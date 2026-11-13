Chris Boswell Worth Starting in Divisional Bout
Nov 13, 2026, 9:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went two-for-three on field goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries in a Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns. He'll return from a Week 9 bye to face another division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati has been solid against fantasy kickers this season, but the Bengals surrender over 28 points per game at home, and this contest should have no shortage of scoring opportunities, with a projected total of around 49.5. The Steelers' offense has been productive enough to give Boswell a reliable floor this year, as he's averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game. The veteran should be viewed as one of the top options at his position and enters Week 10 ranked seventh among kickers in RotoBaller's rankings.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Start Chris Boswell This Week?
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Jaylen Wright is Cleared for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 13, 2026, 9:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wright will be back in the mix after missing last week's loss to the Detroit Lions due to a quad issue. He was able to practice in full all week, so it's not surprising to see him being a full-go here. Ollie Gordon II has run away with the lead back job with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season. Wright figures to see a handful of carries behind Gordon, but it's unlikely to be enough to warrant starting him in any fantasy formats. The 23-year-old is a possible deep league or dynasty stash option, but he doesn't offer much more value than that right now.--Andy Webb
Source: David Furones
Darnell Washington Has Streaming Appeal Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 9:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington finished as a top-12 fantasy option at his position in two of his last three games before the team's Week 9 bye and should remain involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Despite allowing just one touchdown to opposing tight ends this season, Cincinnati is still a favorable matchup, surrendering the 10th-most fantasy points per game and the fourth-most receiving yards to the position. Washington offers upside because of his usage near the goal line, as the 25-year-old has garnered at least one red-zone target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers in five consecutive games. His snap share alongside fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth makes him difficult to rely on, but fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can consider Washington in what projects to be a high-scoring game.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Gets Enticing Matchup in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been outproduced by teammate Darnell Washington in recent weeks and will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Freiermuth has delivered several big fantasy performances against Cincinnati throughout his career, but he was held to just two catches for 30 yards when these division rivals last met in Week 3. Although the Bengals have allowed only one touchdown to an opposing tight end this season, they are still giving up the fourth-most receiving yards and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Still, it's difficult to trust Freiermuth at this point given his inconsistent role and snap split with Washington. Fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can take a shot on Freiermuth in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, but the 28-year-old should not be considered a dependable fantasy asset.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Gunnar Helm an Intriguing TE Streamer in Week 10
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:53 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm finally showed signs of becoming a bigger part of the passing attack before the bye, catching five of a career-high nine targets for 76 yards against Cincinnati. The 76 yards were easily his best total of the season and his short professional career. More importantly for Week 10, Carnell Tate's absence removes the Titans' leader in targets and receiving yards from the lineup, potentially opening additional opportunities in the middle of the field for Helm. The matchup isn't particularly favorable, however. Jacksonville has held opposing tight ends to 32 catches for 250 yards through eight games and is allowing only 10.3 PPR fantasy points per game to the position, the fourth-fewest in the league. The Jaguars have been even tougher recently, allowing tight ends just seven total catches for 42 yards over their last three games. Helm's increased involvement before the bye and Tate's absence make him an interesting streaming option, but he's still better viewed as a TE2 than a confident fantasy start.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: Pro Football Reference
Wan'Dale Robinson Offers Modest PPR Flex Appeal in Week 10
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:47 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson entered the bye after one of his better performances of the season, catching six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati. He now leads Tennessee with 35 receptions on 50 targets while adding 262 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. The yardage remains underwhelming even for a short area guy like Robinson, but his Week 10 outlook gets a significant boost with Carnell Tate ruled out once again due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads Tennessee with 51 targets and 413 receiving yards, leaving a sizable chunk of the passing offense up for grabs. Jacksonville has allowed 1,396 receiving yards to wide receivers this season, but only four touchdowns to the position, and opposing receivers have produced roughly league-average fantasy numbers overall. The matchup isn't ideal, but Robinson's essential role should give him a relatively safe path to targets. He is a reasonable PPR flex this week, although Tennessee's inconsistent passing offense still limits his ceiling.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Tommy Tremble Should Be Left Out of Lineups Versus Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:44 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble finished with over 10 half-PPR points for the second time this season in Week 9, drawing six targets, catching four of them for 24 yards, and scoring a touchdown. His six targets are the most he has seen this year, and he also saw the field the most in a game at a 70% snap rate, which is encouraging. However, his improvements coincided with his talented wide receiver teammates, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, drawing only 11 combined targets, a number that the duo usually easily surpasses. Fellow tight end Darren Waller also received 10 targets and scored a touchdown, which further supports their Week 9 opponent, the Denver Broncos, being a soft TE matchup so far this season. The New Orleans Saints, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, are close to the top quarter of the league for both most fantasy points and touchdowns allowed to the tight end position, presenting another opportunity for the tight end duo. Even so, Tremble is not a likely candidate to repeat his performance and is not the preferred Panthers tight end to roster. Tremble can remain on the waiver wire/bench this week versus the Saints.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Germie Bernard Could Surprise in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard was relatively quiet in Weeks 7 and 8 after breaking out in Week 6, but he'll look to get back on track following the team's Week 9 bye. His first opportunity to do so comes against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati ranks middle-of-the-pack against fantasy receivers this season, but its pass defense has been subpar overall and particularly vulnerable to production from the slot. The Bengals surrender the second-most fantasy points per game to slot receivers, where Bernard lines up nearly 50% of the time. Pittsburgh's receiver room remains thin due to injuries to Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), so Bernard should see plenty of playing time alongside DK Metcalf, even with Ben Skowronek (calf) back in the mix. Assuming the Steelers need to throw to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered passing attack, Bernard carries some upside into this matchup and is worth considering as a WR3 or flex option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Should Not Be In Lineups Against Jacksonville
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:40 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) returns from the bye still searching for a meaningful role in the offense. Spears has only 18 carries for 66 yards through six appearances this season, although his 15 receptions on 17 targets have at least given him a shred of value as a passing-down option. He missed Tennessee's last game against Cincinnati with a knee injury and opened this week by sitting out Wednesday's practice before progressing to limited Thursday and full participation Friday. Spears is officially questionable for Sunday. Even if active, this is not the spot to trust him. Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards in football, while Tony Pollard is coming off a 21-carry, 117-yard performance that further solidified his position as the bell cow in this backfield. Spears could pick up a few receptions if Tennessee is playing from behind, but there is nowhere near enough volume to consider him a normal fantasy starter. He's a desperation PPR flex at best and should remain on the bench or waivers in most formats.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Tony Pollard's Volume Keeps Him in RB2 Conversation
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard went into the Week 9 bye after two monster performances of 28-plus fantasy points, rushing 46 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns over the past two weeks. He has also established himself as the clear engine of Tennessee's offense of late, averaging more than 21 carries per game over his past three outings. Pollard appeared on the injury report this week with a finger issue, but he practiced fully on Wednesday and Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday. The matchup is a much bigger concern. Jacksonville has surrendered just 714 rushing yards through eight games, fifth-fewest in the league, while allowing only 3.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns. Opposing running backs are averaging just 15.9 PPR points per game as an entire position group against the Jaguars, second-fewest in the NFL. Tennessee will also be without starting guard Peter Skoronski, which doesn't help an already inconsistent run-blocking unit. Pollard's workload and goal-line role keep him in the RB2 conversation, but fantasy managers should temper expectations after his Week 8 and 9 explosions.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Terrance Ferguson Won't Return in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 8:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, as expected, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Just when Ferguson was getting ready to return from Injured Reserve to play last weekend against the Washington Commanders from an ankle sprain, the 23-year-old second-year tight end injured his hamstring in practice last Friday and is expected to be sidelined another couple of weeks. The Rams have already opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR, though, and head coach Sean McVay acknowledged this week that Ferguson is now in danger of missing the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Rams receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) have all joined Ferguson on IR, so quarterback Matthew Stafford is lacking healthy bodies to throw the football to. With Ferguson still out in Week 10 against the Cardinals and Davis Allen (oblique) questionable, both tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson could reward savvy fantasy managers who stream them this weekend in a favorable matchup against Arizona. Ferguson's new injury makes him a lot harder to stash in fantasy leagues, with the possibility that he doesn't make it back in 2026. He is currently rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
DK Metcalf Has Boom-or-Bust Potential for Sunday Night Football
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:20 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf turned in two quiet performances before the team's Week 9 bye and will need to step up on the road in a crucial divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing wideouts this season, but the Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing yards and over 28 points per game at home. Although Metcalf scored a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 3, he recorded just three receptions for 31 yards, while Roman Wilson (finger) outpaced him in targets and receiving yards. Of course, the Steelers will once again be without Wilson and fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Sunday night, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets at receiver. Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, which could force Pittsburgh to throw more in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Metcalf is far from a reliable fantasy option at this point, but he still offers plenty of upside and should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or solid flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still A Must-Start In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 8:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been one of the best bets in fantasy football this year. Through the first nine games of 2026, he is averaging 18.1 PPR points per game, leads the league in receptions (73), and has the third most targets (94). McBride, who already has a 28.6% target share, could be in line for more work with the recent season-ending injuries to Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (leg). In Week 10, McBride faces an uphill battle to match his usual success. Arizona will be hosting the Rams, who allow the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends and have given up just one tight end to the position thus far. Additionally, he will be catching passes from rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will be facing down Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett (knee) in his NFL debut. Despite the challenges, McBride is still a must-start at tight end in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Cam Ward's Breakout Not Enough to Trust Against Jaguars
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:15 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward enters Week 10 coming off easily his best performance of the season, and quite possibly his career, completing 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati before the bye. Ward also added a career-high 41 rushing yards, becoming the first Titans quarterback with 300 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in a game since Marcus Mariota in 2018. It was an encouraging step forward after an inconsistent first half of the season, but Ward is still averaging just 185 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions through eight starts. Jacksonville presents a much tougher challenge than Cincinnati. The Jaguars have allowed only eight passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions, the third-best mark in the NFL, and also rank second in points allowed. They have been more vulnerable in terms of yardage, giving up 229 passing yards per game, but opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 13.9 fantasy points per game against them in standard scoring due to their ability to keep folks out of the end zone. Ward's encouraging performance before the bye gives him a tinge of upside, but this is not the matchup to chase last week's breakout. He remains a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats and should stay on the bench in standard one-quarterback leagues--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: CBS Sports
Darren Waller Is Tough to Start in Week 10
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:13 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller put together a fantastic performance as the overall TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, catching eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, the most targets he has drawn in a game since 2023. The three weeks prior to Week 9, Waller had only been targeted two times a game, so it is tough to project Waller to continue with such great involvement. However, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have allowed 16.4 fantasy points per game (seventh in the league) and five touchdowns in eight games to opposing tight ends. Waller has the opportunity to take advantage, similar to Week 9, of a soft defense matchup for tight ends. While it is not likely that Waller receives as many targets, he projects as a TE2, with upside for more if he can get into the end zone, as he has already done four times this year. Fantasy managers in tight end premium leagues can consider Waller in Week 10, but in standard leagues, Waller should probably remain on the bench unless in a pinch, as RotoBaller's TE20.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Colby Parkinson Cleared to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 8:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Sports Illustrated's Blaine Grisak. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) will also play, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable, and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve. Additionally, receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) are on IR, so Parkinson and Higbee will continue to see elevated roles in the passing attack as quarterback Matthew Stafford runs out of healthy bodies to throw the football to. Although Parkinson has only 18 catches on the season for 116 yards and one touchdown in seven games played, he will be on the tight end streaming radar in a good matchup with more targets coming his way. In his last three games, the 27-year-old has seen at least four targets and has 14 catches on 16 targets for 92 yards and his lone touchdown of the 2026 campaign. In fact, Parkinson's lone TD of the year came in the first meeting with the Cardinals, when he caught five of his six targets for 31 yards on Oct. 18. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 16 tight end for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
Chuba Hubbard Positioned to Return to RB1 Numbers Versus the Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:11 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard came back down to Earth in Week 9 but still had a respectable RB14 finish after being the RB8 in Week 8. Hubbard's Week 9 finish is his second-worst this year, only beating out his Week 7 performance when he amounted to 11 touches, a complete blowout in which backfield mate Trevor Etienne handled his highest touch count of the year. Clearly, Hubbard has been off to a blazing start this year, and continues to be a reliable fantasy option, scoring 11.6 or more half-PPR points in seven of his eight games so far. He has made a difference both on the ground and through the air, with 15 receptions over the last three games. Hubbard should uphold his stellar reputation in Week 10, when the Panthers face off against a Saints defense that has been susceptible to the run, allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the league. Although they haven't given up any rushing touchdowns in the past two weeks, opposing offenses have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground against them this year. Hubbard is a must-start running back as RotoBaller's RB6.--Nathan Runyan
Source: StatMuse
Drew Lock a QB2 in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:09 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) is a QB2 in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are No. 31 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, but Lock is a bit too banged up to trust in fantasy right now. He was hobbling around the field in Week 9, and at one point, quarterback Jalen Milroe was warming up to replace him. Seattle figures to trust its defense and lean on an improving running game in Week 10 rather than rely on Lock's arm. Additionally, the Seahawks are facing quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start. No matter how well or poorly Seattle's offense plays, it should not be forced to air it out at a high rate considering the Raiders could struggle to score themselves. Lock will likely be good for a stat line similar to Week 9, in which he threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, but he is not a high-end streamer this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Working Into Big Role in Seattle
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet could be a solid flex play with RB2 upside in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Charbonnet's snap share jumped from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9. He received 18 opportunities and turned that into 86 total yards. It is only a matter of time before Charbonnet finds the end zone as well. Fellow running back Jadarian Price definitely factors into this backfield, but Charbonnet looks like he could be on his way to a big workload sooner rather than later. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing a whopping 132.1 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields. Charbonnet could be in for a big day in a game in which the Seahawks project to control the ball. Given that he already pushed for double-digit fantasy points in Week 9, Charbonnet is ripe for setting into fantasy lineups. He is ranked at No. 19, which is about where he should be heading into Week 10.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price an Intriguing Play in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price could be a low-end flex play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Price is clearly running behind Zach Charbonnet in Seattle's backfield. However, he is the more explosive back. Price only received nine carries to Charbonnet's 16 in Week 9, but Price also turned four targets into four receptions for 54 yards. Additionally, Price's snap share fell to 36% in Week 9. While that is not encouraging, Price was still a heavy part of the game plan with 13 opportunities. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, leaving room for both Charbonnet and Price to feast in Week 10. It is a risky play, but you could receive a solid double-digit fantasy outing from Price this week, which would be good enough for a flex player.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Trending Up as Flex Option Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 and will return from a bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Although teammate Jaylen Warren has overshadowed him, Dowdle is averaging nearly 14 opportunities per game since returning from a toe injury that sidelined him from Weeks 3-5. He has also shown an ability to contribute in the passing game and in the red zone, boosting his fantasy value. This is a favorable matchup to target, as the Bengals allow the eighth-most rushing yards per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dowdle get even more touches coming out of the bye, putting him on the fantasy radar as a quality flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller