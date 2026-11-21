Ladd McConkey Hard to Trust if Active Vs. Jets
Nov 21, 2026, 12:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable ahead of his team's Week 11 matchup against the New York Jets. McConkey was a limited participant all week in practice, leaving the door slightly open for him to play on Sunday. However, it's the same injury that kept him off the field last week in the Chargers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens. McConkey enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR WR45 in a tough matchup against the Jets. The Jets defense has allowed receivers close to 20% fewer fantasy points on average but has allowed the seventh-most receiving touchdowns this season. McConkey has been tough for managers to trust with his extensive injuries through the first 10 games this year. If McConkey plays, he should be left out of fantasy lineups in a negative matchup in Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
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Cameron Dicker Is an Intriguing Streaming Option in Week 11 vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers placekicker Cameron Dicker is coming off three straight games of double-digit fantasy points. It's the first time this season Dicker has sustained fantasy success and has been an appealing streaming option for managers. The 26-year-old made all three field goal attempts last week and hasn't missed one since Week 3. Dicker enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's K15 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed 30-plus fantasy points in three straight games and 26-plus points in five straight. If the Chargers offense gets going early, Dicker will be in position to have another successful fantasy performance.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST a Streamable Option in Week 11
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:35 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers D/ST have blipped onto streaming radar for the first time since the start of the season. The unit is coming off an 8-point fantasy outing, with two sacks and an interception, extending their streak to four straight games with an interception. The Chargers defense has been off fantasy radar most of the year, with inconsistent fantasy performances and the team starting 0-8. The Chargers D/ST enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's D/ST8 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets offense hasn't scored a touchdown in two straight weeks and has scored 12 points in each game. As a result, the Chargers D/ST is a worthy streaming option for managers in need of a D/ST in Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Oronde Gadsden Not a Streamable Tight End in Week 11
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden is coming off back-to-back dud performances after an encouraging Week 8 outing when he scored 10 fantasy points. The 23-year-old has scored 5.4 fantasy points combined over the last two weeks in his limited role. Gadsden enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR TE30 in a neutral matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been league average against fantasy tight ends but has allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns this season. However, Gadsden hasn't seen consistent volume in the Chargers offense to inspire confidence in starting him this week. Gadsden should be out of fantasy lineups and viewed as a TE3 going into Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Quentin Johnston Off the Flex Radar in Tough Matchup vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the year in the Chargers' Week 10 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Johnston finished with 1.6 fantasy points on one target and watched Tre' Harris steal the show with Ladd McConkey (back) out. McConkey is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup again after being a limited participant in practice all week. Johnston enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR WR57 in a tough matchup. The Jets defense has allowed receivers close to 20% fewer fantasy points on average but has allowed the seventh-most receiving touchdowns this season. Johnston hasn't given managers any confidence to start him this week, and he should continue to be out of lineups in all league formats.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Josh Jacobs Unlikely to Play on Wednesday vs. Rams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 12:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Saturday that he does not expect running back Josh Jacobs (finger) to play on Wednesday in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Eve in Los Angeles against the Rams, but he will have a chance to prove he can, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs recently underwent surgery on his broken right ring finger and has not played since the win over the New England Patriots on Nov. 8. The three-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in three games this year for the Packers because of his finger injury and a domestic-violence off-the-field issue that had him on the commissioner's exempt list. In his three games, Jacobs has 36 carries for 80 yards (2.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, adding 11 receptions on 13 targets for 68 yards and two more TDs as a receiver. In his absence, the Packers' backfield has been underwhelming in a timeshare that has included MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Jacobs' practice status coming out of the bye, but as of right now, it appears that he will miss a second straight game. If he is ruled out for next Wednesday, the 28-year-old's next chance to return to lead-back duties in Green Bay will come in Week 13 on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Despite his disappointing 2026 campaign, Jacobs should be rostered in all fantasy football leagues, and he could be a difference-maker in the postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Tre' Harris Hopes to Continue Mini Breakout Season in Tough Matchup vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:29 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris had a season-high 86 receiving yards and tied his season-high 13.6 fantasy points in his team's Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The 24-year-old made the most of his expanded role as the team's WR1 on Monday Night Football. Harris faces a similar situation heading into Sunday, with teammate Ladd McConkey (back) listed as questionable to play. McConkey was a limited participant all week in practice, leaving the door slightly open for him to play this week. As of now, Harris is RotoBaller's PPR WR46 in a mixed-bag matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed receivers close to 20% fewer fantasy points on average but has allowed the seventh-most receiving touchdowns this season. Managers should view Harris as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues that could see a slight fantasy bump if McConkey is ruled out.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Keaton Mitchell an RB4 Despite Intriguing Matchup vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell took a backseat in the Chargers' Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Mitchell had three carries for four yards and saw one target as Omarion Hampton stole the show on Monday Night Football. It's the least involved Mitchell has been in the offense since their Week 7 bye, as the Chargers could be shifting away from a three-man committee backfield. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Thursday he expects Hampton to be the "lead ball-carrier every week," according to Alex Insdorf. As a result, Mitchell enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR RB46 in an intriguing matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed running backs 20% more fantasy points on average and has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. However, Mitchell likely won't see enough volume to cash in on a plus matchup for managers. Mitchell should be out of fantasy lineups in casual leagues and viewed as an RB4 heading into Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Off Fantasy Radars in Week 11 vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:20 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal took a backseat in the Chargers' Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Vidal finished with two carries for zero yards as Omarion Hampton stole the show on Monday Night Football. The 25-year-old was uninvolved in the offense and saw his lowest snap percentage since Week 3. With Hampton's emergence, Vidal's fantasy value slides back to a handcuff running back at best. Vidal enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR RB40 in a plus matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed running backs 20% more fantasy points on average and has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. However, Vidal should be out of fantasy lineups in casual leagues for Week 11 due to his limited role within the Chargers offense.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton a Solid RB2 in Week 11 vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton finally produced as the fantasy running back everyone had hoped he would be last week. The young back turned 22 carries for a season-high 105 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. He finished Week 10 with 17.5 PPR points and was the RB13 in scoring. After the win, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said, "Generally, my expectation is that Omarion Hampton is our lead ball-carrier every week," according to Alex Insdorf. With that boost of confidence, Hampton hopes to ride this momentum the rest of the season. Hampton enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's PPR RB21 in an opportunistic matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has allowed running backs 20% more fantasy points on average and has allowed the fourth-most rushing touchdowns this season. In the four games Hampton has scored a touchdown, he's been a mid-tier RB2 averaging 14.7 points per game. The former first-round pick out of North Carolina can be fired up as an RB2 with a higher chance to find the end zone in Week 11.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert a Top-20 Fantasy Quarterback Option in Week 11 vs. Jets
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 21, 2026, 12:12 PM ETThe Los Angeles Chargers and their quarterback Justin Herbert finally got off the schneid last week with a 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Herbert had his best fantasy outing and finally cracked 15 fantasy points while finishing as the QB15. However, he needed his legs to get there, adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Herbert enters Week 11 as RotoBaller's QB16 in a neutral matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been league average against fantasy quarterbacks, but has allowed the seventh-most passing touchdowns and forced the fewest interceptions this year. Herbert and the Chargers are in a prime position to add a second straight win and find fantasy success. He should be viewed as a QB2 that can be plugged into superflex lineups.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST Solid With Intriguing Upside in Week 11
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams unit should once again be viewed among the top units in fantasy in Week 11 against the New York Giants. They take on J.J. McCarthy, who has had some ups and downs since taking over at quarterback for the Giants. He has taken 10 sacks and thrown two interceptions in four games, and has thrown only two touchdowns. He does offer some rushing ability, but not enough to scare the Jaguars defense. The unit is coming off a down week in what could've been a big week against the Tennessee Titans, where they allowed 23 points. However, the Jaguars D/ST has proven upside with multiple double-digit fantasy outings, with their best game being as recent as Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. On paper, the Jaguars D/ST has a chance for a huge game against the Giants, which should excite fantasy managers in Week 11.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller D/ST Rankings
Cam Little Top Kicker Against Giants After Two Huge Weeks
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:58 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little has been among the top fantasy kickers all season, but has gone up a level heading into Week 11 against the New York Giants. Across the last two weeks, he has hit a combined eight field goals and seven extra points, providing difference-making fantasy outputs for a kicker. The Jaguars offense has been great all season, currently ranking fourth in points per game. The Giants defense shouldn't scare them, meaning plenty of opportunities for Little to hit more long field goals. As long as his accuracy doesn't suddenly waver, he should remain the top fantasy kicker in the coming weeks given his proven kicking range. Fantasy managers should have sky-high expectations for Little in Week 11 against the Giants.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller K Rankings
Carnell Tate Likely to Play vs. Cowboys
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:54 AM ETTennessee Titans standout rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), who has been working his way back from a late-October shoulder injury that has kept him out of the team's last two games, is currently considered likely to return and play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, sources told Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The Titans have not made a final call, but Tate is currently trending in a positive direction. The 21-year-old upgraded to a full practice participant on Friday, paving the way for him to return for the first time since the loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25. Despite missing two games with his shoulder injury, Tate still leads the Titans with 413 receiving yards on 34 catches (51 targets) while scoring once in his first seven games in the NFL. His return will be good timing, with fellow receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) now out for the season. In an extremely favorable matchup against the Cowboys' porous pass defense, Tate should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups if he is officially active on Sunday in Dallas. Tate has seen at least five targets in all seven of his games with Tennessee to begin his career and will have high-end fantasy upside this weekend as long as he is not limited at all from a snap-count perspective.--Keith Hernandez
Source: CBS Sports - Matt Zenitz
Treylon Burks Back at Practice on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:45 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) is back at practice on Saturday after sitting out of Friday's session, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Burks also missed some practice time last week before suiting up in the Week 10 win over the division-rival New York Giants, when he played 61% of the offensive snaps and caught two of his three targets for 27 yards. He is dealing with a foot injury that has bothered him in recent weeks, but all signs point to him being active on Monday night in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals after he returned to the practice field on Saturday. The former first-rounder by the Tennessee Titans has underwhelmed since the Commanders lost Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending injury, although he did have a season-high 81 yards on three catches in the Nov. 1 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. In a game in which the Commanders will likely have to air the ball out to keep pace with the high-scoring Cincy offense, Burks will definitely have deep-league streaming appeal for his big-play ability. In seven games this year in his second season in D.C., Burks has caught 14 of his 25 targets for 260 yards (career-high 18.6 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will be looking to score for the first time since Oct. 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Bills Defense With a Chance to Flex Its Muscles
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:41 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense has been performing as one of the best units in football over the past few weeks while facing a string of backup quarterbacks. That run of lesser competition will continue in Week 11, when Buffalo takes on Miami Dolphins backup Kyle McCord. McCord performed adequately during a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, throwing for 209 yards passing on 17 of 32 completions. He also found the end zone on a rushing touchdown. He didn't turn the ball over, but Buffalo has been hunting the football lately, with nine takeaways over its last four games. The Bills are RotoBaller's second-ranked defense and are projected to score nine fantasy points against the Dolphins.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Not at Practice on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:38 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Saturday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. White popped up on the Week 11 injury report on Friday and was listed as a limited practice participant, putting his status in question for the team's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. If the 27-year-old does not return to the practice field on Saturday, he could be in danger of being ruled out entirely in Week 11. It would put Washington's backfield in a state of uncertainty, as it is still unclear if Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) will come off Injured Reserve to be available on Monday despite practicing in full on Friday. If White is unable to gain clearance to face the Bengals, veteran Austin Ekeler could be in line to lead the Commanders' RB corps in touches, even if Croskey-Merritt makes his way back. White, who was already trending down as an RB3/flex for fantasy managers going into this week, is now even harder to trust with an injury to boot. He saw a season-high-tying 11 carries for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over the division-rival New York Giants, and JCM's impending return will be a major hit to his rest-of-season fantasy value. White is currently RotoBaller's No. 28-ranked RB for Week 11 and has become more volatile given his uncertain health status.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Tyler Bass Remains a Solid Play
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:37 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has enjoyed a phenomenal run to start the season, as he remains perfect on field goal attempts to start the year. Bass is a flawless 20 of 20 on his kicks, and while he has missed a couple of extra-point attempts, his effort when trying for three points has been exquisite. Bass has made both of his attempts from 50-plus yards, and all three from 40-49 yards. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked kicker and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. The Dolphins have done a nice job limiting opponents on the scoreboard as of late, holding their last three foes to fewer than 25 points.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jakobi Meyers a Low-Ceiling Flex Option Against Giants
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 21, 2026, 11:34 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remains a decent-at-best fantasy starter heading into Week 11 against the New York Giants. The veteran receiver has only had one big game all season, which came in a rout against his former team back in Week 3. Despite having at least one red zone target each week since, Meyers has not caught a touchdown since that week, and only topped 65 receiving yards in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. In PPR leagues, he serves as a decent floor option, but in other league formats, he is barely a Flex option. The potency of the Jaguars' offense keeps Meyers in the fantasy relevance conversations, but he simply lacks the ceiling to be a consistently appealing starter. He failed to take advantage of the worst defense against receivers in fantasy last week and is likely to be outshined again by Parker Washington in Week 11 against the 12th-ranked Giants.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Dawson Knox Could Have Larger Role
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 21, 2026, 11:31 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox could take on a more significant role in the passing game when Buffalo takes on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11. Fellow Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as doubtful due to thumb/ankle injuries, while tight end Jackson Hawes is questionable due to a shoulder ailment. If neither player can suit up, that would leave Knox as the clear-cut top option at the position entering the matchup with Miami. After a successful 2025 season, Knox hasn't done much in the passing game this season, as he has totaled just 86 yards on 20 receptions while scoring one touchdown. He is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked tight end and is projected to score three fantasy points against the Dolphins.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield is "Good to Go" vs. Lions, Barring a Setback
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 11:28 AM ETBarring a setback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 11 game against the hosting Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Mayfield is expected to wear a special orthotic and new cleats to help him deal with a painful plantar-fascia injury that has him listed as questionable to play in Detroit. The 31-year-old veteran injured his foot late in the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and had the benefit of resting during the team's Week 10 bye. He did not practice on Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday before being labeled questionable for Week 11. Mayfield also missed three games earlier this year due to a dislocated right thumb. He is one of the toughest QBs in the league and is trending in the right direction this weekend, but that does not mean he will be a slam-dunk QB2 in superflex leagues, even in an excellent matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler has really struggled in six starts in 2026, completing only 60.6% of his pass attempts for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mayfield is ranked as the No. 19 fantasy QB this weekend, and his mobility will almost certainly be limited outside of the pocket if he plays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero