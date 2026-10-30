Brian Robinson absent from individual drills Friday
Oct 30, 2026, 12:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not with the team's RBs on Friday during individual drills, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Robinson did not play in the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers and has not practiced this week, making it likely that he is ruled out for a second straight week for this Sunday's contest against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 27-year-old is eventually ruled out on Friday, as expected, Khalil Herbert will serve as the backup to starter Bijan Robinson for a second straight week. B-Rob is a high-end fantasy football handcuff in Atlanta. Through his first six games with the team in 2026, he has 53 carries for 211 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns. He already has two more TDs than he did all of last year in 17 games in his lone season with the 49ers. Fantasy managers should not be counting on Robinson as a flex play in deeper leagues this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel FlickComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Ja'Marr Chase will play in Week 8 vs. the Titans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) practiced again on Friday and will play in Week 8 against the visiting Tennessee Titans, as expected, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Chase came out of the Week 7 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens with some ankle soreness and was rested in Wednesday's practice, creating speculation that he might be questionable to play this week. The star wideout returned to practice the next day, though, and should be a full-go on Sunday at home against the one-win Titans, making him a set-and-forget high-end WR1 for fantasy lineups. The 26-year-old has not exactly lived up to expectations so far through the first seven weeks of the season as the first receiver off the board in most fantasy drafts, as he has caught 32 passes for 351 yards, but managers are not complaining about his five touchdowns scored in six games. Start Chase with confidence in a game that the Bengals should win easily this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Saquon Barkley seen practicing Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:33 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but his presence at practice suggests he will have a chance to play on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Washington Commanders while nursing hamstring and back injuries. The star RB returned from a two-game absence on Monday night in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury and did not look comfortable, eventually being held out in the final quarter due to a compensatory back injury. Barkley said he would be fine to play on Sunday night on a short week, but he figures to be questionable to play Sunday evening, complicating fantasy managers' decisions to play him this week. With Dameon Pierce joining Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley on Injured Reserve, the Eagles could be down to Elijah Mitchell as their RB1 against Washington if Barkley is out or limited in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Lamar Jackson practicing again Friday, on track to play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is practicing again on Friday, and all signs point to him returning for the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after missing the last three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. The 29-year-old should be removed from the final Week 8 injury report if he practices in full again on Friday, which will pave the way for fantasy managers to get him back into their starting lineups for what could be a shootout in Buffalo this weekend. The only thing that could potentially hinder Jackson from being a high-end QB1 in fantasy again upon his return is if he is hesitant to take off and run with the football to protect his left ankle. The two-time MVP has gone 3-1 in his four starts this year while throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, and adding 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Get him back into your lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown Absent from Friday's practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:12 PM ETThere was no sign of New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown was limited in Wednesday's practice and was then downgraded to a DNP on Thursday as he manages a chronic condition in his knee. Additionally, the veteran wideout is still working his way back to 100% after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that landed him on Injured Reserve. The 29-year-old returned to the Patriots in Week 6, but he has not looked right in two games, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns, and his status is now in doubt for the Week 8 contest against the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fantasy managers need to check back on Brown's official designation for the weekend. If he is ruled out, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams would serve as the starters in three-wide sets, with Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins still on Injured Reserve.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Carnell Tate Not Practicing Friday, Status in Doubt for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:01 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice on Friday, and his status for the Week 8 game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals is in doubt, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tate picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and has been unable to practice at all this week, so he appears to be doubtful to play this weekend. It is a blow for the Titans and fantasy managers, as Tate has been the most reliable pass-catcher for Tennessee in his first year in the NFL, catching 34 of 51 targets for 413 yards (12.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown. Check back to see whether the 21-year-old is officially ruled out, but as of now, fantasy managers should prepare to be without the fourth overall pick against Cincy. If Tate is officially out, Wan'Dale Robinson will suddenly have WR2 upside and could be peppered with targets this weekend, with Elic Ayomanor also becoming a flex-worthy consideration in deeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Xavier Worthy's Expanded Role Fails to Deliver Consistent Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 12:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy followed his seven-catch, 73-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 with just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets against Seattle in Week 7. Both games came with Rashee Rice sidelined, giving Worthy an opportunity to operate as Kansas City's primary receiver. He played 87% of the offensive snaps against the Seahawks but struggled to turn that involvement into production. Through six games, Worthy has caught 24 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.0 yards per reception after posting 12.7 last season. His rushing involvement has also disappeared, with no carries in 2026 after recording 11 attempts for 87 yards last year. Rice returned to limited practice Wednesday and Thursday, raising the possibility of additional target competition if he plays in Week 8. Worthy sits at WR49 in RotoBaller's Week 8 half-PPR rankings ahead of Sunday's matchup with Denver, leaving him primarily a deep-league flex consideration despite his substantial playing time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:49 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday's session, according to Tashan Reed. His availability carries added importance following Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Burks caught four of six targets for 66 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, his most productive outing of the season, but played just 37 of Washington's 67 offensive snaps. Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams both saw more playing time, leaving Burks competing for additional opportunities in the passing game. The 26-year-old was limited Wednesday before missing Thursday's practice, making his return an encouraging development ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks has nine receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns across five games, and his inconsistent involvement keeps him in speculative deep-league territory despite the potential for increased targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Ja'Marr Chase Appears on Track to Play Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:38 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) was on the practice field Friday, preparing to catch passes from quarterback Joe Burrow, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Chase was seen jumping up and down during warmups, another encouraging sign for his availability ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury and rest designation before returning as a full participant Thursday. Chase caught five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, giving him 32 receptions for 351 yards and five touchdowns through six games. RotoBaller's Week 8 wide receiver rankings have Chase at WR3, and his latest practice activity supports his outlook as a high-end fantasy starter against Tennessee.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kelsey Conway
Kenny Gainwell Could Be Game-Time Decision Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:31 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) returned to practice Friday but could be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Gainwell did not practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday after dealing with a hip injury during last week's victory over Carolina. Despite missing the third quarter, he finished with a season-high 88 rushing yards on 14 carries, a significant increase from his workload through the first six games. Bucky Irving remained Tampa Bay's lead back with 106 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, while Sean Tucker added 52 yards and a score on seven attempts. Gainwell's availability could influence Tucker's opportunities behind Irving, but neither backup has established a dependable weekly fantasy role. Irving remains the safest starting option in this backfield regardless of Gainwell's status.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Emeka Egbuka to Be Ruled Out Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:26 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) did not practice Friday and will be ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka was limited Wednesday and Thursday, even shedding his non-contact jersey during Thursday's session, but he will now miss his second consecutive game. The second-year receiver caught seven of 16 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 6 before sitting out last week's victory over Carolina. Tez Johnson benefited from his absence, playing a season-high 41 offensive snaps and catching two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Chris Godwin added four receptions for 27 yards, although Tampa Bay attempted just 11 passes in the lopsided win. Johnson should continue seeing increased playing time, while Godwin remains the more established fantasy option in a receiving corps missing its leading target.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Breece Hall Will be Questionable for Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) is expected to be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. Hall was limited Wednesday and Thursday as he works toward his first appearance since suffering the injury in Week 3 against Detroit. He was also listed as questionable last week before ultimately missing his fourth consecutive game. Braelon Allen has taken advantage of Hall's absence, rushing for 357 yards over those four contests, including 104 yards on 17 carries against Miami in Week 7. Allen also caught six passes for 30 yards in that game and returned to full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. Allen has received at least 17 carries in three straight games, making him a viable RB2 if Hall remains sidelined. Hall's return would introduce more uncertainty into the backfield's workload distribution.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Rome Odunze's Shrinking Target Share Hurts his Fantasy Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:52 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze averaged 7.5 targets across 12 games last season but is down to 5.4 through seven outings in 2026. He has drawn only nine targets over his last two games combined, matching his Week 5 total by itself. That decline has come despite Odunze playing approximately 85% of Chicago's offensive snaps, suggesting the problem is where the passes are going rather than how often he is on the field. Luther Burden III leads the Bears with 47 targets, 35 catches, and 491 yards, while tight end Colston Loveland has drawn 42 targets, including 19 over the past two games. Odunze sits at 38 targets and has 24 catches for 381 yards, but has yet to score after finishing 2025 with six touchdowns. Burden's 130-yard touchdown performance against New England in Week 7 further illustrated the shifting passing-game hierarchy. At WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings entering Monday's trip to Seattle, Odunze is a matchup-dependent flex option rather than a weekly lineup fixture.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:35 AM ETThe Carolina Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing-game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will assume play-calling duties following consecutive losses. Carolina surrendered 258 rushing yards in a 43-13 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 before Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday's 27-19 loss. The Panthers failed to record a sack in either contest, although they forced three turnovers against Green Bay. Carolina remains a risky fantasy D/ST option heading into its Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, with Wash inheriting a defense that has struggled to generate pressure.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chase Brown's Rushing Volume Continues to Decline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:27 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown played 75% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 7, up from 60% in Week 5, but his rushing workload remains well below its early-season level. Brown opened the year with 16 and 20 carries in his first two games before totaling just 46 attempts across his next four outings. His efficiency has also slipped, falling from 4.4 yards per carry in 2025 to 3.5 through six games this season. Brown managed only 39 rushing yards against both Miami in Week 5 and Baltimore in Week 7, while Samaje Perine outcarried him 14-13 against the Dolphins before receiving a one-yard touchdown carry against the Ravens. Brown has scored only once this season after producing 11 total touchdowns in 2025, although his 28 receptions for 143 yards have helped sustain his PPR value. He remains the Bengals' primary back and sits at RB16 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings, but his reduced rushing opportunities and Perine's involvement near the goal line make him a less reliable source of high-end fantasy production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Herbert's Fantasy Stock Continues to Fall
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 10:14 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has provided little fantasy value during the team's 0-6 start, with his passing efficiency and touchdown production both falling sharply. After throwing 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games last season, Herbert has five touchdown passes and eight interceptions through six games in 2026. His last three starts have produced just 514 passing yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions, while he has been sacked 13 times across that stretch. Injuries to left tackle Rashawn Slater and center Tyler Biadasz have compounded the problems, and the Chargers rank last in offensive EPA per play (-0.190) while averaging 15 points per game. Los Angeles used its Week 7 bye to review the offense, although Mike McDaniel will remain the play-caller. Herbert has averaged 10.4 fantasy points per game this season and sits at QB25 in Nick Mariano's RotoBaller Week 8 rankings ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams. His production makes him a difficult starting option in conventional one-quarterback leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Has Yet to Regain Form Following Ankle Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson has continued to struggle to start his second NFL season. In six games, Henderson has 52 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown, along with five receptions for 45 yards. Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. While he has yet to miss a game this season, he has clearly been affected. He has totaled just 99 scrimmage yards in three games since the injury and has played just 22% of snaps since Week 5. While the Patriots offense has hit a groove in recent weeks, they're relying more on Rhamondre Stevenson as the bellcow rather than Henderson. At the moment, Henderson will serve as a handcuff behind Stevenson and should not be in starting lineups in Week 8.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Taking Control of Titans' Backfield
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:51 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career. After a slow start to his 2026 season, Pollard erupted in Week 7, with 25 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns, and added three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the inept Titans offense, Pollard's monster game shows he still has enough talent to produce in fantasy leagues. Over the last two games, Pollard has taken over the backfield, playing 75% of the snaps, while Tyjae Spears and Michael Carter have played around 25%. The Titans offense is still expected to hinder Pollard and his fantasy value moving forward, but if he is traded before next Tuesday's deadline, his value could increase substantially if he is moved to an improved situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Hoping to Practice on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) hopes to practice on Friday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Barkley dealt with a hamstring strain he suffered in Week 4. He returned in Week 7 but was clearly hindered by the injury. Now, Barkley is listed with a back issue and has not practiced on Wednesday or Thursday. If he's unable to practice on Friday, he would likely be unable to play against the division rivals on Sunday. The ninth-year back has totaled 261 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in five games this season, with injuries affecting at least three of those games. If Barkley is unable to go in Week 8, both Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue would handle the bulk of the work against a tough Commanders run defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Tetairoa McMillan's Recent Struggles Continue Against Packers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:28 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hauled in six of 11 targets for 58 yards in the 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers. While McMillan secured enough short passes to salvage his stat line, he was unproductive downfield and in the red zone in Week 8. Since his monster game in Week 4, McMillan has caught 16 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns, averaging under nine half-PPR fantasy points per game. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has cooled off after a hot start, and the offensive line is currently battered by injuries, leaving Young with little time to push the ball downfield. While McMillan is still the Panthers' lead receiver, his status as a must-start wide receiver in fantasy has worn off after back-to-back games of lackluster production from this passing attack.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tucker Kraft Finds the End Zone Again in Week 8
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 30, 2026, 9:19 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft hauled in all six targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win over the Carolina Panthers. Kraft found the end zone on the team's second drive, hauling in a 12-yard touchdown on a perfect pass from quarterback Jordan Love. After a slow start to the 2026 season, Kraft has found a groove, scoring in the endzone in three of his last games and averaging 11.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game since Week 4. While it's a crowded situation with both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden breaking out as fantasy stars, the Packers run the third-most pass-heavy offense in the NFL. With Green Bay continuing to be a pass-driven offense, Kraft should remain a starting fantasy option.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN