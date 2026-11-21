Adonai Mitchell Has Big-Play Flex Appeal in Week 11
Nov 21, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell turned his first catch against Buffalo into a 25-yard gain on third-and-three, taking a short throw from Geno Smith into field-goal range. He added two catches from Cade Klubnik in the fourth quarter, including a 20-yard completion down the left side. Mitchell finished with 59 yards and played 87% of the offensive snaps with Garrett Wilson back in the lineup. The Los Angeles Chargers have allowed 27 completions of at least 20 yards this season, including five of 40 or more. The Jets credit Mitchell with four catches on throws of at least 20 air yards this season. The Buffalo conversion showed he can turn a short throw into a long gain. With Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) out after missing Friday's practice, Mitchell has room to pick up more short and intermediate targets. He has caught 10 of 24 targets over his last three games, a stretch that included both 142 yards against Las Vegas and zero at Kansas City. RotoBaller's Week 11 WR29 is a flex for lineups that need big-play upside.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Garrett Wilson's Target Volume Keeps Him in the WR1 Tier for Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a concussion against Buffalo and played 67 of 71 offensive snaps, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. Geno Smith hit him for 33 yards in the second quarter, and Cade Klubnik found him for 29 in the third. Wilson drew five targets in the first half and nine in the second, staying involved through the quarterback changes. RotoBaller has him at WR10 for Week 11, with 13 catches for 189 yards on 26 targets over his last two appearances. The Los Angeles Chargers kept Baltimore's Zay Flowers from breaking a 20-yard gain on Monday, and he still finished with six catches for 74 yards. Wilson's catches and receiving yards alone were worth 14.3 PPR points against Las Vegas and 17.6 against Buffalo. Wilson has 50 catches for 633 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season, with three games of 100 yards or more. That production keeps him in lineups while New York works through its two-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Locked In as QB1 Against Giants
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 10:52 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is yet again an easy starting option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the New York Giants. The Giants rank 27th against quarterbacks in fantasy, and Lawrence is coming off arguably his best game of the season. In Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, he finished with a season-high 352 passing yards, three touchdowns, and added 27 rushing yards. Besides two interceptions, Jayden Daniels had a big outing of his own against the Giants in Week 10, putting up three passing touchdowns and 277 total yards. Another plus is the Giants defense, like the Titans defense, is considerably better against the run than the pass (9th against running backs in fantasy). Lawrence yet again has every weapon at his disposal, so there isn't much reason to believe the 27-year-old QB will struggle to finish as a QB1 in Week 11.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
Chicago Bears D/ST an Ascending Asset Down the Stretch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST is a top-end fantasy play for this weekend's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Bears defense has been solid overall for most of the campaign, but a trade for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons before their Week 8 game against Seattle has transformed the unit into one of the league's most imposing defenses. The team ranks seventh in rushing yards (91.1) and total yards (310.9) allowed per game, and eighth in points (20.4). Additionally, they've racked up 14 sacks over their last four games, as well as five turnovers - matching their total from the season's first five contests. This weekend, the Bears will square off against a Saints offensive line that's been ravaged by injuries, further boosting an already positive fantasy outlook. Owners can confidently fire up Chicago as one of Week 11's top plays, with RotoBaller's ranking of D/ST5.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kenny Gainwell is a Solid Streaming Option vs. Lions
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 10:50 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is currently rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues and has some streaming appeal in a Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. In 2026, Gainwell has rushed 63 times for 305 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and has 15 receptions (on 21 targets) for 121 yards (8.1 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. According to RotoBaller, Gainwell has tallied 56.1 total fantasy points and 6.2 fantasy points per game this season. While the lack of touchdowns limits his fantasy value, Gainwell gets his fair share of touches behind starter Bucky Irving. Gainwell has played at least 23 offensive snaps in seven out of nine games in 2026 thus far. The Lions allow just 90.4 rushing yards per game, but also give up 241.9 passing yards per game. Gainwell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 running back for Week 11.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam LaPorta May Face Uphill Battle for Production in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:47 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 36 catches for 415 yards and three touchdowns on 53 targets. After a strong start to the year, LaPorta's production has fallen off recently. Across four games since Detroit's Week 6 bye, the 25-year-old has hauled in just nine receptions for 99 yards and zero touchdowns on 16 targets. LaPorta's life won't get any easier in Week 11, as the Lions will square off against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). While LaPorta is a threat to go off in any given week, he's also liable to get lost in the shuffle of Detroit's talented group of pass-catchers. LaPorta projects as a low-end top-12 tight end for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Week 11 Flex Case Hinges on Early Carries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen carried six times for 34 yards before halftime against Buffalo, then handled just two more carries as the game got away from New York. Breece Hall had two carries in the first half, which ended with the Jets down by four. The Los Angeles Chargers enter Sunday averaging a league-low 16.0 points per game, so New York may be able to stick with its backfield rotation longer. Los Angeles has allowed just four runs of 20 or more yards this season, and Allen's longest run against Buffalo went for nine yards. The Chargers have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, including scores from the one- and two-yard lines by Derrick Henry on Monday despite holding him to 10 rushing yards. Allen has eight carries in each game since Hall returned and just three catches in that span. RotoBaller's Week 11 RB25 fits as a flex in deeper standard leagues, where a close game gives him a better chance to pick up carries without relying on receiving work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cairo Santos Back in Starting Lineups for Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:45 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is back in play as a solid fantasy asset for this week's meeting with the New Orleans Saints. Santos has had a few clunkers in 2026, but he's been mostly reliable and is attached to one of the league's better offenses. Through nine games, the 35-year-old has yet to miss an extra point (28-for-28) and is 15-of-19 on field-goal attempts. Three of Santos' four misses came over a three-game stretch from Weeks 5-7, though he's been perfect since. On Sunday, he'll get a solid matchup in New Orleans. The Saints' defense has allowed the fourth-most yards per game in the NFL (360.8), and the fifth-most points (26.2). Moreover, the unit has been solid in the red zone, so Santos may get a few chip-in opportunities if the offense stalls. As always, Chicago could limit his upside with their explosive attack, but owners can roll the veteran into their lineups as a strong option. He's RotoBaller's K8 for Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Breece Hall's Receiving Work Gives Him a Week 11 Edge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:44 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall caught four passes for 67 yards against Buffalo, gaining more through the air than he did on 11 carries. Geno Smith found him twice for 33 yards in the first half, and Cade Klubnik hit him for a 24-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Hall played 58% of the offensive snaps after logging 43% in his return against Kansas City the previous week. He drew four targets in both games and caught three of them at Kansas City. His receiving work matters against a Los Angeles Chargers front that held Baltimore to 16 rushing yards on Monday. Derrick Henry and Justice Hill combined for 10 catches in that game, with Hill's 25-yard catch on third-and-eight helping the Ravens get into field-goal range while trailing by 10. Hall accounted for 36 of his 41 rushing yards after halftime against Buffalo, even as his team fell further behind. That combination keeps RotoBaller's Week 11 RB16 in PPR lineups even if the Jets spend the second half chasing points again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Set to Start With Superflex Appeal in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) practiced in full Friday after being limited Thursday and listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated report. He carries no injury designation and will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards before leaving last week's loss to Buffalo. He threw for 165 yards at Kansas City the week before, and the Jets went without a touchdown in both games. RotoBaller ranks him QB20 for Week 11, putting him in play as a second quarterback in Superflex. Los Angeles gave up 340 passing yards to Jacoby Brissett on Monday, though he needed 49 attempts and threw no touchdowns. According to the Jets, Smith has completed 48% of his passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air, the sixth-best rate in the NFL. His last multi-touchdown game came in Week 8, when he threw for 290 yards against Las Vegas. Those downfield completions can lift his yardage even if New York keeps converting red-zone trips into touchdowns at its league-low rate of 37.9%.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Unlikely to See Heavy Target Volume in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:41 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has seen minimal involvement in his team's offense for most of 2026, recording 13 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets across nine games. The 24-year-old broke through for his first touchdown catch of the season in Week 10, but he still finished the game with just two catches for 19 yards. In Week 11, TeSlaa and the Lions have a tough matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). Detroit also has all its top pass-catchers healthy heading into Sunday, which may make it tough for TeSlaa to see a fantasy-relevant target share. Even in deeper league formats, TeSlaa profiles as a risky start for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Dealing With Painful Plantar-Fascia Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 10:37 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is dealing with a painful plantar-fascia injury, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury in addition to the foot issue, did not practice on Wednesday before logging limited sessions on Thursday and Friday ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Mayfield is officially listed as questionable entering Sunday's game in Detroit, and his availability is unclear. If Mayfield is unable to play, backup rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has started three games and played in five total contests in 2026, will start against the Lions.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
Kalif Raymond Sports Decent Upside in Favorable Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:36 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond is set for his typical tertiary role in the team's attack, but benefits from an excellent matchup with a vulnerable New Orleans Saints defense. Raymond saw a bit more work in Chicago's win over Tampa Bay before the bye week, recording more than four targets (seven) for the first time since Week 4. The veteran couldn't get much going (4/32) and has averaged a meager 2.2 receptions and 12.7 yards per appearance over the six-week frame. That said, he's on a high-profile offense and worth consideration for fantasy in a pinch. Raymond will have as good a chance as any to capitalize on his favorable situation in a strong spot with a struggling Saints defense. New Orleans has tightened up some of late, but also hasn't been tested in recent weeks. A Bears team with a week's rest under their belt should have no problem doing just that. The 32-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for the weekend's slate of action.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jameson Williams a Volatile WR2 Option in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:35 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 32 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns on 53 targets. The 25-year-old's production remains as volatile as ever, as he's recorded four games with at least 16 PPR fantasy points and five games with nine points or fewer. However, Williams' target volume has been relatively consistent lately, as he's seen at least six targets in three of his last four games. In Week 11, the Lions will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). While the Bucs have been good against the pass, they've been even better against the run, which could force the Lions to turn to the air early and often. Williams profiles as a boom/bust WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Trying to Find Rhythm
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore put forth another notable performance during what has been an up-and-down first season with his new team. In Week 10, Moore finished with four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, which was his third score of the season, and his third game this season in which he finished with 82 yards or more through the air and at least four receptions. The trouble for Moore is he has been inconsistent, with a few duds mixed in, coupled with a few injuries that have hampered his ability to make a steady impact on Buffalo's passing game. Moore faces a tricky matchup this week, with the Dolphins sitting at 1-8 despite performing admirably on the defensive side of the ball, particularly as of late. The Dolphins have limited three straight opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing, including last week when former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was held to just 108 yards passing and intercepted twice. Moore is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Dolphins.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai an RB3 in Return to Lineup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:30 AM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will return to the team for Sunday's home clash with the New Orleans Saints, projecting as a solid RB3/flex in a plus matchup. Monangai last saw the field in Week 4, when he trampled the Jets with a 30/146/2 line en route to a Bears win. However, he sustained thumb and toe injuries that forced him to miss all but one practice over the next five weeks. The New Jersey native is now designation-free and slated for an excellent spot against a sieve-like Saints run defense. New Orleans has been favorable across the board and is particularly fantasy-friendly toward running backs, allowing a league-high 13 rushing scores. There's obviously a bit of risk here, as Monangai could see a slight snap count in his first game back. Still, there are few better matchups to come back to, and the Bears' offense has been humming. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR RB27 after a long layoff.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown a High-End WR1 Option in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:28 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns on 91 targets. The 27-year-old busted out of a five-week touchdown drought in a big way in Week 10, hauling in 98 receiving yards and two TDs in Detroit's blowout win over the New England Patriots. St. Brown and the Lions now face a very difficult matchup in Week 11 against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that currently ranks first in the NFL in interceptions (16) and 11th in passing yards allowed per attempt (6.6). However, Tampa Bay has been even better against the run, which could force the Lions to turn to the air. St. Brown has been the clear number one option in the Detroit passing game all year long, so he could be a good bet to see double-digit targets for the seventh time this season in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Low Output by Devin Duvernay Makes Him a Poor Fantasy Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 21, 2026, 10:27 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Devin Duvernay should have opportunities against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 11 matchup, but his production has been low in 2026. The Cardinals lost both Michael Wilson (back) and Kendrick Bourne (leg) for the remainder of the 2026 season, and traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans earlier this season. While tight end Trey McBride dominates targets for the Cardinals, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil and Harrison Wallace III are the only other healthy wide receivers for Arizona right now. Still, Duvernay has drawn just seven targets, and recorded six receptions for 57 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and no touchdowns in 2026. He also returns kicks and punts for the Cardinals. Duvernay played just 10 offensive snaps in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Duvernay ranks as RotoBaller's No. 78 wide receiver for Week 11, and he is projected to score just 2.9 fantasy points. Duvernay, who is currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, is not a factor in fantasy football right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki a Running Back to Avoid in Tough Week 11 Matchup
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 21, 2026, 10:24 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a lingering ankle injury. Vaki has been able to play through the injury in each of the past two weeks, so he may be on track to do the same on Sunday. However, the 25-year-old is unlikely to see a significant workload as the Lions' RB2 behind star back Jahmyr Gibbs. Vaki also has a very difficult matchup against Tampa Bay, whose defense currently ranks second in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.4) and 1st in rushing touchdowns allowed (three). Vaki remains a worthy handcuff running back stash, but he should be avoided by fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Could Have Another Big Day
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 10:24 AM ETGoing up against a depleted Miami Dolphins defensive line, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III could feast in Week 11. The Dolphins have lost their top three defensive linemen due to injury over the past two weeks, which points to Cook delivering another solid performance. Cook is coming off a 157-yard performance against the Jets last week, during which he found the end zone for the eighth straight game. Cook now has nine rushing touchdowns on the season and is averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per carry. He is RotoBaller's 25th-ranked running back and is projected to score 17 fantasy points against a Dolphins defense that has allowed the 11th-worst rushing EPA per play (-0.04) in the league this season. Last week, Miami gave up 5.2 yards per carry to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze a Solid Week 11 Play
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 10:21 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is trending up ahead of this weekend's home game against the New Orleans Saints. The 24-year-old has spent most of 2026 living in the shadow of teammate Luther Burden III in the team's attack. However, Odunze has quietly been the WR35 in PPR leagues, with little outstanding production. Moreover, he and quarterback Caleb Williams have been big-play machines, as the duo has synced up for 15 completions of 20-plus yards - tied for the third-most such in the league. Unfortunately, the former ninth-overall pick doesn't appear to be a consistent, high-volume weapon, though that doesn't mean he isn't valuable to Chicago's offense or a useful fantasy option. For this week at least, he'll line up with a susceptible Saints pass defense as the Bears try for a fifth straight victory, fresh off a week of rest. Odunze will rank as RotoBaller's PPR WR22 for the outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN