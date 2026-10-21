Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Chance to Return Against Rams

Oct 21, 2026, 2:37 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "frustrated" and "disappointed" about the current state of the franchise, but it has not changed his interest in potentially improving the roster before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year," Jones said. When asked if there was a scenario where Dallas would be sellers at the deadline, Jones said, "No. No, I don't see that." The fact that the NFC East is so bad this year "gives me a lot of promise. I see opportunity." The Cowboys offense, expected to once again be one of the best in the league this year, has been bad in the last two losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, and their defense continues to be a liability. Despite the team's struggles, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team "absolutely" still believes in head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The good news for Dallas is that five of their next six opponents have losing records, so they could quickly jump to the top of the weak NFC East.