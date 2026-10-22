Baker Mayfield Throwing Well as Week 7 Decision Nears
Oct 22, 2026, 11:59 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) continues to make encouraging progress toward a potential return Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, Mayfield appeared to be throwing effectively during Thursday's practice, building on his full participation Wednesday. The veteran hadn't practiced since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3, and head coach Todd Bowles previously indicated that Mayfield looked increasingly comfortable throwing while wearing a glove on his injured hand. Bowles hopes to determine Friday whether Mayfield or rookie Jalon Daniels will start against Carolina. Mayfield's recovery is progressing, but the potential absences of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (calf) could complicate his return. Both players appear unlikely to suit up, according to Auman's latest observations.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
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Emeka Egbuka Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 11:49 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The second-year receiver missed Wednesday's practice with both ailments, and Auman's latest assessment suggests Tampa Bay may need to prepare for his absence. Egbuka leads the Buccaneers with 28 receptions for 240 yards through six games, which makes up a big share of an offense that has struggled to produce consistently through the air. Chris Godwin, who has 23 receptions for 216 yards, could take on a larger role if Egbuka is unavailable. Rookie Ted Hurst is another potential beneficiary after drawing six targets against Pittsburgh last week. Egbuka hasn't officially been ruled out, and his availability depends on his recovery from both injuries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
DK Metcalf Regains Momentum With 15-Target Performance
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 11:40 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf's 15-target Week 6 outing was a sharp response to the four looks he got against Indianapolis the previous Sunday. He caught 11 passes for 93 yards in Pittsburgh's 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay, including nine receptions for 81 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime. Aaron Rodgers acknowledged afterward that the offense shifted once Metcalf became more involved and said the Steelers need to find him earlier in games. That matters with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on injured reserve, which leaves Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard as Pittsburgh's primary wideout options. Bernard saw 12 targets of his own against the Buccaneers, and the extended comeback helped drive Metcalf's volume. Still, Metcalf has topped 90 receiving yards in two of his past three games after totaling just 98 over his first three. The thinner receiving corps and renewed involvement support a low-end WR2 outlook in PPR leagues for Week 7 against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jeremiyah Love Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 11:29 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The rookie hasn't practiced since October 9 and missed last week's 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with a lingering left ankle injury. Love aggravated the injury against the New York Giants in Week 4 and struggled through his next appearance, managing just 22 yards on 12 carries against Detroit. Head coach Mike LaFleur previously acknowledged that the injury has affected Love's ability to make explosive cuts, which makes extra recovery time especially important. Arizona started Tyler Allgeier against Los Angeles, but Bam Knight was the more productive back, recording 98 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. Another absence for Love would give Knight a chance to build on that performance while competing with Allgeier for backfield work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Zenitz
Bryce Young Surging in Fantasy Football as Passing Attack Finds a Groove
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 11:12 AM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has drastically exceeded expectations so far this season, and he ranks as the QB10 in fantasy football despite already having his bye week. Through five games, Young has 1,549 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns, just two interceptions, and zero fumbles. He has done a great job improving his ball security from last year, and the high yardage and touchdown totals speak for themselves. Having another year of experience is likely the driving force behind Young's breakout, but we can also attribute some of his success to having a deeper receiving core. Tetairoa McMillan continues to play at a high level, and Jalen Coker is having a remarkable breakout as a fantasy-relevant WR2. Going forward, fantasy managers should feel confident rolling out Young in their starting lineups every week, as long as both McMillan and Coker are healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Roschon Johnson Offering Standalone Value as No. 2 Back in Chicago
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 10:59 AM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson has offered standalone value in fantasy football over the last two weeks, and that trend should continue as long as he's in the No. 2 role with Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) sidelined. Johnson has played 40% of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks, totaling 57 rushing yards, seven catches, 68 receiving yards, and one touchdown during that span. He had more of a receiving role in Week 5, but more of a rushing role in Week 6, so it will be interesting to see what his role looks like this Thursday against the New England Patriots. It bears mentioning that, in five of Chicago's six games this season, two different Bears running backs have logged 10+ carries. This is an offense that loves to run the ball and share the rushing workload, so we would expect Johnson to have another busy day on the ground in Week 7 (and perhaps beyond, if Monangai misses any additional time). He ranks as a low-end RB3/flex for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Consistently Finding the End Zone
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 10:53 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has emerged as the overall TE3 in PPR scoring this season with five touchdowns over his last five games. Kittle was limited in Week 1 due to his Achilles recovery, but ever since then, he has been a steady high-end TE1 option for fantasy football. In fact, from Weeks 2-6, he ranks as the highest-scoring tight end in PPR leagues. For several years now, the Iowa product has been a fantastic fantasy option because of his physicality and nose for the end zone. He offers versatility in the Niners' offense, as he ranks second among NFL tight ends in red zone targets but also third in deep target share. Meanwhile, his 0.65 fantasy points per route run ranks second-best among tight ends this season. As long as he can stay healthy, Kittle will continue to be a high-end TE1 and should be started in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Continues to Play at a League-Winning Level
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 10:27 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has been one of the biggest steals of 2026 fantasy football drafts. After a very disappointing rookie season, Golden turned things around and is enjoying a spectacular Year 2 breakout. Through six weeks, he ranks as the overall WR8 in PPR leagues with a whopping 30 catches, 501 yards, and three touchdowns. He has already set a new career-high in all three categories, despite the season being just over one-third complete. Equally impressive is the fact that both Golden and Christian Watson have been able to co-exist in this offense, as both players rank among the top eight receivers in fantasy scoring this season. The return of running back Josh Jacobs may prompt the Packers to go a little more run-heavy going forward, but it's not going to be a seismic shift, if it's even noticeable at all. Golden should continue to rank as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Continues to Excel with Enormous Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 10:21 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been one of the most underrated picks from 2026 fantasy football drafts. He ranks as the overall RB13 in PPR leagues despite already having gone through his bye week, and he has logged a total of 426 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. The 27-year-old has benefitted from an enormous volume share, as he ran the football 28 times in Week 6 and also caught one pass on two targets. Teammate Jonathon Brooks (core) could return from injured reserve next week, but even if he does, we would be surprised if the Panthers reduce Hubbard's workload significantly. While we may not expect him to consistently get 28 touches per game, 20+ seems like a fair range, keeping him in the high-end RB2 or low-end RB1 tier going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chicago Bears D/ST a Fringy Streamer Vs. Red-Hot Pats
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 10:18 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST won't have it easy against a surging New England Patriots offense on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Chicago's defense has been up and down so far, but it has done well to limit points (sixth-fewest) and total yardage (seventh-fewest). Moreover, the team has recorded at least two sacks in each game and 17 tackles for loss over its last two. A few weeks ago, this matchup would have been far less intimidating, but third-year signal-caller Drake Maye has played much better football in his three recent appearances, posting a stellar 10:1 TD:INT ratio. To continue their defensive success, Chicago must stay stout against the run and not let Maye and the Pats' attack beat them deep. The Bears' unit ranks as RotoBaller's D/ST15 ahead of the critical primetime matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Cairo Santos a High-Floor Option for TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 10:08 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is a sturdy fantasy play in Week 7 as his team hosts the New England Patriots. Santos missed his third field goal of the campaign in last weekend's win over Atlanta. After the mediocre outing, the veteran has eight makes on 11 tries and has knocked down all 18 of his extra-point attempts. While Santos has a strong fantasy floor and is attached to an offense that should score a ton of points, he doesn't have the biggest leg. Furthermore, Chicago's efficiency can work against him, limiting his upside. All in all, the 34-year-old is a solid bet for owners in a pinch this Thursday, as New England's defense has been one of the more sound units this season, potentially leading to a few extra field goal attempts than usual for him. Santos is RotoBaller's K14 ahead of what projects to be an exciting matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Roschon Johnson Offers Flex Appeal in Week 7
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 10:01 AM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson could be a useful flex option in his team's Week 7 matchup against the visiting New England Patriots this Thursday. With backfield mate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) nursing multiple injuries, Johnson has stepped in nicely over the past few weeks. With Monangai set to miss time again, the latter offers some upside, even in an inauspicious spot. Across the two-game sample, the Texas native has racked up 125 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score (25 touches) on ~40% of snaps. There are risks, though: Johnson piled up five of his 13 totes in Week 6, salting away the clock in their win over Atlanta. Additionally, New England has been one of the sturdiest units against the run all season (91.8 yards per game). However, they're susceptible to RBs in the passing game, allowing 27 receptions through six games. Johnson is RotoBaller's PPR RB32 for the outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Drawing Plenty of Targets in Baltimore
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 22, 2026, 9:56 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is off to a strong start to the season, even though he missed a game with an injury and has been without QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) for his last two contests. Flowers is up to 42 targets in his five games this year and has 32 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns. He has racked up over 50 yards per game in every game this season and has averaged 10 targets per game over his last three contests. So far this season, Flowers has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL this season, behind only studs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DeVonta Smith, and Puka Nacua. New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is finding ways to get Flowers plenty of chances to make plays, and the fourth-year receiver is on the rise, with an even higher ceiling later this season when Jackson is ready to return.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze a Fringe WR3 in Potential Shootout
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 9:55 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is a viable fantasy play despite a stiff test against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Odunze disappointed owners last week, picking up just three catches and 39 yards (four targets) in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons. The results were undesirable, but Atlanta funneled much of Chicago's passing game to within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, and even more of that to within five, rendering the 24-year-old ineffective. While it's becoming clear the team prioritizes teammate Luther Burden III when he's on the field, Odunze is the clear snap leader of the Bears' wideouts and ranks eleventh in the league with 163 routes run. Even a New England defense that's been stingy against opposing passing attacks hasn't been enough to shut down fantasy receivers completely. Furthermore, the Patriots have ruled out several players across their defensive backfield, and a 50.5-point over/under doesn't portend too poorly. Odunze is RotoBaller's PPR WR35 for Week 7.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Comes Alive Ahead of Week 7 Clash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 9:49 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland looks to build on a season-high output from his last time out in an intriguing matchup with the visiting New England Patriots. Loveland rewarded owners who stayed true to him with a 6/65/1 line (seven targets) against the Falcons in Week 6. It was a much-needed performance, as he'd largely underwhelmed in 2026. The 22-year-old will face a much tougher matchup on paper this Thursday against a New England defense that has yielded the seventh-fewest PPR points to tight ends through six weeks. Even still, head coach Ben Johnson has designed creative play calls, and quarterback Caleb Williams was locked in in his first appearance back from a lingering hamstring issue. After a bit of early-season turmoil, the Bears' offense is ascending ahead of a pivotal matchup on Thursday Night Football. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE10 for the outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 22, 2026, 9:47 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is expected to return to practice on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, which would put the star running back in line to play on Monday against the Cowboys. Barkley missed the last two games for the Eagles, with Dameon Pierce taking most of the workload after injuries to Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (core). If Barkley is ready to return, he would step right back into a favorable matchup against the Cowboys, who have been one of the top-10 most favorable matchups for running backs this season. Barkley's name has been floated in trade rumors this week as well, and if all goes well in practice, he should have a chance to show that he's healthy with a big game on the Monday Night Football stage in Week 7.--Zach Thompson
Source: Mike Garafolo
D'Andre Swift Primed to Deliver RB1 Value Against Pats?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 9:41 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift offers a strong fantasy floor for this week's home game against the New England Patriots. The seventh-year pro didn't find much success on the ground against the Falcons in his last outing (16 carries for 44 yards). However, he scored twice and added value in his second straight four-catch appearance (five targets). Swift's usage is exceptional, and his six rushing scores so far put him well on pace to beat the previous season-high of nine he set a year ago. Unfortunately, he'll get a New England defense this Thursday night that's been formidable in all phases in 2026. Over six weeks, the unit has allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). While the Patriots are a scary matchup, the 27-year-old's involvement in the passing game should sustain his fantasy output, even if he struggles to find room on the ground again. Swift ranks as RotoBaller's PPR RB11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III A Borderline WR2 Vs. New England
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 22, 2026, 9:31 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III and the Bears host the Patriots in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football. Burden is coming off a strong showing last week, when Caleb Williams returned from his hamstring injury and was very efficient. Burden caught all eight of his targets for a season-high 95 yards, although he didn't get into the end zone. The Patriots' secondary has been solid when healthy this season, allowing only two wide receiver touchdowns in the last three weeks. Burden is still a low-end WR2 this week, checking in as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings. He has emerged as the Bears' top receiver this season, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards. He has shown a solid rapport with Williams and is a strong option to have in your lineup this week, especially if he's in your FLEX or third WR slot.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams A Strong Starter in Most Leagues on Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 22, 2026, 9:21 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looked sharp in his return from a hamstring injury last week against the Falcons. He was very efficient, completing 30 of 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions. He didn't run quite as much or as effectively as he did in Week 1, but he was very effective in the pocket. Williams and the Bears are facing the Patriots on Thursday Night Football of Week 7, and the Patriots have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season. However, since the game is expected to be a high-scoring contest with plenty of points for both sides, Williams brings a very high ceiling. He is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 7 QB this week, making him a strong start this week in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
NFL to Investigate Jordan Elliot Incident, Could Face Suspension
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Oct 22, 2026, 9:18 AM ETFree-agent defensive tackle Jordan Elliot could face a suspension from the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after he brought a gun into the Tennessee Titans' training facility last Thursday. The Titans released the former third-round pick earlier this week, but coach Robert Saleh passionately defended his former player, clarifying that the incident was "a call for help more than a criminal act." Elliot could serve any suspension as a free agent. The seven-year veteran joined the Titans after spending two seasons with Saleh in San Francisco. Before leaving the team, he appeared in five games this season with one start, registering 11 tackles--Zach Thompson
Source: Adam Schefter
Andy Borregales Still Worth Avoiding in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 22, 2026, 2:49 AM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales is not a reliable fantasy football option for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Borregales is coming off a solid game in which he made two field goals, but he also missed an extra point attempt. He has been held to single-digit fantasy points in every game this season, and he ranks as the overall K25 in scoring this year. To make matters worse, Borregales gets a very tough matchup in Week 7. The Bears have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in 2026, and they limited Falcons kicker Nick Folk to just one extra point and zero field goals last Sunday. The Patriots' upward-trending offense seems likely to get into scoring position often, but Borregales' track record and the tougher matchup will keep him off the fantasy radar in most leagues. As it stands, he ranks as the #20 kicker in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller