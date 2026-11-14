Nov 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints defense generated five sacks in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The defense looked strong overall through the first three quarters, allowing just six points, but Cleveland ultimately broke through with a couple of chunk plays late in the game. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league in sacks per game (2.9) and features Chase Young (8.0, second in the league) and Carl Granderson (7.5, fourth) leading the pass rush. The Saints are hoping that pressure can generate more turnovers, as New Orleans ranks 20th in takeaways per game (1.13). They should be able to get to the quarterback again this week against a Panthers offense that has allowed 4.6 sacks and committed 2.6 turnovers per game over its last three contests. The New Orleans Saints defense comes in at DEF6 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.