 for Week 10, but a risky play for fantasy managers to bank on considering the circumstances.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ladd McConkey is Absent from Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:38 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was a non-participant during Friday's practice session. McConkey has now missed back-to-back practices to begin the week due to back spasms. This comes after McConkey didn't take any snaps during last week's loss to the Houston Texans. There is still one more day to practice ahead of Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday, but they should also get a backup plan in case. If McConkey is out, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris would serve as the primary receivers in this offense. Fantasy managers need to check back for another update on Saturday.--Andy Webb
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST a Risky Start Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 9:27 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense had a massive fantasy showing in Week 8, recording eight sacks and forcing two fumbles while surrendering just six points to the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh now returns from a Week 9 bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. While the Steelers have the defensive talent to produce in any given week, Cincinnati's offense is red-hot, scoring the second-most points per game in the NFL. When these teams last met in Pittsburgh earlier this season, the Steelers surrendered 27 points and delivered one of their weakest fantasy performances of the year. Fantasy managers should hold the Pittsburgh DST for better matchups later in the season, but it would be wise to look for another option in Week 10.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Bam Knight To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:26 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) finished the week with back-to-back full practice sessions and is cleared to play in Week 10. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) on injured reserve, Knight will likely work in tandem with Tyler Allgeier when Arizona hosts the Rams on Sunday. In the teams' last meeting, Knight outgained Allgeier 80 rushing yards to 38 on fewer carries (15 to 18). The Cardinals' offense could once again feature a run-heavy approach on Sunday. Multiple key players in their passing attack have fallen to injuries lately, most recently Gardner Minshew (elbow) and Michael Wilson (neck). Knight will be hard-pressed to reprise his success from Week 6, though. The Rams are allowing just 77 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs and have allowed just three total touchdowns to the position group this year. Knight projects as an RB4 and is best suited for deep leagues that need to fill a gap on their roster with four NFL teams on bye.--Dan Stephens
Source: Arizona Cardinals
Sam Darnold is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:24 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad) has been ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Darnold will miss his second straight contest after suffering a quad injury and cracked ribs during the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears. It sounds like Darnold is making progress, so fantasy managers can be hopeful for his return following the Week 11 bye. He'll get two more weeks to rest before potentially suiting up for an important matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. In the meantime, Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) will draw the start under center for Sunday's game against the Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: Brian Nemhauser
Devin Duvernay's Value Limited Despite Injuries To Teammates
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 9:21 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay's recently expanded role on offense has yet to yield any significant results. Duvernay was limited to return duty until he was pressed into service on offense in the wake of injuries to Kendrick Bourne (leg) and Michael Wilson (neck). Duvernay saw snap shares of 42% and 45% in each of the last two weeks but had just two targets and two receptions in each game for a total of 22 receiving yards. On Sunday, Arizona will host the Rams, who are allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers, and may get Trent McDuffie (back) back from injury. With Gardner Minshew's (elbow) season over, the Cardinals' starting quarterback will be rookie Carson Beck, who will be making his professional debut. Duvernay's only fantasy utility for Week 10 is a desperation flex in leagues that count return yards. Otherwise, he should not be in lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com