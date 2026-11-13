Nov 13, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

The Cincinnati Bengals Defense will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Week 10. After a promising start to the season, the Bengals defense has taken a step back in the past two weeks. The Cincinnati defensive unit allowed 36 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and 17 points to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The points allowed were not extremely bad last week, but the defense failed to record a single sack for the first time this season. Now the Bengals defense gets to face a Steelers offense that has been rolling on the ground. The Cincinnati defense will also be without safety Kyle Dugger in a game with a nearly 50-point over/under. The Bengals defense is ranked 17th in our RotoBaller Week 10 rankings, making them a unit that can be avoided this week.