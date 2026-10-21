Jerry Jones "Frustrated," But Cowboys Unlikely to Sell
Oct 21, 2026, 2:37 PM ETDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "frustrated" and "disappointed" about the current state of the franchise, but it has not changed his interest in potentially improving the roster before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year," Jones said. When asked if there was a scenario where Dallas would be sellers at the deadline, Jones said, "No. No, I don't see that." The fact that the NFC East is so bad this year "gives me a lot of promise. I see opportunity." The Cowboys offense, expected to once again be one of the best in the league this year, has been bad in the last two losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, and their defense continues to be a liability. Despite the team's struggles, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team "absolutely" still believes in head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The good news for Dallas is that five of their next six opponents have losing records, so they could quickly jump to the top of the weak NFC East.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
More Recent News
T.J. Hockenson Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:02 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Hockenson entered the league's concussion protocol after injuring his head in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, but with the benefit of the Week 6 bye, the 29-year-old is back at practice and could have a good shot at playing this weekend against the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Fantasy managers looking to stream Hockenson in a favorable matchup need to keep a close eye on his status through Friday to see if he can clear the league's concussion protocol before the weekend. It is a good sign that he is practicing on Wednesday. Hockenson only had one catch for seven yards in Week 5 because of his head injury, but he caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins when receiver Justin Jefferson sat out with an injury. The two-time Pro Bowler has 23 catches on 27 targets for 202 yards and one touchdown in his first five games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jordan Mason Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The expectation has been that Mason will come off Injured Reserve this week to play in Week 7 against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, although it is not official just yet. The 27-year-old has missed the last four games after having surgery to fix a small fracture in his thumb. When he returns to Minnesota's backfield, he should take over lead-back duties as the Vikings look to take some of the heavy load off of Aaron Jones Sr. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, Jones saw 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game. Mason is currently rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues, but that number should be rising once it is officially announced that he will return for Week 7 action. With a potentially lighter workload as the Vikings work Mason back into the fold, he is trending as more of an RB3/flex if he is active against the Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jawhar Jordan Placed on Practice Squad Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETThe Houston Texans placed running back Jawhar Jordan (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Jordan, who had a touchdown run in the Week 6 win in London against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, will now be required to miss at least the next four games. David Montgomery (groin) missed the Week 6 win and could very well miss a second straight game this weekend against the visiting New York Giants in Week 7, so the Texans could be down to Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, and Deuce Vaughn, who is currently on the practice squad. Jordan was active for the first time for the Texans this past weekend overseas with Montgomery inactive, and he had six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target in the passing game for seven yards. Jordan no longer has much fantasy value in even the deepest of leagues now that he will miss at least four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Still Sidelined at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:29 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) remains sidelined for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Additionally, the Texans placed Jawhar Jordan (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list, leaving Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, and Deuce Vaughn (practice squad) as the remaining healthy RBs. Montgomery did not practice at all last week before being inactive for the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He should be considered week-to-week for now, and his DNP on Wednesday is not a great start for his availability for a Week 7 game this Sunday against the visiting New York Giants. Whenever Monty returns to the Texans' backfield, he could see less work alongside Marks after underwhelming before getting hurt. The 29-year-old has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on 52 rushing attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his first five games. As of right now, fantasy managers should be preparing to be without Montgomery for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:26 PM ETWhen asked if two full practices are enough to get running back Josh Jacobs ready to play in Week 7 against the division-rival Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday, "We'll see. We'll work through it," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Jacobs was removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and has returned to practice with the team after missing the first six weeks of the season due to off-the-field issues. He is expected to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday against the Lions, but the Packers are holding off on making any official announcements and want to see how Jacobs looks on the practice field this week. Green Bay is doing a jog-through workout on Wednesday because they are coming off a Sunday night game and also have a Thursday game next week. Jacobs needs to be rostered in all fantasy football leagues now that he is on the verge of a return, but he is not a lock to play this weekend, and if he does play, he could be somewhat limited as he gets his conditioning back. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson were unable to do much to begin the year in the Packers' backfield with Jacobs out, and they will now be dropped in most leagues with Jacobs back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Brian Thomas Jr. Unplayable After Back-to-Back Catchless Outings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:59 PM ETSeeing two targets in the team's Week 6 loss to the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was held without a catch for the second straight week. He regularly left the field in favor of sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron and two-way star Travis Hunter, who played a season-high nine offensive snaps and finished the game with 59 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Thomas, who has disappointed mightily since a 1,282-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season, but as long as he remains with the Jaguars, he has become unplayable for fantasy. After opening the year with back-to-back 40-yard outings, Thomas has made only three catches for 25 yards since Week 3 and has fallen all the way to WR90 on the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was held without a single touch in the team's Week 6 loss to the Saints, but on the first practice rep of the week, with a new starting quarterback under center, it was the second-year running back who was given the handoff. After coming on in relief of an inefficient Jameis Winston, former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was named the Giants' starter for a Week 7 matchup with the Texans, and seemingly past the unofficial punishment for his early-season fumbling issues, Skattebo appears poised to rejoin him with the first-team offense. Skattebo had averaged 18.2 opportunities per game through Week 5, and following the release of veteran Najee Harris, he should again see enough volume on Sunday to make him a viable flex option.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pat Leonard
Bo Nix Little More Than a Desperation Play Despite Advantageous Matchup
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:37 PM ETThe Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, and despite the Cardinals giving up the fourth-most fantasy points above expectation to the position, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix remains virtually unplayable in almost all formats. Nix's 6.3-yard average depth of target ranks 36th of 38 qualified quarterbacks in 2026. He has topped 215 passing yards only once in his six starts while providing almost nothing on the ground. In 2025, Nix added 3.4 fantasy points per game with his legs, but after an offseason spent rehabbing the fractured ankle he sustained in a playoff win over the Bills, that number has dropped to -0.4 points per game when factoring in his league-leading six fumbles. Despite the favorable matchup, the third-year quarterback is RotoBaller's QB18 in a week with four NFL teams on bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is out for the year after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, is going to require blood thinners for at least three months and potentially up to six, according to ex-NFL doctor David J. Chao. While he will be unable to play as long as he's on blood thinners, Chao emphasized that despite the frightening diagnosis, Hurts should be fine long-term and is not facing a career-threatening situation. Now 28 years old and in his seventh professional season, Hurts' contract runs through the 2028 season after signing a five-year extension in 2023.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Dr. David J. Chao
Courtland Sutton Continues to Slip in Rest-of-Season Rankings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:13 PM ETDespite decent usage early in the year, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has topped 25 receiving yards only once, and he's now seen just three targets in back-to-back games. With the Broncos offense struggling through six weeks, Sutton ranks as the fantasy WR78, and the red-zone opportunities that have elevated his value in recent years have all but dried up. This year, he's seen only five red zone targets and has come down with only two catches and one touchdown. Heading into what should be a favorable Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44 and best left on the bench wherever possible.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 1:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. It is not the start to the week that fantasy managers were hoping for after Rice missed the Week 6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but Reid did say that Rice is making progress. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Rice's practice status through Friday as the team prepares for a Sunday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Week 4 win against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders (the Chiefs had a bye in Week 5). Fellow wideout Xavier Worthy benefited from Rice's absence against the Chargers, catching all seven of his targets for a season-high 73 yards in the 22-6 win. Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce would both have higher ceilings again this weekend in Seattle if Rice misses a second consecutive game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 1:02 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is missing from practice on Wednesday and has not practiced with the team since Oct. 4, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Jackson will be in danger of missing a third straight game in Week 7 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals if he cannot return to the practice field on Thursday or Friday. Head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson could practice this week and return to face the Bengals, but the team also said the same thing last week before the 29-year-old former MVP missed a second straight game in the loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Jackson sprained his left ankle in the win over the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 4, and the Ravens are being extra cautious with his recovery. Jackson is a must-start in all fantasy leagues whenever he is active, but backup Tyler Huntley could be in play for a third straight week as a QB2 streamer in superflex leagues in what could be a shootout at home against the Bengals this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is throwing with a glove on his injured right hand in practice on Wednesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As expected, Mayfield is back at practice on Wednesday, although the Buccaneers have not decided whether he will return this weekend to face the division-rival Carolina Panthers on the road. The 31-year-old veteran has not played since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand on Sept. 27. Head coach Todd Bowles said that the team is planning for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make another start against the Panthers, but Mayfield could have something to say about that if he looks good during practices through Friday. If Mayfield makes his return after a three-game absence to face Carolina, he will be an even riskier low-end QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues. The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the first three games of the year before he injured his thumb in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Braelon Allen to Continue to See Touches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:46 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen has served as the team's starting running back for each of the last three weeks with Breece Hall (quadriceps) out with an injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday that Allen "is going to get touches, too," when Hall returns to action, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall is the Jets' clear starter when he is healthy -- he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 -- but the 22-year-old Allen has earned a bigger workload, even when Hall is back. The former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Wisconsin has 74 carries on the year for 314 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine catches for 45 yards on 13 targets in six games. In his three starts, Allen has stepped up for New York's offense, carrying the ball 55 times for 253 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding five catches for 34 yards. Hall is not practicing on Wednesday, so Allen could be set up for a fourth straight start this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, who have yet to win a game this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Adonai Mitchell to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell missed a fourth straight game in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots due to a finger/hand injury that required a small procedure. The 24-year-old had a clear path to the team's WR2 role behind Garrett Wilson early in the year before he suffered his finger/hand injury. New York's WR picture has changed a bit since then, as rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. returned from the IR last weekend to go over 100 yards receiving with a touchdown. It is good to see Mitchell returning to practice, but it does not guarantee that he will be active this Sunday at home against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. When the former second-rounder from Texas rejoins the game-day roster, he will definitely face more competition for targets from Wilson and Cooper. In the first two games of the 2026 season, Mitchell caught nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards without a score. He is becoming hard to roster in 12-team formats after Cooper's triumphant return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. It is not a good start to the week for Hall, who has missed the team's last three games due to a quad injury. The 25-year-old still has two days left to return to the practice field, but right now, he is firmly up in the air to play this Sunday at home against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Braelon Allen has taken over as the Jets' primary running back with Hall sidelined, and he could once again be a strong RB2 play in Week 7 against the winless Dolphins if Hall is forced to miss a fourth straight contest. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Iowa State has been a big disappointment so far in 2026 for fantasy managers after he had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025 in his fourth year in the Big Apple. Through three games so far this year, Hall has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries (3.2 yards per attempt) while catching all 10 of his targets for 102 yards through the air. Check back later this week for an update on Hall's Week 7 availability.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Browns Optimistic That Dylan Sampson Will Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:28 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he is optimistic that running back Dylan Sampson (knee) will be able to come off Injured Reserve and play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Sampson injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been on IR since, but the 22-year-old appears to be closing in on his return. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is also trending in the right direction to play this weekend against the Titans after he was inactive in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Sampson will be a waiver-wire target in deeper fantasy leagues or for managers who are desperate for RB depth, but he is expected to return to a complementary role behind Judkins. The former fourth-rounder in 2025 from Tennessee did not have a single touch before getting injured in Week 1, and he had 175 rushing yards on 65 carries (2.7 yards per attempt) with 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver in 15 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:23 PM ETCleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said he is optimistic that running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will be able to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins did not play in the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens due to an ankle injury, but he appears to be making progress and could return this weekend to face the one-win Titans. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. Without Judkins against Baltimore, Jaleel McLaughlin was the team's lead back, although backup Audric Estime is the one who found the end zone on the ground. Judkins should return to RB2 territory in fantasy if he returns against Tennessee, although the impending return of Dylan Sampson (knee) from Injured Reserve is not great news for Judkins' overall upside. The second-year back from Ohio State is Cleveland's clear lead back, but he has not been efficient in his first five games, averaging 3.0 yards per carry on 73 rushing attempts for 221 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:17 PM ETThe New York Giants plan to start quarterback J.J. McCarthy on Sunday against the Houston Texans in Week 7, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. McCarthy took over for veteran QB Jameis Winston on Sunday in the Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and immediately threw an interception, but overall he did some good things and made things interesting to close out the second half. The 23-year-old went 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It was enough to convince the Giants' coaching staff that McCarthy deserves to start this weekend in Houston. There is no guarantee that the former 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 from Michigan will improve the offense any more than Winston did, but the opportunity to take over the starting QB gig immediately makes McCarthy rosterable in two-QB superflex leagues going forward. He will be a low-end QB2 in those formats in his first start for New York, but the Texans' defense has allowed 246 passing yards per game in 2026, the sixth-most in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Chargers Considering Simplifying Offense for Justin Herbert
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 12:09 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged that the team is considering simplifying their offense during their Week 7 bye after an 0-6 start, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. "Definitely looking at volume and where you can make it to where the players can understand," Harbaugh said, in reference to thinning the playbook. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's future is in doubt after the rough start, so it is unclear if the simplifying of the offense will involve him or not. The Chargers rank 32nd in total expected points added per play, 25th in percentage of carries contacted at or before the line of scrimmage, first in turnovers, tied for second in pre-snap penalties, and third in total penalties. They are shooting themselves in the foot week after week, and quarterback Justin Herbert leads the league in interceptions, is tied for first in QB hits, and ranks second in sacks taken. It is a giant mess. It is good news that the Chargers are considering doing something different, but the simplification of the offense is not guaranteed to turn Herbert's or the Chargers' season around. With the bye this week, it has become increasingly tougher to keep Herbert rostered in single-QB fantasy formats. And coming out of the bye, it will not get any easier with a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado