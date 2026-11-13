Pat Freiermuth Gets Enticing Matchup in Week 10
Nov 13, 2026, 8:54 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has been outproduced by teammate Darnell Washington in recent weeks and will look to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Freiermuth has delivered several big fantasy performances against Cincinnati throughout his career, but he was held to just two catches for 30 yards when these division rivals last met in Week 3. Although the Bengals have allowed only one touchdown to an opposing tight end this season, they are still giving up the fourth-most receiving yards and the 10th-most fantasy points per game to the position. Still, it's difficult to trust Freiermuth at this point given his inconsistent role and snap split with Washington. Fantasy managers in need of a streaming option can take a shot on Freiermuth in what projects to be a high-scoring affair, but the 28-year-old should not be considered a dependable fantasy asset.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Germie Bernard Could Surprise in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard was relatively quiet in Weeks 7 and 8 after breaking out in Week 6, but he'll look to get back on track following the team's Week 9 bye. His first opportunity to do so comes against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati ranks middle-of-the-pack against fantasy receivers this season, but its pass defense has been subpar overall and particularly vulnerable to production from the slot. The Bengals surrender the second-most fantasy points per game to slot receivers, where Bernard lines up nearly 50% of the time. Pittsburgh's receiver room remains thin due to injuries to Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), so Bernard should see plenty of playing time alongside DK Metcalf, even with Ben Skowronek (calf) back in the mix. Assuming the Steelers need to throw to keep pace with Cincinnati's high-powered passing attack, Bernard carries some upside into this matchup and is worth considering as a WR3 or flex option in most formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard's Volume Keeps Him in RB2 Conversation
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard went into the Week 9 bye after two monster performances of 28-plus fantasy points, rushing 46 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns over the past two weeks. He has also established himself as the clear engine of Tennessee's offense of late, averaging more than 21 carries per game over his past three outings. Pollard appeared on the injury report this week with a finger issue, but he practiced fully on Wednesday and Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday. The matchup is a much bigger concern. Jacksonville has surrendered just 714 rushing yards through eight games, fifth-fewest in the league, while allowing only 3.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns. Opposing running backs are averaging just 15.9 PPR points per game as an entire position group against the Jaguars, second-fewest in the NFL. Tennessee will also be without starting guard Peter Skoronski, which doesn't help an already inconsistent run-blocking unit. Pollard's workload and goal-line role keep him in the RB2 conversation, but fantasy managers should temper expectations after his Week 8 and 9 explosions.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: The Football Database
Terrance Ferguson Won't Return in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 8:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, as expected, according to Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated. Just when Ferguson was getting ready to return from Injured Reserve to play last weekend against the Washington Commanders from an ankle sprain, the 23-year-old second-year tight end injured his hamstring in practice last Friday and is expected to be sidelined another couple of weeks. The Rams have already opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR, though, and head coach Sean McVay acknowledged this week that Ferguson is now in danger of missing the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Rams receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) have all joined Ferguson on IR, so quarterback Matthew Stafford is lacking healthy bodies to throw the football to. With Ferguson still out in Week 10 against the Cardinals and Davis Allen (oblique) questionable, both tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson could reward savvy fantasy managers who stream them this weekend in a favorable matchup against Arizona. Ferguson's new injury makes him a lot harder to stash in fantasy leagues, with the possibility that he doesn't make it back in 2026. He is currently rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
DK Metcalf Has Boom-or-Bust Potential for Sunday Night Football
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:20 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf turned in two quiet performances before the team's Week 9 bye and will need to step up on the road in a crucial divisional showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road matchup for opposing wideouts this season, but the Bengals are allowing the 12th-most passing yards and over 28 points per game at home. Although Metcalf scored a touchdown when these teams last met in Week 3, he recorded just three receptions for 31 yards, while Roman Wilson (finger) outpaced him in targets and receiving yards. Of course, the Steelers will once again be without Wilson and fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Sunday night, leaving Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top targets at receiver. Cincinnati's offense is firing on all cylinders right now, which could force Pittsburgh to throw more in what projects to be a high-scoring affair. Metcalf is far from a reliable fantasy option at this point, but he still offers plenty of upside and should be viewed as a low-end WR2 or solid flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still A Must-Start In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 13, 2026, 8:16 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been one of the best bets in fantasy football this year. Through the first nine games of 2026, he is averaging 18.1 PPR points per game, leads the league in receptions (73), and has the third most targets (94). McBride, who already has a 28.6% target share, could be in line for more work with the recent season-ending injuries to Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (leg). In Week 10, McBride faces an uphill battle to match his usual success. Arizona will be hosting the Rams, who allow the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends and have given up just one tight end to the position thus far. Additionally, he will be catching passes from rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who will be facing down Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett (knee) in his NFL debut. Despite the challenges, McBride is still a must-start at tight end in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Cam Ward's Breakout Not Enough to Trust Against Jaguars
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 13, 2026, 8:15 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward enters Week 10 coming off easily his best performance of the season, and quite possibly his career, completing 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati before the bye. Ward also added a career-high 41 rushing yards, becoming the first Titans quarterback with 300 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in a game since Marcus Mariota in 2018. It was an encouraging step forward after an inconsistent first half of the season, but Ward is still averaging just 185 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and five interceptions through eight starts. Jacksonville presents a much tougher challenge than Cincinnati. The Jaguars have allowed only eight passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions, the third-best mark in the NFL, and also rank second in points allowed. They have been more vulnerable in terms of yardage, giving up 229 passing yards per game, but opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 13.9 fantasy points per game against them in standard scoring due to their ability to keep folks out of the end zone. Ward's encouraging performance before the bye gives him a tinge of upside, but this is not the matchup to chase last week's breakout. He remains a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats and should stay on the bench in standard one-quarterback leagues--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: CBS Sports
Darren Waller Is Tough to Start in Week 10
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:13 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller put together a fantastic performance as the overall TE1 in Week 9 against the Broncos, catching eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, the most targets he has drawn in a game since 2023. The three weeks prior to Week 9, Waller had only been targeted two times a game, so it is tough to project Waller to continue with such great involvement. However, the Panthers' Week 10 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, have allowed 16.4 fantasy points per game (seventh in the league) and five touchdowns in eight games to opposing tight ends. Waller has the opportunity to take advantage, similar to Week 9, of a soft defense matchup for tight ends. While it is not likely that Waller receives as many targets, he projects as a TE2, with upside for more if he can get into the end zone, as he has already done four times this year. Fantasy managers in tight end premium leagues can consider Waller in Week 10, but in standard leagues, Waller should probably remain on the bench unless in a pinch, as RotoBaller's TE20.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Colby Parkinson Cleared to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 8:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) practiced in full on Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 10 game on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Sports Illustrated's Blaine Grisak. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (illness) will also play, while Davis Allen (oblique) is questionable, and Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) remains on Injured Reserve. Additionally, receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe), Davante Adams (hamstring), and Jordan Whittington (back) are on IR, so Parkinson and Higbee will continue to see elevated roles in the passing attack as quarterback Matthew Stafford runs out of healthy bodies to throw the football to. Although Parkinson has only 18 catches on the season for 116 yards and one touchdown in seven games played, he will be on the tight end streaming radar in a good matchup with more targets coming his way. In his last three games, the 27-year-old has seen at least four targets and has 14 catches on 16 targets for 92 yards and his lone touchdown of the 2026 campaign. In fact, Parkinson's lone TD of the year came in the first meeting with the Cardinals, when he caught five of his six targets for 31 yards on Oct. 18. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 16 tight end for Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Blaine Grisak
Chuba Hubbard Positioned to Return to RB1 Numbers Versus the Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:11 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard came back down to Earth in Week 9 but still had a respectable RB14 finish after being the RB8 in Week 8. Hubbard's Week 9 finish is his second-worst this year, only beating out his Week 7 performance when he amounted to 11 touches, a complete blowout in which backfield mate Trevor Etienne handled his highest touch count of the year. Clearly, Hubbard has been off to a blazing start this year, and continues to be a reliable fantasy option, scoring 11.6 or more half-PPR points in seven of his eight games so far. He has made a difference both on the ground and through the air, with 15 receptions over the last three games. Hubbard should uphold his stellar reputation in Week 10, when the Panthers face off against a Saints defense that has been susceptible to the run, allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the fourth most in the league. Although they haven't given up any rushing touchdowns in the past two weeks, opposing offenses have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground against them this year. Hubbard is a must-start running back as RotoBaller's RB6.--Nathan Runyan
Source: StatMuse
Drew Lock a QB2 in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:09 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) is a QB2 in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are No. 31 against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy, but Lock is a bit too banged up to trust in fantasy right now. He was hobbling around the field in Week 9, and at one point, quarterback Jalen Milroe was warming up to replace him. Seattle figures to trust its defense and lean on an improving running game in Week 10 rather than rely on Lock's arm. Additionally, the Seahawks are facing quarterback Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start. No matter how well or poorly Seattle's offense plays, it should not be forced to air it out at a high rate considering the Raiders could struggle to score themselves. Lock will likely be good for a stat line similar to Week 9, in which he threw for 175 yards and a touchdown, but he is not a high-end streamer this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Working Into Big Role in Seattle
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet could be a solid flex play with RB2 upside in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Charbonnet's snap share jumped from 37% in Week 8 to 57% in Week 9. He received 18 opportunities and turned that into 86 total yards. It is only a matter of time before Charbonnet finds the end zone as well. Fellow running back Jadarian Price definitely factors into this backfield, but Charbonnet looks like he could be on his way to a big workload sooner rather than later. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing a whopping 132.1 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields. Charbonnet could be in for a big day in a game in which the Seahawks project to control the ball. Given that he already pushed for double-digit fantasy points in Week 9, Charbonnet is ripe for setting into fantasy lineups. He is ranked at No. 19, which is about where he should be heading into Week 10.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price an Intriguing Play in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price could be a low-end flex play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Price is clearly running behind Zach Charbonnet in Seattle's backfield. However, he is the more explosive back. Price only received nine carries to Charbonnet's 16 in Week 9, but Price also turned four targets into four receptions for 54 yards. Additionally, Price's snap share fell to 36% in Week 9. While that is not encouraging, Price was still a heavy part of the game plan with 13 opportunities. The Raiders are No. 29 against opposing running backs in fantasy, leaving room for both Charbonnet and Price to feast in Week 10. It is a risky play, but you could receive a solid double-digit fantasy outing from Price this week, which would be good enough for a flex player.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle Trending Up as Flex Option Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 8:05 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 and will return from a bye to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Although teammate Jaylen Warren has overshadowed him, Dowdle is averaging nearly 14 opportunities per game since returning from a toe injury that sidelined him from Weeks 3-5. He has also shown an ability to contribute in the passing game and in the red zone, boosting his fantasy value. This is a favorable matchup to target, as the Bengals allow the eighth-most rushing yards per game and the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs. It wouldn't be surprising to see Dowdle get even more touches coming out of the bye, putting him on the fantasy radar as a quality flex option this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Bryce Young an Intriguing Start in Week 10 Versus Saints
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 13, 2026, 8:05 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young rebounded in Week 9 in a matchup against the Broncos that was tough on paper, finishing as the QB6 after posting QB18 and QB24 finishes the previous two weeks. Young finished the day with 28 completions for 276 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his passing touchdown total to 17 on the year. This performance makes Young all the more intriguing in his Week 10 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, whose defense ranks 14th in fantasy points per game given up to opposing QBs and has allowed 255.6 passing yards per game. They have also allowed 18 or more fantasy points to QBs in three of their last four matchups. The Panthers' offensive line has been struggling with injuries, but it still enabled Young to perform well last week. The Saints' defense has a lower pressure rate than their Week 9 opponent, sitting at 19th in the league, which could once again give Young room to make plays. He is a borderline top-12 QB play this week and can be comfortably started as RotoBaller's QB13.--Nathan Runyan
Source: Fantasy Points Data Suite
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Set to Feast Once Again in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:02 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should have a big game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Smith-Njigba was held to just seven receptions for 51 yards in Week 9. Quarterback Drew Lock (elbow, oblique) was visibly banged up last week, and he only attempted 28 passes. However, JSN still received 10 targets; he was just unable to shake loose for anything down the field. Smith-Njigba should have no issues finding space to operate against a Raiders defense allowing 160.8 receiving yards to opposing wide receivers this season. Additionally, the Raiders are allowing 28.52 points to opposing wideouts in fantasy. Every wide receiver has a down game here and there, and Smith-Njigba has proven that his floor is still a double-digit fantasy day. Play JSN as you normally would in Week 10 and look for him to have another big week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Not a Fantasy Starter Despite Big Week 9
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (finger) is not on the starting radar in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Barner scored 15 fantasy points in Week 9 because he scored two touchdowns. However, one of those touchdowns came on the ground, which is a very unpredictable stat for a tight end. Barner's receiving volume remained low, as he only logged two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown. As long as Barner's volume remains that low, he will be extremely touchdown-dependent. Given the way Seattle utilizes Barner's skillset, he is a threat to score any time they enter the red zone, but with running back Zach Charbonnet back to full health, even those opportunities could wane. It is not advisable to chase the spike week. Instead, keep an eye on Barner's usage in the coming weeks to see if he receives an uptick. Otherwise, leave Barner on waivers.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks Defense a Great Play in Rookie QB's First Start
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 8:01 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST should be a high-end play in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders will roll out rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza for his first career start. Mendoza has very limited regular-season experience to this point. He has been learning behind Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but now he will not even have Cousins in his ear on the sideline. Seattle's defense has been more inconsistent in 2026 than it was in 2025, but expect head coach Mike Macdonald to trust his defensive backfield to make life hard on Mendoza. During the preseason, Mendoza struggled to read the field, resulting in a couple of head-scratching interceptions. Additionally, there should be plenty of chances for sacks in this game if the defensive backfield can force Mendoza to hold onto the ball too long. This is about as tough a matchup as any for a rookie quarterback, and you can take advantage if you have this defense on your roster. This unit will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams (stinger) again this week, but is otherwise fully healthy. They are easily a top-five option in Week 10.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers Should Have Plenty of Kicking Opportunities in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 7:59 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a solid option in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After finishing as the K1 in 2025, Myers has not enjoyed the same spike weeks he did a season ago. However, Seattle has an effective offense, and he is always a threat for a handful of kicks in a game. Myers has remained accurate as well, missing just two field goals and two extra points all season. Additionally, Las Vegas leads the league in points allowed per game at 29.8. Whether he is kicking field goals or extra points, Myers should provide a lot of fantasy value. Look for Seattle to move the ball up and down the field, putting Myers in position to score fantasy points all day long. He is a quality kicking option as a result.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed a Threat for a Deep Bomb in Week 10
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Nov 13, 2026, 7:57 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) will return to the lineup in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Shaheed had missed the previous two weeks due to the injury he suffered in Week 7. He is returning just in time for Seattle to play the No. 22 defense against wide receivers in fantasy. That is not to say that Shaheed will succeed, considering that he is WR83 on the season. However, Shaheed had carved out a bigger role in the three weeks leading up to his injury, and Seattle's staff has mentioned how his absence has affected the offense. Seattle is also looking for a wide receiver to step up alongside fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed will have an opportunity to do so this week. He could shake loose for a deep bomb or two, but do not expect major fireworks from Shaheed in Week 10. We need to see consistent volume for the 28-year-old before we can trust him in fantasy. However, he is a player to monitor this week in such a juicy matchup.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Poised for Another Big Game in Week 10
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Nov 13, 2026, 7:48 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is averaging 16 fantasy points per game this season and has a great opportunity to keep rolling in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati is allowing the eighth-most yards per carry to opposing backs and has surrendered consecutive 100-yard rushing performances over the past two weeks. Through nine weeks, teams haven't run the ball often against the Bengals, instead opting to keep pace with their high-powered offense. However, Pittsburgh has found success winning games behind its rushing attack, led by Warren and backfield mate Rico Dowdle. When Warren faced Cincinnati in Week 3, he exploded for 176 total yards on 20 touches. Even with Dowdle getting more involved in recent weeks, Warren has remained excellent for fantasy purposes and should be viewed as a must-start RB1 in this divisional matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller