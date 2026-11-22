Chris Bell Questionable to Return With Chest Injury
Nov 22, 2026, 2:47 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Bell went down late in the second quarter after Damar Hamlin intercepted a Kyle McCord pass intended for him. Bell made the tackle on the play and got up under his own power. He had no catches on three targets before leaving. Caleb Douglas had the only catch by a Miami wide receiver in the first half, a 14-yard gain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
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Ladd McConkey Active vs. Jets
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (back) is active. Inactives vs. Jets: LB Daiyan Henley (knee) CB Tarheeb Still (ankle) WR Brenen Thompson (hamstring) G Alex Harkey WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith S Kendall Williamsonhttps://x.com/bynoahfurtado/status/2124588468752060456
Nov 22, 2026, 2:41 PM ET
DJ Moore Returns Against Dolphins After Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 2:33 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (knee) returned to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Sal Capaccio. Moore went down on a Josh Allen interception late in the second quarter and was initially listed as questionable to return. Trainers helped him to the sideline. He went to the medical tent and later walked to the locker room under his own power. Moore caught five passes for 41 yards before leaving, including a four-yard pass from Allen for Buffalo's first touchdown of the game. He added an 18-yard reception after reentering.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
D.J. Moore Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
DJ Moore is questionable to return (knee)— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 2:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
D.J. Moore Going to Locker Room
DJ Moore hurt again. Right to the locker room.— Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 2:19 PM ET
Roschon Johnson Doubtful to Return Against Saints with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:59 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (ankle) is doubtful to return to the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints due to an ankle injury, the team announced. Johnson was injured in the first quarter and was carted off to Chicago's locker room after spending time in the blue medical tent. Johnson did not record any statistics before exiting the contest. Chicago's top-two running backs, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, are available for the Bears.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Chicago Bears Communications
Alex Highsmith Questionable to Return Vs. Eagles with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:41 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) is questionable to return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 with an ankle injury, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network and ESPN. Pittsburgh senior director of communications Burt Lauten also announced Highsmith's injury and status. Highsmith left the game in the first quarter after it appeared that his ankle was rolled up while he was making a tackle. He already recorded two sacks against Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton III before exiting the contest.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike Garafolo - NFL Network/ESPN
Josh Jacobs Seen Practicing Again Sunday Ahead of Week 12 Vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 22, 2026, 1:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was spotted practicing on Sunday ahead of the team's Week 12 game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The Packers are on a bye week for Week 11 before the Thanksgiving Eve matchup. Jacobs returned to practice on Saturday, wearing a finger cast. However, Schneidman notes that Jacobs is not expected to play against the Rams. Jacobs suffered the injury to his right ring finger during a Week 9 victory over the New England Patriots. He had surgery on Nov. 13 and missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. If Jacobs is out against the Rams, his next chance to play will be Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 6. With Jacobs out, the Packers will lean on Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Matt Schneidman - The Athletic
Will Shipley Active Against Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 12:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) is officially active for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the team. Shipley is back for the Eagles after being officially activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday. The 24-year-old should operate as the primary backup to starter Saquon Barkley, who has battled through back and hamstring injuries in recent weeks. The former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Clemson should only be considered a handcuff option in deeper fantasy football leagues as long as Barkley is healthy and active for the Eagles. Shipley had a limited role in the first five games of the 2026 season before landing on IR, carrying the football 20 times for 57 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding only five receptions for 31 yards on eight targets as a receiver out of the backfield. In his first game back this weekend in Philly, Shipley probably will not have a huge role as a change-of-pace option behind Barkley unless Barkley has a setback with his hamstring or back against Pittsburgh.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Jacobs Will Have to Show a Lot of Progress to Play in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 12:07 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) resumed practicing with the team on Saturday, but he still has some boxes to check if he is going to return to action next Wednesday night on Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. "He did some individual work, but he's gonna have to show a lot of progress today and tomorrow to be available," head coach Matt LaFleur said. The 28-year-old missed the first six weeks of the 2026 campaign while on the commissioner's exempt list for a domestic-violence case, and he is now on the verge of missing another game after fracturing his finger in the Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. Jacobs is Green Bay's unquestioned lead back when active, but he might not return until a Week 13 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the New Orleans Saints. He has only 80 rushing yards on 36 carries in his three games this year, but Jacobs has found the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) and will be a must-start in fantasy football lineups whenever he returns. If Jacobs misses another game against L.A. next week, the Packers will continue to roll with a frustrating committee that includes MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks. Until further notice, it looks like Jacobs is fighting an uphill battle to play next Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Darren Waller Active for Panthers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 12:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight ends Darren Waller (knee) and Tommy Tremble (knee) are both officially active on Sunday for the Week 11 game at home against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Waller and Tremble both missed practice on Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, and now they are both ready to go against the Ravens. The 34-year-old Waller is the better TE2 fantasy football streamer this week with six teams on bye, but is not without risk as a boom/bust TE2 type. In his first year in Carolina, Waller has recorded 25 catches for 323 yards (12.9 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in nine games played. He blew up for a season-high 90 yards and his fourth touchdown on eight catches in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos before disappointing in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints with two catches on four targets for 24 yards. The Ravens' defense has allowed some big plays through the air this year, but they are around the middle of the pack through 10 weeks in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to the tight end position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Roman Wilson Expected to Play Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:54 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh activated Wilson from injured reserve Saturday after a four-game absence. Fellow receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve. Wilson practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday. The Steelers estimated full participation on Friday's walkthrough report and listed him as questionable. In the two games before he injured his hand against Indianapolis in Week 5, Wilson caught six passes for 134 yards and scored a touchdown in each game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Baker Mayfield Officially Active for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 11:54 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 11 contest on the road against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mayfield suffered a foot strain in the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears, but he was questionable to play this weekend despite having a bye in Week 10 to rest up. The 31-year-old was in a walking boot after the Week 9 contest, but he made enough progress in practice this week to be cleared to play against the Lions in Motown. Mayfield is officially dealing with a plantar-fascia injury, and he most likely will be dealing with some pain in Sunday's outing, making him an even riskier low-end QB2 in superflex leagues despite the strong matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler also missed three games earlier this season with a dislocated right thumb, and when he has been active in 2026, he has really struggled, completing only 60.6% of his pass attempts for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. The matchup against Detroit is a nice one, but it remains to be seen if a less-than-100% Mayfield can take advantage of it for fantasy managers who roll the dice on him in starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Travis Etienne Jr. Might be in Line for Heavier Workload
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. might have a heavier day in terms of workload now that Audric Estime has been ruled a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest on the road against the Chicago Bears, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. In his first game back from a hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Etienne played a season-low 33% of the offensive snaps in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, being outsnapped by Estime. He had only 11 touches for 34 yards in his return. The good news for fantasy managers is that the 27-year-old former Jacksonville Jaguars RB should have a higher fantasy ceiling this weekend in Chicago with more volume as he approaches RB2 status in his second game back. The Saints signed Etienne in free agency in March with the plan to use him as their lead back, although veteran Alvin Kamara is going to remain involved in passing situations. Etienne is still searching for his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign, having rushed for 142 yards on 38 carries while adding 14 receptions on 18 targets for 71 yards through the air in only four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Carnell Tate Officially Active Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:45 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. Tate practiced in full Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday and was listed as questionable. The rookie last played in Week 7, catching five passes for 69 yards against Cleveland before missing games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville. Tate still leads Tennessee with 413 receiving yards on 34 catches. He returns after the Titans placed Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who leads the team with 38 receptions, on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jim Wyatt
Audric Estime a Healthy Scratch Against Bears
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime is a healthy inactive for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. With Travis Etienne Jr. back from a hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Estime is now the odd man out of the Saints' backfield going forward, with veteran Alvin Kamara still in the mix as well. In last week's three-point loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, Estime saw a 43% snap share despite Etienne's return, but it appears that the Saints are ready to give Etienne a bigger workload in his second week back from injury. In his two games for New Orleans this year, Estime has 22 carries for 78 yards (3.5 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on his two targets for 10 receiving yards. Both Etienne and Kamara should have higher fantasy ceilings now that Estime is out of the picture this weekend in the Windy City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Bhayshul Tuten Expected to Lead Jaguars in Carries Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:38 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) is expected to handle most of the carries against the New York Giants in Week 11, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. Tuten was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to limited practice Friday. He has no game designation and played each of the past two games after missing practice time with the same issue. Tuten had 12 carries, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 10 against Baltimore in Week 9. Against Tennessee last week, Tuten ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 26 carries, while Rodriguez had four.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tracy Wolfson
Dalton Kincaid Ruled Out Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) will miss Sunday's Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Kincaid did not practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. Dawson Knox, who caught one of three targets for seven yards against the New York Jets last week, is next on Buffalo's depth chart. Fellow tight end Jackson Hawes (shoulder) was listed as questionable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Breece Hall's Week 11 Outlook Depends on Scoring Format
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:54 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall has scored 11.7 and 14.8 PPR points in his two games back from a quadriceps injury that cost him five games. Seven catches supplied 93 of his 195 scrimmage yards in that span, and he drew four targets in each game. That receiving work makes him a reasonable RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. RotoBaller ranks him RB16 for Week 11 in PPR. Hall had 26 carries over those two games, and Braelon Allen took eight in each, including six before halftime against Buffalo. Los Angeles held the Baltimore Ravens to 16 rushing yards on 15 attempts Monday, with Derrick Henry scoring twice from inside the three. New York has gone two games without a touchdown and ranks last in red-zone touchdown rate at 37.9%. Hall's only rushing touchdown this season came in the opener against the Tennessee Titans. With 8.7 and 10.8 points in standard scoring since his return, he's closer to a flex in that format.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Could Be Out Until Late in Regular Season
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:37 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could be sidelined until late in the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Maye fractured his right fibula on the opening drive of New England's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. ESPN reported that Maye is expected to avoid surgery and that tests showed no additional ligament damage. The Patriots are on their Week 11 bye and still list Maye on the active roster. Superflex managers should plan for a playoff replacement for Maye, who threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for three more through Week 10. Head coach Mike Vrabel named Tommy DeVito the Week 12 starter at the Los Angeles Chargers, with rookie Behren Morton as the backup. DeVito went 12-for-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief against Detroit. The Lions pressured him on 15 of 31 dropbacks, nearly matching the 48.3% pressure rate New England's quarterbacks have faced since Week 7. Seven of DeVito's drives ended in three-and-outs, and his lone scoring drive came in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Caleb Douglas Has Flex Appeal in Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after two limited sessions and has no game designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. RotoBaller ranks him WR33 for Week 11 in PPR, and he's a reasonable bye-week flex in 12-team leagues. Since returning in Week 7, Douglas has been targeted on nearly a quarter of his routes. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards against the Detroit Lions and drew eight more looks in Kyle McCord's first NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts. Douglas caught three of those passes, with gains of 38 and 22 yards accounting for 60 of his 71 yards. Buffalo allowed seven catches for 106 yards to Garrett Wilson last week, and the New York Jets finished with four field goals. The Bills enter Sunday having gone 33 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown. In a close lineup call, Douglas makes sense if you need upside at flex. Give the edge to a receiver with steadier catch totals if you need a higher PPR floor.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller