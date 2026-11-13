Drew Lock a QB2 in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 8:09 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) is a QB2 in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are No. 31 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, but Lock is a bit too banged up to trust in fantasy right now. He was hobbling around the field in Week 9, and at one point, quarterback Jalen Milroe was warming up to replace him. Seattle figures to trust its defense and lean on an improving running game in Week 10 rather than rely on Lock's arm. Additionally, the Seahawks are facing quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start. No matter how well or poorly Seattle's offense plays, it should not be forced to air it out at a high rate considering the Raiders could struggle to score themselves. Lock will likely be good for a stat line similar to Week 9, in which he threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, but he is not a high-end streamer this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Zach Charbonnet Working Into Big Role in Seattle
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet could be a solid flex play with RB2 upside in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Charbonnet's snap share jumped from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9. He received 18 opportunities and turned that into 86 total yards. It is only a matter of time before Charbonnet finds the end zone as well. Fellow running back Jadarian Price definitely factors into this backfield, but Charbonnet looks like he could be on his way to a big workload sooner rather than later. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing a whopping 132.1 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields. Charbonnet could be in for a big day in a game in which the Seahawks project to control the ball. Given that he already pushed for double-digit fantasy points in Week 9, Charbonnet is ripe for setting into fantasy lineups. He is ranked at No. 19, which is about where he should be heading into Week 10.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price an Intriguing Play in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price could be a low-end flex play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Price is clearly running behind Zach Charbonnet in Seattle's backfield. However, he is the more explosive back. Price only received nine carries to Charbonnet's 16 in Week 9, but Price also turned four targets into four receptions for 54 yards. Additionally, Price's snap share fell to 36% in Week 9. While that is not encouraging, Price was still a heavy part of the game plan with 13 opportunities. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, leaving room for both Charbonnet and Price to feast in Week 10. It is a risky play, but you could receive a solid double-digit fantasy outing from Price this week, which would be good enough for a flex player.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Trending Up as Flex Option Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 and will return from a bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Although teammate Jaylen Warren has overshadowed him, Dowdle is averaging nearly 14 opportunities per game since returning from a toe injury that sidelined him from Weeks 3-5. He has also shown an ability to contribute in the passing game and in the red zone, boosting his fantasy value. This is a favorable matchup to target, as the Bengals allow the eighth-most rushing yards per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dowdle get even more touches coming out of the bye, putting him on the fantasy radar as a quality flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Set to Feast Once Again in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:02 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should have a big game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Smith-Njigba was held to just seven receptions for 51 yards in Week 9. Quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) was visibly banged up last week, and he only attempted 28 passes. However, JSN still received 10 targets; he was just unable to shake loose for anything down the field. Smith-Njigba should have no issues finding space to operate against a Raiders defense allowing 160.8 receiving yards to opposing wide receivers this season. Additionally, the Raiders are allowing 28.52 points to opposing wideouts in fantasy. Every wide receiver has a down game here and there, and Smith-Njigba has proven that his floor is still a double-digit fantasy day. Play JSN as you normally would in Week 10 and look for him to have another big week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Not a Fantasy Starter Despite Big Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (finger) is not on the starting radar in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Barner scored 15 fantasy points in Week 9 because he scored two touchdowns. However, one of those touchdowns came on the ground, which is a very unpredictable stat for a tight end. Barner's receiving volume remained low, as he only logged two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown. As long as Barner's volume remains that low, he will be extremely touchdown-dependent. Given the way Seattle utilizes Barner's skillset, he is a threat to score any time they enter the red zone, but with running back Zach Charbonnet back to full health, even those opportunities could wane. It is not advisable to chase the spike week. Instead, keep an eye on Barner's usage in the coming weeks to see if he receives an uptick. Otherwise, leave Barner on waivers.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks Defense a Great Play in Rookie QB's First Start
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:01 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST should be a high-end play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will roll out rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for his first career start. Mendoza has very limited regular-season experience to this point. He has been learning behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but now he will not even have Cousins in his ear on the sideline. Seattle's defense has been more inconsistent in 2026 than it was in 2025, but expect head coach Mike Macdonald to trust his defensive backfield to make life hard on Mendoza. During the preseason, Mendoza struggled to read the field, resulting in a couple of head-scratching interceptions. Additionally, there should be plenty of chances for sacks in this game if the defensive backfield can force Mendoza to hold onto the ball too long. This is about as tough a matchup as any for a rookie quarterback, and you can take advantage if you have this defense on your roster. This unit will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) again this week, but is otherwise fully healthy. They are easily a top-five option in Week 10.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers Should Have Plenty of Kicking Opportunities in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a solid option in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After finishing as the K1 in 2025, Myers has not enjoyed the same spike weeks he did a season ago. However, Seattle has an effective offense, and he is always a threat for a handful of kicks in a game. Myers has remained accurate as well, missing just two field goals and two extra points all season. Additionally, Las Vegas leads the league in points allowed per game at 29.8. Whether he is kicking field goals or extra points, Myers should provide a lot of fantasy value. Look for Seattle to move the ball up and down the field, putting Myers in position to score fantasy points all day long. He is a quality kicking option as a result.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed a Threat for a Deep Bomb in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 7:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) will return to the lineup in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Shaheed had missed the previous two weeks due to the injury he suffered in Week 7. He is returning just in time for Seattle to play the No. 22 defense against wide receivers in fantasy. That is not to say that Shaheed will succeed, considering that he is WR83 on the season. However, Shaheed had carved out a bigger role in the three weeks leading up to his injury, and Seattle's staff has mentioned how his absence has affected the offense. Seattle is also looking for a wide receiver to step up alongside fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed will have an opportunity to do so this week. He could shake loose for a deep bomb or two, but do not expect major fireworks from Shaheed in Week 10. We need to see consistent volume for the 28-year-old before we can trust him in fantasy. However, he is a player to monitor this week in such a juicy matchup.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Poised for Another Big Game in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 7:48 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is averaging 16 fantasy points per game this season and has a great opportunity to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is allowing the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing backs and has surrendered consecutive 100-yard rushing performances over the past two weeks. Through nine weeks, teams haven't run the ball often against the Bengals, instead opting to keep pace with their high-powered offense. However, Pittsburgh has found success winning games behind its rushing attack, led by Warren and backfield mate Rico Dowdle. When Warren faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he exploded for 176 total yards on 20 touches. Even with Dowdle getting more involved in recent weeks, Warren has remained excellent for fantasy purposes and should be viewed as a must-start RB1 in this divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders and will play in Week 10, according to Gregg Bell. The Seahawks took it easy on Lock for a second straight week during practice as he battles right-elbow and oblique injuries, but neither ailment is serious enough to keep him sidelined this weekend. It is good news for Seattle, who will be without starting signal-caller Sam Darnold (quadriceps) for a second straight game. Lock has done a good job of managing the game and limiting turnovers in his three games (two starts) this year in place of the injured Darnold, completing 71.1% of his pass attempts for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions while leading the Seahawks to two wins. That does not mean that he will be a starting option in single-QB fantasy football leagues this weekend in Sin City. The Seahawks will likely lean heavily on their ground game again to take the pressure off of Lock as a passer. In what could be his final start before Darnold returns to the starting gig, Lock will be a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Aaron Rodgers on Fantasy Radar in AFC North Showdown
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 7:36 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return from a Week 9 bye to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. When Rodgers last faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he finished as a top-10 fantasy QB with 292 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Although he'll be on the road this time, the Bengals remain a relatively favorable matchup, surrendering 229 passing yards and over 28 points per game to opposing offenses at home. Unlike most AFC North battles, this contest is expected to be high-scoring, with a projected point total of around 49.5. The Steelers have won their last few games behind a strong running game, but Rodgers will likely need to throw more in this one to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered offense. While the 42-year-old isn't necessarily a must-start, he profiles as a high-end QB2 with plenty of streaming appeal on Sunday night.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:31 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Higbee came down with an illness on Thursday and did not practice, but he is feeling better now and will be fine to suit up on Sunday in what should be an elevated pass-catching role for the banged-up Rams offense. Fellow tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) will also be active, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable. The Rams now have receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) on Injured Reserve, so quarterback Matthew Stafford has run out of reliable targets in the passing game going into a very favorable matchup this weekend in the desert. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) also remains on IR. The 33-year-old Higbee has not had more than two receptions or 14 yards in any of the last three games, but with all of L.A.'s wideouts hurt, he will be on the TE1/2 borderline in fantasy football this weekend. In the first meeting with Arizona on Oct. 18, Higbee caught all four of his targets for 22 yards. His lone touchdown in 2026 came in the Sept. 27 loss to the Denver Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Good to Go in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:22 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in practice on Friday but was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will suit up for Sunday's divisional clash in Tennessee against the Titans. Despite being limited in practice all week with a hand injury, Rodriguez is good to go this weekend and will continue his role as the change-of-pace option behind RB1 Bhayshul Tuten. C-Rod played a season-high 45% of the offensive snaps in last week's blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night with Tuten nursing an ankle/foot injury. It led to 10 carries (the second-highest total of the season) for only 19 yards, but he managed to find the end zone for the fourth time this year and the second time in as many weeks, while catching both of his targets for 13 yards. He has been second fiddle to Tuten in Jacksonville's backfield this year, so with Tuten active again in Week 10, it is hard to trust C-Rod as anything more than a deep-league, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option against the Titans. In his first year in Duval in 2026, the former sixth-rounder from Kentucky has carried the football 55 times for 228 yards (career-low 4.1 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns, adding only four catches for 36 yards in the passing game. Rodriguez is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 36 fantasy RB in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Adonai Mitchell Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:14 PM ETDespite practicing in full on Friday, New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Fellow wideouts Garrett Wilson (concussion) and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) are also questionable, but all three receivers practiced in full and are trending in the right direction to be available this weekend. The 24-year-old Mitchell missed time with a finger injury, but in his first game back in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he exploded for seven catches, 142 yards, and his first touchdown of the year on nine targets. The big performance made him a prime waiver-wire pickup going into the Jets' Week 9 contest on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, and a lot was expected of him when Wilson was ruled out. Mitchell went on to flop in Kansas City, failing to catch any of his seven targets for a donut in the box score. Around Mitchell's 142-yard explosion in Week 8 were two zeroes for fantasy managers, so it has become extremely difficult to trust him as a starter in fantasy football lineups going into a Week 10 matchup against the Bills, especially with Wilson expected to return from his concussion. Treat Mitchell as a boom/bust WR3/flex. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 32 wideout this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Jakobi Meyers Cleared to Face the Titans on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the final Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Meyers continues to be listed on Jacksonville's injury report with various issues, but the 30-year-old veteran has not missed a game and enters Week 10 action with 26 receptions for 374 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in eight games played. Fantasy managers who have been deploying him as a WR3/flex are hoping he can make some noise this weekend against the last-place Titans, as he has not visited the end zone since Sept. 27 in the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. The problem for Meyers in the Jaguars' offense is that quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to distribute the football around to all of his weapons instead of honing in on a few select targets. Meyers has been targeted double-digit times in 2026 just once and has not gone over 83 receiving yards in a single game, giving him a somewhat tepid fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 28 pass-catcher this weekend in Nashville.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Omar Cooper Jr. Questionable to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 6:47 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The Jets' top receivers are all questionable with injuries this weekend, as Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) are also on the injury report and iffy to play. Wilson, who did not play in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion, is very close to clearing the league's concussion protocol and is expected to return on Sunday, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. All three of Wilson, Cooper, and Mitchell were able to practice in full on Friday, so they should all be on the right side of questionable and eventually cleared to play this weekend. The 22-year-old Cooper, who has already spent time on Injured Reserve in his rookie campaign due to an ankle injury, had 11 catches on 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games back, but he laid a donut for fantasy managers in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when Mitchell returned from a finger injury. He bounced back with eight receptions for 58 yards on a season-high 11 targets in the loss to the Chiefs, but fantasy managers should be knocking him down a few pegs in the flex rankings in Week 10 against Buffalo with Wilson expected to be back. Cooper should be viewed as a boom/bust WR4/flex, with RotoBaller ranking him as the No. 40 WR for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Bhayshul Tuten Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 6:31 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was limited in practice on Friday but was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play in Sunday's divisional contest against the Tennessee Titans. Tuten did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he also missed all three practices on a short week before suiting up and playing in last Thursday's blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, he played in a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and had a season-low 12 rushing attempts for 29 yards and a touchdown while not being targeted in the passing game for the first time all year. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Tuten is more involved this weekend against the Titans, and they should be comforted by the fact that the 23-year-old at least participated in one practice this week. The second-year RB has been a strong weekly option in fantasy football in 2026, carrying the football 122 times for 521 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns, adding 15 catches on 16 targets for 181 yards and another three touchdowns as a receiver. Tuten could cede valuable touches to backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. again in Week 10, but fantasy managers should have him on the RB1/2 borderline now that he is officially active for Sunday's game in Nashville.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Could Struggle Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:14 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals Defense will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Week 10. After a promising start to the season, the Bengals defense has taken a step back in the past two weeks. The Cincinnati defensive unit allowed 36 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and 17 points to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The points allowed were not extremely bad last week, but the defense failed to record a single sack for the first time this season. Now the Bengals defense gets to face a Steelers offense that has been rolling on the ground. The Cincinnati defense will also be without safety Kyle Dugger in a game with a nearly 50-point over/under. The Bengals defense is ranked 17th in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a unit that can be avoided this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker a Risky Flex Option, At Best, for Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a risky fantasy asset all season, and that won't change in Week 10 against a formidable Seattle Seahawks defense. The 25-year-old has cooled off considerably since a surge over Weeks 6 and 7 when he totaled 200 yards and three touchdowns, hauling in four catches for 55 yards over Weeks 8 and 9. Tucker will now go up against a Seahawks defense that allows just 155.1 passing yards per game and hasn't let a receiver score in two of the last three weeks. Tucker's target share could also change now that Fernando Mendoza is under center, though he did catch a 16-yard pass from the rookie in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Tucker has been boom-or-bust all season, and that won't change in Week 10. He is a risky flex option at best, even if Mendoza targets him a lot.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer a Deep-League Option Only for Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:11 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has been a productive secondary TE this season, but faces a tall task against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. The 25-year-old has caught 84.8% of his targets for 388 yards and one touchdown this season, continuing to get regular work even after Brock Bowers returned from injury in Week 3 and became the passing game's focal point. That being said, things get tricky against a Seahawks defense that is allowing 12.2 average yards to tight ends per game. Seattle also hasn't allowed a tight end touchdown since Trey McBride hauled in a score in Week 2, and he fared the best against the Seahawks with eight catches for 41 yards. Plus, it's unclear how much Mayer's target share will change since Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings and Fernando Mendoza is making his first professional start. RotoBaller ranks Mayer TE27, and he is a deep-league TE2 option only in Week 10.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse