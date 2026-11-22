Jalen Coker's Status Questionable After Late Exit in Week 11
Nov 22, 2026, 4:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (undisclosed) headed to the medical tent at the end of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and his status ahead of Week 12 isn't clear yet. Coker took a hard hit late in the fourth quarter and walked off the field with his helmet off. The 25-year-old caught four of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 35-33 home victory, an improvement after he failed to post any stats in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints. Coker has dealt with minor injuries throughout the season, so fantasy managers should keep an eye out for updates or a diagnosis.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Joseph Person via X.com
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Emmett Johnson Extends His Run as a Fill-In RB1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 4:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson handled 23 of the backfield's 29 carries in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He caught all four of his targets for 38 yards and has totaled 55 touches, 314 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in two starts with Kenneth Walker III (groin) sidelined. Walker missed all three practices last week before being ruled out. If he sits again on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills, Johnson remains an RB1 in 12-team PPR leagues. Johnson's workload will shrink when Walker returns, dropping him out of the RB1 tier. Walker had 39 carries to Johnson's seven over their last two games together. Johnson caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the first of those games, then went without a target against the New York Jets. His touchdown against the Jets came with Kansas City already up 16 points in the fourth quarter. That uneven receiving work makes him a boom-or-bust PPR flex once Walker is back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Flashes Fantasy Chops in Week 11 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lived up to his fantasy hype in Week 11 as he threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win against the Arizona Cardinals. That makes three in his last four games, and his second week in a row that he has thrown for over 300 yards. Mahomes connected with seven different targets in Sunday's lopsided win, hitting tight end Travis Kelce with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and connecting with Xavier Worthy on the third TD. The veteran is QB3 in RotoBaller's position ranking as his team now readies for what should be a high-scoring Thursday night battle against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry Being Evaluated for Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 4:04 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (head) has gone to the medical tent after a hard landing on a touchdown run in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran back appeared to hit the back of his head after running in the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. Henry led the Ravens with 13 carries for 94 yards and one touchdown before he left the game. Justice Hill scored the only other rushing touchdown of the game, backing up Henry with six carries for 69 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jonas Shaffer via X.com
Noah Gray Questionable to Return for Chiefs
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 3:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game, the team announced. The injury occurred in the final minutes of the Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Gray had three catches for 21 yards before exiting Sunday's game. Fellow tight end Travis Kelce led all Chiefs with six catches on seven targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Chiefs via X.com
DK Metcalf Ejected Against Eagles for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 3:29 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Metcalf caught one of four targets for two yards before leaving. Officials had flagged him for unnecessary roughness earlier in the third quarter. The 15-yard penalty that led to his ejection came after an incomplete third-down pass to Germie Bernard with 4:58 left in the quarter. Bernard had six catches for 40 yards at that point, and Roman Wilson had three for 43, including a 33-yard catch on the same drive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Juwan Johnson Questionable to Return with Hamstring Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 3:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after being injured in the third quarter. Johnson didn't have a stat line at the time of his exit, having failed to catch his only target of the game up to that point. Wide receiver Chris Olave led the Saints' receiving room with five catches on 10 targets for 63 yards at the time of Johnson's exit. Devaughn Vele and Jordyn Tyson have also contributed to the air game in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Nowak via X.com
Juwan Johnson Heads to Injury Tent in Week 11
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 3:19 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (undisclosed) headed to the injury tent in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. It isn't clear whether he's been injured or will return to the game. Johnson hadn't posted a stat line yet when he went to the tent, failing to catch his only target. Chris Olave has been targeted the most in the Saints receiving corps in Week 11, while running back Alvin Kamara had the only receiving touchdown for New Orleans at the time Johnson went to the tent.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Nowak via X.com
Chris Bell Returns Against Bills After Chest Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 3:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (chest) returned on Miami's first drive of the third quarter in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins had listed him as questionable to return after he went down late in the second quarter. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin intercepted a Kyle McCord pass intended for Bell, who made the tackle and got up under his own power. Bell had no catches on three targets before leaving. Caleb Douglas had Miami's only first-half catch by a wide receiver and added a 16-yard reception on the Dolphins' first offensive play after halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bucky Irving Remains in Game After Injury Scare
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 22, 2026, 3:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is staying in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions following an injury scare. Irving was visibly in pain after taking a hard hit from Lions defensive back Brian Branch, but was able to jog off to the sideline under his own power. The 24-year-old was leading Tampa's ground game with 13 carries for 50 yards when he was knocked down. Kenneth Gainwell is also active in the Week 11 matchup, and quarterback Baker Mayfield has added three carries for 27 yards.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Pewter Report
Brock Bowers Inactive Against Broncos
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 3:04 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Bowers missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday before Las Vegas listed him as questionable. He hurt his ankle against Seattle last week and was ruled out after catching two passes for 18 yards. Michael Mayer is next on the depth chart and played 49 offensive snaps against Seattle. He caught nine passes for 55 yards while Bowers missed Weeks 1 and 2.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Bucky Irving Down on Field After Taking Hard Hit
Oh no. Bucky Irving just got lit up by Brian Branch and he remains down... lot of concern here.— PewterReport 🏴☠️ (@PewterReport) November 22, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 3:00 PM ET
Ladd McConkey Active Against Jets in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 2:53 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Jets, according to The Athletic's Noah Furtado. The Chargers listed him as questionable after he was limited in all three practices, including Friday. McConkey was active against Houston in Week 9 and sat out the entire game after back spasms surfaced in warmups. His last snaps came against the Rams in Week 8, when he caught four passes for 86 yards. With McConkey inactive Monday against Baltimore, Tre' Harris caught five of Justin Herbert's 12 completions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Noah Furtado
Chris Bell Questionable to Return With Chest Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 2:47 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Bell went down late in the second quarter after Damar Hamlin intercepted a Kyle McCord pass intended for him. Bell made the tackle on the play and got up under his own power. He had no catches on three targets before leaving. Caleb Douglas had the only catch by a Miami wide receiver in the first half, a 14-yard gain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
DJ Moore Returns Against Dolphins After Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 2:33 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (knee) returned to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Sal Capaccio. Moore went down on a Josh Allen interception late in the second quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return. Trainers helped him to the sideline. He went to the medical tent and later walked to the locker room under his own power. Moore caught five passes for 41 yards before leaving, including a four-yard pass from Allen for Buffalo's first touchdown of the game. He added an 18-yard reception after reentering.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
D.J. Moore Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
DJ Moore is questionable to return (knee)— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 22, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 2:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
D.J. Moore Going to Locker Room
DJ Moore hurt again. Right to the locker room.— Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) November 22, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 2:19 PM ET
Roschon Johnson Doubtful to Return Against Saints with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:59 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (ankle) is doubtful to return to the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints due to an ankle injury, the team announced. Johnson was injured in the first quarter and was carted off to Chicago's locker room after spending time in the blue medical tent. Johnson did not record any statistics before exiting the contest. Chicago's top-two running backs, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, are available for the Bears.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Chicago Bears Communications
Alex Highsmith Questionable to Return Vs. Eagles with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) is questionable to return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 with an ankle injury, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and ESPN. Pittsburgh senior director of communications Burt Lauten also announced Highsmith's injury and status. Highsmith left the game in the first quarter after it appeared that his ankle was rolled up while he was making a tackle. He already recorded two sacks against Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton III before exiting the contest.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike Garafolo - NFL Network/ESPN
Josh Jacobs Seen Practicing Again Sunday Ahead of Week 12 Vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was spotted practicing on Sunday ahead of the team's Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The Packers are on a bye week for Week 11 before the Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Jacobs returned to practice on Saturday, wearing a finger cast. However, Schneidman notes that Jacobs is not expected to play against the Rams. Jacobs suffered the injury to his right ring finger during a Week 9 victory over the New England Patriots. He had surgery on Nov. 13 and missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. If Jacobs is out against the Rams, his next chance to play will be Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6. With Jacobs out, the Packers will lean on Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Matt Schneidman - The Athletic
Will Shipley Active Against Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 12:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) is officially active for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the team. Shipley is back for the Eagles after being officially activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday. The 24-year-old should operate as the primary backup to starter Saquon Barkley, who has battled through back and hamstring injuries in recent weeks. The former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Clemson should only be considered a handcuff option in deeper fantasy football leagues as long as Barkley is healthy and active for the Eagles. Shipley had a limited role in the first five games of the 2026 season before landing on IR, carrying the football 20 times for 57 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding only five receptions for 31 yards on eight targets as a receiver out of the backfield. In his first game back this weekend in Philly, Shipley probably will not have a huge role as a change-of-pace option behind Barkley unless Barkley has a setback with his hamstring or back against Pittsburgh.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles