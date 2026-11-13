Nov 13, 2026, 9:27 PM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense had a massive fantasy showing in Week 8, recording eight sacks and forcing two fumbles while surrendering just six points to the division-rival Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh now returns from a Week 9 bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. While the Steelers have the defensive talent to produce in any given week, Cincinnati's offense is red-hot, scoring the second-most points per game in the NFL. When these teams last met in Pittsburgh earlier this season, the Steelers surrendered 27 points and delivered one of their weakest fantasy performances of the year. Fantasy managers should hold the Pittsburgh DST for better matchups later in the season, but it would be wise to look for another option in Week 10.