Rashid Shaheed a Threat for a Deep Bomb in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 7:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) will return to the lineup in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Shaheed had missed the previous two weeks due to the injury he suffered in Week 7. He is returning just in time for Seattle to play the No. 22 defense against wide receivers in fantasy. That is not to say that Shaheed will succeed, considering that he is WR83 on the season. However, Shaheed had carved out a bigger role in the three weeks leading up to his injury, and Seattle's staff has mentioned how his absence has affected the offense. Seattle is also looking for a wide receiver to step up alongside fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed will have an opportunity to do so this week. He could shake loose for a deep bomb or two, but do not expect major fireworks from Shaheed in Week 10. We need to see consistent volume for the 28-year-old before we can trust him in fantasy. However, he is a player to monitor this week in such a juicy matchup.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Start Rashid Shaheed This Week?
More Recent News
Jaylen Warren Poised for Another Big Game in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 7:48 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is averaging 16 fantasy points per game this season and has a great opportunity to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is allowing the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing backs and has surrendered consecutive 100-yard rushing performances over the past two weeks. Through nine weeks, teams haven't run the ball often against the Bengals, instead opting to keep pace with their high-powered offense. However, Pittsburgh has found success winning games behind its rushing attack, led by Warren and backfield mate Rico Dowdle. When Warren faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he exploded for 176 total yards on 20 touches. Even with Dowdle getting more involved in recent weeks, Warren has remained excellent for fantasy purposes and should be viewed as a must-start RB1 in this divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders and will play in Week 10, according to Gregg Bell. The Seahawks took it easy on Lock for a second straight week during practice as he battles right-elbow and oblique injuries, but neither ailment is serious enough to keep him sidelined this weekend. It is good news for Seattle, who will be without starting signal-caller Sam Darnold (quadriceps) for a second straight game. Lock has done a good job of managing the game and limiting turnovers in his three games (two starts) this year in place of the injured Darnold, completing 71.1% of his pass attempts for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions while leading the Seahawks to two wins. That does not mean that he will be a starting option in single-QB fantasy football leagues this weekend in Sin City. The Seahawks will likely lean heavily on their ground game again to take the pressure off of Lock as a passer. In what could be his final start before Darnold returns to the starting gig, Lock will be a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Aaron Rodgers on Fantasy Radar in AFC North Showdown
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 7:36 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return from a Week 9 bye to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. When Rodgers last faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he finished as a top-10 fantasy QB with 292 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Although he'll be on the road this time, the Bengals remain a relatively favorable matchup, surrendering 229 passing yards and over 28 points per game to opposing offenses at home. Unlike most AFC North battles, this contest is expected to be high-scoring, with a projected point total of around 49.5. The Steelers have won their last few games behind a strong running game, but Rodgers will likely need to throw more in this one to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered offense. While the 42-year-old isn't necessarily a must-start, he profiles as a high-end QB2 with plenty of streaming appeal on Sunday night.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Cleared to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:31 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Higbee came down with an illness on Thursday and did not practice, but he is feeling better now and will be fine to suit up on Sunday in what should be an elevated pass-catching role for the banged-up Rams offense. Fellow tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) will also be active, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable. The Rams now have receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) on Injured Reserve, so quarterback Matthew Stafford has run out of reliable targets in the passing game going into a very favorable matchup this weekend in the desert. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) also remains on IR. The 33-year-old Higbee has not had more than two receptions or 14 yards in any of the last three games, but with all of L.A.'s wideouts hurt, he will be on the TE1/2 borderline in fantasy football this weekend. In the first meeting with Arizona on Oct. 18, Higbee caught all four of his targets for 22 yards. His lone touchdown in 2026 came in the Sept. 27 loss to the Denver Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Good to Go in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:22 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited in practice on Friday but was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will suit up for Sunday's divisional clash in Tennessee against the Titans. Despite being limited in practice all week with a hand injury, Rodriguez is good to go this weekend and will continue his role as the change-of-pace option behind RB1 Bhayshul Tuten. C-Rod played a season-high 45% of the offensive snaps in last week's blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night with Tuten nursing an ankle/foot injury. It led to 10 carries (the second-highest total of the season) for only 19 yards, but he managed to find the end zone for the fourth time this year and the second time in as many weeks, while catching both of his targets for 13 yards. He has been second fiddle to Tuten in Jacksonville's backfield this year, so with Tuten active again in Week 10, it is hard to trust C-Rod as anything more than a deep-league, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex option against the Titans. In his first year in Duval in 2026, the former sixth-rounder from Kentucky has carried the football 55 times for 228 yards (career-low 4.1 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns, adding only four catches for 36 yards in the passing game. Rodriguez is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 36 fantasy RB in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Adonai Mitchell Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:14 PM ETDespite practicing in full on Friday, New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Week 10 on Sunday against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Fellow wideouts Garrett Wilson (concussion) and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) are also questionable, but all three receivers practiced in full and are trending in the right direction to be available this weekend. The 24-year-old Mitchell missed time with a finger injury, but in his first game back in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he exploded for seven catches, 142 yards, and his first touchdown of the year on nine targets. The big performance made him a prime waiver-wire pickup going into the Jets' Week 9 contest on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, and a lot was expected of him when Wilson was ruled out. Mitchell went on to flop in Kansas City, failing to catch any of his seven targets for a donut in the box score. Around Mitchell's 142-yard explosion in Week 8 were two zeroes for fantasy managers, so it has become extremely difficult to trust him as a starter in fantasy football lineups going into a Week 10 matchup against the Bills, especially with Wilson expected to return from his concussion. Treat Mitchell as a boom/bust WR3/flex. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 32 wideout this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Jakobi Meyers Cleared to Face the Titans on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 7:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited in practice on Friday but has been removed from the final Week 10 injury report and will play on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Meyers continues to be listed on Jacksonville's injury report with various issues, but the 30-year-old veteran has not missed a game and enters Week 10 action with 26 receptions for 374 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in eight games played. Fantasy managers who have been deploying him as a WR3/flex are hoping he can make some noise this weekend against the last-place Titans, as he has not visited the end zone since Sept. 27 in the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. The problem for Meyers in the Jaguars' offense is that quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to distribute the football around to all of his weapons instead of honing in on a few select targets. Meyers has been targeted double-digit times in 2026 just once and has not gone over 83 receiving yards in a single game, giving him a somewhat tepid fantasy floor. RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 28 pass-catcher this weekend in Nashville.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Omar Cooper Jr. Questionable to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 6:47 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the division-rival Buffalo Bills, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The Jets' top receivers are all questionable with injuries this weekend, as Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) are also on the injury report and iffy to play. Wilson, who did not play in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion, is very close to clearing the league's concussion protocol and is expected to return on Sunday, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. All three of Wilson, Cooper, and Mitchell were able to practice in full on Friday, so they should all be on the right side of questionable and eventually cleared to play this weekend. The 22-year-old Cooper, who has already spent time on Injured Reserve in his rookie campaign due to an ankle injury, had 11 catches on 12 targets for 218 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games back, but he laid a donut for fantasy managers in the Week 8 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when Mitchell returned from a finger injury. He bounced back with eight receptions for 58 yards on a season-high 11 targets in the loss to the Chiefs, but fantasy managers should be knocking him down a few pegs in the flex rankings in Week 10 against Buffalo with Wilson expected to be back. Cooper should be viewed as a boom/bust WR4/flex, with RotoBaller ranking him as the No. 40 WR for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Bhayshul Tuten Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 6:31 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was limited in practice on Friday but was removed from the Week 10 injury report and will play in Sunday's divisional contest against the Tennessee Titans. Tuten did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and he also missed all three practices on a short week before suiting up and playing in last Thursday's blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, he played in a season-low 36% of the offensive snaps and had a season-low 12 rushing attempts for 29 yards and a touchdown while not being targeted in the passing game for the first time all year. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Tuten is more involved this weekend against the Titans, and they should be comforted by the fact that the 23-year-old at least participated in one practice this week. The second-year RB has been a strong weekly option in fantasy football in 2026, carrying the football 122 times for 521 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns, adding 15 catches on 16 targets for 181 yards and another three touchdowns as a receiver. Tuten could cede valuable touches to backfield mate Chris Rodriguez Jr. again in Week 10, but fantasy managers should have him on the RB1/2 borderline now that he is officially active for Sunday's game in Nashville.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Could Struggle Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:14 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals Defense will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Week 10. After a promising start to the season, the Bengals defense has taken a step back in the past two weeks. The Cincinnati defensive unit allowed 36 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and 17 points to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The points allowed were not extremely bad last week, but the defense failed to record a single sack for the first time this season. Now the Bengals defense gets to face a Steelers offense that has been rolling on the ground. The Cincinnati defense will also be without safety Kyle Dugger in a game with a nearly 50-point over/under. The Bengals defense is ranked 17th in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a unit that can be avoided this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tre Tucker a Risky Flex Option, At Best, for Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a risky fantasy asset all season, and that won't change in Week 10 against a formidable Seattle Seahawks defense. The 25-year-old has cooled off considerably since a surge over Weeks 6 and 7 when he totaled 200 yards and three touchdowns, hauling in four catches for 55 yards over Weeks 8 and 9. Tucker will now go up against a Seahawks defense that allows just 155.1 passing yards per game and hasn't let a receiver score in two of the last three weeks. Tucker's target share could also change now that Fernando Mendoza is under center, though he did catch a 16-yard pass from the rookie in Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Tucker has been boom-or-bust all season, and that won't change in Week 10. He is a risky flex option at best, even if Mendoza targets him a lot.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer a Deep-League Option Only for Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:11 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has been a productive secondary TE this season, but faces a tall task against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. The 25-year-old has caught 84.8% of his targets for 388 yards and one touchdown this season, continuing to get regular work even after Brock Bowers returned from injury in Week 3 and became the passing game's focal point. That being said, things get tricky against a Seahawks defense that is allowing 12.2 average yards to tight ends per game. Seattle also hasn't allowed a tight end touchdown since Trey McBride hauled in a score in Week 2, and he fared the best against the Seahawks with eight catches for 41 yards. Plus, it's unclear how much Mayer's target share will change since Kirk Cousins was traded to the Vikings and Fernando Mendoza is making his first professional start. RotoBaller ranks Mayer TE27, and he is a deep-league TE2 option only in Week 10.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Evan McPherson Could Extend Streak In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:11 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Week 10. McPherson made both of his field goal attempts and all five extra-point attempts in last week's win to continue his streak of perfection in 2026. The Bengals kicker has still not missed a single kick this season, nailing all 12 field goal attempts and all 28 extra-point attempts. McPherson will have the opportunity to extend his streak against the Steelers this week. In an important AFC North division matchup with a nearly 50-point over/under, McPherson could be called upon to deliver some important kicks. McPherson is ranked K6 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him one of the most valuable kickers this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Deebo Samuel Sr. Good to Go for Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 6:09 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is good to go and does not have an injury designation for the Week 10 game this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Samuel is returning for the first time since suffering a right-hamstring injury in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, and with Mike Evans (Achilles) missing another game, the 30-year-old could jump right back into a key role in the 49ers' passing attack alongside newcomer Keenan Allen in Dallas. His return, along with the acquisition of Allen, is bad news for Jordan Watkins, who had an elevated role in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders with both Samuel and Evans sidelined. The 49ers could ease Samuel back into the fold following a multi-week absence, but the matchup against the Cowboys' shaky defense may be too hard to pass up for fantasy managers this weekend. RotoBaller has the veteran wideout ranked as the No. 24 fantasy WR for Week 10 in his return. The former Pro Bowler has caught 16 of his 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games in his return to the Bay Area in 2026, adding nine rushing attempts for an additional 79 yards on the ground. There will be worse WR2/3 options than Samuel in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Brock Bowers Remains a Must-Start in Tough Week 10 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:07 PM ETTight end Brock Bowers is the Las Vegas Raiders' best fantasy asset as they prepare to host a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 10. The 23-year-old has been a consistent bright spot for the Raiders even when they lose, hauling in 48 receptions for 658 yards and six touchdowns through seven games played in 2026. He lost a fumble in Week 9, but still finished the day catching seven of eight targets for 11 yards and hauling in a touchdown. Bowers faces his greatest test yet in the visiting Seahawks, who have allowed just 12.2 yards per game to tight ends. Seattle leads the league with 155.9 passing yards per game overall, making for an intriguing matchup against rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first career start. Still, Bowers is expected to remain the top receiving target. He continues to be a must-start fantasy option as the Raiders kick off the Mendoza era against a tough opponent.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Mike Gesicki Could Bounce Back Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:05 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught two passes for 11 yards in last week's 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Before Week 9, Gesicki had reeled off five straight games with a touchdown. The Bengals tight end will have the opportunity to bounce back against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Steelers have a strong pass rush and run defense, but struggle to cover tight ends in the middle of the field. If the Bengals are unable to find success on the ground and the pass rush is getting to quarterback Joe Burrow, Gesicki could be peppered with targets in the short and intermediate parts of the field. Gesicki is also a threat to find the end zone in any given week, as shown by his six touchdowns in eight games. Gesicki is ranked TE16 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a TE2 option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Washington Jr. a Deep-League Option Only in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 13, 2026, 6:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is coming off a rough Week 9 performance, and it won't get any easier for him in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. The rookie has been inheriting more work from struggling back Ashton Jeanty, but was heavily stymied by the 49ers in Week 9 and ended the day with six carries for -5 yards. He will now get a taste of Seattle's top-ranked defense, which is allowing just 21.7 yards per running back per game this season. Washington's workload could still be high given that fellow rookie Fernando Mendoza is making his first career start and the passing game will also be heavily tested. Still, this isn't a matchup fantasy managers should be leaning on in Week 10, especially since Mendoza could opt to run the ball himself at times. Washington is a deep-league-only option against a brutal Seahawks defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: StatMuse
Samaje Perine May Be An Afterthought Against Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:01 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Perine handled 11 carries for 43 yards in last week's 34-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Perine actually had more carries than Chase Brown last week, but averaged fewer yards per carry with his opportunities. Perine was also not targeted in the passing game in Week 9. With the Bengals taking on a tough Steelers defense, Perine's involvement in the offense could be diminished this week. The Pittsburgh defense is especially strong against running backs, so the Bengals could opt to be even more pass-heavy this week and funnel their offense through the wide receivers and Chase Brown, who is the pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Perine is ranked RB42 in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making him a deeper league flex option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Could Struggle On The Ground In Week 10
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 13, 2026, 6:00 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Week 10. Brown rushed nine times for 57 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brown once again split work with running back Samaje Perine, who handled 11 carries for 43 yards in the contest. The good news is Brown was more efficient with his carries and was still involved as a pass catcher despite the split. The bad news is the Steelers defense is very tough on running backs this season. With him splitting work and the strength of the Pittsburgh defense, Brown could find very little success between the tackles this week. Brown could still be heavily utilized as a pass catcher if the Steelers' pass rush puts pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the contest. Brown is ranked RB14 in our RotoBaller Week 10 PPR rankings, making him a strong RB2 option this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ladd McConkey Does Not Practice Again
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
friday's injury report for week 10 at BAL pic.twitter.com/cCLpVa1Ld4— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 13, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 13, 2026, 6:00 PM ET--Keith Hernandez