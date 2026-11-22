Bhayshul Tuten Sees Reduced Workload in Loss
Nov 22, 2026, 9:01 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (undisclosed) came into this game banged up, and it was clear that he wasn't fully healthy yet. Tuten briefly exited in the first quarter and was seen using the exercise bike on the sideline. He came into the game battling knee and ankle issues, so maybe he aggravated the injury. Tuten rushed the ball 10 times for 33 yards in the loss to the New York Giants. He also hauled in all three of his targets for 20 yards in the defeat. The 10 carries were a season-low for Tuten, so hopefully things will turn around for him against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Fantasy managers should check the injury report and see if Tuten misses any time with ankle or knee issues.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Mark Andrews Quickly Shows his Floor Again in Loss to Panthers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:59 PM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews was a popular waiver-wire pickup last week after he caught a season-high eight passes on eight targets for a season-high 82 yards in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in his first game working with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he quickly fell back to Earth in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Andrews caught only two of three targets for 14 yards in the 35-33 loss. Both tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas were involved, catching a combined three passes on five targets for 20 yards. The 31-year-old Andrews should have a higher fantasy ceiling with Brissett now under center, with both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the season, but Sunday's game in Carolina reminds us that Andrews' floor continues to be extremely damaging for fantasy managers willing to take the risk on him as a TE2 streamer. Andrews has not scored since the Oct. 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, and his big game against the Chargers last Monday night might end up being one of his outlier performances in 2026. He will be a risky, touchdown-dependent TE2 option for the Ravens' next game on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 29.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Jonah Coleman Skyrockets his Stock After Three-Touchdown Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 8:48 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman was a man who couldn't be kept out of the end zone on Sunday. The rookie back has been solid since returning in Week 7, but he was on another level this weekend. Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also added four receptions for 18 yards through the air. Both the carries and the yardage are career highs for Coleman. He has run away with the lead back role in Denver, and he should see a heavy workload every week going forward. Next week, he'll head into a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman should be treated as a borderline RB1 for the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty a Dual Threat in Week 11 Loss to Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:47 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had another banner day as a receiver, but he was also efficient on the ground in Sunday's 38-24 loss on the road to the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 11. Jeanty led the Raiders' backfield with 11 carries for 79 yards (7.2 yards per attempt) and also had five receptions on eight targets for a team-high 90 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. The 22-year-old former sixth overall pick's 79 rushing yards were his most this year, since he had 102 rushing yards in the season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. Jeanty came into Sunday's contest in the Mile High City with a 3.1 yards-per-carry average, which left a lot to be desired for the Raiders and fantasy managers. However, he has salvaged his RB2 fantasy value in his sophomore season by becoming a much bigger threat as a pass-catcher. His 90 receiving yards were easily a season high, and it came with star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) out. Jeanty should continue to be a big asset in PPR leagues as a pass-catcher, but his ceiling will be lowered if Bowers is able to return for the team's Sunday night contest in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns. On the negative side, Jeanty had only two more carries on Sunday in Denver than rookie running back Mike Washington Jr.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Adonai Mitchell Posts a Dud in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 8:31 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was an inconsistent fantasy option coming into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend. The hope was that Mitchell would bounce back against the Chargers' shaky secondary this weekend. That was not the case; Mitchell hauled in two of his three targets for 30 yards in the victory. The three targets are the fewest for Mitchell since the Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Mitchell will now head into a rematch against the Dolphins next weekend. Mitchell won't be an ideal play in fantasy leagues for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers is "Optimistic" About Returning Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 8:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) continues to make progress and is optimistic about his availability for the Sunday Night Football game in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers got some practice in earlier this week, but the Raiders did not feel he was ready to return to their loss in Week 11 to the division-rival Denver Broncos after injuring his ankle early in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In the 38-24 loss in Denver, running back Ashton Jeanty led the team in receiving again with five catches on eight targets for 90 yards and a touchdown, with receiver Jack Bech showing strong chemistry with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza again with eight catches on nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Michael Mayer was once again pretty quiet with Bowers inactive, catching one of four targets for just four yards. The 23-year-old Bowers was held to only 18 yards in Week 10 when he injured his ankle, but if he can return on Sunday night against Cleveland, he will be back in the mix as a must-start, high-end TE1 in fantasy, and he will give Mendoza a huge boost as he looks to slow the game down in just his third NFL start. Keep a close eye on Bowers' practice status next week as the Raiders prepare for the Browns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Bhayshul Tuten Limps Off Late Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:51 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (undisclosed) limped off the field late in Sunday's game against the New York Giants after he was injured on a tackle, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten had 10 carries for 33 yards and three catches for 20 yards before leaving. His return status is unconfirmed. Chris Rodriguez Jr., who took over when Tuten briefly left in the first quarter, is the most likely to pick up carries if Tuten stays out. Tuten has been battling an ankle/foot injury in the last couple of weeks, but it is unclear if his injury on Sunday is new or an aggravation. Either way, he is now up in the air to play in Week 12 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans in Week 12.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Justin Herbert in the Concussion Protocol
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:27 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol, according to Noah Furtado. Herbert played through the Chargers' final offensive snap in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, hitting Ladd McConkey for a six-yard touchdown with 2:01 left. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and added 32 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. The Chargers host the New England Patriots on Nov. 29. DJ Uiagalelei is next on the depth chart if Herbert can't play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Noah Furtado
Kyren Williams Limited Sunday, Expected to Play Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) was limited in Sunday's practice, according to Adam Caplan. Head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Williams was dealing with toe soreness and was expected to play Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. Williams was also limited Saturday after the Rams' Week 11 bye. Los Angeles is scheduled to issue its game designations Tuesday, a day before the Week 12 opener. Williams got the ball on the first four plays of the Week 10 win at Arizona and finished with 23 yards on 12 carries. Blake Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Corum also scored the go-ahead touchdown from the one-yard line in the previous week's seven-point win at Washington. Williams has 38 catches this season to Corum's 13, a receiving edge that keeps him in the RB2 mix in PPR leagues if active. Corum has a flex case on his current workload and would be in line to lead the backfield if Williams sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Caplan
Michael Mayer Back in After Back Injury
Michael Mayer is back in after suffering a back injury.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 23, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 7:20 PM ET
Michael Mayer Questionable With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
#LVvsDEN Injury Update: TE Michael Mayer (back) is questionable— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 7:19 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mike Evans Active Against Vikings After Missing Three Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is active for Sunday night's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It will be his first game since Oct. 19 against Washington. Evans was listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that the 49ers plan to be cautious with Evans' workload, with a strict snap count unlikely. Evans had 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games before his absence, giving him flex appeal in his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Barrows
Chuba Hubbard's Lead Role Keeps Him in RB2 Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 7:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard handled 27 of the backfield's 33 carries in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He ran for 120 yards, scored twice and added a two-point conversion. Trevor Etienne took the other six carries. Hubbard's longest run took Carolina inside the five early in the third quarter, and he finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown that put the Panthers back in front. Hubbard has now carried 27 times in back-to-back games. He went without a target Sunday after catching five passes against the New Orleans Saints. That receiving role could matter in the Week 12 rematch at Tampa Bay, where Hubbard projects as an RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues. He caught four passes in the first meeting as the Buccaneers pulled away and Carolina gave him only seven carries. Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced fully all week and was listed as questionable Friday before the Panthers kept him on injured reserve and ruled him out Saturday. Head coach Dave Canales cited Hubbard's workload Friday when discussing how Brooks might fit into the game-day lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jahmyr Gibbs Remains an Elite RB1 After Taking Over Late
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and added four catches for 20 yards. The Buccaneers had allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season entering Sunday and kept Gibbs out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. With Detroit up by three, Gibbs picked up a first down on a catch from Jared Goff and took every carry on the drive that ended with his one-yard touchdown. After the Lions got the ball back on downs, Gibbs broke his longest run of the afternoon to get Detroit inside the 10 and scored again from four yards out. Sione Vaki took the only carry by another Detroit running back. Gibbs remains an elite RB1 in 12-team PPR leagues for Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. He's had at least 20 carries in every game since the bye. That workload held up in Sunday's close game and in last week's blowout of New England, when he topped 250 scrimmage yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb Extends Elite WR1 Run in Record-Setting Win
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 6:36 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb broke Michael Irvin's franchise record with his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in Sunday's 51-30 win over the Tennessee Titans. Lamb reached the milestone in the first quarter and finished with 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. He caught every pass Dallas completed on its first drive of the second quarter, moving the Cowboys into the red zone and scoring on third down when Dak Prescott escaped pressure. Lamb has scored in three straight games and drawn double-digit targets in six straight. That stretch includes the road win over Indianapolis with George Pickens inactive and both games since Pickens returned. Lamb led Dallas in targets against Tennessee even with the Cowboys ahead by multiple scores for most of the game. That workload keeps him among the top WR1 options in 12-team PPR leagues for the Thanksgiving rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. He caught two touchdowns when Dallas visited Philadelphia in Week 7, including the score that put the Cowboys ahead for good.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield's Foot Steadily Improving
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 6:20 PM ETFollowing the team's 31-21 loss to the hosting Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) noted that his foot "felt a lot better than it did at Chicago." Mayfield sustained a foot strain against the Bears back in Week 9, but the injury lingered, forcing him to log a DNP and two limited sessions throughout Week 11's prep. Mayfield ultimately played and was decent, tossing two scores. That he was able to finish the game bodes well for his status heading into Week 12. However, it's clear that the former first-overall pick is still bothered by the ailment. For what it's worth, he appeared to move around well on Sunday, though his status will be worth watching over the next week while the team prepares for a divisional clash with the Panthers on Monday night. As of now, all signs point to Mayfield suiting up for that contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Greg Auman
Trevor Lawrence Suffers Cut on Throwing Hand
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 6:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a cut on his throwing hand during Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Giants, Ryan O'Halloran reported, citing the CBS broadcast. Lawrence completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards with one interception and rushed three times for seven yards in the first half. He was the only Jaguars quarterback to attempt a pass before halftime, when Jacksonville trailed 20-6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan O'Halloran
Saquon Barkley Thinks he'll be Ready for Thanksgiving Game
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 6:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (arm) told reporters that he "believes" he'll be good to go for Week 12's road matchup with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, following an exit from the team's win against the Steelers on Sunday. Barkley rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in Week 11's 19-16 victory, but he wasn't seen on the field again after a five-yard rush midway through the fourth quarter. Instead, backfield mate Will Shipley took the field to try to grind out the clock on the final drive before the team eventually turned to quarterback Joe Milton III to ice the game. Whatever the injury may be, it doesn't seem serious right now, though fantasy managers should monitor the situation over the next few days. If Barkley is forced to miss time, Shipley is expected to see a significant boost in touches.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Johnny McGonigal
Keaton Mitchell Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:59 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the New York Jets with a knee injury, the team announced. Mitchell first left with a back injury in the opening quarter and came back with 13:34 left in the second, returning a kickoff 27 yards. He caught his only target for six yards and had no carries before his second exit. Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal have handled the Chargers' backfield carries, and Vidal also returned the team's first kickoff for 17 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Travis Kelce Reasserts His TE1 Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 5:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce strengthened his TE1 case with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He did all his damage before halftime, capping the opening drive with a third-down touchdown and getting behind the defense for his second score. Those were Kelce's first receiving touchdowns since Week 3. The bigger change for fantasy managers was how often Patrick Mahomes looked his way. Kelce led Kansas City in targets after drawing just two in Atlanta, where Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and Josh Downs caught one in his Chiefs debut. Downs and Rashee Rice both saw steady work against Arizona, a sign there's room for Kelce to get his usual targets alongside both receivers. Kelce remains a TE1 in 12-team PPR leagues for the Thanksgiving night trip to Buffalo. He has drawn at least five targets in every game since Week 4 except Atlanta, so his role in the passing game held up through most of the scoring drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Runs Well in Blowout Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II handled 11 carries for 69 yards in the team's 26-9 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also caught two passes for a loss of two yards (three targets). Gordon's highlight of the day was a 24-yard pickup in which he found a sliver of space to break through the line on a stretch play before rumbling over a defender or two downfield. It's another solid effort from the Oklahoma State product, though it won't make much of a dent for fantasy managers. Gordon is a talented runner who happens to find himself in one of the less-favorable environments for fantasy. He's been solid regardless, but is limited by low touchdown upside in the league's second-slowest offense in terms of pace of play. The second-year pro will now prepare for a divisional clash with the New York Jets next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN