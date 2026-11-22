Baker Mayfield's Foot Steadily Improving
Nov 22, 2026, 6:20 PM ETFollowing the team's 31-21 loss to the hosting Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) noted that his foot "felt a lot better than it did at Chicago." Mayfield sustained a foot strain against the Bears back in Week 9, but the injury lingered, forcing him to log a DNP and two limited sessions throughout Week 11's prep. Mayfield ultimately played and was decent, tossing two scores. That he was able to finish the game bodes well for his status heading into Week 12. However, it's clear that the former first-overall pick is still bothered by the ailment. For what it's worth, he appeared to move around well on Sunday, though his status will be worth watching over the next week while the team prepares for a divisional clash with the Panthers on Monday night. As of now, all signs point to Mayfield suiting up for that contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Greg Auman
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Trevor Lawrence Suffers Cut on Throwing Hand
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 6:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a cut on his throwing hand during Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Giants, Ryan O'Halloran reported, citing the CBS broadcast. Lawrence completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards with one interception and rushed three times for seven yards in the first half. He was the only Jaguars quarterback to attempt a pass before halftime, when Jacksonville trailed 20-6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Saquon Barkley Thinks he'll be Ready for Thanksgiving Game
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 6:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (arm) told reporters that he "believes" he'll be good to go for Week 12's road matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, following an exit from the team's win against the Steelers on Sunday. Barkley rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Week 11's 19-16 victory, but he wasn't seen on the field again after a five-yard rush midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, backfield mate Will Shipley took the field to try to grind out the clock on the final drive before the team eventually turned to quarterback Joe Milton III to ice the game. Whatever the injury may be, it doesn't seem serious right now, though fantasy managers should monitor the situation over the next few days. If Barkley is forced to miss time, Shipley is expected to see a significant boost in touches.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Johnny McGonigal
Keaton Mitchell Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:59 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Jets with a knee injury, the team announced. Mitchell first left with a back injury in the opening quarter and came back with 13:34 left in the second, returning a kickoff 27 yards. He caught his only target for six yards and had no carries before his second exit. Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal have handled the Chargers' backfield carries, and Vidal also returned the team's first kickoff for 17 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Travis Kelce Reasserts His TE1 Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce strengthened his TE1 case with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He did all his damage before halftime, capping the opening drive with a third-down touchdown and getting behind the defense for his second score. Those were Kelce's first receiving touchdowns since Week 3. The bigger change for fantasy managers was how often Patrick Mahomes looked his way. Kelce led Kansas City in targets after drawing just two in Atlanta, where Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and Josh Downs caught one in his Chiefs debut. Downs and Rashee Rice both saw steady work against Arizona, a sign there's room for Kelce to get his usual targets alongside both receivers. Kelce remains a TE1 in 12-team PPR leagues for the Thanksgiving night trip to Buffalo. He has drawn at least five targets in every game since Week 4 except Atlanta, so his role in the passing game held up through most of the scoring drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Runs Well in Blowout Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II handled 11 carries for 69 yards in the team's 26-9 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also caught two passes for a loss of two yards (three targets). Gordon's highlight of the day was a 24-yard pickup in which he found a sliver of space to break through the line on a stretch play before rumbling over a defender or two downfield. It's another solid effort from the Oklahoma State product, though it won't make much of a dent for fantasy managers. Gordon is a talented runner who happens to find himself in one of the less-favorable environments for fantasy. He's been solid regardless, but is limited by low touchdown upside in the league's second-slowest offense in terms of pace of play. The second-year pro will now prepare for a divisional clash with the New York Jets next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf Could Face Suspension for Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf could be suspended for Friday's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos, according to Benjamin Allbright, who cited a league source. Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after drawing his second personal foul following a run-in with defensive back Cooper DeJean. He caught one of four targets for two yards. Allbright reported that the league considers Metcalf a repeat offender. Metcalf was previously ejected against the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, both with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL separately suspended him for two games last season after a confrontation with a fan in Detroit. With a decision pending, fantasy managers should have a replacement ready for Friday's 3 p.m. ET kickoff. Practice-squad call-up Max Hurleman caught Pittsburgh's only touchdown Sunday, and Germie Bernard matched him with six receptions. Bernard and Roman Wilson, who played Sunday after coming off injured reserve, could see more work if Metcalf misses Friday and Michael Pittman Jr. remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Benjamin Allbright
Jaylen Warren Leads Inefficient Ground Attack in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 5:33 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren totaled 28 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He added a single yard on 2-of-3 receiving. Warren and backfield mate Rico Dowdle combined for a rough 3.07 yards per tote against an Eagles defense that came in giving up the eighth-most yards on the ground per game. Alas, Pittsburgh went pass-heavy as quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempted 44 passes and actually finished with one more yard than Warren on the back of a 12-yard scramble. On the bright side, the 28-year-old again led Dowdle in carries, even if the latter did edge him out by two targets. Either way, it's a second subpar fantasy effort after Warren ripped off a run of elite production from Weeks 3-8. Unfortunately, with Dowdle back fully healthy, it appears that his days as a workhorse are over. He'll look for a more favorable game script in Week 12 against the Broncos.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka Is Harder to Trust as a Flex
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:18 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka finished with 3.8 PPR points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, catching two of five targets for 18 yards. Rookie Ted Hurst III led Tampa Bay with seven targets and caught both of Baker Mayfield's touchdown passes. Hurst had drawn one target in each of the previous three games. Egbuka had one catch for six yards through three quarters. Three of his five targets came in the fourth, including a 12-yard catch with Tampa Bay down 10 and two deep passes that fell incomplete. Egbuka has drawn five targets in each of his last two appearances after seeing 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. That Pittsburgh game yielded 48 yards, his highest receiving total across his last five appearances. His only double-digit PPR games in that span included a touchdown, a rushing score against the Dallas Cowboys and a receiving score against Pittsburgh. That makes Egbuka a risky flex in 12-team PPR leagues when the Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in Week 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Lands in Concussion Protocol
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 5:15 PM ETSheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 reports that Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (concussion) has entered concussion protocol, making his status for Week 12's road tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uncertain. Coker lay motionless on the field for a moment after a hard hit late in the game and was shortly escorted to the blue medical tent. It was good to see the 25-year-old produce after a goose egg in Week 10, although he'll now need to clear protocol before suiting up for the team's divisional bout. If Coker is forced to miss his second game in 2026, teammates Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie III figure to see a considerable uptick in snaps while mixing in behind Tetairoa McMillan. Coker's status is worth watching ahead of Carolina's Monday night matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Sheena Quick
DJ Moore Survives Injury Scare, Has Solid Performance vs. Dolphins
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 5:04 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore avoided a major injury and finished with a solid effort in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. Moore had to be helped off the field and exited to the locker room late in the second quarter with a suspected knee injury. He was questionable to return, saying postgame that he was concerned when his knee buckled on a drive when Josh Allen threw an interception. Moore returned to the game late and finished the day with eight catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, marking the third time in the last four games he found the end zone. He is RotoBaller's WR15 and a must-start across fantasy formats, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status to ensure he has avoided a major injury.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Cameron Wolfe via X.com
Luther Burden III's Week 11 Dud Exposes His Fantasy Floor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III finished with a season-low 3.3 PPR points in Sunday's 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. He caught two passes for 10 yards in the first quarter, and Caleb Williams' third and final pass intended for Burden was intercepted in the second. Burden's only offensive touch after halftime was a three-yard run on a direct snap. Williams threw just seven of his 23 passes in the second half as Chicago protected its lead, and no Bears pass catcher drew more than four targets. Burden is still a WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues, though another early Chicago lead could limit his targets again when the Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. In the two games before the bye, Burden drew 19 targets as Williams attempted 71 passes against the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He caught seven passes and scored in each of those games. His 130-yard outing against the New England Patriots the week before started a three-game touchdown streak that ended Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Clears Concussion Protocol After Scary End to Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:51 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (head) cleared concussion protocol after an injury scare late in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Henry fell backward and appeared to hit his head hard on a 15-yard touchdown run with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, and he went to the medical tent. The veteran back led Baltimore's ground game with 13 carries for 94 yards and added four catches on five targets for an additional 17 yards in Sunday's narrow loss. Henry has 185 carries for 699 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. He is a fantasy must-start, so managers should keep an eye on his health leading up to the Ravens' Week 12 road matchup against the Houston Texans.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Giana Han via X.com
Josh Jacobs Limited Sunday, Unlikely to Play Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 4:45 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was limited in Sunday's practice, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated that Jacobs remains unlikely to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 12 opener and would need to make significant progress over the next two days. The Packers are scheduled to issue game designations Tuesday. Jacobs did individual drills Saturday after undergoing surgery on his right ring finger on Nov. 13. He fractured the finger in Week 9 against New England and was listed as a nonparticipant on all three Week 10 injury reports before sitting out the loss to Minnesota. Kaleb Johnson led Green Bay's running backs in carries in both games, rushing 14 times for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. He took 10 of the backfield's 16 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota on just 14 offensive snaps. Chris Brooks played 26 snaps in that game, and MarShawn Lloyd played 13. If Jacobs sits again, Johnson's lead in carries gives him the strongest flex case of the three in 12-team leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Jordyn Tyson Doesn't Meet Fantasy Expectations in Week 11 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:36 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson had just one catch for six yards in a 21-13 Week 11 loss to the Chicago Bears. The rookie wasn't designated as active until just before Sunday's game because he was limited in practices during the week with a chest injury. There was still hype surrounding him following his breakout performance in Week 10, when he caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards. Instead, veteran wideout Chris Olave led the receiving room with 15 targets, catching nine of them for 102 yards. Tyson is WR19 in RotoBaller's position rankings, but his starting status for next week is now in question following his lackluster performance in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Keaton Mitchell Questionable to Return With Back Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Jets with a back injury, the team announced. He caught his only target from Justin Herbert for six yards with 7:21 left in the first quarter and was injured on the play. He had no carries or kickoff returns before leaving. Omarion Hampton ran four times for 16 yards on the opening drive, and Kimani Vidal added a two-yard carry after Mitchell left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Dak Prescott Takes High-End QB1 Form Into Thanksgiving
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 4:30 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 33 attempts in Sunday's 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans. He attempted 51 passes a week earlier, throwing for 343 yards and five touchdowns in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas led 27-9 at halftime against Tennessee, and Prescott added two touchdown passes and a two-yard touchdown scramble after the break. He finished with nine rushing yards and no turnovers, good for 35.9 fantasy points in standard four-point passing touchdown leagues. Prescott said his hand bent back during a hit and that he felt fine. The Titans entered Week 11 allowing a league-worst 266.9 passing yards per game. Prescott has now topped 300 passing yards in three straight games and accounted for multiple touchdowns in five straight. He remains a high-end QB1 in 12-team leagues for the Thanksgiving rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 234 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets Sunday. They also caught all three of Prescott's touchdown passes in the Week 7 win over Philadelphia, when he threw for 212 yards on 27 attempts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker's Status Questionable After Late Exit in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (undisclosed) headed to the medical tent at the end of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and his status ahead of Week 12 isn't clear yet. Coker took a hard hit late in the fourth quarter and walked off the field with his helmet off. The 25-year-old caught four of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 35-33 home victory, an improvement after he failed to post any stats in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints. Coker has dealt with minor injuries throughout the season, so fantasy managers should keep an eye out for updates or a diagnosis.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Joseph Person via X.com
Emmett Johnson Extends His Run as a Fill-In RB1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 4:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson handled 23 of the backfield's 29 carries in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He caught all four of his targets for 38 yards and has totaled 55 touches, 314 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in two starts with Kenneth Walker III (groin) sidelined. Walker missed all three practices last week before being ruled out. If he sits again on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills, Johnson remains an RB1 in 12-team PPR leagues. Johnson's workload will shrink when Walker returns, dropping him out of the RB1 tier. Walker had 39 carries to Johnson's seven over their last two games together. Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the first of those games, then went without a target against the New York Jets. His touchdown against the Jets came with Kansas City already up 16 points in the fourth quarter. That uneven receiving work makes him a boom-or-bust PPR flex once Walker is back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Flashes Fantasy Chops in Week 11 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lived up to his fantasy hype in Week 11 as he threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win against the Arizona Cardinals. That makes three in his last four games, and his second week in a row that he has thrown for over 300 yards. Mahomes connected with seven different targets in Sunday's lopsided win, hitting tight end Travis Kelce with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and connecting with Xavier Worthy on the third TD. The veteran is QB3 in RotoBaller's position ranking as his team now readies for what should be a high-scoring Thursday night battle against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry Being Evaluated for Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:04 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (head) has gone to the medical tent after a hard landing on a touchdown run in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran back appeared to hit the back of his head after running in the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Henry led the Ravens with 13 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown before he left the game. Justice Hill scored the only other rushing touchdown of the game, backing up Henry with six carries for 69 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jonas Shaffer via X.com