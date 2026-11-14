Caleb Douglas Brings Flex Appeal in Deep Leagues
Nov 14, 2026, 7:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has emerged as the team's top receiver since returning from a three-game absence with an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. He had two long touchdowns in his Week 7 return and then had four catches for 43 yards against the Patriots, followed by six catches for 70 yards against the Lions. He led the team with eight targets last week, while no other wide receiver had more than three targets. Douglas will be working with a new QB this week as Kyle McCord steps in to replace Malik Willis (core), who is on IR. The new passer definitely makes Douglas a higher risk, even in a favorable matchup against the Colts. His big-play potential and solid target volume make him still a fringe FLEX play in deep leagues, though, checking in as RotoBaller's No. 42 WR. He comes with a high ceiling but is also high risk with a new QB at the helm of an offense that was already a little shaky.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Washington Only a Deep League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:16 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington will be dealing with a new quarterback this week as Kyle McCord takes over for Malik Willis, who was placed on IR with a core injury. Washington and Willis worked well together, and Washington leads the team with 48 targets for the season. He has fallen behind Caleb Douglas a little bit in the last few weeks after Douglas returned from injury. Last week, Washington only had three targets and two catches for 21 yards against the Lions. He had a better week in Week 8 against the Patriots, when he scored his one touchdown of the season. He has yet to reach 70 receiving yards in any game, and with the uncertainty of a new QB in the mix as well, he is a very high-risk option for Week 10 against the Colts. Washington does have touchdown-dependent upside but should only be started in deep leagues. RotoBaller ranks him as the No. 46 WR this week, and he'll probably need to get back into the end zone to be a strong play.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kevin Coleman Jr. Possibly Lined Up for More Work
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 14, 2026, 7:00 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. could be set for a larger role against the Colts this week, since his teammate and fellow rookie Chris Bell is doubtful with a knee injury. If Bell is sidelined as expected, Coleman would move up to third on the depth chart for the Dolphins' Week 10 matchup with the Colts. Coleman showed some upside with three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 8, but he was held to zero catches in Week 9, although he did have a 16-yard run. Coleman has been the fourth receiver the last several weeks behind Bell, Malik Washington, and Caleb Douglas, but he'll move up the depth chart if Bell is out. Starting QB Malik Willis is also out this week due to a core injury, so Kyle McCord will be making his NFL debut against the Colts as well. The change at QB and uncertain role make him a high-risk play, but there is dynasty or deep league upside to consider since Coleman has flashed playmaking ability. He is the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 10 rankings, so he should not be starting for fantasy teams, even though he does have the potential to get some opportunities.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Risky Streaming Option In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 2:02 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers D/ST had another boom game last week against the Raiders. The 49ers recorded three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in their victory. It was their third game forcing multiple turnovers, but they have zero in four other games. It was also their second consecutive game (and, coincidentally, the fourth this season) where they failed to record a sack. In Week 10, San Francisco is facing the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that makes streaming the 49ers' D/ST a gamble. The Cowboys have given up seven sacks over their last two games and, last week, committed two turnovers. However, Dak Prescott has not thrown an interception since Week 6, and Dallas' offense has averaged 31.7 points in their last three games. Fantasy managers are better off avoiding San Francisco D/ST in what could be a high-scoring affair in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro A Solid Streaming Option Against Dallas
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:48 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts last week against the Raiders. Pineiro had missed a try in each of the previous two games and has four misses on the season. Pineiro also hit a 35-yard field goal in the game, which gave him enough to tie his second-highest fantasy score of 2026. Pineiro's production has been scaled back this season from last year, when he averaged 9.3 fantasy points per game. San Francisco's offense has been too efficient to afford Pineiro much in the way of field goal attempts, so he is earning his points after touchdowns are scored. San Francisco's Week 10 matchup against the Cowboys is expected to be another high-scoring affair, so Pineiro should be able to provide a handful of points off of PATs again, offering a safe floor for fantasy teams streaming kickers.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle Ready To Romp On Cowboys
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle led the team with seven targets in last week's win over the Raiders. With injuries to Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) overlapping in the 49ers' last three games, Kittle's target share has climbed to 28% in that period. Kittle translated those opportunities into 17 receptions for 215 yards and one touchdown, pushing his season-long production to 38-483-5. Evans remains out for Week 10, but Samuel is cleared to play, and the team will welcome the recently acquired Keenan Allen, which may cut into the volume that Kittle has seen over the last few weeks. Kittle will remain a priority target for Brock Purdy, and the tight end should be in store for a lucrative week against the Cowboys. In three career games against Dallas, Kittle has 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Kittle is a must-start in Week 10 and is projected as a RotoBaller's overall TE1.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Ty Johnson Buried in Buffalo's Backfield
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:27 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson is an unlikely fantasy bounce-back candidate for the back half of the campaign due to his standing on the team's depth chart and a lopsided distribution of touches. Johnson has had an okay role in Buffalo's passing attack, picking up at least two receptions in each of his six games. That said, the 29-year-old has offered little more, logging just seven carries over that span and scoring fewer than nine fantasy points on four occasions. Meanwhile, 88% of the team's rush attempts are accounted for by backfield mate James Cook III and quarterback Josh Allen. Additionally, teammate Ray Davis gets some work here and there. If Johnson were Cook's sole backup, managers would have a case for holding him, and even potentially starting him in a pinch. As it stands, though, the eighth-year pro is better left as waiver-wire fodder.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
New Orleans Saints Defense Looks to Turn Pass Rush Into More Takeaways Against Panthers
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 1:17 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints defense generated five sacks in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The defense looked strong overall through the first three quarters, allowing just six points, but Cleveland ultimately broke through with a couple of chunk plays late in the game. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league in sacks per game (2.9) and features Chase Young (8.0, second in the league) and Carl Granderson (7.5, fourth) leading the pass rush. The Saints are hoping that pressure can generate more turnovers, as New Orleans ranks 20th in takeaways per game (1.13). They should be able to get to the quarterback again this week against a Panthers offense that has allowed 4.6 sacks and committed 2.6 turnovers per game over its last three contests. The New Orleans Saints defense comes in at DEF6 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell Can't Be Trusted for Fantasy in Current Role
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 1:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (hip) is too risky a play for fantasy managers while entrenched in a three-way committee on one of the league's worst offenses. 2026 has been a tough season for LA's attack. Many thought the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would lift the team to new heights. However, injuries and poor play overall have spelled disaster for the team as a whole. As for Mitchell's prospects, he's beginning to fall behind his committee mates in carries. Over their last four games, the 24-year-old's 19 totes trail both second-year pro Omarion Hampton (43) and Kimani Vidal (30). Mitchell still has a decent role in the passing game, notching at least three receptions in half of his eight outings. Still, LA appears to be shifting more of the backfield touches to Hampton and Vidal, and the team isn't scoring enough points to support multiple offensive weapons.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Temper Expectations For Keenan Allen In 49ers Debut
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 1:12 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen will make his team debut on Sunday against the Cowboys after being acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. The veteran's arrival in San Francisco bolsters a wide receiver room that has been hit hard with injuries. On Sunday, Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will take the field for the first time since Week 5, but Mike Evans (Achilles) remains on the shelf. In comments to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, head coach Kyle Shanahan reined in expectations for Allen, indicating that the vet would need time to learn the 49ers' offense before he is turned loose. Even on a stunted snap count, Allen should fare better against Dallas' leaky defense in San Francisco's dynamic offense than he did last week with Indy. Last week, he faced Dallas in his final game with Indianapolis and caught four of his eight targets for 26 yards. Allen projects as a WR3/4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area
Charlie Smyth a Viable Kicker Option Against Carolina
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 1:04 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth converted three of four field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Week 9's victory over the Browns. Smyth was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game after the team cut previous starter Daniel Carlson earlier in the week. His successful attempts came from 30, 27, and 48 yards, while his lone miss came from 52 yards out, moving him to 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards in his career. His performance was likely enough for the team to elevate him from the practice squad again this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed multiple field goals in four of eight contests and ranks right in the middle of the pack against opposing kickers. Assuming he is elevated, Smyth comes in at K12 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Deebo Samuel Sr. Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) was a full participant in practice to end the week and has no designation for Week 10 against the Cowboys. This will be Samuel's first game action since he strained his hamstring in Week 5. In his four healthy games this year, he averaged just 3.5 receptions and 46.3 receiving yards per game but also scored three touchdowns, elevating his fantasy production to 14.5 PPR points per game. Dallas has allowed a touchdown to an opposing wide receiver in each of their last four games, and has given up the seventh-most receiving yards and fantasy points per game to the position this season. Samuel's touchdown-heavy production makes him a gamble in fantasy, but with the highest projected point total on the Week 10 slate, another trip to the end zone wouldn't come as a surprise. He is a WR2/3 in Week 10 and is safe to start in most leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mason Taylor's Target Volume Declining
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:56 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor is losing steam in the team's pass attack as teammate Kenyon Sadiq has begun to command a larger share of snaps. Taylor missed time earlier in the year with a thumb injury, but was largely the Jets' snap leader at the position week in and week out. In fact, the former LSU Tiger had a productive outing in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins, even with all of New York's pass-catching options available. Since then, however, Taylor's targets have dropped in each appearance, as Sadiq continues to increase his snap totals. Furthermore, the emergence of rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has made the passing tree even thinner on a team with the sixth-fewest plays per game (58.9). Taylor has at least been active in the red zone, tying for second amongst receivers with five opportunities in that area of the field. Still, he presents as little more than a touchdown-dependent asset. The 22-year-old is a soft hold in dynasty leagues, but is fading off the radar fast in redraft formats.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Juwan Johnson Becoming an Afterthought in Saints' Passing Game
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded two catches on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 9's victory over the Browns. His 15-yard touchdown reception in overtime won the game for the Saints, marking his first trip to the end zone since Week 3. However, this was also the fourth straight game in which Johnson was held under 50 receiving yards, as he continues to split snaps with fellow tight ends Noah Fant and Oscar Delp. The Saints offense continues to get healthier, with rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson making his debut last week and running back Travis Etienne Jr. potentially returning from IR soon. Opportunities continue to diminish for Johnson, and despite all three of the Saints' tight ends seeing solid playing time, none are worth starting in fantasy at this point. Johnson comes in at TE18 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Likely To Face Reduced Role In Week 10
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:45 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins was the team's leading receiver last week, making four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Watkins was the primary beneficiary of the absences of Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the win over the Raiders and has maintained a 76% snap share in the 49ers' last three games. Evans will be out again in Week 10, but Samuel has been cleared to return for the upcoming meeting with the Cowboys. The 49ers also added veteran Keenan Allen at the trade deadline. Watkins is likely to face a reduced role, but shouldn't disappear entirely, as Samuel may need time to ramp up and Allen may need some time to adjust to the 49ers' offense. Dallas has given up the seventh-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2026, making it a good matchup for Watkins if only his playing time were more certain. He projects as a WR4 in Week 10.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Devaughn Vele's Role Diminishing in Saints' Passing Attack
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:42 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele reeled in two receptions on four targets for 17 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was season lows across the board for Vele, who had previously recorded at least three receptions and five targets in every game this season. The drop in production coincided with the debut of rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who saw just 18 snaps, but out-targeted Vele 5-4 and outgained him 30-17. Despite this, Vele continued to lead the receiving group in snap percentage, playing 93% of the team's offensive snaps. With Tyson's role set to increase as he gets fully healthy, Vele will likely continue to see his opportunities decrease. He profiles as a low-end WR5/6 and comes in at WR54 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Jalen Nailor Falling Behind in Raiders' Receiving Hierarchy
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:38 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has not been a factor for fantasy thus far in 2026, and his immediate outlook becomes more challenging with a rookie quarterback set to man the helm. The Raiders announced that signal-caller Fernando Mendoza will handle first-string duties moving forward, as the team traded veteran Kirk Cousins back to the Vikings earlier this week. It's possible Nailor sees a bump in production with Mendoza in control, since the first-year pro's preferences and tendencies are still unknown. However, the 27-year-old hasn't commanded more than five targets, or recorded more than 38 receiving yards in a single contest despite operating as Las Vegas' clear-cut No. 2 wideout. It just so happened that a significant portion of Cousins' pass attempts (59%) went to the running backs and tight ends, leaving little meat on the bone for WRs not named Tre Tucker. With that game plan still a threat, owners can safely avoid Nailor's services for fantasy unless a considerable change is made in the coming weeks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jordyn Tyson's Workload to Increase in Week 10
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:23 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson recorded four receptions for 30 yards on five targets in Week 9's victory over the Browns. The rookie first-round pick was limited to just 18 snaps, as the Saints elected to ease him into game action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him to start the season. Head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps, which is encouraging news for both fantasy managers and Saints fans alike. His 27.7% target rate was an impressive mark, and he should become an increasingly viable fantasy option as he continues to see his workload increase. Tyson did not appear on the injury report at all this week and comes in at WR39 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Jeff Nowak
Oronde Gadsden a Fading Asset in LA's Pass Attack
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 14, 2026, 12:19 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden once looked like a promising fantasy asset, but he isn't seeing enough consistent work to be a reliable option for managers. Gadsden burst onto the scene in the middle of the 2025 season, ripping off an impressive four-game stretch in which he amassed a 24/377/2 line with an outlandish 89% catch rate. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old's production fell off following an injury, and he hasn't been able to regain that form even in 2026. Granted, a host of other issues in the Chargers' team environment contribute to a lack of production in the passing game. Still, Gadsden isn't even the weekly snap leader at his position - an honor that goes to teammate Charlie Kolar. The former has been the more effective receiver of the duo by far, but it doesn't change the fact that he's been too spotty for fantasy. There's likely a point in which quarterback Justin Herbert and the offense turn it around. Until then, Gadsden can be left out of lineups, as an average of 2.4 receptions and 21.5 receiving yards per game won't get it done for fantasy.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black A Deep-League Flex Candidate In Potential Shootout
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Nov 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black handled 11 carries for a season-high 70 yards last week against the Raiders, outgaining starter Christian McCaffrey on the ground. It was the second time in as many games that the rookie outgained CMC on the ground, and the fourth time overall. Black's 29.1% rush share in the 49ers' backfield is among the highest in the NFL among non-starting running backs, and he is making good use of his opportunities, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. San Francisco's offense should be in a high gear again in the Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Dallas has given up 129.7 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks and has allowed the fourth-most explosive runs this season. Black is projected as a back-end RB3 in Week 10 and can be started in deeper leagues.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Chris Olave Remains a Reliable Fantasy Option Ahead of Week 10
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave led the team with seven receptions on 12 targets for 98 yards in Week 9's victory over the Browns. It was the sixth time this season that the star wideout has drawn double-digit targets, and he currently ranks fifth among receivers in targets per game (10.4) and sixth in yards per game (91.8). Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson made his debut, albeit on a snap count, but had no impact on Olave's role in the offense. The volume should continue to be there, though Olave has scored just twice this season, limiting his overall fantasy ceiling. Despite the lack of touchdowns, he remains locked in as an every-week WR1 and comes in at WR8 in RotoBaller's rankings against a Panthers defense that ranks middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller