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Eddy Pineiro A Solid Streaming Option Against Dallas

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Nov 14, 2026, 1:48 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts last week against the Raiders. Pineiro had missed a try in each of the previous two games and has four misses on the season. Pineiro also hit a 35-yard field goal in the game, which gave him enough to tie his second-highest fantasy score of 2026. Pineiro's production has been scaled back this season from last year, when he averaged 9.3 fantasy points per game. San Francisco's offense has been too efficient to afford Pineiro much in the way of field goal attempts, so he is earning his points after touchdowns are scored. San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys is expected to be another high-scoring affair, so Pineiro should be able to provide a handful of points off of PATs again, offering a safe floor for fantasy teams streaming kickers.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com Comments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:37 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle led the team with seven targets in last week's win over the Raiders. With injuries to Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) overlapping in the 49ers' last three games, Kittle's target share has climbed to 28% in that period. Kittle translated those opportunities into 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown, pushing his season-long production to 38-483-5. Evans remains out for Week 10, but Samuel is cleared to play, and the team will welcome the recently acquired Keenan Allen, which may cut into the volume that Kittle has seen over the last few weeks. Kittle will remain a priority target for Brock Purdy, and the tight end should be in store for a lucrative week against the Cowboys. In three career games against Dallas, Kittle has 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kittle is a must-start in Week 10 and is projected as a RotoBaller's overall TE1.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:27 AM ET

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson is an unlikely fantasy bounce-back candidate for the back half of the campaign due to his standing on the team's depth chart and a lopsided distribution of touches. Johnson has had an okay role in Buffalo's passing attack, picking up at least two receptions in each of his six games. That said, the 29-year-old has offered little more, logging just seven carries over that span and scoring fewer than nine fantasy points on four occasions. Meanwhile, 88% of the team's rush attempts are accounted for by backfield mate James Cook III and quarterback Josh Allen. Additionally, teammate Ray Davis gets some work here and there. If Johnson were Cook's sole backup, managers would have a case for holding him, and even potentially starting him in a pinch. As it stands, though, the eighth-year pro is better left as waiver-wire fodder.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ET

The New Orleans Saints defense generated five sacks in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The defense looked strong overall through the first three quarters, allowing just six points, but Cleveland ultimately broke through with a couple of chunk plays late in the game. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league in sacks per game (2.9) and features Chase Young (8.0, second in the league) and Carl Granderson (7.5, fourth) leading the pass rush. The Saints are hoping that pressure can generate more turnovers, as New Orleans ranks 20th in takeaways per game (1.13). They should be able to get to the quarterback again this week against a Panthers offense that has allowed 4.6 sacks and committed 2.6 turnovers per game over its last three contests. The New Orleans Saints defense comes in at DEF6 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:13 AM ET

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (hip) is too risky a play for fantasy managers while entrenched in a three-way committee on one of the league's worst offenses. 2026 has been a tough season for LA's attack. Many thought the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would lift the team to new heights. However, injuries and poor play overall have spelled disaster for the team as a whole. As for Mitchell's prospects, he's beginning to fall behind his committee mates in carries. Over their last four games, the 24-year-old's 19 totes trail both second-year pro Omarion Hampton (43) and Kimani Vidal (30). Mitchell still has a decent role in the passing game, notching at least three receptions in half of his eight outings. Still, LA appears to be shifting more of the backfield touches to Hampton and Vidal, and the team isn't scoring enough points to support multiple offensive weapons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:12 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf. In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose. Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
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Nov 14, 2026, 1:04 AM ET

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth converted three of four field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Smyth was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game after the team cut previous starter Daniel Carlson earlier in the week. His successful attempts came from 30, 27, and 48 yards, while his lone miss came from 52 yards out, moving him to 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards in his career. His performance was likely enough for the team to elevate him from the practice squad again this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed multiple field goals in four of eight contests and ranks right in the middle of the pack against opposing kickers. Assuming he is elevated, Smyth comes in at K12 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:59 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice to end the week and has no designation for Week 10 against the Cowboys. This will be Samuel's first game action since he strained his hamstring in Week 5. In his four healthy games this year, he averaged just 3.5 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game but also scored three touchdowns, elevating his fantasy production to 14.5 PPR points per game. Dallas has allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver in each of their last four games, and has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the position this season. Samuel's touchdown-heavy production makes him a gamble in fantasy, but with the highest projected point total on the Week 10 slate, another trip to the end zone wouldn't come as a surprise. He is a WR2/3 in Week 10 and is safe to start in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:56 AM ET

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor is losing steam in the team's pass attack as teammate Kenyon Sadiq has begun to command a larger share of snaps. Taylor missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury, but was largely the Jets' snap leader at the position week in and week out. In fact, the former LSU Tiger had a productive outing in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins, even with all of New York's pass-catching options available. Since then, however, Taylor's targets have dropped in each appearance, as Sadiq continues to increase his snap totals. Furthermore, the emergence of rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has made the passing tree even thinner on a team with the sixth-fewest plays per game (58.9). Taylor has at least been active in the red zone, tying for second amongst receivers with five opportunities in that area of the field. Still, he presents as little more than a touchdown-dependent asset. The 22-year-old is a soft hold in dynasty leagues, but is fading off the radar fast in redraft formats.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:53 AM ET

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded two catches on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's victory over the Browns. His 15-yard touchdown reception in overtime won the game for the Saints, marking his first trip to the end zone since Week 3. However, this was also the fourth straight game in which Johnson was held under 50 receiving yards, as he continues to split snaps with fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Oscar Delp. The Saints offense continues to get healthier, with rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson making his debut last week and running back Travis Etienne Jr. potentially returning from IR soon. Opportunities continue to diminish for Johnson, and despite all three of the Saints' tight ends seeing solid playing time, none are worth starting in fantasy at this point. Johnson comes in at TE18 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins was the team's leading receiver last week, making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Watkins was the primary beneficiary of the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the win over the Raiders and has maintained a 76% snap share in the 49ers' last three games. Evans will be out again in Week 10, but Samuel has been cleared to return for the upcoming meeting with the Cowboys. The 49ers also added veteran Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Watkins is likely to face a reduced role, but shouldn't disappear entirely, as Samuel may need time to ramp up and Allen may need some time to adjust to the 49ers' offense. Dallas has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2026, making it a good matchup for Watkins if only his playing time were more certain. He projects as a WR4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:42 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in two receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was season lows across the board for Vele, who had previously recorded at least three receptions and five targets in every game this season. The drop in production coincided with the debut of rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who saw just 18 snaps, but out-targeted Vele 5-4 and outgained him 30-17. Despite this, Vele continued to lead the receiving group in snap percentage, playing 93% of the team's offensive snaps. With Tyson's role set to increase as he gets fully healthy, Vele will likely continue to see his opportunities decrease. He profiles as a low-end WR5/6 and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:38 AM ET

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has not been a factor for fantasy thus far in 2026, and his immediate outlook becomes more challenging with a rookie quarterback set to man the helm. The Raiders announced that signal-caller Fernando Mendoza will handle first-string duties moving forward, as the team traded veteran Kirk Cousins back to the Vikings earlier this week. It's possible Nailor sees a bump in production with Mendoza in control, since the first-year pro's preferences and tendencies are still unknown. However, the 27-year-old hasn't commanded more than five targets, or recorded more than 38 receiving yards in a single contest despite operating as Las Vegas' clear-cut No. 2 wideout. It just so happened that a significant portion of Cousins' pass attempts (59%) went to the running backs and tight ends, leaving little meat on the bone for WRs not named Tre Tucker. With that game plan still a threat, owners can safely avoid Nailor's services for fantasy unless a considerable change is made in the coming weeks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:23 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded four receptions for 30 yards on five targets in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The rookie first-round pick was limited to just 18 snaps, as the Saints elected to ease him into game action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season. Head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps, which is encouraging news for both fantasy managers and Saints fans alike. His 27.7% target rate was an impressive mark, and he should become an increasingly viable fantasy option as he continues to see his workload increase. Tyson did not appear on the injury report at all this week and comes in at WR39 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Jeff Nowak
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:19 AM ET

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden once looked like a promising fantasy asset, but he isn't seeing enough consistent work to be a reliable option for managers. Gadsden burst onto the scene in the middle of the 2025 season, ripping off an impressive four-game stretch in which he amassed a 24/377/2 line with an outlandish 89% catch rate. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old's production fell off following an injury, and he hasn't been able to regain that form even in 2026. Granted, a host of other issues in the Chargers' team environment contribute to a lack of production in the passing game. Still, Gadsden isn't even the weekly snap leader at his position - an honor that goes to teammate Charlie Kolar. The former has been the more effective receiver of the duo by far, but it doesn't change the fact that he's been too spotty for fantasy. There's likely a point in which quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense turn it around. Until then, Gadsden can be left out of lineups, as an average of 2.4 receptions and 21.5 receiving yards per game won't get it done for fantasy.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. San Francisco's offense should be in a high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led the team with seven receptions on 12 targets for 98 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was the sixth time this season that the star wideout has drawn double-digit targets, and he currently ranks fifth among receivers in targets per game (10.4) and sixth in yards per game (91.8). Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson made his debut, albeit on a snap count, but had no impact on Olave's role in the offense. The volume should continue to be there, though Olave has scored just twice this season, limiting his overall fantasy ceiling. Despite the lack of touchdowns, he remains locked in as an every-week WR1 and comes in at WR8 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 14, 2026, 12:04 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gained 87 scrimmage yards on 20 touches last week and had two touchdowns. McCaffrey ran in one score and walked a reception into the end zone for the other, making it his seventh consecutive game with at least one touchdown. Through Week 9, McCaffrey is averaging 20.8 PPR points per game and has looked rejuvenated as a runner, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He should have another solid showing in Week 10 against the Cowboys. Dallas is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (112.8) to running backs and the fifth-most PPR points (26.5) to the position group. The matchup has the highest projected point total on this week's slate, and McCaffrey should play a prominent role in what should be a high-scoring affair. As usual, McCaffrey is projected as a top-5 option at running back and should be locked into lineups for Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:58 PM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed just six times for 32 yards and added three catches for another 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Kamara out-snapped fellow running back Audric Estime 37-35, though it was Estime who out-gained him 77-49 in total yards. Kamara's inefficient season continues, as he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on 6.7 attempts per game, both career lows. There may be additional mouths to feed in the backfield as well, as fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) logged a full practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to return from IR. With added competition, Kamara's fantasy value takes a significant hit. However, if Etienne Jr. does not suit up, Kamara would be a viable FLEX option against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:50 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had another productive game last weekend against the Raiders. Purdy threw for just 232 yards, but added 40 rushing yards and had three total touchdowns. Purdy finished Week 9 as the overall QB4, and it was his sixth top-12 finish in nine games. Purdy has been among the best quarterbacks in fantasy despite injuries to his receiving corps. Mike Evans (Achilles) will be out again in Week 10, but Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will return for his first action since Week 5. San Francisco bolstered their wide receiver depth at the trade deadline, adding veteran Keenan Allen from the Colts. Purdy should have another field day against the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is averaging 22.3 fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks and has given up 16 passing touchdowns to four interceptions so far. Purdy is projected for another QB1 finish and should be started everywhere.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Nov 13, 2026, 11:48 PM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime rushed 15 times for 72 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's win over the Browns. He added one catch on his lone target for another five yards. After being waived by Cleveland on Monday and claimed by New Orleans on Tuesday, Estime immediately stepped into the lead rushing role over fellow running back Alvin Kamara. He played 35 snaps, and his 46% touch rate easily led the team, ranking sixth among running backs who saw at least 30 snaps in Week 9. However, his large workload may be short-lived, as teammate Travis Etienne Jr. logged a full practice Friday and is officially questionable to return from IR this week. Estime was impressive enough to earn a role in the offense, but once Etienne returns, the backfield could become too crowded for him to remain fantasy-relevant. He ranks RB41 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, with significant upside if Etienne Jr. cannot suit up.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NewOrleansSaints.com
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